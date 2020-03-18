Here’s a list of educational sites to keep your children’s minds sharp
Your kids can take a drawing lesson from children's author Mo Willems.
As families across the state adjust to homeschooling their children during the coronavirus pandemic, education professionals are releasing lists of websites that can help, and celebrities are engaging children online with reading and drawing sessions.
Related Links
Your kids can listen to books read by celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Jimmy Fallon, and Jennifer Garner as part of #SaveWithStories, a program to encourage donations to Save the Children and No Kid Hungry during the pandemic. Kids can also read and draw with some of their favorite authors and illustrators. Mo Willems, author of “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus,” is hosting Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems weekdays at 1 p.m., and Scott Magoon, author of “The Boy Who Cried Bigfoot!” is hosting a weekly read-and-draw along for kids.
It’s story time! Each week I’ll post a read-and-draw along while we’re all at home. This week: THE BOY WHO CRIED BIGFOOT! 👣 Stay safe and healthy everybody! #operationstorytime @franknbooks @simonKIDS https://t.co/ApCIc0iBUY via @YouTube
— Scott Magoon (@smagoon) March 18, 2020
Local cultural institutions such as the USS Constitution Museum, Boston Children’s Museum and Zoo New England offer free online learning resources for families. The Boston Children’s Museum’s Beyond the Chalkboard is full of hundreds of activities in the categories of science, literacy, art, math, and more. The museum’s STEM Sprouts Teaching Guide offers science, technology, engineering, and math activities for preschoolers, and its 100 Ways to Play is full of activity ideas for families. Animal-loving kids will find arts and crafts and other activities at Zoo New England’s Kids Corner.
Aquariums across New England are also offering free online programming for kids. For example, Boston’s New England Aquarium offers at-home crafts and activities, a daily Facebook Live at 11 a.m. with animal care professionals, video presentations, and virtual visits. Mystic Aquarium in Mystic, Conn. also offers an 11 a.m. Facebook Live with animal care professionals, as well as conservation-based STEM activities, downloadable coloring sheets and activities, and a live feed from its African penguin habitat.
Parents looking for still more ways to keep their children’s minds sharp can get free lesson plans for family history research projects on ancestryk12.com and check out The Learning Network, a free resource from The New York Times where students can practice reading, writing, and thinking using the newspaper’s journalism.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released the following list of free educational websites for parents, which covers everything from reading and math to yoga and virtual musical instruments:
More than 300,000 printable worksheets for toddlers to teens: 123homeschool4me.com/home-school-free-printables
Daily recommendations of websites to help kids learn: clickschooling.com
Learning materials for pre-K to Grade 8: abetterwaytohomeschool.com/learning-at-home-everything-you-need-in-one-place.html
More than 30,000 learning materials for pre-K to Grade 12: pbslearningmedia.org
Learning materials for grades K-3: pebblego.com/free-pebblego-capstone-interactive-access-school-closures
Learning materials for pre-K to Grade 8: allinonehomeschool.com
Learning materials pre-K to high school: curriki.org
Learning materials for high school: allinonehighschool.com
Preschool materials: preschoolinspirations.com
For help finding and fixing learning gaps: mobymax.com
Educational videos: coolkidfacts.com
Flash cards, coloring pages, worksheets: supersimple.com
Flash cards: brainscape.com
More than 7,000 videos in 13 subject areas: hippocampus.org
Learning materials for all subjects: ducksters.com
Videos, lessons for all subjects: carmensandiego.com/resources
Videos for grades 3-12: projectexplorer.org
