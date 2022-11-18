Shopping Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The best gifts for travel These gifts are sure to please the traveler in your life. Woodstock Inn & Resort in Woodstock, Vermont. Woodstock Inn & Resort

For loved ones who love to travel, there are fun and relaxing hotel getaways as well as apparel designed to make adventurers more comfortable and organized.

Ahead, we highlight five local gifts that fit the bill.

What’s better than escaping to the White Mountains? Escaping to the White Mountains for a Spa Getaway. The White Mountain Hotel & Resort is offering a spa package that includes two nights of accommodations, complimentary breakfast (including the Grand Sunday brunch for weekend travelers), one order from the dinner menu at Ledges Restaurant, and one 60-minute massage per person, including gratuity. Mid-week packages begin at $336 per person and weekend packages begin at $437 per person.

Take it from Oprah: Your loved one will thank you for the gift of cashmere this season. Lexington-based Alpine Cashmere’s travel wrap is a 100% cashmere wrap great for traveling because it is wrinkle resistant and regains its shape easily, according to the company. The wrap made Oprah’s “Favorite Things” holiday shopping list this year, with Winfrey saying on OprahDaily.com, “You can’t go wrong giving the gift of cashmere. This versatile design can be a scarf, a wrap, or even a travel blanket. Plus, the stripes give it some oomph. It’s hard to choose a fave color combo — they’re all so great.” The wrap costs $199.

Hotel Commonwealth in Boston, the official hotel of the Boston Red Sox, offers Red Sox packages perfect for your favorite superfan. The hotel, recently named among the 10 best hotels in Boston by Travel + Leisure, is offering a Looking Fine Fenway, Pavilion Club — Red Sox Game Package that includes a Red Sox welcome basket, overnight accommodations for two in a guest room facing Fenway Park, two game tickets in the State Street Pavilion Club seating, access to the Pavilion Club restaurant, a personalized message on the Red Sox scoreboard during the game, and complimentary overnight parking. Rates start at $599.

Your loved one can glide through winter while enjoying the Nordic Ski Package at Woodstock Inn and Resort in Vermont, which includes luxury accommodations, daily breakfast, daily passes to the Nordic Center, which offers groomed trails for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, plus rental equipment. The package, which is based on availability, is available Jan. 4-March 11, 2023. Blackout dates and other restrictions may apply. Bonus: Woodstock was recently named among the most magical winter towns in the U.S. Rates start at $539.

Does your loved one need help staying organized while traveling? Maine-based L.L. Bean offers a Stowaway Hip Pack recently named among the best travel gifts under $25 by Conde Nast Traveler. It is made from recycled soda/water bottles, features a mesh back panel for breathability, and stows inside an internal pocket. The hip pack costs $24.95.