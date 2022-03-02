All the new movies and TV shows streaming in March

How to Boston
While more Bostonians may finally be ready to get their social lives back in full swing with COVID-19 case numbers dropping, March is also shaping up to be another great month for couch potatoes, with intriguing new streaming options available on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus.
Both HBO Max and Disney Plus subscribers will now be able to enjoy Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake, and HBO Max has the streaming debut of Japanese drama “Drive My Car,” which means all 10 of this year’s Oscars Best Picture nominees are now available to rent or stream.
Netflix and Hulu, meanwhile, are releasing many intriguing new series and movies, including “Deep Water,” an erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, and “The Girl From Plainville,” a limited series about the Michelle Carter texting suicide case.
Rounding out the streaming highlights with local connections is a pair of shows on HBO Max: Sports fans will want to check out “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (March 6), a new limited series from Adam McKay (“Anchorman”) about the Showtime Lakers of the 1980s and their rivalry with the Boston Celtics. Then there’s “Julia” (March 31), an HBO Max series about the life of celebrity chef and longtime Cambridge resident Julia Child. The series was filmed in the Boston area both before and during the pandemic. It begins streaming March 31.
Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus in March 2022.
March 1
21
21 Bridges
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Due Date
Freddy vs. Jason
Gattaca
The Gift
The Green Mile
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Public Enemies
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie Rich
The Shawshank Redemption
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to Bother You
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Top Gun
V for Vendetta
Where the Wild Things Are
Zoolander
March 2
Against The Ice – Netflix Film
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure – Netflix Film
March 3
The Weekend Away – Netflix Film
March 4
The Invisible Thread – Netflix Film
Meskina – Netflix Film
March 5
Beirut
March 8
Autumn Girl
March 9
The Bombardment – Netflix Film
March 11
The Adam Project – Netflix Film
March 12
Dunkirk
March 13
London Has Fallen
March 15
Marilyn’s Eyes – Netflix Film
One Piece Film: Strong World
March 16
A Walk Among the Tombstones
March 17
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Rescued by Ruby – Netflix Film
March 18
Black Crab – Netflix Film
Windfall – Netflix Film
Without Saying Goodbye – Netflix Film
March 21
In Good Hands – Netflix Film
March 24
Love Like the Falling Petals – Netflix Film
March 26
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves
March 28
The Imitation Game
March 30
All Hail – Netflix Film
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King – Netflix Documentary
March 1
The Guardians of Justice – Netflix Series
Worst Roommate Ever – Netflix Documentary
March 2
Savage Rhythm – Netflix Series
March 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, season 2 – Netflix Family
Midnight at the Pera Palace – Netflix Series
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties, season 2 – Netflix Series
Power Rangers Dino Fury, season 2 – Netflix Family
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale – Netflix Documentary
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! – Netflix Comedy
March 4
Lies and Deceit – Netflix Series
Making Fun – Netflix Series
Pieces of Her – Netflix Series
March 7
Good Girls, season 4
March 8
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts, season 2 – Netflix Series
Chip and Potato, season 3 – Netflix Family
Last One Standing – Netflix Series
Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You – Netflix Comedy
March 9
The Andy Warhol Diaries – Netflix Documentary
Bryon Baes – Netflix Series
Queer Eye Germany – Netflix Series
The Last Kingdom, season 5 – Netflix Series
March 10
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, season 7
Karma’s World, season 2 – Netflix Family
Kotaro Lives Alone – Netflix Anime
Love, Life & Everything in Between – Netflix Series
March 11
Formula 1: Drive to Survive, season 4 – Netflix Series
Life After Death With Tyler Henry – Netflix Series
Once Upon a Time … Happily Never After – Netflix Series
March 15
Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation – Netflix Anime
Catherine Cohen: The Twist …? She’s Gorgeous – Netflix Comedy
Tem Zenko Go – Netflix Family
March 16
Pedal to Metal – Netflix Series
Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud, Fugitives – Netflix Documentary
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank – Netflix Documentary
March 17
Soil – Netflix Series
March 18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question – Netflix Series
Animal, season 2 – Netflix Documentary
Cracow Monsters – Netflix Series
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love – Netflix Series
Human Resources – Netflix Series
Is It Cake? – Netflix Series
Light the Night: Part 3 – Netflix Series
Standing Up – Netflix Series
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy, season 2 – Netflix Series
Young, Famous & African – Netflix Series
March 21
Call the Midwife, series 10
March 22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days – Netflix Comedy
The Principles of Pleasure – Netflix Documentary
March 24
Love Like the Falling Petals – Netflix Film
March 25
Bridgerton, season 2 – Netflix Series
Transformers: BotBots – Netflix Family
March 29
Thermae Romae Novae – Netflix Anime
Mighty Express, season 6 – Netflix Family
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike – Netflix Comedy
March 31
Casual, seasons 1–4
Super PupZ – Netflix Family
March 1
The Aviator
Adaptation
All the Pretty Horses
Are We Done Yet?
