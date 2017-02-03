This restaurant is offering free food if the Pats win the Super Bowl

If you’re heading out to watch the big game on Sunday, you certainly have a lot of great options.

And here’s yet another to add to the list.

If you eat at one of Papagayo’s three area locations—in Downtown Boston, South Boston, or Somerville’s Assembly Row—your food is free if the Patriots win the game. If they lose, your food is still 50 percent off.

There are four requirements:

  • Reservations are mandatory.
  • You must be present at kickoff.
  • You must order beverages.
  • And “kind recognition of your server” (aka a nice tip) is a must.

For more Super Bowl deals and parties in and around Boston, check out:

