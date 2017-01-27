Cambridge’s first arcade bar is officially opening Saturday

The owners of Area Four and Roxy's Grilled Cheese are bringing 20 arcade games, shuffleboard, nerd cocktails, sandwiches, and more to Central Square.

Three of the six pinball machines at A4cade by Area Four.
Three of the six pinball machines at A4cade by Area Four. –Zac Wolf for A4cade
By
January 27, 2017

When you first walk into Roxy’s Central at 292 Massachusetts Ave., which officially opens its doors on Saturday at 5 p.m., the Cambridge restaurant’s hidden mysteries aren’t immediately obvious. To the left, a row of stools looks out onto Central Square. To the right, cashiers stand at the front of an open kitchen, ready to take orders for grilled cheeses, veggie burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes, and more.

But head through a set of swinging doors straight in front of you, and you’ll encounter what looks like a freezer. In reality, it’s a secret speakeasy-style entrance to A4cade by Area Four, the city’s first arcade bar.

The foosball table at A4cade by Area Four. —Zac Wolf for A4cade
Advertisement

With 20 arcade games, half a dozen pinball machines, two Skee-Ball machines, a foosball table, a gleaming 18-foot shuffleboard court, a Pop-A-Shot, and two Xboxes, A4cade has a very different vibe than Area Four, known for serving pizza that has quickly entered the conversation for the best slice in the Boston area. But A4cade is the realization of an idea Area Four owner Michael Krupp has been working on for years.

“I love video games, I love pinball, I love beer,” Krupp said. “So this is something I’ve wanted to do for awhile.”

Although business is booming at both Area Four’s flagship Kendall Square restaurant and newly opened South End location, Krupp wasn’t interested in incorporating his pizza into the arcade.

“It didn’t really make sense to put in a full Area Four and cannibalize our business that was two blocks away,” Krupp said. “We wanted to do this and find the appropriate partner, so I called James.”

James DiSabatino, owner of Roxy’s Grilled Cheese, has an empire of food trucks, pop-ups, and brick-and-mortar spots that has slowly taken over the Boston area since 2011.

As it turns out, DiSabatino was looking at the exact same space for a Roxy’s brick-and-mortar restaurant. Rather than face off, Mortal Kombat style, Krupp and DiSabatino decided to team up, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles style.

Skee-Ball and Pop-A-Shot at A4cade by Area Four.
Skee-Ball and Pop-A-Shot at A4cade by Area Four. —Zac Wolf for A4cade
Advertisement

Mortal Kombat and TMNT are just two of the classic arcade franchises represented at A4cade. Others include The Simpsons, Galaga, Donkey Kong, NBA Jam, and NFL Blitz, all of which can be played with tokens purchased from bartenders and waitstaff. Krupp’s personal favorite game is a Doctor Who pinball machine from the 1980s that only features the first seven doctors from the long-running television series.

For portability’s sake, most of the bar’s 30-plus beers will be served in cans and bottles, though two or three beers will still be on tap. The robust cocktail menu features a number of standards, as well as a few oddities, including “two player” cocktails served in kitschy vessels like a TARDIS from Doctor Who and a lunchbox thermos.

Food and drink from Roxy’s Central and A4cade by Area Four. —Zac Wolf for A4cade

Meanwhile, Roxy’s menu includes many of customers’ favorite grilled cheeses, but goes well beyond the standard food truck menu. All in all, the menu features nine sandwiches, four burgers (one vegetarian), four hot dogs, fries and tots prepared six ways each, soups, salads, milkshakes, and soft serve ice cream.

Though both Krupp and DiSabatino have many ideas for specialty menu items and themed nights for the future, right now they’re concentrating on getting the doors open and ensuring that the whole experience will have customers coming back for more.

“We’re just focused on doing things that make the city cooler,” DiSabatino said. “Priority number one is making this space extraordinarily cool, and the money can come later.”

Take a video tour of Roxy’s Central and A4cade: 

