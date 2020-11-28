A gift guide featuring Black-owned businesses, for those who like to pamper

While the holidays may seem different this year, one thing that won’t change is that Americans love to buy things. Despite the fact that millions of Americans have lost their jobs this year, spending on consumer goods from January to September increased by 7.2%, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

But this isn’t just about the holidays. For everyone who made a vow earlier this year in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement to be a conscientious shopper, one way to do that is to support Black-owned businesses.

In the spirit of Beyoncé, who compiled her own list of Black businesses for consumers, we have assembled a list of self-care gifts from Black-owned businesses.

Advertisement

A vitamin C serum: Not everything was bad in 2020. BeautyStat, a skin care company, was founded this year by Ron Robinson, a veteran chemist who mixed formulas for Estée Lauder for more than 20 years and has now created his own serum. The Universal C Skin Refiner ($80 for one ounce) is a 20% vitamin C serum that promises to banish dark spots and increase collagen production.

A candle promoted by love: When Kanae Branch, founder of Zipora Scents, was running out of steam while filming a promotional video for her candles and bath products, her boyfriend stepped in and gave her and sales a boost. The 100% soy wax candle ($22.50) has hints of lavender, rose and mint.

Hoops never go out of style: Trust us. Yam hoops ($130) do a little more with a hanging pendant. Every piece is made by hand by the label’s founder, Morgan Thomas, in New York’s most New York borough, Queens. (Don’t @ us, Brooklyn.)

A face serum with ginseng: Winter is coming, and your homies need a good face oil. Redoux’s Borage Ginseng Active Serum ($84) has a sensual citrusy scent and a blend of oils. Founded by Asia Grant and Alejandro Cuevas, the label makes all its products in small batches.

Advertisement

A stylish face mask complement: Most of us are wearing face masks these days. If you’re looking to stand out, a $19 bandanna from Diop, a Detroit label, could do the trick. The designs on the bandannas reminded the founder, Mapate Diop, of Lagos, where he is from.

A CBD oil with a conscience: Noirebud was founded by Carolyn Gray after she saw that the marijuana industry was not embracing people of color who have been incarcerated for marijuana offenses. The product ($45 for 250 milligrams) has only three ingredients: hemp-derived CBD coconut oil, olive oil and vanilla.

Earrings that give you life: On This Rock Jewelry was founded by Janet Hill Talbert to inspire and encourage. We all need a little of that these days. The earrings ($75) do just that.

A stress-relieving body butter: Brown Girl Jane is owned by Tai Beauchamp, Malaika Jones and Nia Jones, who wanted to diversify the marijuana industry. Their body butter ($54) has 400 milligrams of CBD as well as a blend of shea and cocoa butters, chamomile, calendula and aloe.

A sweater with purpose: Celebrate Black women with a Philadelphia Print Work sweater honoring the first Black woman to get elected to Congress and run for president: Shirley Chisholm. A percentage of the proceeds from the purchase of the sweater ($35) will also help support local and national organizations working against mass incarceration and police brutality.

Brooklyn Champagne but made in France: Marvina Robinson worked with a vineyard in France to develop the unique taste of Grand Reserve Brut Stuyvesant Champagne. She named the bubbly after her home in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, but it comes from plots in six villages in Vallée de la Marne. A bottle costs close to $60 but the memories will be forever.

Advertisement

A touch of Harlem: Both James Baldwin and Teri Johnson, the founder of the Harlem Candle Co., were inspired by Harlem. The candle ($60) features a quote from Baldwin and a scent of sandalwood.

Let Jackie help you set the mood: There are other candles on this list, but the ones in the Forvr Mood holiday gift set ($74 for two candles) offer aromas like gingerbread and pine. Not only that but these candles are by beauty influencer Jackie Aina. Enough said.

Secret incense from Senegal: For many, incense holds spiritual significance. This incense ($48) from Senegal includes wood, flowers, resins, oils and perfume, mixed by the owners of Marche Rue Dix at their shop in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, so you know it’s real.