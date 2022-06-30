All the new movies and TV shows streaming in July 2022

Newsletter Signup
While more Bostonians may finally be ready to enjoy warmer temperatures and outdoor activities (including outdoor movies), July is also shaping up to be another great month for couch potatoes, with intriguing new streaming options available on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus.
Netflix has the second half of Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” and is also debuting the most expensive movie it has ever produced with “The Gray Man,” an action-thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.
HBO Max, meanwhile, swooped in to snag the Netflix cast-off “Tuca & Bertie” for Season 3, Disney Plus brings back its meta-musical series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” for Season 3, Amazon Prime Video has a big-budget Chris Pratt action movie with “The Terminal List,” and Hulu has Season 4 of the FX vampire comedy “What We Do In the Shadows.”
Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus in July 2022.
July 1
A Call to Spy
Big Daddy
Blue Jasmine
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
Deliverance
Falls Around Her
Final Score
GoodFellas
I Am Legend
Insidious
LOL
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Natural Born Killers
Old School
Police Academy
Semi-Pro
Seven
Snatch
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dirty Dozen
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Vampires
Wyatt Earp
Zero Dark Thirty
July 3
Blair Witch (2016)
July 4
Leave No Trace
July 6
Girl in the Picture — Netflix Documentary
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between — Netflix Film
July 8
Dangerous Liaisons — Netflix Film
Incantation — Netflix Film
Jewel — Netflix Film
Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls — Netflix Film
The Sea Beast — Netflix Film
July 10
12 Strong
July 11
For Jojo — Netflix Film
Valley of the Dead — Netflix Film
July 12
My Daughter’s Killer — Netflix Documentary
July 13
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres –— Netflix Documentary
Under the Amalfi Sun — Netflix Film
July 15
Love Goals (Jaaduagar) — Netflix Film
Persuasion — Netflix Film
Uncharted
July 16
Umma
July 18
Live Is Life — Netflix Film
Too Old for Fairy Tales — Netflix Film
July 22
The Gray Man — Netflix Film
July 26
August: Osage County
Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
July 28
A Cut Above — Netflix Film
July 29
The Entitled — Netflix Film
Purple Hearts — Netflix Film
July 31
The Wretched
July 1
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 — Netflix Series
July 6
Control Z, season 3 — Netflix Series
King of Stonks — Netflix Series
Uncle from Another World — Netflix Anime
July 7
The Flash, season 8
Karma’s World, season 3 — Netflix Family
Vinland Saga, season 1
July 8
Boo, Bitch — Netflix Series
Capitani, season 2 — Netflix Series
How to Build a Sex Room — Netflix Series
The Longest Night — Netflix Series
July 12
Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks — Netflix Comedy
How to Change Your Mind — Netflix Documentary
July 13
Big Timber, season 2 — Netflix Series
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! — Netflix Documentary
Hurts Like Hell — Netflix Series
Sintonia, season 3 — Netflix Series
July 14
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight — Netflix Family
Resident Evil — Netflix Series
July 15
Alba — Netflix Series
Country Queen — Netflix Series
Farzar — Netflix Series
Mom, Don’t Do That! — Netflix Series
Remarriage & Desires — Netflix Series
July 18
My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along — Netflix Family
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read — Netflix Family
July 19
David A. Arnold: It Ain’t for the Weak — Netflix Comedy
July 20
Bad Exorcist, seasons 1–2 — Netflix Series
Virgin River, season 4 — Netflix Series
July 21
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, season 5 — Netflix Family
July 22
Blown Away, season 3 — Netflix Series
ONE PIECE, new episodes
July 25
Gabby’s Dollhouse, season 5 — Netflix Family
July 26
DI4RIES — Netflix Series
Street Food: USA — Netflix Documentary
July 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches, season 4 — Netflix Series
Dream Home Makeover, season 3 — Netflix Series
The Most Hated Man on the Internet — Netflix Documentary
Rebelde, season 2 — Netflix Series
July 28
Another Self — Netflix Series
Keep Breathing — Netflix Series
Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation — Netflix Family
July 29
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem, season 2 — Netflix Series
Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time — Netflix Anime
Fanático — Netflix Series
Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series — Netflix Family
Uncoupled — Netflix Series
July 1
A Kind of Murder
A Simple Plan
Act of Valor
Angels in the Outfield
Arbitrage
Backstabbing for Beginners
Baggage Claim
Blanes Esquina Muller (AKA Blanes St and Muller)
Bringing Out the Dead
Catch a Fire
Code of Silence
Confidence
David Copperfield
Frank Miller’s Sin City (Unrated Version)
Godzilla
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Hollow Man (Director’s Cut)
I Spy
Indecent Proposal
Julia
La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts)
Last Night in Soho
Lisztomania
Lone Survivor
Lord of War
Losing Isaiah
Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter
Mrs. Winterbourne
One for the Money
Overboard
Pawn Sacrifice
Postcards From the Edge
Rio 2
Running Scared
Safe
She’s Having a Baby.
