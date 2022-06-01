Streaming All the new movies and TV shows streaming in June A full list of new streaming options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney Plus in June 2022. Juancho Hernangomez as Bo Cruz and Adam Sandler as Stanley Sugerman in Hustle. Scott Yamano/Netflix

While more Bostonians may finally be ready to enjoy warmer temperatures and outdoor activities, June is also shaping up to be another great month for couch potatoes, with intriguing new streaming options available on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus.

Netflix has a trio of big movies debuting this month: the Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson action comedy “The Man From Toronto,” the Chris Hemsworth psychological drama “Spiderhead,” and the Adam Sandler sports drama “Hustle.”

HBO Max, meanwhile, has the return of “Westworld,” Disney Plus has the premiere of new series “Ms. Marvel,” Amazon Prime Video has the return of “The Boys” for Season 3, and Hulu has Season 2 of the murder mystery comedy “Only Murders Left in the Building.”

Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus in June 2022.

New Streaming on Netflix

Movies

June 1

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Dear John

Dumb and Dumber

Edge of Seventeen

Eraser

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

Lean on Me

Léon: The Professional

Life as We Know It

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mr Bean’s Holiday

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Soul Plane

Steel Magnolias

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Boy

The Departed

The Fighter

The Girl Next Door

The Hurt Locker

The Players Club

Titanic

Troy

Vegas Vacation

We Are Marshall

June 2

The DUFF

June 3

Interceptor – Netflix Film

June 5

Straight Up

June 8

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis – Netflix Documentary

Hustle – Netflix Film

June 10

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness – Netflix Film

Closet Monsters

Trees of Peace – Netflix Film

Vice

June 13

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures – Netflix Family

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends – Netflix Family

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

June 14

Halftime – Netflix Documentary

June 15

Centauro – Netflix Film

Front Cover

Heart Parade – Netflix Film

The Wrath of God – Netflix Film

June 16

Dead End: Paranormal Park – Netflix Family

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta – Netflix Documentary

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

June 17

The Martha Mitchell Effect – Netflix Documentary

Spiderhead – Netflix Film

June 19

It (2017)

June 20

Doom Of Love – Netflix Film

Philomena

June 22

The Hidden Lives of Pets – Netflix Documentary

Love & Gelato – Netflix Film

The Mist

Sing 2

June 24

The Man from Toronto – Netflix Film

June 28

Blasted – Netflix Film

June 29

BEAUTY – Netflix Film

June 30

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

TV Shows/Specials

June 2

Borgen – Power & Glory – Netflix Series

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake – Netflix Comedy

June 3

As the Crow Flies – Netflix Series

Floor Is Lava, season 2 – Netflix Series

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook – Netflix Documentary

The Perfect Mother – Netflix Series

Surviving Summer – Netflix Family

Two Summers – Netflix Series

June 6

Action Pack, season 2 – Netflix Family

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill – Netflix Comedy

June 7

That’s My Time with David Letterman – Netflix Comedy

June 8

Baby Fever – Netflix Series

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey – Netflix Documentary

June 9

Rhythm + Flow France – Netflix Series

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration – Netflix Comedy

June 10

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute – Netflix Comedy

First Kill – Netflix Series

Intimacy – Netflix Series

Peaky Blinders, season 6 – Netflix Series

Top Gear, seasons 27-28

June 11

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory – Netflix Comedy

June 13

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends – Netflix Comedy

June 14

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live – Netflix Comedy

The Mole, seasons 3-4

June 15

God’s Favorite Idiot – Netflix Series

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend – Netflix Series

Maldivas – Netflix Series

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet – Netflix Documentary

The War Next-door, season 2 – Netflix Series

June 16

Dead End: Paranormal Park – Netflix Family

Karma’s World Music Videos, season 2 – Netflix Family

Love & Anarchy, season 2

Rhythm + Flow France – Netflix Series (new episodes)

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta – Netflix Documentary

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special – Netflix Comedy

June 17

The Martha Mitchell Effect – Netflix Documentary

Rainbow High, season 2

She, season 2 – Netflix Series

You Don’t Know Me – Netflix Series

June 18

Alchemy of Souls – Netflix Series

Charmed, season 4

SPRIGGAN – Netflix Anime

June 21

All That, seasons 2-3

The Future Of – Netflix Documentary

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual – Netflix Comedy

Kenan and Kel, seasons 1-2

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, seasons 1-2

Zoey 101, seasons 1-2

June 22

Bruna Louise: Demolition – Netflix Comedy

The Hidden Lives of Pets – Netflix Documentary

One Piece (new episodes)

Snowflake Mountain – Netflix Series

The Umbrella Academy, season 3 – Netflix Series

June 23

Best of the Fest – Netflix Comedy

First Class – Netflix Series

Queen – Netflix Series

Rhythm + Flow France – Netflix Series (new episodes)

