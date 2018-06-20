Tom Brady, LeBron James, Mikaela Shiffrin earn bids for The ESPYs

Tom Brady talks to the media after Mini Camp on June 7, 2018. –Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff
By
1:26 PM

LOS ANGELES — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady vies for best male athlete while Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin contends a second time for best female athlete among nominations for The ESPYS honoring the past year’s top sports achievements and moments.

Brady, a three-time nominee, will be up against first-time nominees Jose Altuve of the World Series champion Houston Astros, James Harden of the Houston Rockets and Alexander Ovechkin of the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals in male athlete nods announced Wednesday. Brady was also nominated in 2004 and 2008.

Shiffrin faces three first-time nominees for female athlete in Sylvia Fowles of the WNBA champion Minnesota Lynx, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim and soccer player Julie Ertz.

Advertisement

Newly retired racecar driver Danica Patrick will be the first woman to host when the show airs July 18 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Kevin Durant of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, who won last year, received a nod for best championship performance. He goes against Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, World Series MVP George Springer and Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo, most outstanding player of the men’s Final Four.

Brady is also nominated for record-breaking performance, along with tennis star Roger Federer, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Diana Taurasi of the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury.

Cleveland’s LeBron James earned his 14th consecutive nomination for best NBA player and will be going for his third straight trophy. He is up against Harden, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis of the Pelicans.

The nominees for breakthrough athlete are Ben Simmons of the 76ers, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and tennis player Sloane Stephens.

Winners of most categories will be determined by online fan voting that ends before the show airs.

TOPICS: Sports News Tom Brady Patriots Awards Season TV Sports
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Celebs
Chris Pratt rolls out his nine essential rules for life at the MTV Movie Awards June 20, 2018 | 12:33 PM
Entertainment
Nickelodeon, HQ Trivia mark 'Double Dare' reboot's debut June 20, 2018 | 12:00 PM
Kate Spade sits during an interview in New York on May 13, 2004.
Celebs
Kate Spade Foundation to donate $1M for suicide prevention June 20, 2018 | 11:23 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, Cassie Langdon holds her MoviePass card outside AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre in Indianapolis. The startup that lets customers watch a movie a day at theaters for just $10 a month, is limiting new customers to just four movies a month. The move comes as customers and industry experts question the sustainability of MoviePass’ business model. Because MoviePass is paying most theaters the full price of the ticket, the service is in the red with just one or two movies in a month. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Movies
AMC Theatres unveils $20-a-month rival to MoviePass June 20, 2018 | 10:00 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'My friend went on a date and now I’m jealous' June 20, 2018 | 8:56 AM
Abdi Nor Iftin.
Books
'It sounded like a TV show: five Somali guys in a small Maine apartment' June 20, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Entertainment
More comedy producers are following Seth MacFarlane's lead by bashing Fox June 19, 2018 | 5:12 PM
Entertainment
Choreographer reveals what it was like to work with Beyonce, Jay-Z June 19, 2018 | 2:23 PM
Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. on Jan. 7, 2017.
Celebs
The list of celebrities upset by US border policy grows June 19, 2018 | 1:36 PM
FILE- This Jan. 22, 2018, file photo shows a Dunkin' Donuts sign on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Dunkin’ Donuts said Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, that the polystyrene foam cups will be completely phased out from all its stores globally by 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Food
Dunkin' Donuts chocolate could be coming to grocery stores later this year June 19, 2018 | 11:26 AM
Entertainment
Natalie Portman, Jonathan Safran Foer target factory farming June 19, 2018 | 10:45 AM
Love Letters
Thousands of miles away for a year and a half June 19, 2018 | 9:03 AM
Myka Meier.
Lifestyle
An etiquette expert on faux-pas to avoid and tips to remember June 19, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Chadwick Boseman, left, gives his best hero award to James Shaw Jr. at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 16, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Entertainment
On a big night for 'Panther,' Boseman honors real-life hero June 19, 2018 | 3:00 AM
Entertainment
Here's the list of winners from the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards June 18, 2018 | 11:11 PM
Entertainment
Vera Farmiga addresses her Boston accent in 'The Departed' June 18, 2018 | 3:47 PM
Arts
When Beyonce called, ‘Jagged Little Pill’ choreographer left Cambridge for Paris June 18, 2018 | 1:37 PM
A photo of Ben Affleck shared by Jennifer Garner on Instagram.
Celebs
Jennifer Garner to Ben Affleck: 'Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them' June 18, 2018 | 12:38 PM
Restaurants
Redd's in Rozzie to close after seven-year run June 18, 2018 | 12:07 PM
Celebs
Seth MacFarlane is 'embarrassed' to work for Fox June 18, 2018 | 11:19 AM
Love Letters
How do I coax him out of his cave? June 18, 2018 | 8:57 AM
Arts
Roll out the barrels: Christo artwork floats on London lake June 18, 2018 | 8:57 AM
Arts
Construction issue forces two-week delay for ‘Moulin Rouge!’ June 18, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Sen. Ted Cruz and Jimmy Kimmel shake hands before the Blobfish Basketball Classic and one-on-one interview at Texas Southern University's Health & Physical Education Arena on Saturday.
Entertainment
'We apologize to the game of basketball' June 17, 2018 | 3:16 PM
Entertainment
'Incredibles 2' crushes animation record with $180 million June 17, 2018 | 11:25 AM
National
The Latest: Event on verge of being shut down before gunfire June 17, 2018 | 11:16 AM
Still from new video via YouTub
Entertainment
Jay-Z, Beyonce release surprise album 'Everything Is Love' June 16, 2018 | 8:24 PM
The Tesla parked and shooting flames
Cars
Actor says husband's Tesla car shot flames in traffic June 16, 2018 | 6:22 PM
TV
'Jeopardy!' winner could get prison for sneaking into emails June 16, 2018 | 4:03 PM
World
Vows in the air: German couple married in tightrope wedding June 16, 2018 | 11:04 AM