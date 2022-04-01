All the new movies and TV shows streaming in April

Newsletter Signup
While more Bostonians may finally be ready to enjoy warmer temperatures, April is also shaping up to be another great month for couch potatoes, with intriguing new streaming options available on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus.
HBO Max in particular has a lot to offer thanks to some returning HBO shows, including season 3 of “Barry” and season 2 of “The Flight Attendant.” In terms of critically acclaimed shows, Netflix has the second season of “Russian Doll” and the final half-season of “Ozark”.
Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus in April 2022.
April 1
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — Netflix Film
Battle: Freestyle — Netflix Film
The Bubble — Netflix Film
Captain Nova — Netflix Family
Forever Out of My League — Netflix Film
A Cinderella Story
Abby Hatcher, season two
Any Given Sunday
Argo
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
The Blind Side
Blow
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Catch and Release
Delta Farce
Eagle Eye
Four Brothers
Full Metal Jacket
Grown Ups
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Inception
Love Actually
Molly’s Game
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
The Nut Job
Puss in Boots
The Rental
The Ring
Rumor Has It …
Saving Private Ryan
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek Forever After
Something’s Gotta Give
We the Animals
April 6
Furioza — Netflix Film
April 7
Queen of the South, season five
Return to Space — Netflix Documentary
April 8
Dancing on Glass — Netflix Film
Metal Lords — Netflix Film
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations — Netflix Film
April 10
The Call
Nightcrawler
April 13
Today We Fix the World — Netflix Film
April 15
Choose or Die — Netflix Film
One Piece Film Z
April 16
Man of God — Netflix Film
Ouija: Origin of Evil
April 19
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch — Netflix Documentary
April 20
The Turning Point — Netflix Film
April 22
Along for the Ride — Netflix Film
April 25
Big Eyes
April 27
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes — Netflix Documentary
Silverton Siege — Netflix Film
April 29
Honeymoon With My Mother — Netflix Film
Rumspringa — Netflix Film
Youth v Gov
April 1
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — Netflix Comedy
Get Organized With the Home Edit, season two — Netflix Series
The Last Bus — Netflix Family
Tomorrow — Netflix Series
Trivia Quest — Netflix Series (new episodes daily)
Abby Hatcher, season two
CoComelon, season five
Heartland, season 14
Polly Pocket: Summer of Adventure, season four, part 1
April 4
Better Call Saul, season five
April 5
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy — Netflix Comedy
April 6
Green Mothers’ Club — Netflix Series
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story — Netflix Documentary
Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear! — Netflix Comedy
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
April 7
Queen of the South, season five
Return to Space — Netflix Documentary
April 8
Barbie: It Takes Two, season one
Dirty Lines — Netflix Series
Elite, season five — Netflix Series
Green Eggs and Ham, season two — Netflix Family
Tiger & Bunny 2 — Netflix Anime
April 9
My Liberation Notes — Netflix Series
Our Blues — Netflix Series
April 12
Hard Cell — Netflix Series
The Creature Cases — Netflix Family
April 13
Almost Happy, season two — Netflix Series
Our Great National Parks — Netflix Documentary
Smother-in-Law — Netflix Series
April 14
Ultraman, season two — Netflix Anime
April 15
Anatomy of a Scandal — Netflix Series
Heirs to the Land — Netflix Series
Mai — Netflix Series
Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City, season one
April 16
LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission, seasons one through four
Van Helsing, season five
April 19
Battle Kitty — Netflix Family
Pacific Rim: The Black, season two — Netflix Anime
April 20
The Marked Heart — Netflix Series
Russian Doll, season two — Netflix Series
Yakamoz S-245 — Netflix Series
April 21
All About Gila — Netflix Comedy
He’s Expecting — Netflix Series
April 22
Heartstopper — Netflix Series
Selling Sunset, season five — Netflix Series
The 7 Lives of Lea — Netflix Series
April 26
David Spade: Nothing Personal — Netflix Comedy
April 27
Bullsh*t the Game Show — Netflix Series
April 28
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles — Netflix Family
Bubble — Netflix Anime
April 29
Grace and Frankie: the final episodes, season seven — Netflix Series
Ozark, season four, part two — Netflix Series
April 1
10
Annabelle
Armed and Dangerous
Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach
Battle Los Angeles
Beetlejuice
Bells Are Ringing
Black Gold
Blood Ties
Boys’ Night Out
Brewster McCloud
Brie’s Bake Off Challenge
Capote
Captains Courageous
Chicago
Children of the Damned
Dances With Wolves (extended version)
Erased
Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History
Five Easy Pieces
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl Most Likely
Graffiti Bridge
Hugo
Insidious
Iron Eagle
Iron Eagle II
Kin
Krull
Larry Crowne
Les Miserables
Limitless
Moon
Moscow on the Hudson
Nobody’s Fool
Odd Man Out
On the Waterfront
Only Lovers Left Alive
Original Sin (extended version)
Peggy Sue Got Married
Point Break
Rain Man
Red
Rendez-Vous
Revolver
Salt
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
Sex Drive (extended version)
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon
Show Boat
Six Degrees of Separation
Slc Punk!
