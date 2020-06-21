TikTok teens and K-Pop stans say they sunk Trump rally

After @TeamTrump tweeted asking supporters to register for free tickets using their phones June 11, K-pop fan accounts began sharing the information with followers, encouraging them to register for the rally — and then not show.

In this Feb. 25, 2020 photo shows the icon for TikTok taken in New York.
In this Feb. 25, 2020 photo shows the icon for TikTok taken in New York. –(AP Pohot)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Taylor Lorenz, Kellen Browning and Sheera Frenkel,
The New York Times Company
June 21, 2020 | 7:14 AM

President Donald Trump’s campaign promised huge crowds at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, but it failed to deliver. Hundreds of teenage TikTok users and K-pop fans say they’re at least partially responsible.

Brad Parscale, the chairman of Trump’s re-election campaign, posted on Twitter on Monday that the campaign had fielded more than 1 million ticket requests, but reporters at the event noted the attendance was lower than expected. The campaign also canceled planned events outside the rally for an overflow crowd that did not materialize.

Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s spokesman, said protesters stopped supporters from entering the rally, held at the BOK Center, which has a 19,000-seat capacity. Reporters present said there were few protests.

Advertisement

TikTok users and fans of Korean pop music groups claimed to have registered potentially hundreds of thousands of tickets for Trump’s rally as a prank. After @TeamTrump tweeted asking supporters to register for free tickets using their phones June 11, K-pop fan accounts began sharing the information with followers, encouraging them to register for the rally — and then not show.

The trend quickly spread on TikTok, where videos with millions of views instructed viewers to do the same, as CNN reported Tuesday. “Oh no. I signed up for a Trump rally, and I can’t go,” one woman joked, along with a fake cough, in a TikTok posted June 15.

Thousands of other users posted similar tweets and videos to TikTok that racked up millions of views. Representatives for TikTok did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“It spread mostly through Alt TikTok — we kept it on the quiet side where people do pranks and a lot of activism,” said YouTuber Elijah Daniel, 26, who participated in the campaign. “K-pop, Twitter and Alt TikTok have a good alliance where they spread information amongst each other very quickly. They all know the algorithms and how they can boost videos to get where they want.”

Advertisement

Many users deleted their posts after 24 to 48 hours in order to conceal their plan. “The majority of people who made them deleted them after the first day because we didn’t want the Trump campaign to catch wind,” Daniel said. “These kids are smart, and they thought of everything.”

Twitter users Saturday night were quick to declare the social media campaign’s victory. “Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York tweeted in response to Parscale, who had tweeted that “radical protestors” had “interfered” with attendance.

“The teens of America have struck a savage blow against @realDonaldTrump,” added Steve Schmidt, a longtime Republican strategist.

Mary Jo Laupp, a 51-year-old from Fort Dodge, Iowa, said she had been watching Black TikTok users express their frustration about Trump hosting his rally on Juneteenth. (The rally was later moved to June 20.) She “vented” her own anger in a late-night TikTok video June 11 — and provided a call to action.

She recommended that people who “want to see this 19,000-seat auditorium barely filled or completely empty go reserve tickets now and leave him standing there alone on the stage,” Laupp said in the video.

When she checked her phone the next morning, Laupp said, the video was starting to go viral. It has more than 700,000 likes, she added, and more than 2 million views.

She said she believed that at least 17,000 tickets were accounted for based on comments she received on her TikTok videos but added that people reaching out to her said tens of thousands more had been reserved.

Advertisement

Laupp said she was “overwhelmed” and “stunned” by the possibility that she and the effort she helped inspire might have contributed to the low rally attendance.

“There are teenagers in this country who participated in this little no-show protest, who believe that they can have an impact in their country in the political system even though they’re not old enough to vote right now,” she said.

The effort to deprive Trump of a large crowd spread from Twitter and TikTok across multiple social media platforms, including Instagram and Snapchat.

Erin Hoffman, an 18-year-old from upstate New York, said she heard from a friend on Instagram about the campaign. She then spread it herself via her Snapchat story and said friends who saw her post told her they were reserving tickets.

“Trump has been actively trying to disenfranchise millions of Americans in so many ways, and to me, this was the protest I was able to perform,” said Hoffman, who reserved two tickets herself and persuaded one of her parents to nab two more. “He doesn’t deserve the platform he has been given.”

Laupp said that many of the people who shared her video added commentary encouraging people to procure the tickets with fake names and phone numbers. In the comment section under her own video, TikTok users exchanged advice on how to acquire a Google Voice number or another internet-connected phone line.

“We all know the Trump campaign feeds on data; they are constantly mining these rallies for data,” said Laupp, who worked on several rallies for Pete Buttigieg’s campaign for president. “Feeding them false data was a bonus. The data they think they have, the data they are collecting from this rally, isn’t accurate.”

She added that several people who took part in her campaign complained that once they signed up for the rally with their real phone numbers, they couldn’t get the Trump campaign to stop texting them and sending them messages.

Mary Garcia, a 19-year-old student from California, said that she used a Google Voice number to sign up for the rally but that two of her friends who also signed up used their real numbers and had been inundated with texts from the Trump campaign.

Garcia said she decided to sign up on a whim after seeing Laupp’s video, but after she saw the Trump campaign boasting about its record-setting ticket numbers she regretted what she had done.

