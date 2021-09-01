Streaming All the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in September 2021 September's streaming highlights include a new Star Wars series and a Netflix documentary about Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali. Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali are the subject of the Netflix documentary"Blood Brothers: Malcom X and Muhammad Ali." Netflix

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looking closely at the spread of the delta variant and Massachusetts officials issuing an updated face covering advisory, some residents may be searching for streaming options instead of heading to the theaters this weekend.

Thankfully, September looks like another great month for streaming, as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime will offer plenty of new releases.

Here’s the complete lineup of new movies and TV shows arriving on the four platforms in September 2021. If you want a more curated guide, be sure to check out our list of the 10 best movies and TV shows to stream right now.

Hulu

Movies

September 1

50/50

A Fish Called Wanda

Anaconda

Angel Unchained

The Apparition

At the Earth’s Core

Blue City

Bull Durham

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Cannon For Cordoba

Cellar Dweller

Cold Creek Manor

Count Yorga, Vampire

Crazy Heart

The Dunwich Horror

Edward Scissorhands

El Dorado

Election

Exterminator 2

Free Willy

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Free Willy: Escape From Pirate’s Cove

Friday the 13th – Part III

Friday the 13th – Part IV: The Final Chapter

Fright Night (1985)

Gattaca

Girls! Girls! Girls!

The Glass House

Grosse Pointe Blank

Hitman: Agent 47

Hoosiers

I Spit On Your Grave

I Spit On Your Grave 2

I Spit On Your Grave 3

Internal Affairs

The Interview

Jacob’s Ladder

Just Between Friends

The Killer Elite

Kiss the Girls

The Last Castle

Magic Mike

The Manchurian Candidate

The Mexican

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut)

Miss You Already

Mommy Mosquito Squadron

Mr. North

Much Ado About Nothing

New Year’s Eve

Nixon

Office Space

The Omen

The Patsy

Phase IV

The Possession

Priest

Raising Arizona

The Ring

Road to Perdition

Salvador

Secret Admirer

Shaun The Sheep Movie

Slumdog Millionaire

Solace

Stephen King’s IT

Sucker Punch

Tears Of The Sun

The Tenant

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys

Under Fire

Vantage Point

Volcano

The Wedding Plan

The Wrestler

The X-Files

September 2

Death in Texas

The Unthinkable

September 3

Bolden

Undine

September 4

Flower

September 8

La La Land

September 10

The Killing of Two Lovers

Transporter 3

September 11

High Ground

September 13

Colette

September 15

Joseph: King Of Dreams

Love, Simon

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

September 16

Stalker

On Chesil Beach

Riders of Justice

September 20

Grown Ups

September 23

Funhouse

September 24

An American Haunting

September 25

Gemini

September 28

Felix and the Hidden Treasure

Home Run

September 29

Minor Premise

September 30

New Order

TV Shows/Specials

September 2

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 4

September 3

The D’Amelio Show: Complete Season 1

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 Premiere

September 8

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 2 Premiere

September 13

Y: The Last Man: Series Premiere

September 15

Dark Side of the Ring: Season 3A

September 16

The Premise: Series Premiere

September 18

Dark Side of Football: Complete Season 1

September 21

9-1-1: Season 5 Premiere

The Big Leap: Series Premiere

Dancing with the Stars: Season 20 Premiere

Ordinary Joe: Series Premiere

The Voice: Season 21 Premiere

September 22

New Amsterdam: Season 4 Premiere

Our Kind of People: Series Premiere

The Resident: Season 5 Premiere

September 23

A Million Little Things: Season 4 Premiere

Alter Ego: Series Premiere

Chicago Fire: Season 10 Premiere

Chicago Med: Season 7 Premiere

Chicago P.D.: Season 9 Premiere

The Conners: Season 4 Premiere

The Goldbergs: Season 9 Premiere

Home Economics: Season 2 Premiere

The Masked Singer: Season 6 Premiere

The Wonder Years: Series Premiere

The Eric Andre Show: Complete Season 5

September 24

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 Premiere

Law & Order: SVU: Season 23 Premiere

September 27

Bob’s Burgers: Season 12 Premiere

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 2 Premiere

Family Guy: Season 20 Premiere

The Great North: Season 2 Premiere

The Rookie: Season 4 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 33 Premiere

Supermarket Sweep: Season 2 Premiere

September 28

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere

September 29

La Brea: Series Premiere

September 30

Amazon

Movies

September 1

(500) Days Of Summer

21 Grams

American Me

Apollo 13

Arachnophobia

Armageddon

As Good As It Gets

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

Closer

Daddy Day Care

Daredevil

Daredevil (Director’s Cut)

Death At A Funeral

Do The Right Thing

Grown Ups

Heist

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

I Am Bolt

I Am Duran

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Jennifer’s Body

Nacho Libre

Open Range

Planet Of The Apes

Predators

Romeo + Juliet

Rudy

Sicko

Sleepless in Seattle

Soul Food

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

The Alamo

The A-Team

The A-Team (Extended Cut)

The Best Man

The Boy

The Descent

The Host (English Subtitled)

The Karate Kid

The Kids Are All Right

The Last Of The Mohicans

The Omen

The Social Network

The Unborn

The Unborn (Unrated)

