Streaming All the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in October 2021 October's streaming highlights include new movies from the horror masters at Blumhouse and a new series starring Michael Keaton. Jake Gyllenhaal in "The Guilty." Netflix

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looking closely at the spread of the delta variant, some residents may be searching for streaming options instead of heading to the theaters this weekend.

Thankfully, October looks like another great month for streaming, as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime will offer plenty of new releases.

Here’s the complete lineup of new movies and TV shows arriving on the four platforms in October 2021. If you want more curated guides, be sure to check out our list of the 10 best movies and TV shows to stream right now, our 2021 fall movie preview, and our 2021 fall TV preview.

Hulu

Movies

October 1

Advertisement:

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Air Force One

Ali

Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween

Boxcar Bertha

Cedar Rapids

Chasing Papi

Class

Clifford

Clockstoppers

Code 46

Crimson Tide

Date Night

Dead of Winter

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

Dr. No

Edge of the World

Escape from Alcatraz

Exorcist: The Beginning

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave

Flatliners

From Russia With Love

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

The Holiday

House of Games

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

Hunt for the Skinwalker

Intersection

Licence to Kill

Light It Up

Lost in Space

The Love Guru

Mad Max (1980)

Madhouse

The Mask of Zorro

Maze

Mean Creek

Meet the Spartans

My Best Friend’s Wedding

The Offence

Peeples

The Perfect Holiday

Queen of the Damned

Racing with the Moon

The Recruit

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road Trip

Rushmore

The Saint

Signs

Sleeping With the Enemy

Sleepless in Seattle

Snatch

Species

Species II

Species III

Species: The Awakening

The Spy Who Loved Me

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Still

Sweet Home Alabama

Sweet Land

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3

Teen Wolf (1985)

Theater of Blood

Tooth Fairy

Total Recall

The Untouchables

Victor Frankenstein

Vigilante Force

The Village

The Vow

Waitress

What About Bob?

When a Man Loves a Woman

Within

Wolves at the Door

Wrong Turn 2

Advertisement:

October 3

Finding Your Feet

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (2016)

October 4

Maggie’s Plan

The Program

Unfaithful

October 8

Cannabis Evolution

October 10

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Rogue Hostage

October 11

Gunda

Madonna and the Breakfast Club

October 12

The Loneliest Whale

October 13

CHiPS

October 14

Censor

Out of Death

October 15

A Murder to Remember

Cheer Camp Killer

Miss India America

Sleepwalker

October 18

Dream Horse

October 21

The Evil Next Door

October 22

Gaia

October 23

The Marksman

Silent Night

October 25

Come Away

October 26

Maybe Next Year

October 27

For Madmen Only

October 28

First Date

October 31

Spirit Untamed

TV Shows/Specials

October 1

Big Sky: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Cake: Season 5 Premiere (FXX)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

Station 19: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 13 (ABC)

Advertisement:

October 3

Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere (NBC)

October 4

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 32 Premiere (ABC)

October 9

Shark Tank: Season 13 Premiere (ABC)

October 12

Champaign, ILL: Complete Season 1 (Sony)

October 13

Dopesick: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

October 14

Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 15 (Bravo)

October 15

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 2 (History)

Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 1 (History)

Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Seasons 4–6 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1–2 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Nightwatch: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Seven Year Switch: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)

Swamp People: Complete Seasons 1–2 (History)

Advertisement:

October 16

Home Sweet Home: Series Premiere (NBC)

October 19

The Bachelorette: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

October 20

Queens: Series Premiere (ABC)

October 21

The Next Thing You Eat: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

October 30

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8D (MTV)

Amazon

Movies

October 1

Bingo Hell – Amazon Original Movie

Black as Night – Amazon Original Movie

My Name is Pauli Murray – Amazon Original Movie

A Good Year

American Masters: Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage (PBS Living)

Anaconda

Atonement

Bad Hombres (Showtime)

Blue Crush 2

Breach

Bulworth

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Dear Christmas

Die Hard: With a Vengeance

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Duplicity

Exorcist: The Beginning

Fight Club

Flash of Genius

Flight of the Phoenix

Fools Rush In

Garden State

Get Shorty

Intolerable Cruelty

It’s Kind Of a Funny Story

Killers

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Last Action Hero

Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (Showtime)

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Raising Arizona

Resident Evil: Retribution

Rugrats Go Wild

Stomp the Yard

Swimming For Gold

Taken

Thank You For Smoking

The Bad News Bears

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The Christmas Edition

The Graduate

The Grudge 2

The Last Exorcism

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

The Thing

Welcome to the Jungle

Advertisement:

October 3

Prometheus

October 8

Justin Bieber: Our World – Amazon Original Movie

Madres – Amazon Original Movie

The Manor – Amazon Original Movie

October 15

Akilla’s Escape

October 16

Cowboys & Aliens

Wanderlust

TV Shows/Specials

October 1

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

Beau Sejour: Season one (Topic)

Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony – Amazon Original Special

Hightown: Season one (STARZ)

I Love Lucy: Seasons one and two

Killer Kids: Season one (A&E Crime Central)

Latino Americans: Season one (PBS Documentaries)

NOVA: The Planets: Season one (PBS Documentaries)

Pompon Little Bear: Season one (Kidstream)

Roadkill Garage: Season one (MotorTrend)

Side by Side With Malika & Khadijah: Season one (UP Faith & Family)

