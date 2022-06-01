All the new movies and TV shows streaming in June

Newsletter Signup
While more Bostonians may finally be ready to enjoy warmer temperatures and outdoor activities, June is also shaping up to be another great month for couch potatoes, with intriguing new streaming options available on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus.
Netflix has a trio of big movies debuting this month: the Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson action comedy “The Man From Toronto,” the Chris Hemsworth psychological drama “Spiderhead,” and the Adam Sandler sports drama “Hustle.”
HBO Max, meanwhile, has the return of “Westworld,” Disney Plus has the premiere of new series “Ms. Marvel,” Amazon Prime Video has the return of “The Boys” for Season 3, and Hulu has Season 2 of the murder mystery comedy “Only Murders Left in the Building.”
Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus in June 2022.
June 1
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Dear John
Dumb and Dumber
Edge of Seventeen
Eraser
His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
Lean on Me
Léon: The Professional
Life as We Know It
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mr Bean’s Holiday
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Soul Plane
Steel Magnolias
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Boy
The Departed
The Fighter
The Girl Next Door
The Hurt Locker
The Players Club
Titanic
Troy
Vegas Vacation
We Are Marshall
June 2
The DUFF
June 3
Interceptor – Netflix Film
June 5
Straight Up
June 8
Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis – Netflix Documentary
Hustle – Netflix Film
June 10
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness – Netflix Film
Closet Monsters
Trees of Peace – Netflix Film
Vice
June 13
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures – Netflix Family
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends – Netflix Family
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
June 14
Halftime – Netflix Documentary
June 15
Centauro – Netflix Film
Front Cover
Heart Parade – Netflix Film
The Wrath of God – Netflix Film
June 16
Dead End: Paranormal Park – Netflix Family
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta – Netflix Documentary
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
June 17
The Martha Mitchell Effect – Netflix Documentary
Spiderhead – Netflix Film
June 19
It (2017)
June 20
Doom Of Love – Netflix Film
Philomena
June 22
The Hidden Lives of Pets – Netflix Documentary
Love & Gelato – Netflix Film
The Mist
Sing 2
June 24
The Man from Toronto – Netflix Film
June 28
Blasted – Netflix Film
June 29
BEAUTY – Netflix Film
June 30
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
June 2
Borgen – Power & Glory – Netflix Series
Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake – Netflix Comedy
June 3
As the Crow Flies – Netflix Series
Floor Is Lava, season 2 – Netflix Series
Mr. Good: Cop or Crook – Netflix Documentary
The Perfect Mother – Netflix Series
Surviving Summer – Netflix Family
Two Summers – Netflix Series
June 6
Action Pack, season 2 – Netflix Family
Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill – Netflix Comedy
June 7
That’s My Time with David Letterman – Netflix Comedy
June 8
Baby Fever – Netflix Series
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey – Netflix Documentary
June 9
Rhythm + Flow France – Netflix Series
Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration – Netflix Comedy
June 10
Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute – Netflix Comedy
First Kill – Netflix Series
Intimacy – Netflix Series
Peaky Blinders, season 6 – Netflix Series
Top Gear, seasons 27-28
June 11
Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory – Netflix Comedy
June 13
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends – Netflix Comedy
June 14
Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live – Netflix Comedy
The Mole, seasons 3-4
June 15
God’s Favorite Idiot – Netflix Series
Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend – Netflix Series
Maldivas – Netflix Series
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet – Netflix Documentary
The War Next-door, season 2 – Netflix Series
June 16
Dead End: Paranormal Park – Netflix Family
Karma’s World Music Videos, season 2 – Netflix Family
Love & Anarchy, season 2
Rhythm + Flow France – Netflix Series (new episodes)
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta – Netflix Documentary
Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special – Netflix Comedy
June 17
The Martha Mitchell Effect – Netflix Documentary
Rainbow High, season 2
She, season 2 – Netflix Series
You Don’t Know Me – Netflix Series
June 18
Alchemy of Souls – Netflix Series
Charmed, season 4
SPRIGGAN – Netflix Anime
June 21
All That, seasons 2-3
The Future Of – Netflix Documentary
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual – Netflix Comedy
Kenan and Kel, seasons 1-2
Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, seasons 1-2
Zoey 101, seasons 1-2
June 22
Bruna Louise: Demolition – Netflix Comedy
The Hidden Lives of Pets – Netflix Documentary
One Piece (new episodes)
Snowflake Mountain – Netflix Series
The Umbrella Academy, season 3 – Netflix Series
June 23
Best of the Fest – Netflix Comedy
First Class – Netflix Series
Queen – Netflix Series
Rhythm + Flow France – Netflix Series (new episodes)
June 24
Angry Birds: Summer Madness, season 2 – Netflix Family
Legacies, season 4
Man Vs Bee – Netflix Series
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area – Netflix Series
June 25
Grey’s Anatomy, season 18
June 27
Cafe Minamdang – Netflix Series
Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday – Netflix Family
June 28
Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy – Netflix Comedy
June 29
Extraordinary Attorney Woo – Netflix Series
Pirate Gold of Adak Island – Netflix Series
The Upshaws, season 2, part 1 – Netflix Series
June 30
BASTARD!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy – Netflix Anime
Sharkdog, season 2 – Netflix Family
June 1
13 Going on 30
300
A Star is Born (2018)
Abduction
Across the Universe
The Adventures of Mark Twain
The Amazing Panda Adventure
Angels & Demons
The Ant Bully
Assassination Nation
Babylon A.D.