June 24

Angry Birds: Summer Madness, season 2 – Netflix Family

Legacies, season 4

Man Vs Bee – Netflix Series

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area – Netflix Series

June 25

Grey’s Anatomy, season 18

June 27

Cafe Minamdang – Netflix Series

Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday – Netflix Family

June 28

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy – Netflix Comedy

June 29

Extraordinary Attorney Woo – Netflix Series

Pirate Gold of Adak Island – Netflix Series

The Upshaws, season 2, part 1 – Netflix Series

June 30

BASTARD!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy – Netflix Anime

Sharkdog, season 2 – Netflix Family

New Streaming on HBO Max

Movies

June 1

13 Going on 30

300

A Star is Born (2018)

Abduction

Across the Universe

The Adventures of Mark Twain

The Amazing Panda Adventure

Angels & Demons

The Ant Bully

Assassination Nation

Babylon A.D.

The Bank Job

Beach Rats

Bee Movie

Blue Bayou

Border

Colossal

Caro Comes Out

Chef

The Con Is On

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Damsel

Dark Passage

Day Breakers

The Da Vinci Code

Domino

Extraction

The Firm

First Blood

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Gridiron Gang

Guess Who

Hairspray (2007)

The Harvey Girls

Highlander

Horsemen

How Do You Know

How They Got Over

How to Survive a Plague

The Holiday

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

I’ll See You In My Dreams

The Importance of Being Earnest

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone

John Grisham’s the Rainmaker

Klute

The Last Movie Star

Life Partners

Macbeth

Major League II

Major League: Back to the Minors

The Mask

McQueen

My Boss’s Daughter

My Days of Mercy

My Dead Dad

The One I Love

Papi

Paris Is Burning

Rambo III

Rambo First Blood Part II

Religulous

Remember Me

Ride Along

Ride the High Country

Sabotage

Sleepers

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Suite Francaise

The Taking of Pelham 123

Total Recall

Unfinished Song

Un padre no tan padre

W.

Watchmen (2009)

What Happens In Vegas (Extended Version)

The World According to Garp

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall

June 3

On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max original documentary

Nudo Mixteco

June 9

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Max original documentary premiere

June 10

The Card Counter

Naomi

June 16

Father of the Bride (2022)

June 17

Las Mejores Familias (AKA The Best Families)

Non-Stop

June 19

Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!

June 22

All American: Homecoming

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, documentary premiere

June 23

Menudo: Forever Young, Max original documentary premiere

June 30

Julia (2021)

PCC O Poder Segredo, Max original premiere

Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground, Max original premiere

TV Shows/Specials

June 6

Doctor Who, season 13

Irma Vep, limited drama series premiere

Total Dramarama, season 3A

June 9

Amsterdam, Max original season 1 premiere

Summer Camp Island, Max original season 6 premiere

June 10

Odo, season 3

Victor and Valentino, season 3B

June 15

La Unidad, season 2

June 17

Lucas the Spider, season 1B

June 20

Birdgirl, season 2

June 23

Little Ellen, Max original season 3 premiere

Menudo: Forever Young, Max original documentary premiere

Wellington Paranormal, season 3

June 24

Bing, season 1B

Rich & Shameless, season 1

Tuca & Bertie, season 2

June 26

Westworld, season 4

New Streaming on Hulu

Movies

June 1

The 6th Day

30 Minutes or Less

50 First Dates

A Good Day To Die Hard

Alien

Aliens

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien V. Predator

Alien V. Predator: Requiem

The American

An Education

Bewitched (2005)

Bridesmaids

Burn After Reading

Cabin Fever

Compadres

Country Strong

The Devil Wears Prada

Dick

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With a Vengeance

The Dilemma

Disturbing the Peace

Don Jon

The Fifth Element

Fred Claus

Freddy Got Fingered

Get Low

The Girl Next Door

Go For It

Gridiron Gang

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

In the Line of Fire

The Last Tourist

Lemon

Live Free or Die Hard

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Masterminds

Muppets From Space

Napoleon Dynamite

New Year’s Eve

The Nutty Professor

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Pineapple Express

Predator

Predator II

Predators

The Professional

Prometheus

Push

Reign Over Me

Results

Robots

RV

Slumdog Millionaire

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

There’s Something Mary

Tomcats

Try Harder!

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns

Untraceable

Vacancy

The Wedding Singer

Weekend at Bernie’s

When A Stranger Calls

White God

Your Highness

June 2

The Duff

June 3

Fire Island (Hulu Original)

June 5

Intrigo: Dear Agnes

June 7

The Accursed

Between Me And My Mind

Queens of Pain

June 9

The Dog Knight

Indemnity

June 11

Here Before

Warhunt

June 12

Intrigo: Samaria

June 13

The Free Fall

The Worst Person in the World

June 15

The Burning Plain

Europa Report

Frontera

The Good Doctor

I Melt With You

Obsessed With The Babysitter (Lifetime)

Scary Movie 5

Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer (Lifetime)

The Wrecking Crew

Two Lovers

World’s Greatest Dad

June 17

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Hulu Original)