Traffic

Year One

Young Frankenstein

September 3

Cinderella (Amazon Original Movie)

September 10

The Voyeurs (Amazon Original Movie)

September 12

Desperado

September 17

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Amazon Original Movie)

The Mad Women’s Ball (Amazon Original Movie)

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally

TV Shows/Specials

September 1

A Feeling Home (Hallmark Movies Now)

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

August Creek (Hallmark Movies Now)

Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Forensic Factor: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Land Girls: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Mail Call: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Native Peoples of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Republic of Doyle: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Bastards of Pizzofalcone: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Flintstones: Season 1 (Boomerang)

The Killing: Season 1 (Topic)

We’ll Meet Again: Season 1 (PBS Living)

September 10

LuLaRich: Limited Series (Amazon Original Series)

September 17

Do, Re & Mi: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

September 24

Goliath: Season 4 (Amazon Original Series)

Netflix

Movies

September 1

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

September 2

Afterlife of the Party – Netflix Film

Final Account

September 3

Worth – Netflix Film

September 8

JJ+E – Netflix Film

September 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali – Netflix Documentary

The Women and the Murderer – Netflix Documentary

September 10

Firedrake the Silver Dragon – Netflix Family

Kate – Netflix Film

Prey – Netflix Film

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

September 14

You vs. Wild: Out Cold – Netflix Family

September 15

Nightbooks – Netflix Film

Schumacher – Netflix Documentary

September 16

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

My Heroes Were Cowboys

September 17

Ankahi Kahaniya – Netflix Film

The Father Who Moves Mountains – Netflix Film

The Stronghold – Netflix Film

September 19

Dark Skies

September 20

Grown Ups

September 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl – Netflix Film

Intrusion – Netflix Film

September 23

Je Suis Karl – Netflix Film

September 24

The Starling – Netflix Film

September 29

Friendzone – Netflix Film

No One Gets Out Alive – Netflix Film

Sounds Like Love – Netflix Film

September 30

The Phantom

TV Shows/Specials

September 1

How to Be a Cowboy – Netflix Series

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror – Netflix Documentary

September 2

Q-Force – Netflix Series

September 3

Dive Club – Netflix Family

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 – Netflix Series

Sharkdog – Netflix Family

September 6

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space – Netflix Documentary

September 7

Kid Cosmic: Season 2 – Netflix Family

Octonauts: Above & Beyond – Netflix Family

On the Verge – Netflix Series

Untold: Breaking Point – Netflix Documentary

September 8

The Circle: Season 3 – Netflix Series (New Episodes Weekly)

Into the Night: Season 2 – Netflix Series

September 10

Lucifer: The Final Season – Netflix Series

Metal Shop Masters – Netflix Series

Pokémon Master Journey: The Series – Netflix Family

September 14

A StoryBots Space Adventure – Netflix Family

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 – Netflix Series

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 – Netflix Series

September 15

Nailed It!: Season 6 – Netflix Series

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Too Hot To Handle Latino – Netflix Series (New Episodes Weekly)

September 16

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe – Netflix Family

September 17

Chicago Party Aunt – Netflix Series

Sex Education: Season 3 – Netflix Series

Squid Game – Netflix Series

September 21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel – Netflix Family

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 – Netflix Series

September 22

Dear White People: Volume 4 – Netflix Series

Jaguar – Netflix Series

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan – Netflix Documentary

September 24

Blood & Water: Season 2 – Netflix Series

Ganglands (Braqueurs) – Netflix Series

Jailbirds New Orleans – Netflix Series

Midnight Mass – Netflix Series

My Little Pony: A New Generation – Netflix Family

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia – Netflix Documentary

September 28

Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix Family

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! – Netflix Comedy Special

September 29

The Chestnut Man – Netflix Series

MeatEater: Season 10, Part 1 – Netflix Series

Polly Pocket: Season 3, Part 1

September 30

Love 101: Season 2 – Netflix Series

Luna Park – Netflix Series

Disney Plus

Movies

September 3

Dark Phoenix

Tomorrowland

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

September 10

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

September 17

Confessions of a Shopaholic

September 24

Spooky Buddies

The Fault in Our Stars

A Spark Story

TV Shows/Specials

September 1

Alaska Animal Rescue: Season 2

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog: Season 1

The Chicken Squad: Season 1 (4 Episodes)

Dug Days (Shorts): Season 1 Premiere

Marvel Studios Legends: The Ten Rings

September 2

Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal

September 8

Mira, Royal Detective: Season 2

Pepper Ann: Seasons 1-3

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 19 (5 Episodes)

Doogie Kamealoha

September 10

Far Away From Raven’s Home

Twenty Something (Short)

September 15

Ready For Preschool: Season 2

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 16

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4 (13 Episodes)

Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade: Season 1 (3 Episodes)

September 17

Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding

Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall

Flooded Tombs Of The Nile

Jade Eyed Leopard

Smoky Mountain Park Rangers

Nona (Short)

September 22

Dog: Impossible: Season 2

Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Season 1 (7 Episodes)

Star Wars: Visions: Season 1 Premiere

Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus)

September 24

Spooky Buddies

The Fault in Our Stars

A Spark Story