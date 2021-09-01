Streaming

All the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in September 2021

September's streaming highlights include a new Star Wars series and a Netflix documentary about Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali.

Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali are the subject of the Netflix documentary"Blood Brothers: Malcom X and Muhammad Ali." Netflix

By Kevin Slane

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looking closely at the spread of the delta variant and Massachusetts officials issuing an updated face covering advisory, some residents may be searching for streaming options instead of heading to the theaters this weekend.

Thankfully, September looks like another great month for streaming, as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime will offer plenty of new releases.

Here’s the complete lineup of new movies and TV shows arriving on the four platforms in September 2021. If you want a more curated guide, be sure to check out our list of the 10 best movies and TV shows to stream right now.

Hulu

Movies

September 1

50/50
A Fish Called Wanda
Anaconda
Angel Unchained
The Apparition
At the Earth’s Core
Blue City 
Bull Durham
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Cannon For Cordoba 
Cellar Dweller
Cold Creek Manor
Count Yorga, Vampire
Crazy Heart
The Dunwich Horror
Edward Scissorhands
El Dorado
Election
Exterminator 2 
Free Willy 
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
Free Willy: Escape From Pirate’s Cove
Friday the 13th – Part III
Friday the 13th – Part IV: The Final Chapter
Fright Night (1985)
Gattaca
Girls! Girls! Girls!
The Glass House
Grosse Pointe Blank
Hitman: Agent 47
Hoosiers
I Spit On Your Grave
I Spit On Your Grave 2
I Spit On Your Grave 3
Internal Affairs
The Interview
Jacob’s Ladder
Just Between Friends
The Killer Elite
Kiss the Girls
The Last Castle
Magic Mike 
The Manchurian Candidate
The Mexican
McLintock! (Producer’s Cut)
Miss You Already
Mommy Mosquito Squadron
Mr. North
Much Ado About Nothing
New Year’s Eve
Nixon 
Office Space
The Omen 
The Patsy
Phase IV
The Possession
Priest
Raising Arizona
The Ring
Road to Perdition 
Salvador
Secret Admirer 
Shaun The Sheep Movie 
Slumdog Millionaire
Solace
Stephen King’s IT
Sucker Punch 
Tears Of The Sun
The Tenant 
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys
Under Fire
Vantage Point
Volcano
The Wedding Plan
The Wrestler
The X-Files

September 2

Death in Texas
The Unthinkable

September 3

Bolden
Undine

September 4

Flower

September 8

La La Land

September 10

The Killing of Two Lovers
Transporter 3

September 11

High Ground

September 13

Colette

September 15

Joseph: King Of Dreams
Love, Simon
Maze Runner: The Death Cure

September 16

Stalker
On Chesil Beach
Riders of Justice

September 20

Grown Ups

September 23

Funhouse

September 24

An American Haunting

September 25

Gemini

September 28

Felix and the Hidden Treasure
Home Run

September 29

Minor Premise

September 30

New Order

TV Shows/Specials

September 2

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 4

September 3

The D’Amelio Show: Complete Season 1
What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 Premiere

September 8

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 2 Premiere

September 13

Y: The Last Man: Series Premiere

September 15

Dark Side of the Ring: Season 3A

September 16

The Premise: Series Premiere

September 18

Dark Side of Football: Complete Season 1

September 21

9-1-1: Season 5 Premiere
The Big Leap: Series Premiere
Dancing with the Stars: Season 20 Premiere
Ordinary Joe: Series Premiere
The Voice: Season 21 Premiere

September 22

New Amsterdam: Season 4 Premiere
Our Kind of People: Series Premiere
The Resident: Season 5 Premiere

September 23

A Million Little Things: Season 4 Premiere
Alter Ego: Series Premiere
Chicago Fire: Season 10 Premiere
Chicago Med: Season 7 Premiere
Chicago P.D.: Season 9 Premiere
The Conners: Season 4 Premiere
The Goldbergs: Season 9 Premiere
Home Economics: Season 2 Premiere
The Masked Singer: Season 6 Premiere 
The Wonder Years: Series Premiere
The Eric Andre Show: Complete Season 5

September 24

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 Premiere
Law & Order: SVU: Season 23 Premiere

September 27

Bob’s Burgers: Season 12 Premiere
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 2 Premiere
Family Guy: Season 20 Premiere
The Great North: Season 2 Premiere
The Rookie: Season 4 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 33 Premiere
Supermarket Sweep: Season 2 Premiere

September 28

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere

September 29

La Brea: Series Premiere

September 30

New Order

Amazon 

Movies

September 1
(500) Days Of Summer
21 Grams
American Me
Apollo 13
Arachnophobia
Armageddon
As Good As It Gets
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
Closer
Daddy Day Care
Daredevil
Daredevil (Director’s Cut)
Death At A Funeral
Do The Right Thing
Grown Ups
Heist
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
I Am Bolt
I Am Duran
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Jennifer’s Body
Nacho Libre
Open Range
Planet Of The Apes
Predators
Romeo + Juliet
Rudy
Sicko
Sleepless in Seattle
Soul Food
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
The Alamo
The A-Team
The A-Team (Extended Cut)
The Best Man
The Boy
The Descent
The Host (English Subtitled)
The Karate Kid
The Kids Are All Right
The Last Of The Mohicans
The Omen
The Social Network
The Unborn
The Unborn (Unrated)
Traffic
Year One
Young Frankenstein

