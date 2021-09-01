All the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in September 2021
September's streaming highlights include a new Star Wars series and a Netflix documentary about Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali.
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looking closely at the spread of the delta variant and Massachusetts officials issuing an updated face covering advisory, some residents may be searching for streaming options instead of heading to the theaters this weekend.
Thankfully, September looks like another great month for streaming, as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime will offer plenty of new releases.
Here’s the complete lineup of new movies and TV shows arriving on the four platforms in September 2021. If you want a more curated guide, be sure to check out our list of the 10 best movies and TV shows to stream right now.
Hulu
Movies
September 1
50/50
A Fish Called Wanda
Anaconda
Angel Unchained
The Apparition
At the Earth’s Core
Blue City
Bull Durham
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Cannon For Cordoba
Cellar Dweller
Cold Creek Manor
Count Yorga, Vampire
Crazy Heart
The Dunwich Horror
Edward Scissorhands
El Dorado
Election
Exterminator 2
Free Willy
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
Free Willy: Escape From Pirate’s Cove
Friday the 13th – Part III
Friday the 13th – Part IV: The Final Chapter
Fright Night (1985)
Gattaca
Girls! Girls! Girls!
The Glass House
Grosse Pointe Blank
Hitman: Agent 47
Hoosiers
I Spit On Your Grave
I Spit On Your Grave 2
I Spit On Your Grave 3
Internal Affairs
The Interview
Jacob’s Ladder
Just Between Friends
The Killer Elite
Kiss the Girls
The Last Castle
Magic Mike
The Manchurian Candidate
The Mexican
McLintock! (Producer’s Cut)
Miss You Already
Mommy Mosquito Squadron
Mr. North
Much Ado About Nothing
New Year’s Eve
Nixon
Office Space
The Omen
The Patsy
Phase IV
The Possession
Priest
Raising Arizona
The Ring
Road to Perdition
Salvador
Secret Admirer
Shaun The Sheep Movie
Slumdog Millionaire
Solace
Stephen King’s IT
Sucker Punch
Tears Of The Sun
The Tenant
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys
Under Fire
Vantage Point
Volcano
The Wedding Plan
The Wrestler
The X-Files
September 2
Death in Texas
The Unthinkable
September 3
Bolden
Undine
September 4
Flower
September 8
La La Land
September 10
The Killing of Two Lovers
Transporter 3
September 11
High Ground
September 13
Colette
September 15
Joseph: King Of Dreams
Love, Simon
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
September 16
Stalker
On Chesil Beach
Riders of Justice
September 20
Grown Ups
September 23
Funhouse
September 24
An American Haunting
September 25
Gemini
September 28
Felix and the Hidden Treasure
Home Run
September 29
Minor Premise
September 30
New Order
TV Shows/Specials
September 2
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 4
September 3
The D’Amelio Show: Complete Season 1
What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 Premiere
September 8
Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 2 Premiere
September 13
Y: The Last Man: Series Premiere
September 15
Dark Side of the Ring: Season 3A
September 16
The Premise: Series Premiere
September 18
Dark Side of Football: Complete Season 1
September 21
9-1-1: Season 5 Premiere
The Big Leap: Series Premiere
Dancing with the Stars: Season 20 Premiere
Ordinary Joe: Series Premiere
The Voice: Season 21 Premiere
September 22
New Amsterdam: Season 4 Premiere
Our Kind of People: Series Premiere
The Resident: Season 5 Premiere
September 23
A Million Little Things: Season 4 Premiere
Alter Ego: Series Premiere
Chicago Fire: Season 10 Premiere
Chicago Med: Season 7 Premiere
Chicago P.D.: Season 9 Premiere
The Conners: Season 4 Premiere
The Goldbergs: Season 9 Premiere
Home Economics: Season 2 Premiere
The Masked Singer: Season 6 Premiere
The Wonder Years: Series Premiere
The Eric Andre Show: Complete Season 5
September 24
Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 Premiere
Law & Order: SVU: Season 23 Premiere
September 27
Bob’s Burgers: Season 12 Premiere
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 2 Premiere
Family Guy: Season 20 Premiere
The Great North: Season 2 Premiere
The Rookie: Season 4 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 33 Premiere
Supermarket Sweep: Season 2 Premiere
September 28
The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere
September 29
La Brea: Series Premiere
September 30
New Order
Amazon
Movies
September 1
(500) Days Of Summer
21 Grams
American Me
Apollo 13
Arachnophobia
Armageddon
As Good As It Gets
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
Closer
Daddy Day Care
Daredevil
Daredevil (Director’s Cut)
Death At A Funeral
Do The Right Thing
Grown Ups
Heist
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
I Am Bolt
I Am Duran
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Jennifer’s Body
Nacho Libre
Open Range
Planet Of The Apes
Predators
Romeo + Juliet
Rudy
Sicko
Sleepless in Seattle
Soul Food
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
The Alamo
The A-Team
The A-Team (Extended Cut)
The Best Man
The Boy
The Descent
The Host (English Subtitled)
The Karate Kid
The Kids Are All Right
The Last Of The Mohicans
The Omen
The Social Network
The Unborn
The Unborn (Unrated)
Traffic
Year One
Young Frankenstein
September 3
Cinderella (Amazon Original Movie)
September 10
The Voyeurs (Amazon Original Movie)
September 12
Desperado
September 17
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Amazon Original Movie)
The Mad Women’s Ball (Amazon Original Movie)
American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally
TV Shows/Specials
September 1
A Feeling Home (Hallmark Movies Now)
Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)
August Creek (Hallmark Movies Now)
Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)