“I feel like it doesn’t even matter if the rally is full or not,” Garcia said. “They are going to boast about a million tickets being registered, and then they’ll just lie or whatever about how big the audience was.”

K-pop stans have been getting increasingly involved in American politics in recent months. After the Trump campaign solicited messages for the president’s birthday June 8, K-pop stans submitted a stream of prank messages. And earlier in June, when the Dallas Police Department asked citizens to submit videos of suspicious or illegal activity through a dedicated app, K-pop Twitter claimed credit for crashing the app by uploading thousands of “fancam” videos.

They also reclaimed the #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag in May by spamming it with endless K-pop videos in hopes to make it harder for white supremacists and sympathizers to find one another and communicate their messaging.

Whether or not the prank to call in false tickets was the reason for the empty upper rafters at Trump’s rally, teenagers online celebrated. On Twitter, several accounts tweeted, “best senior prank ever.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
In this Oct. 13, 2019 file photo, the No. 3 car of the late NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Sr., driven by Richard Childress, takes a lap before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala.
Nascar
NASCAR has new rules, new feuds and more fans at Talladega June 20, 2020 | 11:18 AM
In this April 29, 2020 file photo, the AMC sign appears at AMC Burbank 16 movie theater complex in Burbank, Calif.
Movies
AMC Theaters reverses course on masks after backlash June 19, 2020 | 9:23 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 24: Ben Affleck is seen on January 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Ben Affleck
Twitter is having a field day with Ben Affleck's Dunkin' coffee June 19, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Ian Holm
Ian Holm, actor who portrayed Bilbo Baggins in 'The Lord of the Rings,' dies June 19, 2020 | 9:18 AM
Love Letters
He liked her bikini pics on Instagram June 19, 2020 | 9:04 AM
Love Letters
Pandemic breakups are extra hard June 18, 2020 | 8:56 AM
Danny Masterson
'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes June 17, 2020 | 5:50 PM
Love Letters
What’s with all the sexts? June 17, 2020 | 9:05 AM
Boston, MA - 6/10/2020: The vandalized statue of Christopher Columbus in Christopher Columbus Park in the North End neighborhood of Boston, MA on on June 10, 2020. The head of the statue was remover overnight. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter: business coronavirus covid-19
Arts
Here's who should replace the Christopher Columbus statue, according to readers June 17, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Country music star Garth Brooks performed his first of six shows at the TD Garden in January.
Music
Watch Garth Brooks perform a drive-in movie theater concert at these 3 Massachusetts locations June 16, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Love Letters
I need to spice up my marriage June 16, 2020 | 9:02 AM
Crowds enjoying a concert at Tanglewood.
Music
Tanglewood unveils 2020 online summer music festival lineup June 15, 2020 | 4:35 PM
An Oscar statue stands at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. in 2019.
ACADEMY AWARDS
Academy delays 2021 Oscars ceremony because of coronavirus June 15, 2020 | 2:59 PM
John Oliver.
TV
John Oliver weighed in on the dangers of facial recognition technology June 15, 2020 | 2:44 PM
Love Letters
I thought I’d be in another relationship by now June 15, 2020 | 9:01 AM
The famous orange dinosaur looks over traffic on Route 1 in this September 2016 file photo.
STATUE DEBATE
A petition to replace the Christopher Columbus statue with the Route 1 orange dinosaur is gaining steam, sort of June 14, 2020 | 1:19 PM
Woody Allen comments
'My words were WRONG': Spike Lee issues apology after defending Woody Allen June 14, 2020 | 11:30 AM
Laila Plaster tears up as she shares why she thinks it is important to be a part of the Black Lives Matter movement while participating in a protest and march organized by Beyond New Perspectives, which started in City Hall Plaza and ended with speakers in Boston Common.
Mass. Protests
Photos: Protesters across Mass. took to the streets this weekend to protest police brutality, transgender discrimination June 14, 2020 | 11:12 AM
Arlington's Sarah Kamya created the Little Free Diverse Library Project.
BOOKS
Arlington's Sarah Kamya spearheads Little Free Diverse Library Project June 13, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Maggie Sullivan
Virtual Yearbook
'Good luck in nursing school. We need you more than ever' June 13, 2020 | 2:16 PM
TV
'City on a Hill' creator Chuck MacLean demoted following misconduct inquiry June 13, 2020 | 11:49 AM
J.K. Rowling
Harry Potter fans reimagine their world without its creator June 13, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II reacts as she looks out during a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday June 13, 2020.
Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth's birthday marked with smaller ceremony June 13, 2020 | 7:17 AM
TV
ABC names Matt James as its first Black 'Bachelor' June 12, 2020 | 8:46 PM
04/17/2019 BOSTON, MA Yaovi Ayeh (cq) of Boston, listened to the Christian Conti Quartet (cq) at Wally's Cafe in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Music
A historic South End jazz club has raised more than $35,000 for an ambitious new plan during the pandemic June 12, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Entertainment
Live Guide: Your daily guide to the best livestreams, virtual events, and more June 12, 2020 | 1:43 PM
Love Letters
He hasn’t finalized his divorce June 12, 2020 | 9:04 AM
JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images
Arts
Who would you like to see as a statue in Boston? June 12, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Arts
A Lexington teen sends a clear message in new protest song, 'I'll Walk With You' June 12, 2020 | 5:00 AM
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 10: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform onstage during day 3 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 10, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
Music
Country group Lady Antebellum changes name June 11, 2020 | 3:48 PM