Videos for all subjects: izzit.org/index.php
Coloring pages: thecolor.com
Voice-based learning: bamboolearning.com/resources
Movement and mindfulness: gonoodle.com
Online education program: khanacademy.org
Online homeschool platform for pre-K to 12: discoveryk12.com/dk12
At-home projects for kids ages 2 and up: kiwico.com/kids-at-home
Daily projects to keep kids reading, thinking: classroommagazines.scholastic.com/support/learnathome.html
Daily activities kids can do on their own: superchargedschool.com
Educational materials for kids ages 4-8: fluencyandfitness.com/register/school-closures
Printables for kids up to age 6: littlesparkcompany.com/printables-library
Printables for students in pre-K to Grade 2: teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Literacy-With-The-Littles/Price-Range/Free
Learning materials for high-performing students: artofproblemsolving.com/alcumus
Learning games: crazygames.com
Crafts, projects, and recipes: funology.com
For students to practice a variety of topics: quizlet.com
Critical thinking for grades K-6: marketplace.mythinkscape.com/store/redtkids
Games for all subjects pre-K to Grade 5: turtlediary.com
Games for all subjects K-8: funbrain.com
Activities for toddlers: busytoddler.com
Games, recipes, crafts: highlightskids.com
Occupation-centered activities: theottoolbox.com
Three weeks of maker stations: drive.google.com/file/d/1T4CZCt8hJqYLVT5ZVYpR7SgHLWDWaaUO/view
Crafts, activities, mazes: www.allkidsnetwork.com
Crafts, activities, finger plays: preschoolexpress.com
Educational games: breakoutedu.com/funathome
Printable board games, activities: dogonalogbooks.com/printables
Math and reading games: funbrain.com
Math practice, from counting to geometry to algebra: kids.nationalgeographic.com
Math and reading games: abcya.com
Math and language games: arcademics.com
Math: bedtimemath.org
Math: hmhco.com/math-at-work
Math for elementary kids: mathplayground.com
Math for grades K-5: zearn.org
Math for elementary kids through sixth grade: boddlelearning.com
Math for grades K-8: dreambox.com/at-home
Math: xtramath.org
Math and logic problems: aplusclick.org
Math and ELA for grades K-8: scootpad.com
Math middle school to AP calculus: deltamath.com/overview
Math, science, social studies: ck12.org/student
Math and reading printables for grades K-8: curriculumassociates.com/supporting-students-away-from-school
Math for second grade through college: mathcelebrity.com/online-math-tutor.php
Math games, logic puzzles, and brain builders: mathplayground.com
Math: mangahigh.com/en-us
Math: numberphile.com
Math games: gridclub.com
Fractions: mathchimp.com/freddysfractions.php
Algebra games: dragonboxapp.com
Interactive simulations for math and science: phet.colorado.edu
Money management: teachbanzai.com
Geometry: canfigureit.com
Physics: positivephysics.org/home
Personal finance: ngpf.org
Higher level math series: youtube.com/channel/UCbQoCpvYRYRkRRvsObOPHaA
Hands-on elementary science videos: www.backpacksciences.com/science-simplified
Science: clubscikidzmd.com/blog
Science K-5: mysteryscience.com
Science experiments: stevespanglerscience.com/lab/experiments
More than 80 at-home science activities: elementalscience.com/blogs/news/80-free-science-activities
Science projects: sciencespot.net/Pages/classhome.html
Science: thehappyscientist.com
Science: askdruniverse.wsu.edu
Explore the surface of Mars on NASA’s Curiosity Rover: accessmars.withgoogle.com
Space science: nasa.gov/kidsclub/index.html
Earth science: everyday-earth.com
Science simulations: sepuplhs.org
Science: tytoonline.com
Engineering: thehomeschoolscientist.com/paper-structures-engineering-challenge
Amphibians: premeditatedleftovers.com/naturally-frugal-mom/amphibians-unit-study-resources
The climate: climatekids.nasa.gov
Weather: weatherwizkids.com
Earthquakes: earthquake.usgs.gov
Ocean life: ocean.si.edu
Farmer’s almanac for kids: almanac.com/kids
Biology: biologysimulations.com
Learning about cells: cellsalive.com
Exploring the human body: human.biodigital.com/login
Studying the human body: innerbody.com/htm/body.html
Chemistry: playmadagames.com
Periodic table: chemicool.com