June 18

The Ledge

Ted K

June 23

The Burning Sea

June 25

Big Gold Brick

Gasoline Alley

June 26

The Desperate Hour F.K.A. Lakewood

June 30

Flawless

Prince Avalanche

TV Shows/Specials

June 1

America’s Got Talent, season 17 premiere (NBC)

Dancing With Myself, series premiere (NBC)

Fantasy Island, season 2 premiere (Fox)

Lego Masters, season 3 premiere (Fox)

Glee, complete series

June 2

The Croods: Family Tree, complete season 3 (Hulu Original)

The Orville: New Horizons, series premiere (Hulu Original)

June 6

Hotel Hell, complete series (Fox)

June 7

American Ninja Warrior, season 14 premiere (NBC)

Vida, complete seasons 1-2 (Starz)

June 8

Killer Cases, complete season 2 (Cineflix)

June 10

Undercover Boss, complete seasons 8-10 (CBS)

June 15

Love, Victor, complete final season (Hulu Original)

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?, complete season 2 (A&E)

Alone, complete season 8 (The History Channel)

American Picks, complete season 1 (The History Channel)

Ancient Aliens, complete season 17 (The History Channel)

Assembly Required, complete season 1 (The History Channel)

Backroad Truckers, complete season 1 (Nelvana International Limited)

Crime Beat, complete season 1 (Nelvana International Limited)

Crime Beat, season 3A (Nelvana International Limited)

Dance Moms, complete seasons 3-4 (Lifetime)

Dirty Rotten Cleaners, complete season 1 (A&E)

Duck Dynasty, complete seasons 1, 2 and 4 (A&E)

Hoarders, complete seasons 5, 7-9, and 13 (A&E)

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole, complete season 2 (A&E)

Leave it to Geege, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

Lost Car Rescue, complete season 1 (Nelvana International Limited)

Married at First Sight, complete season 13 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Couple’s Cam, complete season 3 (Lifetime)

Mountain Men, complete seasons 7-9 (The History Channel)

Pawn Stars, complete season 18 (The History Channel)

Roman to the Rescue, season 1C (Disney XD)

June 16

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 1 Livestream

June 17

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 2 Livestream

FX’s The Old Man, series premiere

June 18

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 3 Livestream

June 19

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 4 Livestream

June 22

Motherland: Fort Salem, final season premiere (Freeform)

June 23

FX’s The Bear, complete season 1

June 28

Only Murders in the Building, season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)

June 30

Madagascar: A Little Wild, complete final season (Hulu Original)

New Streaming on Disney Plus

Movies

June 3

Hollywood Stargirl (2022)

June 17

Kings Ransom (2009)

Big Shot

June 24

Rise

Trevor: The Musical

TV Shows/Specials

June 1

Glee Complete Series

Mickey Mouse Funhouse Season 1

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel – Premiere

Club Mickey Mouse

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3

June 3

Mack Wrestles (Short)

June 8

Baymax Dreams (Shorts) Season 1 and 2

Incredible Dr. Pol Season 20

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion Season 1

Ms. Marvel Episode 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 4

June 10

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear – Premiere

June 15

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) Season 3

grown-ish Season 4

Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 3

T.O.T.S. Season 3

The Wonder Years Season 1

Family Reboot Season 1

Ms. Marvel Episode 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5

Love, Victor Seasons 1-3

June 22

G.O.A.T. Season 1

Villains of Valley View Season 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6 (Finale)

Ms. Marvel Episode 3

June 29

Owl House Season 2

Baymax! Season 1

Ms. Marvel Episode 4

New Streaming on Amazon Prime

Movies

June 1

Annie Hall

Antwone Fisher

Baby Monitor Murders

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Black Swan

The Brady Bunch Movie

Call Me By Your Name

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge 2: Going For the Gold

The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing The Dream

Dr. Dolittle

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Fences

The Fighting Temptations

Galaxy Quest

Groundhog Day

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Half Baked

The Hills Have Eyes

The Hills Have Eyes: Unrated

The Honeymooners

I Think I Love My Wife

In & Out

Juno

The Love Letter

Meatballs

Megamind

Mermaids

The Mod Squad

Mother!

Mr. Mom

Mr. Wrong

The Nanny Diaries

New York Undercover

Next Day Air

Not Without My Daughter

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Philadelphia

The Presidio

Rejoice and Shout

Rosemary’s Baby

Sabrina

The Sandlot

Shaun Of The Dead

Snake Eyes

Switchback

The Time Machine

Top Gun

The Transporter

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns

Walking Tall

Whip It!

White Men Can’t Jump

The Wiz

World’s Greatest Dad

June 5

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

June 10

No Time To Die

June 12

My Fake Boyfriend

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

The Wolf of Wall Street

June 17

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

The Lake

The Summer I Turned Pretty

June 24

At Home With the Gils

Chloe

The One That Got Away

Sin Límites/Boundless

June 30

Bang Bang Baby

Respect

TV Shows/Specials

June 3

The Boys, season 3

June 10

Fairfax, season 2