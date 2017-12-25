Tom Brady posted a sweet holiday message

Apparently Tom Brady is a fan of the Christmas snow.

The Patriots quarterback posted a photo of himself and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, to social media on Monday, along with holiday wishes for his followers.

“Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours!” Brady captioned the photo. “A morning snowstorm and Santa’s visit makes for an extra special day! Love, Peace, Joy, and Happiness to you all!”