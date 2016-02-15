Restaurants Krispy Kreme is coming to New England (again) The Dunkin Donuts rival hopes their reception in the region will be sweeter than last time. BLOOMBERG NEWS

America runs on Dunkin’. New England definitely runs on Dunkin’. But now another doughnut chain intends to start serving the region.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts announced Monday that the company plans to open four locations in New Hampshire and three in Maine over the next several years.

“The demand for Krispy Kreme doughnuts and coffee continues to grow throughout New England, so we are very happy to bring this iconic brand to New Hampshire and Maine,’’ Patricia Perry, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts’ vice president for global franchise development, said in a statement.

The doughnut chain is partnering with NH Glazed, LLC, to develop the New England spots.

“Our team is excited to bring this iconic brand to the north and share that signature taste of Krispy Kreme’s sweet treats and premium coffee,’’ Cort Mendez, owner of NH Glazed, LLC, said in the same release. “We already have a nice following in both states, so we’re confident Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will become a fast favorite!’’

Krispy Kreme operates almost 300 shops throughout 41 states in the United States but currently has no stores open in New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, or Massachusetts. Previously, Krispy Kreme had opened seven New England locations (out of 16 that the company had announced it would open in the region), but they all closed in the early 2000s.