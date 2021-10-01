All the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in October 2021

Need weekend plans?
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looking closely at the spread of the delta variant, some residents may be searching for streaming options instead of heading to the theaters this weekend.
Thankfully, October looks like another great month for streaming, as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime will offer plenty of new releases.
Here’s the complete lineup of new movies and TV shows arriving on the four platforms in October 2021. If you want more curated guides, be sure to check out our list of the 10 best movies and TV shows to stream right now, our 2021 fall movie preview, and our 2021 fall TV preview.
October 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Air Force One
Ali
Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween
Boxcar Bertha
Cedar Rapids
Chasing Papi
Class
Clifford
Clockstoppers
Code 46
Crimson Tide
Date Night
Dead of Winter
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
Dr. No
Edge of the World
Escape from Alcatraz
Exorcist: The Beginning
The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave
Flatliners
From Russia With Love
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
The Holiday
House of Games
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
Hunt for the Skinwalker
Intersection
Licence to Kill
Light It Up
Lost in Space
The Love Guru
Mad Max (1980)
Madhouse
The Mask of Zorro
Maze
Mean Creek
Meet the Spartans
My Best Friend’s Wedding
The Offence
Peeples
The Perfect Holiday
Queen of the Damned
Racing with the Moon
The Recruit
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road Trip
Rushmore
The Saint
Signs
Sleeping With the Enemy
Sleepless in Seattle
Snatch
Species
Species II
Species III
Species: The Awakening
The Spy Who Loved Me
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Still
Sweet Home Alabama
Sweet Land
The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3
Teen Wolf (1985)
Theater of Blood
Tooth Fairy
Total Recall
The Untouchables
Victor Frankenstein
Vigilante Force
The Village
The Vow
Waitress
What About Bob?
When a Man Loves a Woman
Within
Wolves at the Door
Wrong Turn 2
October 3
Finding Your Feet
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (2016)
October 4
Maggie’s Plan
The Program
Unfaithful
October 8
Cannabis Evolution
October 10
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Rogue Hostage
October 11
Gunda
Madonna and the Breakfast Club
October 12
The Loneliest Whale
October 13
CHiPS
October 14
Censor
Out of Death
October 15
A Murder to Remember
Cheer Camp Killer
Miss India America
Sleepwalker
October 18
Dream Horse
October 21
The Evil Next Door
October 22
Gaia
October 23
The Marksman
Silent Night
October 25
Come Away
October 26
Maybe Next Year
October 27
For Madmen Only
October 28
First Date
October 31
Spirit Untamed
October 1
Big Sky: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Cake: Season 5 Premiere (FXX)
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)
Station 19: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 13 (ABC)
October 3
Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere (NBC)
October 4
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 32 Premiere (ABC)
October 9
Shark Tank: Season 13 Premiere (ABC)
October 12
Champaign, ILL: Complete Season 1 (Sony)
October 13
Dopesick: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
October 14
Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 15 (Bravo)
October 15
America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 2 (History)
Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 1 (History)
Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Seasons 4–6 (A&E)
Hoarders: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1–2 (Lifetime)
Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)
Marrying Millions: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)
Nightwatch: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Seven Year Switch: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)
Swamp People: Complete Seasons 1–2 (History)
October 16
Home Sweet Home: Series Premiere (NBC)
October 19
The Bachelorette: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)
October 20
Queens: Series Premiere (ABC)
October 21
The Next Thing You Eat: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
October 30
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8D (MTV)
October 1
Bingo Hell – Amazon Original Movie
Black as Night – Amazon Original Movie
My Name is Pauli Murray – Amazon Original Movie
A Good Year
American Masters: Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage (PBS Living)
Anaconda
Atonement
Bad Hombres (Showtime)
Blue Crush 2
Breach
Bulworth
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Dear Christmas
Die Hard: With a Vengeance
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Duplicity
Exorcist: The Beginning
Fight Club
Flash of Genius
Flight of the Phoenix
Fools Rush In
Garden State
Get Shorty
Intolerable Cruelty
It’s Kind Of a Funny Story
Killers
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Last Action Hero
Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (Showtime)
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Raising Arizona
Resident Evil: Retribution
Rugrats Go Wild
Stomp the Yard
Swimming For Gold
Taken
Thank You For Smoking
The Bad News Bears
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Christmas Edition
The Graduate
The Grudge 2
The Last Exorcism
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
The Thing
Welcome to the Jungle
October 3
Prometheus
October 8
Justin Bieber: Our World – Amazon Original Movie
Madres – Amazon Original Movie
The Manor – Amazon Original Movie
October 15
Akilla’s Escape
October 16
Cowboys & Aliens
Wanderlust
October 1
All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series
Beau Sejour: Season one (Topic)
Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony – Amazon Original Special
Hightown: Season one (STARZ)
I Love Lucy: Seasons one and two
Killer Kids: Season one (A&E Crime Central)
Latino Americans: Season one (PBS Documentaries)
NOVA: The Planets: Season one (PBS Documentaries)
Pompon Little Bear: Season one (Kidstream)
Roadkill Garage: Season one (MotorTrend)
Side by Side With Malika & Khadijah: Season one (UP Faith & Family)
Supermansion: Seasons one and two
The Hunter (il Cacciatore): Season one (PBS Masterpiece)
The Kings: Season one (Showtime)
The Trouble With Maggie Cole: Season one (PBS Masterpiece)
The Undertaker: Season one (MHz Choice)
When Hope Calls: Season one (Hallmark Movies Now)
October 8
Jessey and Nessy – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
Pan y Circo – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
October 14
Deutschland 83: Season 1
October 15
I Know What You Did Last Summer: Season one – Amazon Original Series
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
