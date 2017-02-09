Julian Edelman hung backstage at the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Boston concert

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Julian Edelman decided to reconnect with his Golden State roots Wednesday night. Fresh off the Patriots’ historic Super Bowl victory, the wide receiver spent time backstage with the California-bred Red Hot Chili Peppers at their TD Garden show.

Edelman shared an Instagram photo with the Chili Peppers’ bassist, Flea:

“#respect been killin it for a long time. #underthebridge has helped me get out of low places,” Edelman captioned his post.

The Chili Peppers, who played the Super Bowl halftime show with Bruno Mars in 2014, shared a similar picture on their Instagram.

“#we love Atlanta for real but serious props to this SF lad #julian eldelman [sic] #backstage,” the band wrote alongside their photo.