Around the World in 80 Days
Blow Up of Blow-Up
Boyz n the Hood
Cameraperson
Diner
Fireboys
Fly Away Home
Gigi
Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes) (HBO)
Mogul Mowgli
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Damnation
Resident Evil: Extinction
Resident Evil: Retribution
Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation
Starship Troopers
Starsky & Hutch, 1975
The Two Mrs. Carrolls
The World of Jacques Demy
The Young Girls Turn 25
Urban Legend
Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos) (HBO)
March 2
Blade I
Drive My Car
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma
West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)
March 4
El Planeta (HBO)
F9: The Fast Saga (HBO)
Goyo: En Letra De Otro (HBO)
March 10
Dune
March 18
Halloween Kills (Extended Version) (HBO)
Vlad & Niki
March 23
Fists of Freedom: The Story Of The ‘68 Summer Games
March 24
King Richard
March 25
Degrassi: The Next Generation
Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original season 1 premiere
March 31
Moonshot
March 1
One Tree Hill
March 2
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma
March 3
Gaming Wall Street, Max Original season 1 premiere
Little Ellen, Max Original season 2 premiere
Our Flag Means Death, Max Original season 1 premiere
The Tourist, Max Original season 1 premiere
March 6
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, series premiere (HBO)
March 7
Teen Titans Go!, season 7A premiere
March 8
Ruxx, Max Original season 1 premiere
Whose Line Is It Anyway?, seasons 1-8
March 10
Dune (HBO)
Juanpa + Chef, Max Original season 1 premiere
Sandy + Chef, Max Original season 1 premiere
Theodosia, Max Original season 1 premiere
March 12
Victor and Valentino, season 3A premiere
March 13
Game Theory with Bomani Jones, season 1 premiere (HBO)
March 14
Blade Runner: Black Lotus, season 1
March 15
Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, documentary premiere (HBO)
March 17
DMZ, Max Original season 1 premiere
Jellystone!, Max Original season 2 premiere
Minx, Max Original season 1 premiere
March 18
Lust, Max Original season 1 premiere
On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original premiere
Pseudo, premiere (HBO)
March 20
Amsterdam, Max Original season 1 premiere
March 22
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
March 24
One Perfect Shot, Max Original season 1 premiere
Queen Stars, Max Original season 1 premiere
Starstruck, Max Original season 2 premiere
Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original season 1 premiere
March 25
Degrassi: The Next Generation
Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original season 1 premiere
March 31
Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original season 1 premiere
Julia, Max Original Season 1 premiere
March 1
2 Days in the Valley
8MM
A Madea Christmas
Another Earth
Baby Mama
The Banger Sisters
Beaches
Behind Enemy Lines
Benny & Joon
The Big Scary S Word
Blue Chips
Blue Velvet
Bringing Down the House
Brothers
Can’t Buy Me Love
Casualties of War
Center Stage
Charlie Wilson’s War
The Choice
Crash
Dance Flick
Dangerous Beauty
Deficit
Demolition Man
The Descendants
Deuces Wild
Devil in a Blue Dress
Disaster Movie
Downhill Racer
Drinking Buddies
The Edge
Edward Scissorhands
Evan Almighty
Feel the Noise
The Firm
Flatliners
Forever My Girl
Freedomland
Fright Night
G
Garden State
Ghoulies
The Gift
Gigli
Glory
The Golden Child
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Green Zone
Guarding Tess
Guess Who
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hardball
Heaven Can Wait
Here Comes the Boom
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Insider
Juno
Kiss the Girls
L.A. Confidential
Land of the Dead
The Last Waltz
Lawless
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Look Who’s Talking
Margin Call
The Meddler
Moby Doc
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
The Omen
Peggy Sue Got Married
People Like Us
The Perfect Holiday
Platoon Leader
Predators
The Princess Bride
The Raid 2
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
Roxanne
The Royal Tenenbaums
