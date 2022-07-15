Restaurants Jill Biden visited a beloved Boston seafood restaurant The First Lady enjoyed an assortment of the restaurant’s crudo, crabcakes, and Bouillabaisse on Thursday night. Row 34 co-owners Shore Gregory, Jeremy Sewall, and First Lady Jill Biden. Handout Photo

First Lady Jill Biden turned heads in Boston on Thursday night when she dined at a popular seafood restaurant.

Dr. Biden had dinner at Row 34 in Fort Point, where a source told Boston.com she received a standing ovation from diners upon arrival and enjoyed an assortment of the restaurant’s crudo, crabcakes, and Bouillabaisse.

According to the source, Biden told restaurant staff that this was her third time eating from Row 34, having visited the Congress Street spot once before and having enjoyed takeout from its Portsmouth location during President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.

Biden posed for a photo with Row 34 co-owners Shore Gregory and Jeremy Sewall, which the latter posted Friday on Instagram.

“What an honor to to have @flotus joins us for dinner @row34,” Sewall wrote.

Biden’s Thursday night meal came ahead of her scheduled remarks down the street at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Boston on Friday, where Biden is slated to speak at the American Federation of Teachers 87th biennial national convention: “Reclaiming Our Future: Fighting for the Promise of a Better America.”

Biden, who was expected to be among the scheduled speakers for the convention’s “Making a Difference in the Labor Movement” session, has been a classroom teacher for over 30 years and currently teaches writing and English at Northern Virginia Community College.