Sleepers
Sleepless in Seattle
Snow Day
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Suite Francaise
That Awkward Moment
The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer
The Con is On
The Counselor (Extended Version)
The Great American Pastime
The Heat (Extended Version)
The Impossible
The Legends of Zorro
The Other Woman
The Raid 2
The Satanic Rites of Dracula
The World’s End
This is Elvis
Thoroughbreds
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
Warrior
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
July 2
Before Midnight
Sidewalk Stories
July 9
Mad Max: Fury Road
July 12
The Bob’s Burgers Movie
July 16
Godzilla
July 27
We Met in Virtual Reality, Original Documentary Premiere
July 29
The Milestone Generation
July 1
Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special
How to Screw It All Up, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
July 7
Miss S, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Visitors, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
July 10
The Anarchists, Limited Documentary Series Premiere
July 11
Tuca & Bertie, Season 3 Premiere
July 12
Craig of the Creek, Season 4C Premiere
Edge of the Earth, Sports Documentary Series Premiere
July 14
FBoy Island, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Vote for Juan (Vota Juan), Season 1
Vote for Juan (Vamos Juan), Season 2
Vote for Juan (Venga Juan), Max Original Season 3 Premiere
July 15
Kung Fu, Season 2 Premiere
The Rehearsal, Comedy Series Premiere
July 17
Rat in the Kitchen, Season 1 Premiere
July 19
We Baby Bears, Season 1D Premiere
July 21
Almost Fly, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Pacto Brutal – O Assassinato de Daniella Perex, Max Original Documentary Series
Rap Sh!t, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Last Movie Stars, Max Original 6-Part Documentary Premiere
July 23
Walker, Season 2 Premiere
July 26
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1A Premiere
July 28
Citizen Ashe, Max Original Premiere
Love Monster, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Wellington Paranormal, Season 4 Premiere
July 29
Superman & Lois, Season 2 Premiere
July (Date TBA)
Genndy Tartokovsky’s Primal, Season 2 Premiere
Harley Quinn, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Nikki Glaser Comedy Special
July 1
127 Hours
Any Given Sunday
Because I Said So
Big Trouble In Little China
Billboard Dad
Black Knight
Bogus
Bohemian Rhapsody
Bride Wars
Cadillac Records
Closed Circuit
Contraband
Death Race
The Descendants
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
First Knight
Ghost Rider
Godsend
The Gospel According To André
Heist
Hysteria
Independence Day
Insidious
John Dies At The End
Joy Ride
Jumanji
Knock Knock
Kung Fu Hustle
The Last Circus
The Last Days On Mars
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’hoole
The Librarian: Quest For The Spear
The Librarian: Return To King Solomon’s Mines
The Librarian: Curse Of The Judas Chalice
Little Richard
Maid In Manhattan
The Man Who Knew Too Little
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Milk
Money Train
Nim’s Island
Passport To Paris
Poseidon
Post Grad
The Princess
Que Pena Tu Vida
Rachel Getting Married
Radio
The Replacement Killers
School Daze
Sexy Beast
The Sitter
Sorry To Bother You
Step Up
Step Up 2 The Streets
Step Up 3D
Switching Goals
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby
Taxi
Te Presento A Laura
That’s My Boy
The Tourist
Urban Legend
Urban Legends: The Final Cut
Urban Legends: Bloody Mary
The Watch
The Wave
What’s Love Got To Do With It
Working Girl
July 2
Asking For It
July 5
Ginger’s Tale
July 7
Ultrasound
July 8
Minamata
July 9
Gold
July 11
Curious George
July 12
The Bob’s Burgers Movie
July 14
Room 203
July 15
Centurion
Filth
Hobo With A Shotgun
I’m Still Here
Ragnarok
Sex, Guaranteed
Venus And Serena
Viva
July 17
The Hater
July 18
The Cursed
July 19
Aftershock
July 21
Milkwater
You Are Not My Mother
All My Friends Hate Me
July 24
Topside
July 25
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword
July 29
Not Okay
Hatching
July 31
A Day To Die
Client 9
July 1
The Amazing Race – Season 32
Are You The One? – Season 1
Black Ink Crew – Seasons 5 & 6
The Challenge – Season 34
Feud – Season 1
Love & Hip-hop Atlanta – Seasons 4 & 5
Rupaul’s Drag Race – Season 9
Survivor – Seasons 38 & 39