Forensic Factor: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Land Girls: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Mail Call: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Native Peoples of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)
Republic of Doyle: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
The Bastards of Pizzofalcone: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Flintstones: Season 1 (Boomerang)
The Killing: Season 1 (Topic)
We’ll Meet Again: Season 1 (PBS Living)
September 10
LuLaRich: Limited Series (Amazon Original Series)
September 17
Do, Re & Mi: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)
September 24
Goliath: Season 4 (Amazon Original Series)
Netflix
Movies
September 1
A Cinderella Story
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Chappie
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
September 2
Afterlife of the Party – Netflix Film
Final Account
September 3
Worth – Netflix Film
September 8
JJ+E – Netflix Film
September 9
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali – Netflix Documentary
The Women and the Murderer – Netflix Documentary
September 10
Firedrake the Silver Dragon – Netflix Family
Kate – Netflix Film
Prey – Netflix Film
Yowamushi Pedal
Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
September 14
You vs. Wild: Out Cold – Netflix Family
September 15
Nightbooks – Netflix Film
Schumacher – Netflix Documentary
September 16
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
My Heroes Were Cowboys
September 17
Ankahi Kahaniya – Netflix Film
The Father Who Moves Mountains – Netflix Film
The Stronghold – Netflix Film
September 19
Dark Skies
September 20
Grown Ups
September 22
Confessions of an Invisible Girl – Netflix Film
Intrusion – Netflix Film
September 23
Je Suis Karl – Netflix Film
September 24
The Starling – Netflix Film
September 29
Friendzone – Netflix Film
No One Gets Out Alive – Netflix Film
Sounds Like Love – Netflix Film
September 30
The Phantom
TV Shows/Specials
September 1
How to Be a Cowboy – Netflix Series
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror – Netflix Documentary
September 2
Q-Force – Netflix Series
September 3
Dive Club – Netflix Family
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 – Netflix Series
Sharkdog – Netflix Family
September 6
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space – Netflix Documentary
September 7
Kid Cosmic: Season 2 – Netflix Family
Octonauts: Above & Beyond – Netflix Family
On the Verge – Netflix Series
Untold: Breaking Point – Netflix Documentary
September 8
The Circle: Season 3 – Netflix Series (New Episodes Weekly)
Into the Night: Season 2 – Netflix Series
September 10
Lucifer: The Final Season – Netflix Series
Metal Shop Masters – Netflix Series
Pokémon Master Journey: The Series – Netflix Family
September 14
A StoryBots Space Adventure – Netflix Family
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 – Netflix Series
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 – Netflix Series
September 15
Nailed It!: Season 6 – Netflix Series
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
Too Hot To Handle Latino – Netflix Series (New Episodes Weekly)
September 16
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe – Netflix Family
September 17
Chicago Party Aunt – Netflix Series
Sex Education: Season 3 – Netflix Series
Squid Game – Netflix Series
September 21
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel – Netflix Family
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 – Netflix Series
September 22
Dear White People: Volume 4 – Netflix Series
Jaguar – Netflix Series
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan – Netflix Documentary
September 24
Blood & Water: Season 2 – Netflix Series
Ganglands (Braqueurs) – Netflix Series
Jailbirds New Orleans – Netflix Series
Midnight Mass – Netflix Series
My Little Pony: A New Generation – Netflix Family
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia – Netflix Documentary
September 28
Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix Family
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! – Netflix Comedy Special
September 29
The Chestnut Man – Netflix Series
MeatEater: Season 10, Part 1 – Netflix Series
Polly Pocket: Season 3, Part 1
September 30
Love 101: Season 2 – Netflix Series
Luna Park – Netflix Series
Disney Plus
Movies
September 3
Dark Phoenix
Tomorrowland
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
September 10
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
September 17
Confessions of a Shopaholic
September 24
Spooky Buddies
The Fault in Our Stars
A Spark Story
TV Shows/Specials
September 1
Alaska Animal Rescue: Season 2
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog: Season 1
The Chicken Squad: Season 1 (4 Episodes)
Dug Days (Shorts): Season 1 Premiere
Marvel Studios Legends: The Ten Rings
September 2
Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal
September 8
Mira, Royal Detective: Season 2
Pepper Ann: Seasons 1-3
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 19 (5 Episodes)
Doogie Kamealoha
September 10
Far Away From Raven’s Home
Twenty Something (Short)
September 15
Ready For Preschool: Season 2
Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 16
Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4 (13 Episodes)
Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade: Season 1 (3 Episodes)
September 17
Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding
Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall
Flooded Tombs Of The Nile
Jade Eyed Leopard
Smoky Mountain Park Rangers
Nona (Short)
September 22
Dog: Impossible: Season 2
Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Season 1 (7 Episodes)
Star Wars: Visions: Season 1 Premiere
Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus)
September 24
Spooky Buddies
The Fault in Our Stars
A Spark Story
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.