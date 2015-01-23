‘All Thrifty States’: A Peek Into Thrift Stores Across New England, US

New England thrift stores are full of Red Sox gear, of course.
New England thrift stores are full of Red Sox gear, of course. –Jenna Isaacson Pfueller
By
January 23, 2015

What are you throwing away, New England?

Photographer Jenna Isaacson Pfueller knows. And she’s photographed it.

She’s visited our thrift stores and documented her findings for a project called All Thrifty States.

She’s pointed her camera at our baubles and beads, t-shirts and tchotchkes, lamps and lobster traps (guess where that was?) in 120 thrift stores across 48 states — including New England.

In 2009, Pfueller and her husband both lost their newspaper jobs during the recession. For two years the photojournalist worked odd jobs to pay the bills and shopped in thrift stores, something she had always done anyway. But she noticed something — the cars in the parking lot of the thrift stores were much nicer. The photographer brought her camera and starting shooting.

Advertisement

And then she had an idea.

“I said, ‘Man, there’s really a story here, and I need to find a way to do it,’’ Pfueller, 36, told Boston.com.

Hershel, a regular at New and Nearly New Thrift Shop in Stratford, Conn., told Pfueller he once found an $800 Chanel handbag for $5 and gave it to his daughter. —Jenna Isaacson Pfueller

She launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund a trip across the country, in which she’d document thrift store items and the people who bought them. Her goal? To raise $7,000.

“Thrift stores are kind of like a window in the American soul,’’ said Pfueller on a video posted to her Kickstarter page. “It’s the ultimate end of an environmental cycle that’s healthy for everyone involved. We’re using what we had, getting rid of what we don’t need, but mostly this project is about what we throw out, and what it says about us — as individuals and as a nation.’’

Red Sox stuff, like these slippers found at Hope Returns Consignment in Rhode Island, are hot across New England. —Jenna Isaacson Pfueller

Folks liked what they heard and answered with their wallets.

She met her goal and then some, raising $7,559. She then doubled that money by reaching out to Goodwill Industries International, which offered to match her goal, become a sponsor, and even threw in a recreational vehicle (RV) for traveling.

With a clear mission, a sponsor, and some wheels, Pfueller hit the road for five weeks in 2011. She drove 10,000 miles and slept in campgrounds and parking lots. She created a website for the project and posted photos from the road.

Advertisement

“I’m a woman on a mission to document what Americans throw away in all fifty states, and preach the gospel of second-hand consumption along the way,’’ she wrote on the site.

This photo shows “the beauty that lies hidden’’ in thrift stores, said Pfueller. For example, each of these t-shirts at Goodwill in Concord, N.H. is a piece of someone’s history. —Jenna Isaacson Pfueller

Goodwill helped her publicize the project and book her stops. Here she is in D.C. during her second trip in 2013, where she drove 3,000 miles — including across New England — in a rented Prius.

Post by All Thrifty States.

Here is her New England route:

Pfueller’s route throught New England. —All Thrifty States

She said she knew she was thrifting in New England when she saw lobster traps, anchors, pots for steaming clams, and lots and lots of Red Sox items.

“It was just so cool to enter Massachusetts and see this awesome seafaring culture I’d always heard about reflected in the stuff that sat for sale in the store,’’ Pfueller, who grew up in Kansas City and currently lives in Washington, D.C., told us.

Each New England store had a story to tell.

Pfueller really knew she was in New England when she spotted this lobster trap at Freeport Community Services Thrift Store in Maine. —Jenna Isaacson Pfueller

In Vermont, she met a couple shopping for shoes for their 7-year-old daughter. The family counts on thrift stores to stay within budget. “She just burns through shoes,” Clifford Lubilz told Pfueller. “Every so often, we do a complete overhaul. This is a good place to do it.”

“Much like the Pacific Northwest, Vermont seemed like a place where thrifting was a natural part of the shopping culture,’’ Pfueller said.

Julia Bacher and Clifford Lubilz helped their daughter Jailyn, 7, try on shoes at Goodwill in Burlington, Vermont. —Jenna Isaacson Pfueller

In Westport, Connecticut, Pfueller encountered the most high-end thrift store on her journey. A single glass case near the register is often reserved for high-priced items. This store was full of glass cases housing scores of handbags and shoes, Pfueller said.

“You could tell by the donation pool that it’s a very well-off area,’’ Pfueller observed about Goodwill in Westport, Conn. —Jenna Isaacson Pfueller
Advertisement

“It’s just a great microcosm of America,’’ said Pfueller about thrift stores. “It really is a very regional, cool way to find out about a community.’’

Pfueller credits her grandfather for her love of thrifting. He took her all the time as a little girl, and she’s continued the tradition.

Here they are thrifting together in 2010:

Post by All Thrifty States.

The All Thrifty States project stalled when Pfueller got pregnant in 2013 and gave birth to her first child, a son named Jack (named after her thrifting grandpa), in early 2014. She is also working full time now as a photo editor. But she hopes to complete the project in 2015 by visiting the two states she missed.

“Ideally, I’d like to do Alaska and Hawaii in one swoop to finish all 50, so I can start thinking about self publishing,’’ Pfueller said.

She wants to publish a book, so she’s looking into grants and sponsors that could help fund her final trip.

