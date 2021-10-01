Streaming

All the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in October 2021

October's streaming highlights include new movies from the horror masters at Blumhouse and a new series starring Michael Keaton.

Jake Gyllenhaal in "The Guilty." Netflix

By Kevin Slane

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looking closely at the spread of the delta variant, some residents may be searching for streaming options instead of heading to the theaters this weekend.

Thankfully, October looks like another great month for streaming, as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime will offer plenty of new releases.

Here’s the complete lineup of new movies and TV shows arriving on the four platforms in October 2021. If you want more curated guides, be sure to check out our list of the 10 best movies and TV shows to stream right now, our 2021 fall movie preview, and our 2021 fall TV preview.

Hulu

Movies

October 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence 
Air Force One
Ali
Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween
Boxcar Bertha
Cedar Rapids
Chasing Papi
Class
Clifford
Clockstoppers
Code 46
Crimson Tide
Date Night
Dead of Winter
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
Dr. No
Edge of the World
Escape from Alcatraz
Exorcist: The Beginning
The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave
Flatliners
From Russia With Love 
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Happy Feet 
Happy Feet Two
The Holiday
House of Games
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
Hunt for the Skinwalker
Intersection
Licence to Kill
Light It Up
Lost in Space
The Love Guru
Mad Max (1980)
Madhouse
The Mask of Zorro
Maze 
Mean Creek
Meet the Spartans
My Best Friend’s Wedding
The Offence
Peeples
The Perfect Holiday
Queen of the Damned
Racing with the Moon
The Recruit
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road Trip
Rushmore
The Saint
Signs
Sleeping With the Enemy
Sleepless in Seattle
Snatch
Species
Species II
Species III
Species: The Awakening
The Spy Who Loved Me
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock 
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Still 
Sweet Home Alabama
Sweet Land
The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 
Teen Wolf (1985)
Theater of Blood
Tooth Fairy
Total Recall
The Untouchables
Victor Frankenstein
Vigilante Force
The Village
The Vow
Waitress
What About Bob? 
When a Man Loves a Woman 
Within
Wolves at the Door
Wrong Turn 2

October 3

Finding Your Feet
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (2016)

October 4

Maggie’s Plan 
The Program
Unfaithful

October 8

Cannabis Evolution

October 10

G.I. Joe: Retaliation 
Rogue Hostage

October 11

Gunda
Madonna and the Breakfast Club

October 12

The Loneliest Whale

October 13

CHiPS

October 14

Censor
Out of Death

October 15

A Murder to Remember 
Cheer Camp Killer
Miss India America
Sleepwalker

October 18

Dream Horse

October 21

The Evil Next Door

October 22

Gaia

October 23

The Marksman
Silent Night

October 25

Come Away

October 26

Maybe Next Year

October 27

For Madmen Only 

October 28

First Date

October 31

Spirit Untamed

TV Shows/Specials

October 1

Big Sky: Season 2 Premiere (ABC) 
Cake: Season 5 Premiere (FXX)
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)
Station 19: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 13 (ABC)

October 3

Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere (NBC)

October 4

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 32 Premiere (ABC)

October 9

Shark Tank: Season 13 Premiere (ABC)

October 12

Champaign, ILL: Complete Season 1 (Sony)

October 13

Dopesick: Series Premiere (Hulu Original) 

October 14

Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 15 (Bravo)

October 15

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 2 (History)
Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 1 (History)
Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Seasons 4–6 (A&E)
Hoarders: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1–2 (Lifetime)
Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)
Marrying Millions: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)
Nightwatch: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Seven Year Switch: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)
Swamp People: Complete Seasons 1–2 (History)

October 16

Home Sweet Home: Series Premiere (NBC)

October 19

The Bachelorette: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

October 20

Queens: Series Premiere (ABC)

October 21

The Next Thing You Eat: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

October 30

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8D (MTV)

Amazon 

Movies

October 1

Bingo Hell – Amazon Original Movie
Black as Night – Amazon Original Movie
My Name is Pauli Murray – Amazon Original Movie 
A Good Year
American Masters: Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage (PBS Living)
Anaconda
Atonement
Bad Hombres (Showtime)
Blue Crush 2
Breach
Bulworth
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Dear Christmas
Die Hard: With a Vengeance
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Duplicity
Exorcist: The Beginning
Fight Club
Flash of Genius
Flight of the Phoenix
Fools Rush In
Garden State
Get Shorty
Intolerable Cruelty
It’s Kind Of a Funny Story
Killers
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Last Action Hero
Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (Showtime)
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Raising Arizona
Resident Evil: Retribution
Rugrats Go Wild
Stomp the Yard
Swimming For Gold
Taken
Thank You For Smoking
The Bad News Bears
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Christmas Edition
The Graduate
The Grudge 2
The Last Exorcism
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
The Thing
Welcome to the Jungle

October 3

Prometheus

October 8

Justin Bieber: Our World – Amazon Original Movie
Madres – Amazon Original Movie
The Manor – Amazon Original Movie

October 15

Akilla’s Escape

October 16

Cowboys & Aliens
Wanderlust

TV Shows/Specials

October 1

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series
Beau Sejour: Season one (Topic)
Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony – Amazon Original Special
Hightown: Season one (STARZ)
I Love Lucy: Seasons one and two
Killer Kids: Season one (A&E Crime Central)
Latino Americans: Season one (PBS Documentaries)
NOVA: The Planets: Season one (PBS Documentaries)
Pompon Little Bear: Season one (Kidstream)
Roadkill Garage: Season one (MotorTrend)
Side by Side With Malika & Khadijah: Season one (UP Faith & Family)
Supermansion: Seasons one and two
The Hunter (il Cacciatore): Season one (PBS Masterpiece)
The Kings: Season one (Showtime)
The Trouble With Maggie Cole: Season one (PBS Masterpiece)
The Undertaker: Season one (MHz Choice)
When Hope Calls: Season one (Hallmark Movies Now)

