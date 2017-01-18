2 New England doughnut shops made Tastemade’s list of the best in the country

Food video community Tastemade named the 18 best doughnut shops in the U.S., and two New England shops, Boston’s Blackbird Doughnuts and North Kingstown, Rhode Island’s Allie’s Donuts, made the list.

Tastemade praised the South End’s Blackbird Doughnuts (you know, the shop that Grammy-winning singer Adele reportedly raved about in September) for crafting gourmet doughnuts using natural and locally-sourced ingredients.

The shop makes its doughnuts with brioche dough, then tops them with house-made glazes, frostings, and other goodies. Blackbird touts itself as the only artisanal doughnut shop in Boston that bakes its doughnuts on-site.

Tastemade lauded Blackbird for its creatively flavored treats, such as favorites Blackberry Lavender, Salted Toffee, and Honey Pistachio Lemon.

Meanwhile, Tastemade described the pastries at Allie’s Donuts in Rhode Island as “soft and fluffy,” explaining that you can order them softer (“raised”) or cakier (“old-fashioned”).

The site also pointed out Allie’s legendary doughnut cakes—as in, yep, cakes made entirely of doughnut.

See Tastemade’s full list of doughnut shops here.