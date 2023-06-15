Restaurants A ‘Friends’-inspired Central Perk cafe is opening its first location in Boston (not New York) Central Perk Coffeehouse, based on the cafe at the center of the sitcom "Friends," will open its first-ever location in Boston later in 2023. Madison Lakratz offers chocolate trifles to visitors to the "Friends"-inspired "Central Perk Cafe" at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood media preview on June 24, 2021, in Burbank, Calif. Chris Pizzello/AP

Hey New York, how do you like them coffee beans?

Central Perk Coffeehouse, a new cafe based on the fictional hangout spot central to the beloved NYC-set sitcom “Friends,” is opening its first-ever location later this year — in Boston, not New York City.

Much like fellow ’90s NBC sitcom “Seinfeld,” “Friends” felt like a love letter to the Big Apple, telling the story of a group of young Manhattanites navigating life in the big city.

But Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and CenPer Holdings decided that Boston was the ideal spot for a first location of its cafe, with Central Perk planning to open its doors at 205 Newbury Street later in 2023.

“We are incredibly excited and proud that the world class city of Boston will be the home of our new Central Perk concept,” Central Perk Coffee Co. president Joe Gurdock said in a press release. “Newbury Street and the city’s Back Bay neighborhood are such a treasured gems; known and admired around the globe. We are so fortunate to have found the ideal first location for this concept.”

Central Perk won’t be a mere facsimile of the show’s set to take photos in, like the traveling interactive “Friends” exhibit that visited Boston in 2019. The menu will be designed with input from James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Tom Colicchio, who has served as a judge for every season of Bravo’s hit culinary competition show “Top Chef.” And according to a press release, Central Perk’s coffee will be brewed with sustainably sourced premium Arabica beans using responsible environmental practices.

Before Central Perk opens to the public, the company is already selling a line of its coffee products via its website. The product names all recall the show’s lovable characters and endlessly quotable lines, with customers able to buy “How You Doin’?” (medium roast), “Pivot Blend” (medium/dark roast), “We Were on a Coffee Break” (dark roast), “Oh.My.GAWD!” (cold brew blend), “Gunther!” (espresso), “Moo Point” (decaf).

At the time of this article’s publication, a representative for Central Perk hadn’t responded to questions from Boston.com about why New York City was snubbed in the selection process.