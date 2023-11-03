Shopping 3 Massachusetts businesses appeared on Oprah’s ‘Favorite Things’ 2023 list The shopping guide features Oprah Winfrey's holiday gift recommendations. The Sherry Gloves from Top If Off made it to Oprah's Favorite Things List 2023. Photo courtesy of Top It Off

Once again, Oprah Winfrey and her team have released her popular holiday shopping list for 2023, and three products were selected from Massachusetts businesses.

Oprah Daily published Oprah’s annual “Favorite Things” list on Nov. 1, which includes 112 products that you can purchase for friends and family this year, an increase from last year’s 104. The roundup features eight gift categories: stylish, cozy, kids, kitchen, engaging, beauty, food, and wellness. Many of the companies highlighted are BIPOC, women, or veteran founded. Oprah Winfrey explained her inspiration for the list in a video.

“‘Favorite Things’ started because I wanted to share the gifts that I love with other people,” Winfrey said. She added, “Lots of these terrific gifts come from small business owners, from family shops, from best friends, dynamic duos, and local makers. You’re not only discovering great gifts here: you’re going to be supporting the people who stepped out on a dream to make them happen.”

Advertisement:

Three of the products that she recommended come from businesses based in Massachusetts. One had been named on the list last year. Winfrey showcased the Dawn Glove from Top It Off, headquartered in West Roxbury, in 2022. Scroll down to read about the Massachusetts businesses and the items featured in Oprah’s ‘Favorite Things’ list for 2023.

Amelia Rose Design’s Sterling Silver Initial Necklace ($126) is a “timeless, modern, and elegant” jewelry item that features a pendant on a delicate chain. Winfrey wrote, “It’s so hard to find a gift that works for, say, tweens to aunties, but these handcrafted sterling silver or 14kt-gold-plated initial necklaces with, yes, real diamonds at this price will add sparkle to all ages.” Amelia Rose Design was founded by Amelia Deren Steppacher, the current CEO of the company. The business is based in Hopkinton, where Steppacher also lives.

Haven Well Within’s Cashmere Colorblock Yoke Sweater ($278) displays a mock neck and “cozy, chunky knit,” while the Cashmere Pintuck Joggers ($190) offer a relaxed fit. Winfrey wrote, “Now, this, ladies and gentlemen, is some elevated loungewear. A cashmere set, it’s comfy enough for solo reading on the couch and exactly what you want to wear when guests drop by.” Haven Well Within is a brand created in 2020 by Talbots, which is headquartered Hingham.

Top It Off’s Sherry Gloves ($20) come in a variety of colors and are an accessory that can help you stay warm this winter. Winfrey wrote, “Looking for a cheerful stocking stuffer? You can’t do better than this fun checkered design; and yes, the index fingertip works with touchscreens.” Top It Off is based in West Roxbury.

Advertisement:

The full Oprah’s Favorite Things 2023 List is available at OprahDaily.com, and will appear in the winter issue of O, Quarterly magazine. Products can also be purchased on Amazon.