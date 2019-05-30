Leon Redbone, acclaimed blues, jazz musician, dies

By
MESFIN FEKADU
AP,
May 30, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Redbone, the blues and jazz artist whose growly voice, Panama hat and cultivated air of mystery made him seem like a character out of the ragtime era or the Depression-era Mississippi Delta, died Thursday. He was 69.

This March 28, 1998 file photo shows Leon Redbone performing at the eighth annual Redwood Coast Dixieland Jazz Festival in Eureka, Calif. —Patricia Wilson/The Times-Standard via AP, File

No details about his death were provided.

Redbone’s career got a boost in the early 1970s when Bob Dylan met him at the Mariposa Folk Festival in Ontario, Canada, and praised his performance. Dylan said that if he ever started a label, he would have signed Redbone.

“Leon interests me,” Dylan said in an interview with Rolling Stone in 1974. “I’ve heard he’s anywhere from 25 to 60, I’ve been (a foot and a half from him) and I can’t tell, but you gotta see him. He does old Jimmie Rodgers, then turns around and does a Robert Johnson.”

Advertisement

Dylan wasn’t the only one who didn’t know Redbone’s real age since the performer never directly answered questions about his origin or age. Redbone’s publicist confirmed he was born in Cyprus on Aug. 26, 1949, but the Thursday statement announcing his death explained that “Leon Redbone crossed the delta for that beautiful shore at the age of 127. He departed our world with his guitar, his trusty companion Rover, and a simple tip of his hat.”

“I don’t do anything mysterious on purpose. I’m less than forthcoming, but that doesn’t necessarily mean I’m mysterious. It just means I’m not inclined to go there,” Redbone was quoted saying in the press release that announced his death.

Redbone retired from performing in 2015 because his health had “been a matter of concern for some time,” a spokesman for the singer said at the time, and it was “too challenging for him to continue the full range of professional activities.”

He released his debut album, “On the Track,” in 1975, and dropped 16 albums throughout his career.

Most often dressed in a white suit with a string tie, wearing glasses and a panama hat, Redbone performed twice on “Saturday Night Live” in its first season (1975-1976) and was a frequent guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.”

Advertisement

He voiced Leon the Snowman in the 2003 Christmas comedy “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell, and sang “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” a duet with Zooey Deschanel, for the film.

Redbone also sang the theme song for the TV series “Mr. Belvedere” and “Harry and the Hendersons.”

A 16-minute documentary about his life aptly titled “Please Don’t Talk About Me When I’m Gone” was released last year.

TOPICS: Obituaries Music
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Ciara Kevin Love Chip Joanna Gaines Harvard
Celebs
These celebrities are all taking the same Harvard class right now May 30, 2019 | 3:11 PM
Love Letters
‘Could this be a Miley Cyrus relationship?’ May 30, 2019 | 6:46 AM
An assortment of gelato flavors at a previous edition of the Gelato America festival.
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend May 30, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Entertainment
What critics are saying about 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' May 29, 2019 | 2:27 PM
Susan Hockfield, Linda Henry
Events
Video: A discussion with Susan Hockfield, neuroscientist and MIT's former president May 29, 2019 | 9:50 AM
Tony Horwitz.
Local
Tony Horwitz, 'Confederates in the Attic' author, dies at 60 May 29, 2019 | 9:47 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
I was stumped by a weird question in an interview—how could I have prepared better? Elaine Varelas explores the trend of non-traditional interview questions May 29, 2019 | 9:45 AM
Celebs
Alex Trebek shares 'mind-boggling' pancreatic cancer update May 29, 2019 | 9:26 AM
Love Letters
My work crush didn’t work out May 29, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Celebs
Kit Harington checks into a wellness center after 'Game of Thrones' May 28, 2019 | 9:42 PM
Ted Sarandos at the 2018 Netflix FYSee Kick-Off Event.
Entertainment
Netflix will 'rethink' Georgia shoots if abortion law holds May 28, 2019 | 2:34 PM
Seth Meyers
Entertainment
Seth Meyers pledged $50k for a scholarship in memory of his N.H. high school teacher May 28, 2019 | 2:20 PM
(L-R) Actors Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. attend the Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Endgame' cast place their hand prints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX Forecourt on April 23, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Entertainment
Chris Hemsworth says he and Chris Evans had to be separated during the 'Avengers' press tour May 28, 2019 | 1:38 PM
Love Letters
My husband or my first love? May 28, 2019 | 8:51 AM
7/25/13: Boston, MA: Heavy rain was falling in Boston this afternoon, as umbrella carrying pedestrians, both on cell phones, go in opposite directions across the street from the Park Plaza Hotel (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section: metro topic: unknown
Lifestyle
How to cut back on your smartphone use May 28, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Books
Mindy Kaling’s new book slated for summer 2020 release May 28, 2019 | 12:00 AM
John Krasinski speaks at Brown University.
Celebs
John Krasinski offers words of encouragement to grads at his alma mater, Brown University May 28, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Michael Che Boston Calling
Entertainment
Michael Che on his Boston Calling set: 'This was bad' May 27, 2019 | 8:08 AM
Entertainment
Jenny Slate keeps hometown crowd laughing at Boston Calling May 26, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Entertainment
'Aladdin' soars, but 'Booksmart' barely passes at box office May 26, 2019 | 11:56 AM
Entertainment
Stan Lee's former manager arrested on elder abuse charges May 26, 2019 | 3:31 AM
The TWA Hotel, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, May 15, 2019. Nostalgia for both Eero Saarinen’s period architecture and a defunct airline once considered the carrier to the stars is expected to be as much a driver of bookings as are Kennedy fliers enduring long layovers. (Stefano Ukmar/The New York Times)
Travel
At former TWA terminal, your hotel is now boarding May 25, 2019 | 1:27 AM
A birds-eye view of the Rose Kennedy Fitzgerald Greenway.
Events
Play lawn games, sip libations, and score giveaways at the Greenway's Glow in the Park May 24, 2019 | 7:15 PM
Marina performs on the Red Stage during Boston Calling at Harvard Athletic Complex on Sunday.
Music
Boston Calling 2019 photos: Scenes from the festival May 24, 2019 | 5:29 PM
Music
These 6 free concerts will grace the Esplanade this summer May 24, 2019 | 4:19 PM
Chromeo
Entertainment
A guide to Boston Calling's after-parties May 24, 2019 | 12:53 PM
In this photo taken with a fisheye lens, fans cheer during the Boston Calling Music Festival on Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Allston.
Music
Live updates from Boston Calling 2019 May 24, 2019 | 12:28 PM
Adam Levine, of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3.
Entertainment
Adam Levine leaving 'The Voice' after 16 seasons May 24, 2019 | 12:01 PM
national trails day charles river esplanade
Events
REI is calling on outdoor enthusiasts to give back to the Charles River Esplanade May 24, 2019 | 8:45 AM
Love Letters
‘I haven’t heard from him in over a month’ May 24, 2019 | 8:12 AM