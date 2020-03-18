Parenting Here’s a list of educational sites to keep your children’s minds sharp Your kids can take a drawing lesson from children's author Mo Willems. Children's author Mo Willems is hosting "Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems" weekdays at 1 p.m. Kristi Palma / Boston.com

As families across the state adjust to homeschooling their children during the coronavirus pandemic, education professionals are releasing lists of websites that can help, and celebrities are engaging children online with reading and drawing sessions.

Your kids can listen to books read by celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Jimmy Fallon, and Jennifer Garner as part of #SaveWithStories, a program to encourage donations to Save the Children and No Kid Hungry during the pandemic. Kids can also read and draw with some of their favorite authors and illustrators. Mo Willems, author of “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus,” is hosting Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems weekdays at 1 p.m., and Scott Magoon, author of “The Boy Who Cried Bigfoot!” is hosting a weekly read-and-draw along for kids.

It’s story time! Each week I’ll post a read-and-draw along while we’re all at home. This week: THE BOY WHO CRIED BIGFOOT! 👣 Stay safe and healthy everybody! #operationstorytime @franknbooks @simonKIDS https://t.co/ApCIc0iBUY via @YouTube — Scott Magoon (@smagoon) March 18, 2020

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released the following list of free educational websites for parents, which covers everything from reading and math to yoga and virtual musical instruments:

More than 300,000 printable worksheets for toddlers to teens: 123homeschool4me.com/home-school-free-printables

Daily recommendations of websites to help kids learn: clickschooling.com

Learning materials for pre-K to Grade 8: abetterwaytohomeschool.com/learning-at-home-everything-you-need-in-one-place.html

More than 30,000 learning materials for pre-K to Grade 12: pbslearningmedia.org

Learning materials for grades K-3: pebblego.com/free-pebblego-capstone-interactive-access-school-closures

Learning materials for pre-K to Grade 8: allinonehomeschool.com

Learning materials pre-K to high school: curriki.org

Learning materials for high school: allinonehighschool.com

Preschool materials: preschoolinspirations.com

For help finding and fixing learning gaps: mobymax.com

Educational videos: coolkidfacts.com

Flash cards, coloring pages, worksheets: supersimple.com

Flash cards: brainscape.com

More than 7,000 videos in 13 subject areas: hippocampus.org

Learning materials for all subjects: ducksters.com

Videos, lessons for all subjects: carmensandiego.com/resources

Videos for grades 3-12: projectexplorer.org

Videos for all subjects: izzit.org/index.php

Coloring pages: thecolor.com

Voice-based learning: bamboolearning.com/resources

Movement and mindfulness: gonoodle.com

Online education program: khanacademy.org

Online homeschool platform for pre-K to 12: discoveryk12.com/dk12

At-home projects for kids ages 2 and up: kiwico.com/kids-at-home

Daily projects to keep kids reading, thinking: classroommagazines.scholastic.com/support/learnathome.html

Daily activities kids can do on their own: superchargedschool.com

Educational materials for kids ages 4-8: fluencyandfitness.com/register/school-closures

Printables for kids up to age 6: littlesparkcompany.com/printables-library

Printables for students in pre-K to Grade 2: teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Literacy-With-The-Littles/Price-Range/Free

Learning materials for high-performing students: artofproblemsolving.com/alcumus

Learning games: crazygames.com

Crafts, projects, and recipes: funology.com

For students to practice a variety of topics: quizlet.com

Critical thinking for grades K-6: marketplace.mythinkscape.com/store/redtkids

Games for all subjects pre-K to Grade 5: turtlediary.com

Games for all subjects K-8: funbrain.com

Activities for toddlers: busytoddler.com

Games, recipes, crafts: highlightskids.com

Occupation-centered activities: theottoolbox.com

Three weeks of maker stations: drive.google.com/file/d/1T4CZCt8hJqYLVT5ZVYpR7SgHLWDWaaUO/view

Crafts, activities, mazes: www.allkidsnetwork.com

Crafts, activities, finger plays: preschoolexpress.com

Educational games: breakoutedu.com/funathome

Printable board games, activities: dogonalogbooks.com/printables

Math practice, from counting to geometry to algebra: kids.nationalgeographic.com

Math and reading games: abcya.com

Math and language games: arcademics.com

Math: bedtimemath.org

Math: hmhco.com/math-at-work

Math for elementary kids: mathplayground.com

Math for grades K-5: zearn.org

Math for elementary kids through sixth grade: boddlelearning.com

Math for grades K-8: dreambox.com/at-home

Math: xtramath.org

Math and logic problems: aplusclick.org

Math and ELA for grades K-8: scootpad.com

Math middle school to AP calculus: deltamath.com/overview

Math, science, social studies: ck12.org/student

Math and reading printables for grades K-8: curriculumassociates.com/supporting-students-away-from-school

Math for second grade through college: mathcelebrity.com/online-math-tutor.php

Math games, logic puzzles, and brain builders: mathplayground.com

Math: mangahigh.com/en-us

Math: numberphile.com

Math games: gridclub.com

Fractions: mathchimp.com/freddysfractions.php

Algebra games: dragonboxapp.com

Interactive simulations for math and science: phet.colorado.edu

Money management: teachbanzai.com

Geometry: canfigureit.com

Physics: positivephysics.org/home

Personal finance: ngpf.org

Higher level math series: youtube.com/channel/UCbQoCpvYRYRkRRvsObOPHaA

Hands-on elementary science videos: www.backpacksciences.com/science-simplified

Science: clubscikidzmd.com/blog

Science K-5: mysteryscience.com

Science experiments: stevespanglerscience.com/lab/experiments

More than 80 at-home science activities: elementalscience.com/blogs/news/80-free-science-activities