Spartan
Special Agent
Summer of ’42
Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania
Sweet Bird of Youth
The Asphalt Jungle
The Big Chill
The Big House
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (Director’s Cut)
The Break-Up
The Brothers Solomon
The Chosen
The Freshman
The Heartbreak Kid
The Incredible Hulk
The Ladies Man
The Last Airbender
The Last Detail
The Last Dragon
The Raid: Redemption (extended version)
The Relic
The Secret in Their Eyes
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
The Thirteenth Floor
The Toy
The Wackness
Tootsie
Under the Cherry Moon
Universal Soldier: The Return
Vice Versa
Welcome to Collinwood
Who’s Harry Crumb?
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
Winter Meeting
Wrath of the Titans
April 2
Chad
April 5
Man of Steel
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, documentary premiere
We’re the Millers
April 8
Crabs in a Barrel
Mi Casa
The Night House
When You Clean a Stranger’s Home
April 12
Black Mass
April 17
The House
April 22
Toy Aficiao
April 27
The Survivor
April 30
The Blair Witch Project
House of 1,000 Corpses
The Devil’s Rejects
April 1
Czech It Out! (Max Original premiere)
One True Singer, Max Original season 1 premiere
The Informant (aka A Besugo), Max Original season 1 premiere
The Thaw (aka Odwilz), Max Original Sseason 1 premiere
April 2
Batwoman, season 3
April 4
The Invisible Pilot, documentary series premiere
April 7
Close Enough, Max Original season 3
Queen Stars, Max Original season 1 premiere
Tokyo Vice, Max Original season 1 premiere
Trinity of Shadows, Max Original season 1 premiere
April 8
A Black Lady Sketch Show, season 3 premiere
April 14
The Garcias, Max Original season 1 premiere
Gensan Punch, Max Original premiere
The Great Pottery Throw Down, Max Original season 5 premiere
Not So Pretty, Max Original season 1 premiere
April 21
Amsterdam, Max Original season 1 premiere
Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners, Max Original special premiere
The Flight Attendant, Max Original season 2 premiere
April 22
A Tiny Audience, season 3 premiere
April 24
Barry, season 3 premiere
The Baby, limited series premiere
April 25
We Own This City, limited series premiere
April 28
Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia), Max Original premiere
DoDo, Max Original season 1 premiere
Lamput, seasons 1–3
Made for Love, Max Original season 2 premiere
Up Close With Ana Emilia, Max Original special premiere
The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, Max Original season 1, part B premiere
April 29
Snowpiercer, season 3
April 1
All Inclusive
Antz
Armored
Austenland
Battleship
Blind Date
Blue Streak
Boys on the Side
Brigsby Bear
Cásese Quien Pueda
Casper (1995)
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
Cheech and Chong’s Get Out of My Room
Conspiracy Theory
Copycat
Crank
Death at the Funeral
Definitely, Maybe
The Dukes of Hazzard
Eyes Wide Shut
The Five-Year Engagement
Fly Away Home
Get Him to the Greek
Glee: the 3D Concert Movie
Hanna
Hot Shots! Part Deux
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
In the Army Now
Insomnium
Instructions Not Included
The International
John Carpenter’s Vampires
Just My Luck
Knowing
Kusama: Infinity
Ladrones
Look Who’s Talking
Looper
Love Actually
Made in America
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie
The Negotiator
Night Raiders
Open Range
Peggy Sue Got Married
Phantom
Postcards From the Edge
The Power of One
Practical Magic
Radio
Ramona and Beezus
Runaway Jury
The Runaways