October 8

Jessey and Nessy – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
Pan y Circo – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

October 14

Deutschland 83: Season 1

October 15

I Know What You Did Last Summer: Season one – Amazon Original Series
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

October 29

Maradona: Blessed Dream: Season one – Amazon Original Series

Netflix

Movies

October 1

Forever Rich – Netflix Film
The Guilty – Netflix Film
Swallow – Netflix Film
A Knight’s Tale
An Inconvenient Truth
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Desperado
The Devil Inside
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
The DUFF
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray (2007)
The Holiday
Jet Li’s Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It…
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Step Brothers
The Ugly Truth
Till Death
Titantic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac

October 3

Upcoming Summer – Netflix Film

October 5

Escape The Undertaker – Netflix Film

October 6

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
There’s Someone Inside Your House – Netflix Film

October 8

Grudge / Kin – Netflix Film
LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My Sister – Netflix Film
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle – Netflix Family

October 9

Insidious: Chapter 2

October 11

Going in Style

October 12

Bright: Samurai Soul – Netflix Anime
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis – Netflix Documentary
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano – Netflix Documentary
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People

October 13

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate – Netflix Film
Hiacynt – Netflix Film
Violet Evergarden the Movie

October 14

One Night in Paris – Netflix Film

October 15

The Forgotten Battle – Netflix Film
The Four of Us – Netflix Film
The Trip – Netflix Film

October 16

Victoria & Abdul

October 19

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo – Netflix Film

October 20

Found – Netflix Documentary
Night Teeth – Netflix Film
Stuck Together – Netflix Film

October 21

Flip a Coin – ONE OK ROCK Documentary – Netflix Documentary

October 22

Little Big Mouth – Netflix Film

October 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

October 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

October 27

Begin Again
Hypnotic – Netflix Film
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 – Netflix Film

October 28

The Motive – Netflix Documentary

October 29

Army of Thieves – Netflix Film
Dear Mother – Netflix Film

TV Shows/Specials

October 1

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad – Netflix Documentary
Diana: The Musical – Netflix Special
MAID – Netflix Series
Paik’s Spirit – Netflix Series
Scaredy Cats – Netflix Family
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light – Netflix Anime

October 3

Scissor Seven: Season 3 – Netflix Anime

October 4

On My Block: Season 4 – Netflix Series

October 6

Bad Sport – Netflix Documentary
Baking Impossible – Netflix Series
The Blacklist: Season 8
The Five Juanas – Netflix Series
Love is Blind: Brazil – Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

October 7

The Billion Dollar Code – Netflix Series
Sexy Beasts: Season 2 – Netflix Series
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 – Netflix Anime

October 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm – Netflix Family
Family Business: Season 3 – Netflix Series
Pretty Smart – Netflix Series

October 9

Blue Period – Netflix Anime

October 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 – Netflix Family
The King’s Affection – Netflix Series
Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

October 12

Mighty Express: Season 5 – Netflix Family
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 – Netflix Documentary

October 13

Reflection of You – Netflix Series

October 14

Another Life: Season 2 – Netflix Series
In the Dark: Season 3

October 15

CoComelon: Season 4
Karma’s World – Netflix Family
Little Things: Season 4 – Netflix Series
My Name – Netflix Series
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween – Netflix Family
You: Season 3 – Netflix Series

October 16

Misfit: The Series – Netflix Family

October 19

October 20

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 – Netflix Family

October 21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 – Netflix Family
Insiders – Netflix Series
Komi Can’t Communicate – Netflix Anime
Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam – Netflix Series
Sex, Love & goop – Netflix Series

October 22

Adventure Beast – Netflix Series
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside Job – Netflix Series
Locke & Key: Season 2 – Netflix Series
Maya and the Three – Netflix Family
More than Blue: The Series – Netflix Series
Roaring Twenties – Netflix Documentary

October 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Sex: Unzipped – Netflix Series

October 27

Sintonia: Season 2 – Netflix Series
Wentworth: Season 8

October 28

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 – Netflix Series

October 29

Colin in Black & White – Netflix Series
Mythomaniac: Season 2 – Netflix Series
Roaring Twenties – Netflix Documentary (new episodes)
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
The Time It Takes – Netflix Series

Disney Plus

Movies

October 1

Alvin and the Chipmunks
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip
Maleficent

October 6

Black Widow

October 22

Rookie of the Year
Thumbelina

October 29

McFarland USA
Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life

TV Shows/Specials

October 1

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales
Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!
The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

October 6

Among the Stars
Turner & Hooch (Season Finale)
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life
Marvel’s What If (Season finale)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Disney Junior The Chicken Squad
Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River and Arctic War (Season 1)
Drain The Oceans (Season 4)
The Ghost of Molly McGee (Season 1)
Impact With Gal Gadot (Season 1)
Muppet Babies (Season 3)
Puppy Dog Pals (Season 4)
Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 1)

October 8

Muppets Haunted Mansion
Under Wraps
Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches

October 13

Just Beyond
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Apollo: Back To The Moon (Season 1)
Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (Season 1)
Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina (Season 1)
Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (Season 2)
The Wizard of Paws (Season 1)
Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (Season 1)

October 15

Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood
Megacity of the Maya Warrior King

October 20 

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Black Widow
Disney Insider
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (Season 1)
PJ Masks (Season 5)
The Wild Life of Dr. Ole (Season 1)

October 27

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Port Protection Alaska (Season 4)
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of What If..?
Disney Insider