TOPICS: Restaurants Food Games Beer Things to Do
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Top picks for things to do, free from the Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, The Weekender, delivered to your inbox every week.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
A pint of Sam Adams Boston Lager sits on a table inside the tasting room at the Boston Beer Co.'s Samuel Adams Brewery in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., on Friday Feb. 17, 2012. Boston Beer Co. will announce its 4th quarter earnings on Feb. 22. Photographer: Scott Eisen/Bloomberg
Beer
Food & Wine names 5 New England beers among the 25 most important craft brews ever January 28, 2017 | 10:58 AM
Boston MA 08/26/06 At Soul Fire (soulfire)Restaurant a 1/2 rack of barbeque spare ribs served wtih cole slaw, baked beans, corn bread and pickles makes for an inviting meal. (Janet Knott/Globe Staff) Sec:Food Slug:Unkwn Reporter:Unkwn Library Tag 08312006 Calendar
Food
The most popular places to order BBQ in Boston, according to delivery data January 28, 2017 | 10:32 AM
Books
Uneasy about the future, bookworms turn to dystopian classics January 28, 2017 | 7:00 AM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Millie Bobby Brown attends FOX and FX's 2017 Golden Globe Awards after party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Movies
'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown gets first film role January 27, 2017 | 9:20 PM
Meb Keflezighi, of San Diego, Calif., celebrates his victory with an American flag after the 118th Boston Marathon Monday, April 21, 2014 in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Entertainment
A Boston Marathon documentary will premiere in April January 27, 2017 | 2:43 PM
Venus Sandro Botticelli (Italian (Florentine), 1444 or 1445–1510) c. 1484-1490 Tempera on wood panel *Sabauda Gallery. Inv. 172. *Courtesy, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
Arts
Get a rare look at Botticelli's 'Venus' at the MFA this spring January 27, 2017 | 2:19 PM
A shot of The Nantucket Hotel & Resort.
Travel
The No. 1 hotel in the U.S. is in Nantucket, according to TripAdvisor January 27, 2017 | 2:11 PM
Travel
Wander through these enormous, hand-crafted ice castles in NH January 27, 2017 | 10:29 AM
Entertainment
To stand out at Super Bowl 51, ads are going for stunts January 27, 2017 | 10:07 AM
Love Letters
He keeps saying “I don’t know” January 27, 2017 | 9:09 AM
Rocky Woods
Lifestyle
This new hiking series combines moonlit walks with beer tastings January 27, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Cambridge Ma- 01/26 /2017 Guan-Yue Chen (cq) left with the 2017 Hasty Pudding Women of the Year, Octavia Spencer (cq) middle and Dan Milashewski (cq) right delights Cambridge crowd during parade along Massachusetts Avenue. Wiggs /GlobeStaff) Reporter:Topic
Entertainment
Scenes from Octavia Spencer's Hasty Pudding parade, roast, and pudding-pot presentation January 26, 2017 | 6:24 PM
FILE - This Nov. 29, 2016, file photo shows Octavia Spencer at the 12th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York. Fresh off her second Oscar nomination, Spencer has signed up to talk with Gloria Steinem about the progress of women of color in Hollywood and the recent Women’s March at the third Makers conference, to be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 6-8, 2017. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Entertainment
Watch Octavia Spencer live at the Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year press conference January 26, 2017 | 4:31 PM
epa05706439 Casey Affleck holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for 'Manchester By The Sea' in the press room during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 08 January 2017. EPA/MIKE NELSON
Entertainment
Actress Constance Wu excoriates Casey Affleck's Oscar nomination January 26, 2017 | 4:02 PM
Food
This local doughnut shop has put a (doughnut) wager on the Super Bowl January 26, 2017 | 8:43 AM
Love Letters
George vs. Ringo January 26, 2017 | 5:21 AM
Boston, MA - 11/29/16 - Treats await customers at La Pasticceria at Eataly food court and grocery store in the Prudential Center. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Duggan Arnett) Topic: (live_eataly_photos)
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend January 26, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Movies
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck hope 'Bending the Arc' inspires millennials January 26, 2017 | 5:00 AM
A fresh brew at Row 34.
Beer
Extreme Beer Fest is sold out, but you can still nab these rare beers January 26, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Entertainment
Octavia Spencer is picking up her Hasty Pudding 'Woman of the Year' award January 26, 2017 | 12:32 AM
Ralph Tresvant, from left, Michael Bivins, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown and Ricky Bell attend a ceremony honoring New Edition with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)
Music
BET miniseries tells 'authentic' story of New Edition, Ronnie DeVoe says January 25, 2017 | 4:50 PM
Beer
This new Maynard brew pub will serve barbecue and, of course, lots of beer January 25, 2017 | 4:22 PM
The Massive Waterfront Home.
Travel
9 Houston Airbnbs you can book right now for Super Bowl weekend January 25, 2017 | 3:43 PM
epa05684097 (FILE) A file image dated 28 May 2009 shows US actress Mary Tyler Moore speaking at the at the National Press Club in downtown Washington, DC, USA. Mary Tyler Moore celebrates her 80th birthday on 29 December 2016. EPA/DENNY HENRY
TV
Actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80 January 25, 2017 | 2:46 PM
Books
The Mark Twain House in Hartford is hoping for a boost from Twain's 1879 fairy tale January 25, 2017 | 12:55 PM
The widely popular event features vendors from Harvard Square.
Food
Get ready for booze and bao at the Harvard Square Chocolate Fest January 25, 2017 | 12:14 PM
Love Letters
My boyfriend or the unknown? January 25, 2017 | 9:09 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters chat January 25, 2017 | 7:18 AM
Movies
Lucas Hedges 'freaked out' when he learned of his Oscar nomination for 'Manchester by the Sea' January 24, 2017 | 12:01 PM
Entertainment
Here's the list of nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards January 24, 2017 | 10:44 AM