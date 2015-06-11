Where to go to the beach near Boston

Previous -- of -- Next Advertisement

New Englanders are blessed with miles and miles of coastline, and luckily, Bostonians are a special kind of blessed with plenty of beaches within an hour of the city.

Gather the family for a day at Crane Beach in Ipswich, named among the Top 10 U.S. Family Beaches by National Geographic. Or head over to Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, where you can walk out to Salt Island during low tide. Spend time on Revere Beach, America’s first public beach. Or bike the Wollaston Beach trail in Quincy.

Wherever you go for the day, you’ll be glad you visited one of these beaches near Boston.