Shopping Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The best gifts for kids and families

There’s nothing quite like being a kid during the holiday season. When the time comes to tear open a gift, it should feel special for you and the younger ones in your life. To help make these moments into lifelong memories this season, Boston.com has you covered with gift ideas for all the kids on your shopping list.

This year our 2022 gift guide for kids and families includes items from New England-based companies. From a stimulating baby toy to an unforgettable experience the whole family will enjoy, dive into Boston.com’s selection of the nine best gifts for kids at any age.

NERF Elite 2.0 Commander RD-6 Blaster

Some of you may have little balls of energy at home, and we get it. This Hasbro-owned company has been manufacturing fun for over 50 years, and will serve up the right amount of nostalgia (for you) and giggles (for them). Prepare for battle with the Nerf Elite 2.0 collection by gifting yourself the Volt SD-1 and buy the kid in your life a Commander for an unforgettable mission. $7.99

Wooden Bowling Pin Stacker

Let your little one develop their fine motor skills with this hand-crafted wooden stacker from Worcester-based Essential Montessori. The company uses U.S.-sourced birch hardwood and vegetable dyes for all their products — one less thing to worry about with your new baby. $20

Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers

Help the young people in your life get a step ahead with these classic Converse sneakers. Chuck Taylor All Stars have been around since the 1920s, and for good reason: These kicks are durable, lightweight, and never go out of style. Good for baby’s first Chucks, or your fashion-forward teen. $30-$55

A Kind Kinara Fushion Doll

Fusion Dolls are more than just toys. They are a vehicle for encouraging self-love and inclusion at a young age. The Fusion dolls collection of multicultural and inclusive dolls allows children to be able to see themselves in the toys that they play with. Each doll has a story and a personality — like Kind Kinara, who has brown eyes and black, curly hair that can be styled. Her favorite activities are helping her mom in the garden and playing with her dog. $49.99

Dr. Dee Dee Dynamo five-book set ​

Encourage the little ones in your world to live life without limits through the adventures of Dr. Dee Dee Dynamo. This series of stories reinforces the power of positivity and embracing the journey of life. As the daughter of a science teacher and journalist, author Dr. Oneeka Williams grew up with a passion for storytelling and discovery. The meeting of these worlds birthed Dr. Dee Dee Dynamo. Grab the hardcover book set and go on an adventure. $54.99

Draw Your Own Apron Gift Box

Marblehead-based Cece DuPraz has made Oprah’s annual “Favorite Things” list for the second time with their custom gift set. Your little sous chef can doodle on the drawing kit and the company will embroider it on an apron made from 100% cotton. Available in kid and adult sizes. $78

Day pass at Smugglers’ Notch

A SKI Magazine 2023 Reader Resort Survey ranked Smugglers’ Notch in Vermont as the No. 1 best family-friendly resort in the East. With kids programs, child care, and babysitting, there are plenty of options for families with young kids. Or surprise your older kids and reconnect for a weekend of outdoor winter fun this holiday season. Youth day pass $65; kids 5 and under ski free

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker

Gift a go-anywhere speaker from Bose that the whole family can enjoy. The new lightweight, portable speaker from the Framingham-based company is waterproof and will run for 12 hours on a single charge. With a built-in loop, hang the speaker wherever you are so you can vibe out to Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” with the family or put on a podcast for the kids. $149