Science projects: sciencespot.net/Pages/classhome.html

Science: thehappyscientist.com

Science: askdruniverse.wsu.edu

Explore the surface of Mars on NASA’s Curiosity Rover: accessmars.withgoogle.com

Space science: nasa.gov/kidsclub/index.html

Earth science: everyday-earth.com

Science simulations: sepuplhs.org

Science: tytoonline.com

Engineering: thehomeschoolscientist.com/paper-structures-engineering-challenge

Amphibians: premeditatedleftovers.com/naturally-frugal-mom/amphibians-unit-study-resources

The climate: climatekids.nasa.gov

Weather: weatherwizkids.com

Earthquakes: earthquake.usgs.gov

Ocean life: ocean.si.edu

Farmer’s almanac for kids: almanac.com/kids

Biology: biologysimulations.com

Learning about cells: cellsalive.com

Exploring the human body: human.biodigital.com/login

Studying the human body: innerbody.com/htm/body.html

Chemistry: playmadagames.com

Periodic table: chemicool.com

High school chemistry: www.acs.org/content/acs/en/education/resources/highschool/chemmatters/articles-by-topic.html

STEM resources: learn.concord.org

Coding: codecademy.com

Coding for ages 4-10: kodable.com

Coding with Star Wars: code.org/starwars

3D printing and coding projects: instructables.com/member/EdgertonCenter/instructables/

Cryptography: cryptoclub.org

History for pre-teen to adult: school.bighistoryproject.com/bhplive

History: bunkhistory.org

History: bbc.co.uk/history/forkids

History: mission-us.org

History: whatwasthere.com

Coins: usmint.gov/learn/kids

Learning about the US government: bensguide.gpo.gov

Phonics: starfall.com/h/

Phonics: funfonix.com

Typing: nitrotype.com

Typing: typingclub.com

Voice-driven storytime: noveleffect.com

Grammar for middle grades: classroomcereal.com

Grammar: grammaropolis.com

Reading, writing, spelling, literature, grammar: goodandbeautiful.com

Reading: readworks.org

Interactive games based on book series: magictreehouse.com

Stories for kids ages 3-12: freechildrenstories.com

Read and play games with Dr. Seuss: seussville.com

Reading for grades 2-8: squigglepark.com/dreamscape

Reading for grades 3-12: commonlit.org

Reading elementary (use the username and password: read) : facts4me.com

Reading and phonics: readingeggs.com

Games to get “into the book”: reading.ecb.org

Creating stories, games, and animations: scratch.mit.edu

Vocabulary challenges and comprehension questions: wonderopolis.org

Sight reading and sight singing: sightreadingfactory.com

Spelling: brainbox.games

Spelling (use code: VSCFree90): spellingcity.com

Spelling for grades 1-4: spellingtraining.com

Writing: thestorystarter.com

Writing: noredink.com

Writing: paragraphpunch.com/index.php

Playing and learning with TV characters: pbskids.org

Language arts for grades K-8: shurley.com

Foreign languages: conjuguemos.com

Foreign languages: duolingo.com

Foreign languages: memrise.com

Spanish: difusion.com/campus

Music-based Spanish learning: rockalingua.com

Chinese: chalkacademy.com

Songs for pre-K and K students: songsforteaching.com/preschoolkindergarten.htm

Music: prodigiesmusic.com

Music: quavermusic.com/info/at-home-resources

Music: musiclab.chromeexperiments.com/Experiments

Music: smartmusic.com

Ear training and music theory: trainer.thetamusic.com/en

Music theory: musictheory.net

Virtual musical instruments: virtualmusicalinstruments.com

Music and poetry: thewell.world/mindful-music/mindful-poetry-moments

Social and emotional skills: overcomingobstacles.org

Jigsaw puzzles: jigsawexplorer.com

News and more: youngzine.org

Yoga for kids: littletwistersyoga.com/online-store

Illustrated recipes ages 2-12: nomsterchef.com/nomster-recipe-library

Kid-friendly workouts: app.sworkit.com/collections/kids-workouts

Gardening for kids: web.extension.illinois.edu/firstgarden

Tour Yellowstone National Park: nps.gov/yell/learn/photosmultimedia/virtualtours.htm

Activities from the San Diego Zoo: kids.sandiegozoo.org

11 virtual tours of farms: farmfood360.ca

Learn about animals: switchzoo.com

Virtual field trip to The Louvre in Paris: louvre.fr/en/visites-en-ligne

Tour the British Museum in London: britishmuseum.withgoogle.com

Smithsonian activities: si.edu/kids

Art and art history: nga.gov/education/kids.html

Art: metmuseum.org/art/online-features/metkids

Art: artsology.com

Design: kidsthinkdesign.org

Geography and animals: kids.nationalgeographic.com

National Geographic Young Explorers: ngexplorer.cengage.com/ngyoungexplorer/index.htm

Alaskan wildlife: adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm

Google Earth: google.com/earth

Geography: geoguessr.com

Countries and cultures: www.countryreports.org

Virtual tour of the Great Wall of China: thechinaguide.com/destination/great-wall-of-china

Test prep for SAT, ACT, etc.: bwseducationconsulting.com/handouts.php

For AP students: app.fiveable.me

For AP students: marcolearning.com

Classes for older teens: thegreatcoursesplus.com/lp/t1/freemo

Free university classes: coursera.org

450 Ivy League courses: freecodecamp.org/news/ivy-league-free-online-courses-a0d7ae675869

More than 2,500 online college courses: edx.org