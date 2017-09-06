Here’s what’s happening at the free NFL kickoff concert in Boston

Guster performs in January 2015. –Katherine Taylor for The Boston Globe
By
updated on September 6, 2017

The NFL is holding a kickoff event Thursday in Boston featuring Patriots greats Rodney Harrison and Willie McGinest, the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and a performance by Guster. The band replaced Grammy Award-winning artist Miguel Wednesday night after he backed out due to an illness, the NFL said.

The celebration is at Christopher Columbus Park, according to a statement. Fans may enter at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Richmond Street starting at 10:30 a.m. No tickets are required, and access is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A screening of “America’s Game: 2016 New England Patriots” is set to begin at 11 a.m., followed by the kickoff event at noon.

Fans who attend will have the chance to win tickets to Thursday night’s Patriots-Chiefs game in Foxborough by registering online and checking in when they arrive at the park.

The celebration will be streamed online on NFL.com, NFL Mobile, and NFL YouTube.