September 3

Cinderella (Amazon Original Movie)

September 10

The Voyeurs (Amazon Original Movie)

September 12

Desperado

September 17

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Amazon Original Movie)
The Mad Women’s Ball (Amazon Original Movie)
American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally

TV Shows/Specials

September 1

A Feeling Home (Hallmark Movies Now)
Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)
August Creek (Hallmark Movies Now)
Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)
Forensic Factor: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Land Girls: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Mail Call: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Native Peoples of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)
Republic of Doyle: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
The Bastards of Pizzofalcone: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Flintstones: Season 1 (Boomerang)
The Killing: Season 1 (Topic)
We’ll Meet Again: Season 1 (PBS Living)

September 10

LuLaRich: Limited Series (Amazon Original Series)

September 17

Do, Re & Mi: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

September 24

Goliath: Season 4 (Amazon Original Series)

Netflix

Movies

September 1

A Cinderella Story
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Chappie
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

September 2

Afterlife of the Party – Netflix Film
Final Account

September 3

Worth – Netflix Film

September 8

JJ+E – Netflix Film

September 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali – Netflix Documentary
The Women and the Murderer – Netflix Documentary

September 10

Firedrake the Silver Dragon – Netflix Family
Kate – Netflix Film
Prey – Netflix Film
Yowamushi Pedal
Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

September 14

You vs. Wild: Out Cold – Netflix Family

September 15

Nightbooks – Netflix Film
Schumacher – Netflix Documentary

September 16

Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
My Heroes Were Cowboys

September 17

Ankahi Kahaniya – Netflix Film
The Father Who Moves Mountains – Netflix Film
The Stronghold – Netflix Film

September 19

Dark Skies

September 20

Grown Ups

September 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl – Netflix Film
Intrusion – Netflix Film

September 23

Je Suis Karl – Netflix Film

September 24
The Starling – Netflix Film

September 29

Friendzone – Netflix Film
No One Gets Out Alive – Netflix Film
Sounds Like Love – Netflix Film

September 30

The Phantom

TV Shows/Specials

September 1

How to Be a Cowboy – Netflix Series
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror – Netflix Documentary

September 2

Q-Force – Netflix Series

September 3

Dive Club – Netflix Family
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 – Netflix Series
Sharkdog – Netflix Family

September 6

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space – Netflix Documentary

September 7

Kid Cosmic: Season 2 – Netflix Family
Octonauts: Above & Beyond – Netflix Family
On the Verge – Netflix Series
Untold: Breaking Point – Netflix Documentary

September 8

The Circle: Season 3 – Netflix Series (New Episodes Weekly)
Into the Night: Season 2 – Netflix Series

September 10

Lucifer: The Final Season – Netflix Series
Metal Shop Masters – Netflix Series
Pokémon Master Journey: The Series – Netflix Family

September 14

A StoryBots Space Adventure – Netflix Family
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 – Netflix Series
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 – Netflix Series

September 15

Nailed It!: Season 6 – Netflix Series
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
Too Hot To Handle Latino – Netflix Series (New Episodes Weekly)

September 16

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe – Netflix Family

September 17

Chicago Party Aunt – Netflix Series
Sex Education: Season 3 – Netflix Series
Squid Game – Netflix Series

September 21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel – Netflix Family
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 – Netflix Series

September 22

Dear White People: Volume 4 – Netflix Series
Jaguar – Netflix Series
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan – Netflix Documentary

September 24

Blood & Water: Season 2 – Netflix Series
Ganglands (Braqueurs) – Netflix Series
Jailbirds New Orleans – Netflix Series
Midnight Mass – Netflix Series
My Little Pony: A New Generation – Netflix Family
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia – Netflix Documentary

September 28

Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix Family
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! – Netflix Comedy Special

September 29

The Chestnut Man – Netflix Series
MeatEater: Season 10, Part 1 – Netflix Series
Polly Pocket: Season 3, Part 1

September 30

Love 101: Season 2 – Netflix Series
Luna Park – Netflix Series

Disney Plus

Movies

September 3

Dark Phoenix
Tomorrowland
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

September 10

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

September 17

Confessions of a Shopaholic

September 24

Spooky Buddies
The Fault in Our Stars
A Spark Story

TV Shows/Specials

September 1

Alaska Animal Rescue: Season 2
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog: Season 1
The Chicken Squad: Season 1 (4 Episodes)
Dug Days (Shorts): Season 1 Premiere
Marvel Studios Legends: The Ten Rings

September 2

Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal

September 8

Mira, Royal Detective: Season 2
Pepper Ann: Seasons 1-3
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 19 (5 Episodes)
Doogie Kamealoha

September 10

Far Away From Raven’s Home
Twenty Something (Short)

September 15

Ready For Preschool: Season 2
Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 16
Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4 (13 Episodes)
Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade: Season 1 (3 Episodes)

September 17

Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding
Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall
Flooded Tombs Of The Nile
Jade Eyed Leopard
Smoky Mountain Park Rangers
Nona (Short)

September 22

Dog: Impossible: Season 2
Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Season 1 (7 Episodes)
Star Wars: Visions: Season 1 Premiere
Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus)

September 24

Spooky Buddies
The Fault in Our Stars
A Spark Story