Sahara
The Saint
Savior for Sale
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood
Sense and Sensibility
Shanghai Noon
Shine a Light
Shit & Champagne
Show Me The Picture
Single White Female
Spaced Invaders
The Square
St. Elmo’s Fire
Starship Troopers
The Tailor of Panama
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
To Catch a Thief
Transcendence
Trapped
Unstoppable
Vertical Limit
The Virgin Suicides
The Woman in Black
March 3
Before Midnight
Oculus
March 4
Fresh
Benedetta
Lantern’s Lane
March 5
Stronger
March 6
Mark, Mary, & Some Other People
March 8
India Sweets & Spices
March 10
American Refugee
March 12
Multiverse
March 14
Hell Hath No Fury
March 15
All Good Things
Nature Calls
You Can’t Kill Meme
March 16
Step
March 17
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
March 19
Captains of Za’atari
I Know Who Killed Me
My Little Pony
March 23
Summer Days, Summer Nights
Wrath of Man
March 25
American Siege
March 26
Mass
March 28
The Oscars
Monsters and Men
March 29
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut
March 30
Killing Them Softly
March 1
Better Things, season 5 premiere (FX)
Rich Man, Poor Woman, complete season 1 (Viki)
March 3
The Dropout, limited series premiere (Hulu Original)
March 4
Dicktown, season 2 premiere (FX)
March 9
The Thing About Pam, series premiere (NBC)
March 10
The Masked Singer, season 7 premiere (Fox)
Domino Masters, series premiere (Fox)
Good Trouble, season 4A premiere (Freeform)
March 14
Claws, complete season 4 (TNT)
March 16
Young Rock, season 2 premiere (NBC)
Mr. Mayor, season 2 premiere (NBC)
March 18
Life and Beth, complete season 1 premiere (Hulu Original)
Deep Water (Hulu Original)
Masterchef Junior, season 8 premiere (Fox)
Welcome to Flatch, series premiere (Fox)
Keeping Up with the Kardashians, complete season 20 (E!)
March 22
American Song Contest, series premiere (NBC)
March 23
Bloods, season 2A (Sky Studios)
March 25
Atlanta, season 3 premiere (FX)
March 29
The Girl From Plainville, three-episode limited series premiere (Hulu Original)
March 30
Name That Tune, season 2 premiere (Fox)
March 31
First Day, complete season 2 (Australian Children’s Television Foundation)
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, complete season 1 (Dub) (Aniplex)
March 1
Baby Sheba (1975)
Be Cool (2005)
Blackfish (2013)
Blacula (1972)
Chronicle (2012)
Coffy (1973)
Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)
Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970)
Crash (2005)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)
Flightplan (2005)
Foxy Brown (1974)
The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
Lawless (2012)
Liar, Liar (1997)
Prince Avalanche (2013)
Prometheus (2012)
The Proposal (2009)
Puss In Boots (2012)
Scream, Blacula, Scream! (1973)
Spaceballs (1987)
Takers (2010)
The Tooth Fairy (2010)
Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)
March 4
Lucy and Desi (2022)
March 10
Harina (2022)
March 18
Jalsa (2022)
March 4
The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022): Season 1
March 5
Pete the Cat (2022): Season 2, Part 4
March 11
Upload (2022): Season 2
March 25
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (2022): Season 1
March 2
West Side Story (2021)
March 11
Turning Red
March 18
Step
Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)
More Than Robots
March 25
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u
The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse
March 2
Brain Games: On the Road: Season 1
Broken Karaoke: Season 1, 5 episodes
Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Season 1, 4 episodes
March 4
Russia’s Wild Tiger
March 9
Weekend Family: Season 1
March 11
Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red
March 16
Big City Greens: Season 3, 5 episodes
Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4, 6 episodes
Muppet Babies: Season 3, 2 episodes
Spidey And His Amazing Friends: Season 1, 5 episodes
March 23
Doc McStuffins (Shorts): Season 1
The Doc Files: Season 1
Parallels: Season 1 Premiere
March 30
I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo: Season 1
Moon Knight
