Setting the stage for a romantic surprise

She said yes!
Enrique Penato arranged a romantic setting to propose to his girlfriend along the waterfront at Piers Park in East Boston on Thursday.
With the help of Alda Qirici of J’Adore Picnics Boston, based in Wilmington, he popped the question alongside four-foot letters spelling out “Marry Me,” candles, and rose petals, according to The Boston Globe.
Itzhel Zemely Cano told the paper she was shocked when Penato, her boyfriend of seven years, got down on one knee.
“When she finally looked up, she realized what was happening and was at a loss of words. She broke down in tears,” Qirici told the Globe.