High school chemistry: www.acs.org/content/acs/en/education/resources/highschool/chemmatters/articles-by-topic.html
STEM resources: learn.concord.org
Coding: codecademy.com
Coding for ages 4-10: kodable.com
Coding with Star Wars: code.org/starwars
3D printing and coding projects: instructables.com/member/EdgertonCenter/instructables/
Cryptography: cryptoclub.org
History for pre-teen to adult: school.bighistoryproject.com/bhplive
History: bunkhistory.org
History: bbc.co.uk/history/forkids
History: mission-us.org
History: whatwasthere.com
Coins: usmint.gov/learn/kids
Learning about the US government: bensguide.gpo.gov
Phonics: starfall.com/h/
Phonics: funfonix.com
Typing: nitrotype.com
Typing: typingclub.com
Voice-driven storytime: noveleffect.com
Grammar for middle grades: classroomcereal.com
Grammar: grammaropolis.com
Reading, writing, spelling, literature, grammar: goodandbeautiful.com
Reading: readworks.org
Interactive games based on book series: magictreehouse.com
Stories for kids ages 3-12: freechildrenstories.com
Read and play games with Dr. Seuss: seussville.com
Reading for grades 2-8: squigglepark.com/dreamscape
Reading for grades 3-12: commonlit.org
Reading elementary (use the username and password: read) : facts4me.com
Reading and phonics: readingeggs.com
Games to get “into the book”: reading.ecb.org
Creating stories, games, and animations: scratch.mit.edu
Vocabulary challenges and comprehension questions: wonderopolis.org
Sight reading and sight singing: sightreadingfactory.com
Spelling: brainbox.games
Spelling (use code: VSCFree90): spellingcity.com
Spelling for grades 1-4: spellingtraining.com
Writing: thestorystarter.com
Writing: noredink.com
Writing: paragraphpunch.com/index.php
Playing and learning with TV characters: pbskids.org
Language arts for grades K-8: shurley.com
Foreign languages: conjuguemos.com
Foreign languages: duolingo.com
Foreign languages: memrise.com
Spanish: difusion.com/campus
Music-based Spanish learning: rockalingua.com
Chinese: chalkacademy.com
Songs for pre-K and K students: songsforteaching.com/preschoolkindergarten.htm
Music: prodigiesmusic.com
Music: quavermusic.com/info/at-home-resources
Music: musiclab.chromeexperiments.com/Experiments
Music: smartmusic.com
Ear training and music theory: trainer.thetamusic.com/en
Music theory: musictheory.net
Virtual musical instruments: virtualmusicalinstruments.com
Music and poetry: thewell.world/mindful-music/mindful-poetry-moments
Social and emotional skills: overcomingobstacles.org
Jigsaw puzzles: jigsawexplorer.com
News and more: youngzine.org
Yoga for kids: littletwistersyoga.com/online-store
Illustrated recipes ages 2-12: nomsterchef.com/nomster-recipe-library
Kid-friendly workouts: app.sworkit.com/collections/kids-workouts
Gardening for kids: web.extension.illinois.edu/firstgarden
Tour Yellowstone National Park: nps.gov/yell/learn/photosmultimedia/virtualtours.htm
Activities from the San Diego Zoo: kids.sandiegozoo.org
11 virtual tours of farms: farmfood360.ca
Learn about animals: switchzoo.com
Virtual field trip to The Louvre in Paris: louvre.fr/en/visites-en-ligne
Tour the British Museum in London: britishmuseum.withgoogle.com
Smithsonian activities: si.edu/kids
Art and art history: nga.gov/education/kids.html
Art: metmuseum.org/art/online-features/metkids
Art: artsology.com
Design: kidsthinkdesign.org
Geography and animals: kids.nationalgeographic.com
National Geographic Young Explorers: ngexplorer.cengage.com/ngyoungexplorer/index.htm
Alaskan wildlife: adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm
Google Earth: google.com/earth
Geography: geoguessr.com
Countries and cultures: www.countryreports.org
Virtual tour of the Great Wall of China: thechinaguide.com/destination/great-wall-of-china
Test prep for SAT, ACT, etc.: bwseducationconsulting.com/handouts.php
For AP students: app.fiveable.me
For AP students: marcolearning.com
Classes for older teens: thegreatcoursesplus.com/lp/t1/freemo
Free university classes: coursera.org
450 Ivy League courses: freecodecamp.org/news/ivy-league-free-online-courses-a0d7ae675869
More than 2,500 online college courses: edx.org