October 29
Maradona: Blessed Dream: Season one – Amazon Original Series
October 1
Forever Rich – Netflix Film
The Guilty – Netflix Film
Swallow – Netflix Film
A Knight’s Tale
An Inconvenient Truth
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Desperado
The Devil Inside
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
The DUFF
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray (2007)
The Holiday
Jet Li’s Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It…
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Step Brothers
The Ugly Truth
Till Death
Titantic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac
October 3
Upcoming Summer – Netflix Film
October 5
Escape The Undertaker – Netflix Film
October 6
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
There’s Someone Inside Your House – Netflix Film
October 8
Grudge / Kin – Netflix Film
LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My Sister – Netflix Film
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle – Netflix Family
October 9
Insidious: Chapter 2
October 11
Going in Style
October 12
Bright: Samurai Soul – Netflix Anime
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis – Netflix Documentary
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano – Netflix Documentary
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People
October 13
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate – Netflix Film
Hiacynt – Netflix Film
Violet Evergarden the Movie
October 14
One Night in Paris – Netflix Film
October 15
The Forgotten Battle – Netflix Film
The Four of Us – Netflix Film
The Trip – Netflix Film
October 16
Victoria & Abdul
October 19
In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo – Netflix Film
October 20
Found – Netflix Documentary
Night Teeth – Netflix Film
Stuck Together – Netflix Film
October 21
Flip a Coin – ONE OK ROCK Documentary – Netflix Documentary
October 22
Little Big Mouth – Netflix Film
October 24
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
October 25
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
October 27
Begin Again
Hypnotic – Netflix Film
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 – Netflix Film
October 28
The Motive – Netflix Documentary
October 29
Army of Thieves – Netflix Film
Dear Mother – Netflix Film
October 1
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad – Netflix Documentary
Diana: The Musical – Netflix Special
MAID – Netflix Series
Paik’s Spirit – Netflix Series
Scaredy Cats – Netflix Family
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light – Netflix Anime
October 3
Scissor Seven: Season 3 – Netflix Anime
October 4
On My Block: Season 4 – Netflix Series
October 6
Bad Sport – Netflix Documentary
Baking Impossible – Netflix Series
The Blacklist: Season 8
The Five Juanas – Netflix Series
Love is Blind: Brazil – Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
October 7
The Billion Dollar Code – Netflix Series
Sexy Beasts: Season 2 – Netflix Series
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 – Netflix Anime
October 8
A Tale Dark & Grimm – Netflix Family
Family Business: Season 3 – Netflix Series
Pretty Smart – Netflix Series
October 9
Blue Period – Netflix Anime
October 11
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 – Netflix Family
The King’s Affection – Netflix Series
Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
October 12
Mighty Express: Season 5 – Netflix Family
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 – Netflix Documentary
October 13
Reflection of You – Netflix Series
October 14
Another Life: Season 2 – Netflix Series
In the Dark: Season 3
October 15
CoComelon: Season 4
Karma’s World – Netflix Family
Little Things: Season 4 – Netflix Series
My Name – Netflix Series
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween – Netflix Family
You: Season 3 – Netflix Series
October 16
Misfit: The Series – Netflix Family
October 19
In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo – Netflix Film
October 20
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 – Netflix Family
October 21
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 – Netflix Family
Insiders – Netflix Series
Komi Can’t Communicate – Netflix Anime
Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam – Netflix Series
Sex, Love & goop – Netflix Series
October 22
Adventure Beast – Netflix Series
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside Job – Netflix Series
Locke & Key: Season 2 – Netflix Series
Maya and the Three – Netflix Family
More than Blue: The Series – Netflix Series
Roaring Twenties – Netflix Documentary
October 26
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Sex: Unzipped – Netflix Series
October 27
Sintonia: Season 2 – Netflix Series
Wentworth: Season 8
October 28
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 – Netflix Series
October 29
Colin in Black & White – Netflix Series
Mythomaniac: Season 2 – Netflix Series
Roaring Twenties – Netflix Documentary (new episodes)
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
The Time It Takes – Netflix Series
October 1
Alvin and the Chipmunks
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip
Maleficent
October 6
Black Widow
October 22
Rookie of the Year
Thumbelina
October 29
McFarland USA
Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life
October 1
Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales
Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!
The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
October 6
Among the Stars
Turner & Hooch (Season Finale)
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life
Marvel’s What If (Season finale)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Disney Junior The Chicken Squad
Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River and Arctic War (Season 1)
Drain The Oceans (Season 4)
The Ghost of Molly McGee (Season 1)
Impact With Gal Gadot (Season 1)
Muppet Babies (Season 3)
Puppy Dog Pals (Season 4)
Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 1)
October 8
Muppets Haunted Mansion
Under Wraps
Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches
October 13
Just Beyond
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Apollo: Back To The Moon (Season 1)
Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (Season 1)
Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina (Season 1)
Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (Season 2)
The Wizard of Paws (Season 1)
Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (Season 1)
October 15
Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood
Megacity of the Maya Warrior King
October 20
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Black Widow
Disney Insider
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (Season 1)
PJ Masks (Season 5)
The Wild Life of Dr. Ole (Season 1)
October 27
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Port Protection Alaska (Season 4)
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of What If..?
Disney Insider
