A local doughnut shop placed a sweet wager on Saturday’s Patriots game

On the line, besides the AFC Championship? Doughnuts.

Katie Hayward holds up a tray of "Go Pats" doughnuts made by Kane's last year ahead of the Super Bowl. –The Associated Press
By
11:18 AM

As the New England Patriots gear up to play the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on Saturday for a spot in the AFC Championship Game, a local doughnut shop has placed a sweet wager on the matchup.

Kane’s Handcrafted Donuts in Boston and Five Daughter’s Bakery in Nashville are supporting their teams with a friendly doughnut wager. The losing city’s store has to ship a dozen of its most popular doughnuts to the winning shop, and pose for a picture while baking doughnuts in the winning team’s jersey.

Cue the friendly trash talk:

“Get ready to send us a dozen of yours,” said Kane’s co-owner Maria Delios to Five Daughters in a video posted Wednesday morning on social media. “I can’t wait to taste them. Because you know that the Patriots are going to win this Saturday night.”

Advertisement

Last year, Kane’s placed the same wager with a doughnut shop in Houston ahead of the AFC divisional playoff game between the Patriots and the Houston Texans. We all know how that turned out.

If you want to get in on the doughnut fun, Kane’s is selling Patriots-themed doughnuts at its two locations at 90 Oliver St. in Boston and 120 Lincoln Ave. in Saugus. They cost $3.25 each, plus tax.

