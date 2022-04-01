Streaming All the new movies and TV shows streaming in April A full list of new streaming options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney Plus in April 2022. Natasha Lyonne as Nadia in "Russian Doll." Netflix

While more Bostonians may finally be ready to enjoy warmer temperatures, April is also shaping up to be another great month for couch potatoes, with intriguing new streaming options available on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus.

HBO Max in particular has a lot to offer thanks to some returning HBO shows, including season 3 of “Barry” and season 2 of “The Flight Attendant.” In terms of critically acclaimed shows, Netflix has the second season of “Russian Doll” and the final half-season of “Ozark”.

Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus in April 2022.

New Streaming on Netflix

Movies

April 1

Advertisement:

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — Netflix Film

Battle: Freestyle — Netflix Film

The Bubble — Netflix Film

Captain Nova — Netflix Family

Forever Out of My League — Netflix Film

A Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher, season two

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It …

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something’s Gotta Give

We the Animals

April 6

Furioza — Netflix Film

April 7

Queen of the South, season five

Return to Space — Netflix Documentary

April 8

Dancing on Glass — Netflix Film

Metal Lords — Netflix Film

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations — Netflix Film

April 10

The Call

Nightcrawler

April 13

Today We Fix the World — Netflix Film

April 15

Choose or Die — Netflix Film

One Piece Film Z

April 16

Man of God — Netflix Film

Ouija: Origin of Evil

April 19

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch — Netflix Documentary

April 20

The Turning Point — Netflix Film

April 22

Along for the Ride — Netflix Film

April 25

Big Eyes

April 27

Advertisement:

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes — Netflix Documentary

Silverton Siege — Netflix Film

April 29

Honeymoon With My Mother — Netflix Film

Rumspringa — Netflix Film

Youth v Gov

TV Shows/Specials

April 1

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — Netflix Comedy

Get Organized With the Home Edit, season two — Netflix Series

The Last Bus — Netflix Family

Tomorrow — Netflix Series

Trivia Quest — Netflix Series (new episodes daily)

Abby Hatcher, season two

CoComelon, season five

Heartland, season 14

Polly Pocket: Summer of Adventure, season four, part 1

April 4

Better Call Saul, season five

April 5

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy — Netflix Comedy

April 6

Green Mothers’ Club — Netflix Series

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story — Netflix Documentary

Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear! — Netflix Comedy

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

April 7

Queen of the South, season five

Return to Space — Netflix Documentary

April 8

Barbie: It Takes Two, season one

Dirty Lines — Netflix Series

Elite, season five — Netflix Series

Green Eggs and Ham, season two — Netflix Family

Tiger & Bunny 2 — Netflix Anime

April 9

My Liberation Notes — Netflix Series

Our Blues — Netflix Series

April 12

Hard Cell — Netflix Series

The Creature Cases — Netflix Family

Advertisement:

April 13

Almost Happy, season two — Netflix Series

Our Great National Parks — Netflix Documentary

Smother-in-Law — Netflix Series

April 14

Ultraman, season two — Netflix Anime

April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal — Netflix Series

Heirs to the Land — Netflix Series

Mai — Netflix Series

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City, season one

April 16

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission, seasons one through four

Van Helsing, season five

April 19

Battle Kitty — Netflix Family

Pacific Rim: The Black, season two — Netflix Anime

April 20

The Marked Heart — Netflix Series

Russian Doll, season two — Netflix Series

Yakamoz S-245 — Netflix Series

April 21

All About Gila — Netflix Comedy

He’s Expecting — Netflix Series

April 22

Heartstopper — Netflix Series

Selling Sunset, season five — Netflix Series

The 7 Lives of Lea — Netflix Series

April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal — Netflix Comedy

April 27

Bullsh*t the Game Show — Netflix Series

April 28

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles — Netflix Family

Bubble — Netflix Anime

April 29

Grace and Frankie: the final episodes, season seven — Netflix Series

Ozark, season four, part two — Netflix Series

New Streaming on HBO Max

Movies

April 1

10

Annabelle

Armed and Dangerous

Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach

Battle Los Angeles

Beetlejuice

Bells Are Ringing

Black Gold

Blood Ties

Boys’ Night Out

Brewster McCloud

Brie’s Bake Off Challenge

Capote

Captains Courageous

Chicago

Children of the Damned

Dances With Wolves (extended version)

