FROM

BU professor’s Yelp post on restaurant deleted, denounced by dean

Cafe ArtScience in Cambridge. –Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe, File
By
November 14, 2017

A Yelp review critical of a Cambridge restaurant and its staff posted last week by a Boston University professor sparked a backlash and was denounced by a school dean.

After eating at Café ArtScience, Dirk Hackbarth, a professor at BU’s Questrom School of Business, posted a review on Yelp, criticizing two of the restaurant’s employees for their weight.

The Yelp post, which has since been deleted, criticized the restaurant and attacked the physical appearance of the restaurant’s general manager, Mark Grande, who was described as “fat guy.’’ It also seemed to taunt bar director Tenzin Samdo.

Advertisement

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Get a 2-week free trial.

TOPICS: Restaurants Food Local News Boston University
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Comedian Jon Stewart.
Entertainment
Jon Stewart reveals his thoughts on the Louis C.K. scandal November 14, 2017 | 1:22 PM
Aly Raisman attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Kings Theatre on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Books
5 compelling things we learned from Aly Raisman’s new book ‘Fierce’ November 14, 2017 | 11:50 AM
Jimmy Kimmel and Ben Affleck.
Entertainment
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon gave Jimmy Kimmel a birthday surprise November 14, 2017 | 10:41 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: ‘He bought me a pair of running shoes’ November 14, 2017 | 8:57 AM
National News
Former Louis C.K. manager apologizes for 'not listening' November 13, 2017 | 8:40 PM
TV
'Lord of the Rings' TV series coming to Amazon Prime November 13, 2017 | 8:30 PM
Parenting
10 Boston-area shows your kids will love this season November 13, 2017 | 3:43 PM
The Boston Frog Pond offers students half-price admission to skate on Tuesdays, from mid-November to mid-March.
Events
Here's when the Frog Pond ice skating rink is opening — and how you can skate for free November 13, 2017 | 3:38 PM
Entertainment
'Daddy's Home 2' beats expectations at box office November 13, 2017 | 1:50 PM
The sage lobster roll from The Barking Crab.
Restaurants
A local seafood spot is selling a 'pumpkin spice' lobster roll November 13, 2017 | 12:45 PM
Music
Taylor Swift's tour will come to Massachusetts this summer November 13, 2017 | 11:03 AM
Arts
In Honolulu, walking and texting can cost you $99. But in Boston, phone zombies roam free. November 13, 2017 | 9:25 AM
John Oliver discusses Louis C.K. on 'Last Week Tonight.'
Entertainment
John Oliver jokes about Louis C.K. on 'Last Week Tonight' November 13, 2017 | 9:08 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: ‘He can’t do anything more than dinner and hooking up’ November 13, 2017 | 9:03 AM
Samuel Adams Utopias
Food
This beer is illegal in 15 states November 11, 2017 | 11:41 AM
Beer
These New England cider companies combined for a special 4-pack November 11, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Entertainment
As 'Daddy's Home 2' hits theaters, Mel Gibson's casting called into question November 10, 2017 | 5:04 PM
The first day of ice time on the Boston Common Frog Pond has skaters giving the ice a try.
Lifestyle
36 kid-friendly things to do in the Seaport, Brookline, and other Boston areas November 10, 2017 | 4:40 PM
Harvey Weinstein at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater in New York, March 26, 2015.
National News
Weinstein's Impact: List of men accused of sexual misconduct November 10, 2017 | 4:21 PM
In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, visitors taste cakes at the 'FICO Eataly World', 'La Fabbrica Italiana Contadina' ('The Italian Farmer Factory') agri-food park in Bologna, Italy. The man behind the Eataly Italian food empire wants to do for the high-end of Italian food what Milan Fashion Week has done for Italy’s ready-to-wear industry: Create a global showcase for excellence that stimulates demand across the sector. (Giorgio Benvenuti/ANSA via AP)
Travel
A massive Eataly World theme park is opening in Italy November 10, 2017 | 3:54 PM
Louis C.K.
National News
Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true November 10, 2017 | 1:44 PM
holiday-cooking-classes
Food
These cooking classes are holiday-themed November 10, 2017 | 10:53 AM
National News
Louis C.K.'s new film will not be released following sexual misconduct allegations November 10, 2017 | 10:46 AM
Stephen Colbert hosting his show on November 9, 2017.
Entertainment
Stephen Colbert responds to Louis C.K. missing his show amid sexual misconduct allegations November 10, 2017 | 10:04 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'When will I trust him again?' November 10, 2017 | 8:53 AM
The Urban Grape.
Books
This new book from local wine shop owners takes drinking wine to a new level November 10, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Tom Wopat stands during arraignment in Waltham, Mass., on indecent assault and battery and drug possession charges on Aug. 3, 2017.
Celebs
'Dukes of Hazzard' star to face indecent assault charges in Waltham November 10, 2017 | 12:33 AM
Spring skiing in Tuckerman Ravine, on Mt. Washington in New Hampshire.
Travel
8.5M visitors expected to visit New Hampshire this winter November 10, 2017 | 12:05 AM
This photo combo shows Starbucks holiday cups from 1997 to 2017, from top row to bottom, left to right, on display Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in New York. 2017 marks the 20th anniversary of the holiday cups, the latest of which has splashes of red and green but is mostly white, for customers to color in themselves. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Food
Starbucks adds new holiday drinks, offers 2-for-1 deal November 9, 2017 | 7:56 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2013 file photo, screenwriter Rian Johnson attends the National Board of Review Awards gala in New York. The Walt Disney Co. has announced that Johnson will create a new trilogy for the “Star Wars” universe, greatly expanding the director’s command over George Lucas’ ever-expanding space saga. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Movies
Rian Johnson to create new 'Star Wars' trilogy November 9, 2017 | 7:04 PM