Supermansion: Seasons one and two

The Hunter (il Cacciatore): Season one (PBS Masterpiece)

The Kings: Season one (Showtime)

The Trouble With Maggie Cole: Season one (PBS Masterpiece)

The Undertaker: Season one (MHz Choice)

When Hope Calls: Season one (Hallmark Movies Now)

October 8

Jessey and Nessy – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Pan y Circo – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

October 14

Deutschland 83: Season 1

October 15

I Know What You Did Last Summer: Season one – Amazon Original Series

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

October 29

Maradona: Blessed Dream: Season one – Amazon Original Series

Netflix

Movies

October 1

Forever Rich – Netflix Film

The Guilty – Netflix Film

Swallow – Netflix Film

A Knight’s Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It…

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titantic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

October 3

Upcoming Summer – Netflix Film

October 5

Escape The Undertaker – Netflix Film

October 6

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

There’s Someone Inside Your House – Netflix Film

October 8

Grudge / Kin – Netflix Film

LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister – Netflix Film

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle – Netflix Family

October 9

Insidious: Chapter 2

October 11

Going in Style

October 12

Bright: Samurai Soul – Netflix Anime

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis – Netflix Documentary

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano – Netflix Documentary

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

October 13

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate – Netflix Film

Hiacynt – Netflix Film

Violet Evergarden the Movie

October 14

One Night in Paris – Netflix Film

October 15

The Forgotten Battle – Netflix Film

The Four of Us – Netflix Film

The Trip – Netflix Film

October 16

Victoria & Abdul

October 19

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo – Netflix Film

October 20

Found – Netflix Documentary

Night Teeth – Netflix Film

Stuck Together – Netflix Film

October 21

Flip a Coin – ONE OK ROCK Documentary – Netflix Documentary

October 22

Little Big Mouth – Netflix Film

October 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

October 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

October 27

Begin Again

Hypnotic – Netflix Film

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 – Netflix Film

October 28

The Motive – Netflix Documentary

October 29

Army of Thieves – Netflix Film

Dear Mother – Netflix Film

TV Shows/Specials

October 1

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad – Netflix Documentary

Diana: The Musical – Netflix Special

MAID – Netflix Series

Paik’s Spirit – Netflix Series

Scaredy Cats – Netflix Family

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light – Netflix Anime

October 3

Scissor Seven: Season 3 – Netflix Anime

October 4

On My Block: Season 4 – Netflix Series

October 6

Bad Sport – Netflix Documentary

Baking Impossible – Netflix Series

The Blacklist: Season 8

The Five Juanas – Netflix Series

Love is Blind: Brazil – Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

October 7

The Billion Dollar Code – Netflix Series

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 – Netflix Series

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 – Netflix Anime

October 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm – Netflix Family

Family Business: Season 3 – Netflix Series

Pretty Smart – Netflix Series

October 9

Blue Period – Netflix Anime

October 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 – Netflix Family

The King’s Affection – Netflix Series

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

October 12

Mighty Express: Season 5 – Netflix Family

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 – Netflix Documentary

October 13

Reflection of You – Netflix Series

October 14

Another Life: Season 2 – Netflix Series

In the Dark: Season 3

October 15

CoComelon: Season 4

Karma’s World – Netflix Family

Little Things: Season 4 – Netflix Series

My Name – Netflix Series

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween – Netflix Family

You: Season 3 – Netflix Series

October 16

Misfit: The Series – Netflix Family

October 19

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo – Netflix Film

October 20

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 – Netflix Family

October 21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 – Netflix Family

Insiders – Netflix Series

Komi Can’t Communicate – Netflix Anime

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam – Netflix Series

Sex, Love & goop – Netflix Series

October 22

Adventure Beast – Netflix Series

Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job – Netflix Series

Locke & Key: Season 2 – Netflix Series

Maya and the Three – Netflix Family

More than Blue: The Series – Netflix Series

Roaring Twenties – Netflix Documentary

October 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped – Netflix Series

October 27

Sintonia: Season 2 – Netflix Series

Wentworth: Season 8

October 28

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 – Netflix Series

October 29

Colin in Black & White – Netflix Series

Mythomaniac: Season 2 – Netflix Series

Roaring Twenties – Netflix Documentary (new episodes)

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go

The Time It Takes – Netflix Series

Disney Plus

Movies

October 1

Alvin and the Chipmunks

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Maleficent

October 6

Black Widow

October 22

Rookie of the Year

Thumbelina

October 29

McFarland USA

Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life

TV Shows/Specials

October 1

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales

Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

October 6

Among the Stars

Turner & Hooch (Season Finale)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life

Marvel’s What If (Season finale)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad

Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River and Arctic War (Season 1)

Drain The Oceans (Season 4)

The Ghost of Molly McGee (Season 1)

Impact With Gal Gadot (Season 1)

Muppet Babies (Season 3)

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 4)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 1)

October 8

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Under Wraps

Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches

October 13

Just Beyond

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Apollo: Back To The Moon (Season 1)

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (Season 1)

Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina (Season 1)

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (Season 2)

The Wizard of Paws (Season 1)

Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (Season 1)

October 15

Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood

Megacity of the Maya Warrior King

October 20

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Black Widow

Disney Insider

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (Season 1)

PJ Masks (Season 5)

The Wild Life of Dr. Ole (Season 1)

October 27

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Port Protection Alaska (Season 4)

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of What If..?

Disney Insider