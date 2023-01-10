Politics Quinta Brunson, Michelle Yeoh among winners at Golden Globes This image released by NBC shows Ke Huy Quan accepting the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Rich Polk/NBC via AP) AP





BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.

FILM

Actress, drama: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Actor, drama: Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Actress, musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actor, musical or comedy: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Director: Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans.”

Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Non-English language: “Argentina, 1985”

Original score: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

Original song: “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR,” by composer M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose

Animated film: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

TV

Limited series: “The White Lotus.”

Actress, drama series: Zendaya, “Euphoria.”

Actor, comedy or musical series: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Actor, limited series: Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Actress, comedy or musical series: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Actress, limited series: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Supporting actress, musical, comedy or drama: Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Supporting actress, limited series: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Supporting actor, limited series: Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