It doesn’t get more New England than steamed clams. This pot was discovered at Lifebridge Thrift Store in Salem, Mass. —Jenna Isaacson Pfueller
TOPICS: New England Travel Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New England New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Celebs
David Letterman to receive nation's top prize for comedy May 16, 2017 | 12:02 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, host Jimmy Kimmel appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, said Kimmel will return for the 90th Oscars on March 4, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel set to return as host for 90th Oscars May 16, 2017 | 11:53 AM
TJ Connelly.
Music
How the DJ for the Red Sox and Patriots gets fans psyched up May 16, 2017 | 9:40 AM
Sam Harden (left) and James Grimes run Better Bagels pop-ups.
Food
Doughnut vs. bagel: a hole different game May 16, 2017 | 9:39 AM
Love Letters
He says he’s not my boyfriend May 16, 2017 | 8:29 AM
Celebs
Conan jokes may have killed, but he stands accused of theft May 16, 2017 | 3:28 AM
Bottles of Budweiser produced by Anheuser-Busch InBev.
Beer
Anheuser-Busch announces $11 million brewery expansion May 16, 2017 | 2:38 AM
Fireworks explode over the Mount Washington Hotel at Bretton Woods.
Entertainment
Ski areas planning a variety of summer activities May 16, 2017 | 12:09 AM
Host Conan O'Brien on stage during the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize Concert at Telenor Arena in Oslo, Norway, Sunday Dec. 11, 2016. Colombia President Juan Manuel Santos was awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to bring Colombia's more than 50-year-long civil war to an end. (Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB Scanpix)
Entertainment
Writer claims Conan O'Brien stole his jokes May 15, 2017 | 7:38 PM
EMILIA CLARKE in the HBO series GAME OF THRONES (Season 5; Episode 9). 05tycolumn 06crit 14SummerTVPicks
TV
'Game of Thrones' might spawn new HBO shows, creator says May 15, 2017 | 5:18 PM
Entertainment
What we learned about 'SNL' election season from Hollywood Reporter May 15, 2017 | 4:29 PM
Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, left, walks with actor Jake Gyllenhaal before throwing out the first pitch before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Monday, April 18, 2016, in Boston. Gyllenhaal is playing Bauman in a movie called Stronger. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Events
Jeff Bauman and Jake Gyllenhaal to serve as Indy 500 starters May 15, 2017 | 11:56 AM
Bruno Cruciani cooked over a grill in the kitchen of Shepard in Cambridge.
Restaurants
Neighbors clash over Cambridge restaurant’s smoke May 15, 2017 | 11:25 AM
Katy Perry arrives at Wango Tango at StubHub Center on Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Entertainment
Katy Perry announces album release date, North American tour May 15, 2017 | 8:53 AM
Love Letters
I drank too much around his friends May 15, 2017 | 8:51 AM
John Oliver.
Entertainment
John Oliver blasts Donald Trump for Comey firing May 15, 2017 | 8:36 AM
TV
NBC reviving 'must-see TV' Thursdays with 'Will & Grace' May 14, 2017 | 12:39 PM
A fountain and sculpture in the Boston Public Library courtyard.
Music
The Boston Public Library will host free concerts in its beautiful courtyard May 13, 2017 | 1:44 PM
Boston, MA 06/13/ 07 Bar tender Pete Burton pours a pint of Sam Adams lager beer in a glass designed by Sam Adams for specific use with their lager. Burton works at the Sunset Bar in the Allston section of Boston, MA on Wednesday, June 13, 2007. (John Bohn / Globe Staff) section: LIVING; slug: 14glass; reporter: Joseph Kahn
Restaurants
Boston is one of the most expensive places in the world to buy a beer May 13, 2017 | 12:36 PM
With its Naples certification, Posto, in Somerville, passes the craft pizza test.
Restaurants
Just how much craft pizza can Boston eat? May 13, 2017 | 9:48 AM
Katie Wylie (left) and Amanda Wylie (third from left) in 'Annie.'
Arts
How two young sisters landed roles in the national tour of 'Annie' May 13, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The Race Point Lighthouse and keeper's house (1876) at the tip of Cape Cod.
Travel
20 things to do for under $20 in Provincetown May 13, 2017 | 5:00 AM
A past Wanderlust 108.
Health
This fitness event is unlike any triathlon you’ve done before May 13, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Celebs
Ashley Graham is a woman with curves but don't say plus-size May 12, 2017 | 6:24 PM
Fish Tacos are served at El Pelon Taqueria in Boston, Massachusetts. The dish consists of cornmeal encrusted cod topped with arbor chile mayo, limed onions, pickled cabbage, and cucumbers.
Restaurants
These are the most popular Mexican restaurants in Boston, according to check-in data May 12, 2017 | 2:40 PM
Events
Two local Mother's Day traditions have been canceled May 12, 2017 | 12:52 PM
History
2 trees planted by Robert Frost toppled by Vermont winds May 12, 2017 | 12:15 PM
Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer.
Entertainment
Melissa McCarthy takes a ride through NYC as Sean Spicer May 12, 2017 | 10:51 AM
FILE - In this May 22, 2016 file photo, Denise Wilkes, left, looks at baby Noah Burton, sitting on a fellow worshiper's lap, during a church service in Birmingham, Ala. Emma and Noah continued their reign as the most popular baby names last year.
Lifestyle
Don't call me Caitlyn: Baby name plunges in popularity May 12, 2017 | 9:45 AM
Stephen Colbert.
Entertainment
Stephen Colbert responds to Donald Trump's 'no-talent' insult May 12, 2017 | 9:12 AM