This local shop is betting its doughnuts on the Patriots — again

Kane’s Handcrafted Doughnuts is on a roll.

Last week, the local doughnut shop placed a friendly wager with Five Daughters Bakery in Nashville ahead of the playoff game between the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans. Because the Titans lost, Five Daughters will soon send a dozen of its most popular doughnuts to Kane’s in Boston and at least one baker must pose for a picture while baking doughnuts in the winning team’s jersey.

“It feels good, the taste of victory,” Kane’s co-owner Maria Delios told Five Daughters in a video posted on social media on Tuesday. Then she bit into a Boston cream doughnut.

Thanks for be a worthy opponent @Five_Daughters Thank you @Titans for losing! Thank you @Patriots for being the best!!! @Five_Daughters we are looking forward to tasting your donuts! #kanesdonutsarelove #gopats 🏈🍩❤️🏈🍩❤️ pic.twitter.com/TUSvkcChYi — Kanes Donuts (@KanesDonuts) January 16, 2018

Now, as the Patriots prepare to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game, Kane’s has placed a bet with Good Dough, a doughnut shop in Jacksonville. The wager is the same: a dozen doughnuts and a photo of at least one baker wearing the winning team’s jersey.

“If, by some weird chance the Patriots lose, I’m going to send you a dozen of Kane’s doughnuts,” said Delios in another video posted to social media on Tuesday, this time directed to Good Dough. “But we know that they’re going to win, so I can’t wait to taste your doughnuts. I heard they’re pretty good.”

CONTEST!! We are issuing a wager to @GoodDoughJAX !!We want to welcome the @jaguars to @GilletteStadium we teams end their season except for our beloved @Patriots ! Tag 2 friends share our post and like our page to be entered in our game time contest! pic.twitter.com/0IEzg7fKC5 — Kanes Donuts (@KanesDonuts) January 16, 2018

Fans of Kane’s can also get in on the doughnut fun. Delios said those who share the Kane’s contest post and tag two friends will be entered for a chance to win doughnuts for Sunday’s game.