Erased

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History

Five Easy Pieces

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl Most Likely

Graffiti Bridge

Hugo

Insidious

Iron Eagle

Iron Eagle II

Kin

Krull

Larry Crowne

Les Miserables

Limitless

Moon

Moscow on the Hudson

Nobody’s Fool

Odd Man Out

On the Waterfront

Only Lovers Left Alive

Original Sin (extended version)

Peggy Sue Got Married

Point Break

Rain Man

Red

Rendez-Vous

Revolver

Salt

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Sex Drive (extended version)

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon

Show Boat

Six Degrees of Separation

Slc Punk!

Spartan

Special Agent

Summer of ’42

Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania

Sweet Bird of Youth

The Asphalt Jungle

The Big Chill

The Big House

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (Director’s Cut)

The Break-Up

The Brothers Solomon

The Chosen

The Freshman

The Heartbreak Kid

The Incredible Hulk

The Ladies Man

The Last Airbender

The Last Detail

The Last Dragon

The Raid: Redemption (extended version)

The Relic

The Secret in Their Eyes

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

The Thirteenth Floor

The Toy

The Wackness

Tootsie

Under the Cherry Moon

Universal Soldier: The Return

Vice Versa

Welcome to Collinwood

Who’s Harry Crumb?

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Winter Meeting

Wrath of the Titans

Advertisement:

April 2

Chad

April 5

Man of Steel

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, documentary premiere

We’re the Millers

April 8

Crabs in a Barrel

Mi Casa

The Night House

When You Clean a Stranger’s Home

April 12

Black Mass

April 17

The House

April 22

Toy Aficiao

April 27

The Survivor

April 30

The Blair Witch Project

House of 1,000 Corpses

The Devil’s Rejects

TV Shows/Specials

April 1

Czech It Out! (Max Original premiere)

One True Singer, Max Original season 1 premiere

The Informant (aka A Besugo), Max Original season 1 premiere

The Thaw (aka Odwilz), Max Original Sseason 1 premiere

April 2

Batwoman, season 3

April 4

The Invisible Pilot, documentary series premiere

April 7

Close Enough, Max Original season 3

Queen Stars, Max Original season 1 premiere

Tokyo Vice, Max Original season 1 premiere

Trinity of Shadows, Max Original season 1 premiere

April 8

A Black Lady Sketch Show, season 3 premiere

April 14

The Garcias, Max Original season 1 premiere

Gensan Punch, Max Original premiere

The Great Pottery Throw Down, Max Original season 5 premiere

Not So Pretty, Max Original season 1 premiere

April 21

Amsterdam, Max Original season 1 premiere

Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners, Max Original special premiere

The Flight Attendant, Max Original season 2 premiere

April 22

A Tiny Audience, season 3 premiere

April 24

Barry, season 3 premiere

The Baby, limited series premiere

April 25

We Own This City, limited series premiere

April 28

Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia), Max Original premiere

DoDo, Max Original season 1 premiere

Lamput, seasons 1–3

Made for Love, Max Original season 2 premiere

Up Close With Ana Emilia, Max Original special premiere

The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, Max Original season 1, part B premiere

Advertisement:

April 29

Snowpiercer, season 3

New Streaming on Hulu

Movies

April 1

All Inclusive

Antz

Armored

Austenland

Battleship

Blind Date

Blue Streak

Boys on the Side

Brigsby Bear

Cásese Quien Pueda

Casper (1995)