July 6
Maggie – Season 1
July 7
How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom – Season 1 (Dubbed)
July 8
Generation Gap – Series Premiere
Press Your Luck – Season 4 Premiere
Rehearsals (Hazarot) – Season 1
July 10
Killing Eve – 4th Season
July 11
The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 6 Premiere
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 8 Premiere
Real Housewives Of Potomac – Season 6
The Final Straw: Series Premiere
Who Do You Think You Are? – Series Premiere
July 12
The Bachelorette: Season 19 Premiere
Claim To Fame: Series Premiere
Missing – Season 1
July 13
Solar Opposites – Season 3
The Case Study Of Vanitas – Season 1 (Dubbed)
What We Do In The Shadows – Season 4 Premiere
July 14
Victoria’s Secret: Angels And Demons – Documentary Series
Everything’s Trash: Series Premiere
July 15
The Bachelorette – Season 10
Cooks Vs. Cons – Season 1
Cutthroat Kitchen – Season 14
Deadly Women – Season 13
Murder Comes To Town – Seasons 1 – 3
Obsession: Dark Desires – Seasons 4 & 5
July 21
American Horror Stories – Season 2 Premiere
Grown-ish – Season 5 Premiere
July 26
Santa Evita – Limited Series Premiere
July 29
The Americans – Complete Series
July 1
The Birth of Big Air
The Good, the Bad, the Hungry
Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau
Raging Bull Shark
Slaying the Badger
July 15
Zombies 3
July 1
50 Shades of Sharks
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness
World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?
World’s Biggest Great White?
July 4
American the Beautiful (S1) — National Geographic Original Series premiere
July 6
PJ Masks (S5, 8 episodes)
July 8
The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse
July 13
Chibi Tiny Tales (S1)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S4)
Ms. Marvel (S1 finale)
Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)
July 20
Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 4 episodes)
Siempre Fui Yo (S1) — Disney+ Original Series premiere
Tudo Igual… Só Que Não — Disney+ Original Series premiere
July 27
Light & Magic (S1) — Disney+ Original Series premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — Season 3 premiere
July 1
16-Love
1UP
52 Pick-Up
A Feral World
A Hologram for the King
A Very Brady Sequel
Adventure Boyz
Aeon Flux
Ali
Ali Director’s Cut
All Roads to Pearla
As Long as We Both Shall Live
Attack of the Unknown
Awaken The Shadowman
Barry Munday
Betrayed
Blown Away
Blue Jay
Body of Evidence
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Broadway Danny Rose
Cadillac Man
Call of the Wolf
Cedar Rapids
Changeland
Chasing Molly
Clueless
Coffy
Cotton Comes to Harlem
Coyotaje
Criminal Law
Cruel Hearts
Cruiser
Dark Blue
Dark Waters
Dave Made A Maze
DC Noir
Dead Ringers
Drillbit Taylor
Easy Does It
Europa Report
Eye Of The Needle
Four Feathers
Forev
French Postcards
Frisky
Futureworld
Gino’s Wife
Gladiator
Good Neighbors
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Here Comes the Devil
High-Rise
Hobo with a Shotgun
Hot Dog…The Movie
Hot Fuzz
In Action
Infinitum: Subject Unknown
Internal Affairs
Into the Blue
Iris Warriors
Jacob’s Ladder
Jamie Marks Is Dead
Jennifer’s Body
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
John Dies at the End
Kiltro
Lincoln
Little Man Tate
Loves Spell
Lust For Love
Mandela
Midnight in Paris
Moments in Spacetime
No Way to Live
Party With Me
Patriot Games
Pieces of April
Play the Game
Pretty Ugly People
Racing With The Moon
Raging Bull
Revolutionary Road
Rosemary’s Baby
Runner
Say Your Prayers
Slash
Son of God
Speed
Stay
Stuff
Sunset Song
Swiped
Switchback
The Arbors
The Fighter
The Fighting Temptations
The General’s Daughter
The Gospel According to Andre
The Honor Farm
The Hunted
The Italian Job
The Mongolian Connection
The Pirates! Band Of Misfits
The Posthuman Project
The Queen of Versailles
The Republic of Two
The Rest of Us
The Sum of All Fears
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal List
The Time Machine
Tucked
Unicorn City
Venus and Serena
Virtuosity
Wargames
We Love You, Sally Carmichael!
We Take The Low Road
When Icarus Fell
Yentl
July 2
House of Gucci
July 8
Warriors on the Field
July 15
Don’t Make Me Go
July 22
Anything’s Possible
Prizefighter
July 1
Alternatino With Arturo Castro – Season 1
Very Cavallari
July 15
Forever Summer: Hamptons
July 29
Paper Girls