The Bank Job
Beach Rats
Bee Movie
Blue Bayou
Border
Colossal
Caro Comes Out
Chef
The Con Is On
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Damsel
Dark Passage
Day Breakers
The Da Vinci Code
Domino
Extraction
The Firm
First Blood
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Gridiron Gang
Guess Who
Hairspray (2007)
The Harvey Girls
Highlander
Horsemen
How Do You Know
How They Got Over
How to Survive a Plague
The Holiday
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
I’ll See You In My Dreams
The Importance of Being Earnest
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone
John Grisham’s the Rainmaker
Klute
The Last Movie Star
Life Partners
Macbeth
Major League II
Major League: Back to the Minors
The Mask
McQueen
My Boss’s Daughter
My Days of Mercy
My Dead Dad
The One I Love
Papi
Paris Is Burning
Rambo III
Rambo First Blood Part II
Religulous
Remember Me
Ride Along
Ride the High Country
Sabotage
Sleepers
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Suite Francaise
The Taking of Pelham 123
Total Recall
Unfinished Song
Un padre no tan padre
W.
Watchmen (2009)
What Happens In Vegas (Extended Version)
The World According to Garp
The Vanishing of Sidney Hall
June 3
On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max original documentary
Nudo Mixteco
June 9
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Max original documentary premiere
June 10
The Card Counter
Naomi
June 16
Father of the Bride (2022)
June 17
Las Mejores Familias (AKA The Best Families)
Non-Stop
June 19
Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!
June 22
All American: Homecoming
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, documentary premiere
June 23
Menudo: Forever Young, Max original documentary premiere
June 30
Julia (2021)
PCC O Poder Segredo, Max original premiere
Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground, Max original premiere
June 6
Doctor Who, season 13
Irma Vep, limited drama series premiere
Total Dramarama, season 3A
June 9
Amsterdam, Max original season 1 premiere
Summer Camp Island, Max original season 6 premiere
June 10
Odo, season 3
Victor and Valentino, season 3B
June 15
La Unidad, season 2
June 17
Lucas the Spider, season 1B
June 20
Birdgirl, season 2
June 23
Little Ellen, Max original season 3 premiere
Menudo: Forever Young, Max original documentary premiere
Wellington Paranormal, season 3
June 24
Bing, season 1B
Rich & Shameless, season 1
Tuca & Bertie, season 2
June 26
Westworld, season 4
June 1
The 6th Day
30 Minutes or Less
50 First Dates
A Good Day To Die Hard
Alien
Aliens
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Alien V. Predator
Alien V. Predator: Requiem
The American
An Education
Bewitched (2005)
Bridesmaids
Burn After Reading
Cabin Fever
Compadres
Country Strong
The Devil Wears Prada
Dick
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard With a Vengeance
The Dilemma
Disturbing the Peace
Don Jon
The Fifth Element
Fred Claus
Freddy Got Fingered
Get Low
The Girl Next Door
Go For It
Gridiron Gang
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
In the Line of Fire
The Last Tourist
Lemon
Live Free or Die Hard
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Masterminds
Muppets From Space
Napoleon Dynamite
New Year’s Eve
The Nutty Professor
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Pineapple Express
Predator
Predator II
Predators
The Professional
Prometheus
Push
Reign Over Me
Results
Robots
RV
Slumdog Millionaire
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
There’s Something Mary
Tomcats
Try Harder!
Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns
Untraceable
Vacancy
The Wedding Singer
Weekend at Bernie’s
When A Stranger Calls
White God
Your Highness
June 2
The Duff
June 3
Fire Island (Hulu Original)
June 5
Intrigo: Dear Agnes
June 7
The Accursed
Between Me And My Mind
Queens of Pain
June 9
The Dog Knight
Indemnity
June 11
Here Before
Warhunt
June 12
Intrigo: Samaria
June 13
The Free Fall
The Worst Person in the World
June 15
The Burning Plain
Europa Report
Frontera
The Good Doctor
I Melt With You
Obsessed With The Babysitter (Lifetime)
Scary Movie 5
Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer (Lifetime)
The Wrecking Crew
Two Lovers
World’s Greatest Dad
June 17
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Hulu Original)
June 18
The Ledge
Ted K
June 23
The Burning Sea
June 25
Big Gold Brick
Gasoline Alley
June 26
The Desperate Hour F.K.A. Lakewood
June 30
Flawless
Prince Avalanche
June 1
America’s Got Talent, season 17 premiere (NBC)
Dancing With Myself, series premiere (NBC)
Fantasy Island, season 2 premiere (Fox)
Lego Masters, season 3 premiere (Fox)
Glee, complete series
June 2
The Croods: Family Tree, complete season 3 (Hulu Original)
The Orville: New Horizons, series premiere (Hulu Original)
June 6
Hotel Hell, complete series (Fox)
June 7
American Ninja Warrior, season 14 premiere (NBC)
Vida, complete seasons 1-2 (Starz)
June 8
Killer Cases, complete season 2 (Cineflix)
June 10
Undercover Boss, complete seasons 8-10 (CBS)
June 15
Love, Victor, complete final season (Hulu Original)
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?, complete season 2 (A&E)
Alone, complete season 8 (The History Channel)
American Picks, complete season 1 (The History Channel)
Ancient Aliens, complete season 17 (The History Channel)
Assembly Required, complete season 1 (The History Channel)
Backroad Truckers, complete season 1 (Nelvana International Limited)
Crime Beat, complete season 1 (Nelvana International Limited)
Crime Beat, season 3A (Nelvana International Limited)
Dance Moms, complete seasons 3-4 (Lifetime)
Dirty Rotten Cleaners, complete season 1 (A&E)
Duck Dynasty, complete seasons 1, 2 and 4 (A&E)
Hoarders, complete seasons 5, 7-9, and 13 (A&E)
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole, complete season 2 (A&E)
Leave it to Geege, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
Lost Car Rescue, complete season 1 (Nelvana International Limited)
Married at First Sight, complete season 13 (Lifetime)
Married at First Sight: Couple’s Cam, complete season 3 (Lifetime)
Mountain Men, complete seasons 7-9 (The History Channel)
Pawn Stars, complete season 18 (The History Channel)
Roman to the Rescue, season 1C (Disney XD)
June 16
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 1 Livestream
June 17
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 2 Livestream
FX’s The Old Man, series premiere
June 18
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 3 Livestream
June 19
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 4 Livestream
June 22
Motherland: Fort Salem, final season premiere (Freeform)
June 23
FX’s The Bear, complete season 1
June 28
Only Murders in the Building, season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)
June 30
Madagascar: A Little Wild, complete final season (Hulu Original)
June 3
Hollywood Stargirl (2022)
June 17
Kings Ransom (2009)
Big Shot
June 24
Rise
Trevor: The Musical
June 1
Glee Complete Series
Mickey Mouse Funhouse Season 1
A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel – Premiere
Club Mickey Mouse
Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3
June 3
Mack Wrestles (Short)
June 8
Baymax Dreams (Shorts) Season 1 and 2
Incredible Dr. Pol Season 20
Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion Season 1
Ms. Marvel Episode 1
Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 4
June 10
Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear – Premiere
June 15
Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) Season 3
grown-ish Season 4
Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 3
T.O.T.S. Season 3
The Wonder Years Season 1
Family Reboot Season 1
Ms. Marvel Episode 2
Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5
Love, Victor Seasons 1-3
June 22
G.O.A.T. Season 1
Villains of Valley View Season 1
Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6 (Finale)
Ms. Marvel Episode 3
June 29
Owl House Season 2
Baymax! Season 1
Ms. Marvel Episode 4
June 1
Annie Hall
Antwone Fisher
Baby Monitor Murders
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Black Swan
The Brady Bunch Movie
Call Me By Your Name
The Cutting Edge
The Cutting Edge 2: Going For the Gold
The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing The Dream
Dr. Dolittle
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Fences
The Fighting Temptations
Galaxy Quest
Groundhog Day
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Half Baked
The Hills Have Eyes
The Hills Have Eyes: Unrated
The Honeymooners
I Think I Love My Wife
In & Out
Juno
The Love Letter
Meatballs
Megamind
Mermaids
The Mod Squad
Mother!
Mr. Mom
Mr. Wrong
The Nanny Diaries
New York Undercover
Next Day Air
Not Without My Daughter
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Philadelphia
The Presidio
Rejoice and Shout
Rosemary’s Baby
Sabrina
The Sandlot
Shaun Of The Dead
Snake Eyes
Switchback
The Time Machine
Top Gun
The Transporter
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns
Walking Tall
Whip It!
White Men Can’t Jump
The Wiz
World’s Greatest Dad
June 5
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
June 10
No Time To Die
June 12
My Fake Boyfriend
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
The Wolf of Wall Street
June 17
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
The Lake
The Summer I Turned Pretty
June 24
At Home With the Gils
Chloe
The One That Got Away
Sin Límites/Boundless
June 30
Bang Bang Baby
Respect
June 3
The Boys, season 3
June 10
Fairfax, season 2