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

Cheech and Chong’s Get Out of My Room

Conspiracy Theory

Copycat

Crank

Death at the Funeral

Definitely, Maybe

The Dukes of Hazzard

Eyes Wide Shut

The Five-Year Engagement

Fly Away Home

Get Him to the Greek

Glee: the 3D Concert Movie

Hanna

Hot Shots! Part Deux

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

In the Army Now

Insomnium

Instructions Not Included

The International

John Carpenter’s Vampires

Just My Luck

Knowing

Kusama: Infinity

Ladrones

Look Who’s Talking

Looper

Love Actually

Made in America

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

The Negotiator

Night Raiders

Open Range

Peggy Sue Got Married

Phantom

Postcards From the Edge

The Power of One

Practical Magic

Radio

Ramona and Beezus

Runaway Jury

The Runaways

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Shrek

Shrek 2

The Siege

Single White Female

Snakehead

Stay

The Tailor of Panama

That’s My Boy

Think Like a Man

Three Fugitives

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2

Vertical Limit

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Watchmen (2009)

Wolf

April 5

Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect

April 7

Agnes

April 8

Let the Right One In

April 9

American Sicario

April 10

The Hating Game

April 15

Black Death

Compliance

Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon

April 23

In the Heart of the Sea

April 29

Crush (Hulu Original)

Permanent

TV Shows/Specials

April 1

Love Me, complete first season

April 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, complete season two (dubbed)

April 4

Madagascar: A Little Wild, complete season seven

April 5

The Croods: Family Tree, complete season two

April 6

The Hardy Boys, complete season two

April 7

Platinum End, complete first season (dubbed)

April 8

Woke, complete season two

April 11

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, complete season 11 (Bravo)

Advertisement:

April 13

The Family Law, complete first season (NBCU)

To Tell the Truth, season-eight premiere (ABC)

April 14

The Kardashians, series premiere (Hulu Original)

April 20

Mayans M.C., season-four premiere (FX)

April 21

Captive Audience (Hulu Original)

April 27

Holey Moley, season-four premiere (ABC)

April 28

Under the Banner of Heaven, series premiere (FX)

New Streaming on Amazon Prime

Movies

April 1

Armageddon

The Bank Job

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Benny and Joon

The Bodyguard

Bringing Down the House

Brown Sugar

Bull Durham

Carrie (1976)

Cast Away

Cedar Rapids

The Color of Money

Compliance

Con Air

Date Night

Deadfall

Dirty Dancing

Fargo

Garden State

Good Morning, Vietnam

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Hot Chick

Jeepers Creepers 2

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

The Joy Luck Club

Knowing

Lions for Lambs

Mystic Pizza

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior

Raging Bull

The Recruit

Rushmore

Saved!

Shanghai Noon

Signs

The Sixth Sense

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

Sweet Home Alabama

Unbreakable

Under the Tuscan Sun

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

The Watch

Young Frankenstein

The Spy Next Door

The Woman in Red

Blow Out

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Be Cool

The Idolmaker

Jet Li’s Fearless

Braveheart

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Revolutionary Road

Shrek Forever After

Pineapple Express

District 9

April 8

All the Old Knives

April 22

A Very British Scandal

April 29

I Love America

Undone

TV Shows/Specials

April 1

The Outlaws, season 1

Luxe Listings Sydney, season 2



April 7

Laura Pausini – Pleased to Meet You

April 8

Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert

April 15

Outer Range, season 1

Verdict, season 1

April 28

Bang Bang Baby, season 1

New Streaming on Disney Plus

Movies

April 1

“Herbie: Fully Loaded”

“Better Nate Than Ever”

April 8

“Chasing Mavericks”

“Jordan Rides The Bus”

“Silly Little Game”

“Four Days In October”

“Fernando Nation”

April 13

“Scrat Tales”

April 22

“Polar Bear”

“Bear Witness”

“Explorer: The Last Tepui”

“The Biggest Little Farm: The Return”

April 27

“Sketchbook”

TV Shows/Specials

April 6

“Moon Knight (Episode 2)”

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Episode 8)”

April 13

“Raven’s Home (Season 5, 5 episodes)”

“Moon Knight (Episode 3)”

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Episode 9)”

April 20

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Episode 10)”

“Moon Knight (Episode 4)”

April 27

“Moon Knight (Episode 5)”