Big Papi visits Raynham to promote smoky new side business

Tony Ramos holds a banjo made from a Big Papi cigar box as former Red Sox hitter David Ortiz signs a box for a fan. –Geoffrey Brennan
By
3:48 PM

Famed former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz paid a visit to a Raynham smoke shop Tuesday night hoping to hit a home run with his new business venture: cigars.

Ortiz started manufacturing the cigars last year when he needed something special to smoke at his annual charity golf tournament, said Brennan’s Smoke Shop owner Geoffrey Brennan.

“He got involved in blending it and making it his own cigar how he wanted it,’’ Brennan said. “People liked it so much, and it’s a good cigar, so they manufactured it.’’

The cigars are a blend of Dominican and Nicaraguan tobacco and a box of 20 retails for $260, Brennan said. They’re full-bodied and flavorful, but not for amateurs, he added.

Advertisement

“It’s kind of like his black bean salsa,’’ Brennan said. “It’s like you’re tasting things the way he likes them – a little spicy. Not too spicy, just a little bit.’’

Brennan is a fan of the cigar – but he’s admittedly an even bigger fan of Big Papi. He described waking up after spending the evening with the baseball star as a “Big Papi hangover.’’

“He is the nicest guy,’’ Brennan said. “If you know anything about him and you think he can’t be the way he seems, you’re wrong because he is the nicest, most down-to-earth guy you’ve ever met. I’ve met famous people and try to stay calm, but he just brings this vibe with him everywhere he goes. It’s just great.’’

About 100 people came to the shop Tuesday to meet Big Papi, Brennan said, with memorabilia in tow for him to sign.

“Everybody that came to meet him, met him, and they got to take some pictures,’’ he said. “He signed everything people brought with them – David Ortiz bridge signs, jerseys, bobbleheads.’’

Brennan said he also signed a number of boxes of cigars that are still for sale at the store. Brennan said his goal is to keep Big Papi cigars “prevalent in this market.’’

Advertisement

“I spent more money advertising that event than I’ll ever make on those cigars, but I felt like it’s so important for that cigar to be successful in this area that I don’t care,’’ he said.

“What that man did for this city, for this state, and for New England is priceless. To meet him and actually have him be the person he seems … he does not let anybody down.’’

TOPICS: Sports News David Ortiz Red Sox Business Sports
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Arts
Peabody Essex Museum hits $600 million in fund-raising, opens new Collection Center June 20, 2018 | 1:51 PM
Sports News
Tom Brady, LeBron James, Mikaela Shiffrin earn bids for The ESPYs June 20, 2018 | 1:26 PM
Celebs
Chris Pratt rolls out his nine essential rules for life at the MTV Movie Awards June 20, 2018 | 12:33 PM
Entertainment
Nickelodeon, HQ Trivia mark 'Double Dare' reboot's debut June 20, 2018 | 12:00 PM
Kate Spade sits during an interview in New York on May 13, 2004.
Celebs
Kate Spade Foundation to donate $1M for suicide prevention June 20, 2018 | 11:23 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, Cassie Langdon holds her MoviePass card outside AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre in Indianapolis. The startup that lets customers watch a movie a day at theaters for just $10 a month, is limiting new customers to just four movies a month. The move comes as customers and industry experts question the sustainability of MoviePass’ business model. Because MoviePass is paying most theaters the full price of the ticket, the service is in the red with just one or two movies in a month. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Movies
AMC Theatres unveils $20-a-month rival to MoviePass June 20, 2018 | 10:00 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'My friend went on a date and now I’m jealous' June 20, 2018 | 8:56 AM
Abdi Nor Iftin.
Books
'It sounded like a TV show: five Somali guys in a small Maine apartment' June 20, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Entertainment
More comedy producers are following Seth MacFarlane's lead by bashing Fox June 19, 2018 | 5:12 PM
Entertainment
Choreographer reveals what it was like to work with Beyonce, Jay-Z June 19, 2018 | 2:23 PM
Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. on Jan. 7, 2017.
Celebs
The list of celebrities upset by US border policy grows June 19, 2018 | 1:36 PM
FILE- This Jan. 22, 2018, file photo shows a Dunkin' Donuts sign on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Dunkin’ Donuts said Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, that the polystyrene foam cups will be completely phased out from all its stores globally by 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Food
Dunkin' Donuts chocolate could be coming to grocery stores later this year June 19, 2018 | 11:26 AM
Entertainment
Natalie Portman, Jonathan Safran Foer target factory farming June 19, 2018 | 10:45 AM
Love Letters
Thousands of miles away for a year and a half June 19, 2018 | 9:03 AM
Myka Meier.
Lifestyle
An etiquette expert on faux-pas to avoid and tips to remember June 19, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Chadwick Boseman, left, gives his best hero award to James Shaw Jr. at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 16, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Entertainment
On a big night for 'Panther,' Boseman honors real-life hero June 19, 2018 | 3:00 AM
Entertainment
Here's the list of winners from the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards June 18, 2018 | 11:11 PM
Entertainment
Vera Farmiga addresses her Boston accent in 'The Departed' June 18, 2018 | 3:47 PM
Arts
When Beyonce called, ‘Jagged Little Pill’ choreographer left Cambridge for Paris June 18, 2018 | 1:37 PM
A photo of Ben Affleck shared by Jennifer Garner on Instagram.
Celebs
Jennifer Garner to Ben Affleck: 'Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them' June 18, 2018 | 12:38 PM
Restaurants
Redd's in Rozzie to close after seven-year run June 18, 2018 | 12:07 PM
Celebs
Seth MacFarlane is 'embarrassed' to work for Fox June 18, 2018 | 11:19 AM
Love Letters
How do I coax him out of his cave? June 18, 2018 | 8:57 AM
Arts
Roll out the barrels: Christo artwork floats on London lake June 18, 2018 | 8:57 AM
Arts
Construction issue forces two-week delay for ‘Moulin Rouge!’ June 18, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Sen. Ted Cruz and Jimmy Kimmel shake hands before the Blobfish Basketball Classic and one-on-one interview at Texas Southern University's Health & Physical Education Arena on Saturday.
Entertainment
'We apologize to the game of basketball' June 17, 2018 | 3:16 PM
Entertainment
'Incredibles 2' crushes animation record with $180 million June 17, 2018 | 11:25 AM
National
The Latest: Event on verge of being shut down before gunfire June 17, 2018 | 11:16 AM
Still from new video via YouTub
Entertainment
Jay-Z, Beyonce release surprise album 'Everything Is Love' June 16, 2018 | 8:24 PM
The Tesla parked and shooting flames
Cars
Actor says husband's Tesla car shot flames in traffic June 16, 2018 | 6:22 PM