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Shrek
Shrek 2
The Siege
Single White Female
Snakehead
Stay
The Tailor of Panama
That’s My Boy
Think Like a Man
Three Fugitives
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2
Vertical Limit
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Watchmen (2009)
Wolf
April 5
Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect
April 7
Agnes
April 8
Let the Right One In
April 9
American Sicario
April 10
The Hating Game
April 15
Black Death
Compliance
Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon
April 23
In the Heart of the Sea
April 29
Crush (Hulu Original)
Permanent
April 1
Love Me, complete first season
April 3
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, complete season two (dubbed)
April 4
Madagascar: A Little Wild, complete season seven
April 5
The Croods: Family Tree, complete season two
April 6
The Hardy Boys, complete season two
April 7
Platinum End, complete first season (dubbed)
April 8
Woke, complete season two
April 11
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, complete season 11 (Bravo)
April 13
The Family Law, complete first season (NBCU)
To Tell the Truth, season-eight premiere (ABC)
April 14
The Kardashians, series premiere (Hulu Original)
April 20
Mayans M.C., season-four premiere (FX)
April 21
Captive Audience (Hulu Original)
April 27
Holey Moley, season-four premiere (ABC)
April 28
Under the Banner of Heaven, series premiere (FX)
April 1
Armageddon
The Bank Job
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Benny and Joon
The Bodyguard
Bringing Down the House
Brown Sugar
Bull Durham
Carrie (1976)
Cast Away
Cedar Rapids
The Color of Money
Compliance
Con Air
Date Night
Deadfall
Dirty Dancing
Fargo
Garden State
Good Morning, Vietnam
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Hot Chick
Jeepers Creepers 2
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
The Joy Luck Club
Knowing
Lions for Lambs
Mystic Pizza
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior
Raging Bull
The Recruit
Rushmore
Saved!
Shanghai Noon
Signs
The Sixth Sense
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
Sweet Home Alabama
Unbreakable
Under the Tuscan Sun
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
The Watch
Young Frankenstein
The Spy Next Door
The Woman in Red
Blow Out
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
Be Cool
The Idolmaker
Jet Li’s Fearless
Braveheart
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Revolutionary Road
Shrek Forever After
Pineapple Express
District 9
April 8
All the Old Knives
April 22
A Very British Scandal
April 29
I Love America
Undone
April 1
The Outlaws, season 1
Luxe Listings Sydney, season 2
April 7
Laura Pausini – Pleased to Meet You
April 8
Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert
April 15
Outer Range, season 1
Verdict, season 1
April 28
Bang Bang Baby, season 1
April 1
“Herbie: Fully Loaded”
“Better Nate Than Ever”
April 8
“Chasing Mavericks”
“Jordan Rides The Bus”
“Silly Little Game”
“Four Days In October”
“Fernando Nation”
April 13
“Scrat Tales”
April 22
“Polar Bear”
“Bear Witness”
“Explorer: The Last Tepui”
“The Biggest Little Farm: The Return”
April 27
“Sketchbook”
April 6
“Moon Knight (Episode 2)”
“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Episode 8)”
April 13
“Raven’s Home (Season 5, 5 episodes)”
“Moon Knight (Episode 3)”
“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Episode 9)”
April 20
“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Episode 10)”
“Moon Knight (Episode 4)”
April 27
“Moon Knight (Episode 5)”
