Streaming Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson to reunite in ‘romantic action adventure’ movie ‘Ghosted’ The Apple TV+ movie will reportedly be similar to "Romancing the Stone." Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in a scene from "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." Marvel-Disney

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have both exited the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the duo aren’t done making movies together just yet.

According to multiple reports, Evans and Johansson are set to star in “Ghosted,” an upcoming movie that will debut on the Apple TV+ streaming platform. The film is set to be directed by Dexter Fletcher (“Rocketman”) and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (“Deadpool,” “Zombieland”).

Little is known about the plot of “Ghosted” at the moment, but The Hollywood Reporter wrote that the film will be a “romantic action adventure” similar to the 1984 Michael Douglas-Kathleen Turner classic “Romancing The Stone.”

Apple TV+ representatives did not return a request for comment.

“Ghosted” seems to fit Apple’s programming strategy of favoring quality over quantity for its Apple TV+ platform. The tech company has hired A-list talent for its tentpole projects, including Evans for the miniseries “Defending Jacob,” which filmed in Massachusetts in 2019 and “spared no expense,” according to a source on set.

Additional examples include Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon in “The Morning Show,” which is set to return for a second season on Apple TV+ Sept. 17; “Emancipation,” a slavery drama currently in production starring Will Smith; and “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the newest movie from Martin Scorsese starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Evans recently wrapped production on “The Gray Man,” an action-thriller co-starring Ryan Gosling that set the record as Netflix’s most expensive movie. Based on a 2009 Mark Greaney novel of the same name, Gosling will play Court Gentry, a freelance assassin and former CIA operative who is being hunted all over the world by his former CIA pal (Evans).

The Sudbury native was also spotted on set in Boston during filming of the Adam McKay satire “Don’t Look Up,” which is set to debut in theaters Dec. 10 before arriving Dec. 24 on Netflix. The streaming giant has not formally announced Evans as part of the film’s star-studded cast, though that could mean the “Captain America” star filmed a surprise cameo role, similar to the one he participated in for the recently released “Free Guy,” which was also filmed in Boston.