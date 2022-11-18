Shopping Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Here are the best gifts that give back These gifts help fund homeless shelters, animal rescues, and more. At the Vermont Teddy Bear Factory in Shelburne, Vt. Bryan Marquard

The holidays are about giving back, not just to your closest loved one, but also to the communities and causes that need it most.

If you’re struck by the giving spirit as you put together your shopping list, we have a selection of gifts from New England companies that do some good in the world, including holiday cards, an advent calendar, and a beloved teddy bear.

Below you’ll find ways to cross off your shopping list while giving back to worthy causes like homeless shelters, animal rescues, and local arts centers.

Satisfy someone’s sweet tooth by gifting them this box of chocolates from Champlain Chocolates. This Vermont-based chocolatier donates 7-10% of its pre-tax profits to nonprofits every year and gives additional support to the Intervale Centers Conservation Nursery, Vermont Refugee Settlement Program, the Shelbourne Museum, and Burlington Discover Jazz Festival. Each of the chocolates included in this set is bursting with flavors sourced from Vermont, including maple syrup, sweet butter, fresh cream, and honey. The box comes ready to gift with a holiday-themed box and a red ribbon. $29

Help someone in your life have a relaxed holiday season with these winter-themed candles from Sky Candle Co. These candles are hand-poured with care right here in Boston and the scents include eucalyptus and fir, citrus and clove, pine and cedar, as well as cypress and cinnamon. The company donates 10% of its profits to a Last Hope K9 Rescue so every candle you buy helps to save dogs from high-kill shelters. $38

There’s an advent calendar for everything and this one is perfect for any tea lover you know. Use this calendar from the Vermont Country Store to count down the days to Christmas with 13 blends of organic tea, each spiced with seasonal flavors like gingerbread, peppermint, and chai. While your loved one warms up with their cup of tea, they’re also helping the company with its donation and volunteer efforts at over 800 local organizations and events in Vermont, including at the local parks and food pantries. $29.95

Get your holiday cards from Women’s Lunch Place, a Boston-based day shelter for women experiencing homelessness, hunger, and poverty. The cards were designed by artist Kim Collins, a former guest at the Women’s Lunch Place who teaches art classes at the shelter. Each pack comes with five cards and each purchase supports a week of healthy meals for a woman in need. $25

Cambridge-based crafting store Gather Here is a favorite among Boston.com readers and they’ve got great gift options for any crafters in your life, whether they’re professional, amateur, or aspiring. Help spark a creative project in someone’s life with a CozyBlue crochet kit. They come in different designs, both holiday-themed and not, and include everything you need to create your own hand-embroidered hoop. The shop donates 5% of sales to a chosen charity every Wednesday of the year and has been involved in local COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts. $29.59

Every purchase you make at Beantown Blanket directly supports a homeless person in need. Since its founding, the company has donated over 200,000 waterproof fleece blankets to shelters across the country. When you buy this duo set, you receive two blankets and two are donated to a shelter. These 50″ x 60″ blankets are lined with fleece on one side and waterproof on the other, making them perfect for any outdoor occasion. $75.99

Give the gift of a hug to someone in your life and to a child in need. The Little Hero bear is a special line of teddy bears that are donated to children in crisis situations. Bears are sent to first-responder units across the country and given out when they’re most desperately needed. These bears are good for immediate comfort and a lifetime of love as well. Vermont Teddy Bear promises a lifetime guarantee, and if anything happens to your Little Hero Bear, you can send it to their Bear Hospital in Shelburne, Vt. for a quick fix. $27.99