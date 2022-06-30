Streaming All the new movies and TV shows streaming in July 2022 A full list of new streaming options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney Plus in July 2022. Natalia Dyer, Gaten Matarazzo,Joe Keery, Joseph Quinn, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Sadie Sink, and Caleb McLaughlin in "Stranger Things." Netflix

While more Bostonians may finally be ready to enjoy warmer temperatures and outdoor activities (including outdoor movies), July is also shaping up to be another great month for couch potatoes, with intriguing new streaming options available on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus.

Netflix has the second half of Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” and is also debuting the most expensive movie it has ever produced with “The Gray Man,” an action-thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

HBO Max, meanwhile, swooped in to snag the Netflix cast-off “Tuca & Bertie” for Season 3, Disney Plus brings back its meta-musical series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” for Season 3, Amazon Prime Video has a big-budget Chris Pratt action movie with “The Terminal List,” and Hulu has Season 4 of the FX vampire comedy “What We Do In the Shadows.”

Advertisement:

Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus in July 2022.

New Streaming on Netflix

Movies

July 1

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

July 3

Blair Witch (2016)

July 4

Leave No Trace

July 6

Girl in the Picture — Netflix Documentary

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between — Netflix Film

July 8

Dangerous Liaisons — Netflix Film

Incantation — Netflix Film

Jewel — Netflix Film

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls — Netflix Film

The Sea Beast — Netflix Film

July 10

12 Strong

July 11

For Jojo — Netflix Film

Valley of the Dead — Netflix Film

July 12

My Daughter’s Killer — Netflix Documentary

July 13

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres –— Netflix Documentary

Under the Amalfi Sun — Netflix Film

July 15

Love Goals (Jaaduagar) — Netflix Film

Persuasion — Netflix Film

Uncharted

July 16

Umma

July 18

Live Is Life — Netflix Film

Too Old for Fairy Tales — Netflix Film

Advertisement:

July 22

The Gray Man — Netflix Film

July 26

August: Osage County

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

July 28

A Cut Above — Netflix Film

July 29

The Entitled — Netflix Film

Purple Hearts — Netflix Film

July 31

The Wretched

TV Shows/Specials

July 1

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 — Netflix Series

July 6

Control Z, season 3 — Netflix Series

King of Stonks — Netflix Series

Uncle from Another World — Netflix Anime

July 7

The Flash, season 8

Karma’s World, season 3 — Netflix Family

Vinland Saga, season 1

July 8

Boo, Bitch — Netflix Series

Capitani, season 2 — Netflix Series

How to Build a Sex Room — Netflix Series

The Longest Night — Netflix Series

July 12

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks — Netflix Comedy

How to Change Your Mind — Netflix Documentary

July 13

Big Timber, season 2 — Netflix Series

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! — Netflix Documentary

Hurts Like Hell — Netflix Series

Sintonia, season 3 — Netflix Series

July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight — Netflix Family

Resident Evil — Netflix Series

July 15

Alba — Netflix Series

Country Queen — Netflix Series

Farzar — Netflix Series

Mom, Don’t Do That! — Netflix Series

Remarriage & Desires — Netflix Series

Advertisement:

July 18

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along — Netflix Family

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read — Netflix Family

July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t for the Weak — Netflix Comedy

July 20

Bad Exorcist, seasons 1–2 — Netflix Series

Virgin River, season 4 — Netflix Series

July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, season 5 — Netflix Family

July 22

Blown Away, season 3 — Netflix Series

ONE PIECE, new episodes

July 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse, season 5 — Netflix Family

July 26

DI4RIES — Netflix Series

Street Food: USA — Netflix Documentary

July 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches, season 4 — Netflix Series

Dream Home Makeover, season 3 — Netflix Series

The Most Hated Man on the Internet — Netflix Documentary

Rebelde, season 2 — Netflix Series

July 28

Another Self — Netflix Series

Keep Breathing — Netflix Series

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation — Netflix Family

July 29

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem, season 2 — Netflix Series

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time — Netflix Anime

Fanático — Netflix Series

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series — Netflix Family

Uncoupled — Netflix Series

New Streaming on HBO Max

Movies

July 1

A Kind of Murder

A Simple Plan

Act of Valor

Angels in the Outfield

Arbitrage

Backstabbing for Beginners

Baggage Claim

Blanes Esquina Muller (AKA Blanes St and Muller)

Bringing Out the Dead

Catch a Fire

Code of Silence

Confidence

David Copperfield

Frank Miller’s Sin City (Unrated Version)

Godzilla

Goodbye, Mr. Chips

Hollow Man (Director’s Cut)

I Spy

Indecent Proposal

Julia

La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts)

Last Night in Soho

Lisztomania

Lone Survivor

Lord of War

Losing Isaiah

Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter

Mrs. Winterbourne

One for the Money

Overboard

Pawn Sacrifice

Postcards From the Edge

Rio 2

Running Scared

Safe

She’s Having a Baby.

Sleepers

Sleepless in Seattle

Snow Day

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Suite Francaise

That Awkward Moment

The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer

The Con is On

The Counselor (Extended Version)

The Great American Pastime

The Heat (Extended Version)

The Impossible

The Legends of Zorro

The Other Woman

The Raid 2

The Satanic Rites of Dracula

The World’s End

This is Elvis

Thoroughbreds

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning

Warrior

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Advertisement:

July 2

Before Midnight

Sidewalk Stories

July 9

Mad Max: Fury Road

July 12

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

July 16

Godzilla

July 27

We Met in Virtual Reality, Original Documentary Premiere

July 29

The Milestone Generation

TV Shows/Specials

July 1

Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special

How to Screw It All Up, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

July 7

Miss S, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Visitors, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

July 10

The Anarchists, Limited Documentary Series Premiere

July 11

Tuca & Bertie, Season 3 Premiere

July 12

Craig of the Creek, Season 4C Premiere

Edge of the Earth, Sports Documentary Series Premiere

July 14

FBoy Island, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Vote for Juan (Vota Juan), Season 1

Vote for Juan (Vamos Juan), Season 2

Vote for Juan (Venga Juan), Max Original Season 3 Premiere

July 15

Kung Fu, Season 2 Premiere

The Rehearsal, Comedy Series Premiere

July 17

Rat in the Kitchen, Season 1 Premiere

July 19

We Baby Bears, Season 1D Premiere

July 21

Almost Fly, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Pacto Brutal – O Assassinato de Daniella Perex, Max Original Documentary Series

Rap Sh!t, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Last Movie Stars, Max Original 6-Part Documentary Premiere

July 23

Walker, Season 2 Premiere

July 26

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1A Premiere

July 28

Citizen Ashe, Max Original Premiere

Love Monster, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Wellington Paranormal, Season 4 Premiere

July 29

Superman & Lois, Season 2 Premiere

July (Date TBA)

Genndy Tartokovsky’s Primal, Season 2 Premiere

Harley Quinn, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Nikki Glaser Comedy Special

New Streaming on Hulu

Movies

July 1

127 Hours

Any Given Sunday

Because I Said So

Big Trouble In Little China

Billboard Dad

Black Knight

Bogus

Bohemian Rhapsody

Bride Wars

Cadillac Records

Closed Circuit

Contraband

Death Race

The Descendants

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

First Knight

Ghost Rider

Godsend

The Gospel According To André

Heist

Hysteria

Independence Day

Insidious

John Dies At The End

Joy Ride

Jumanji

Knock Knock

Kung Fu Hustle

The Last Circus

The Last Days On Mars

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’hoole

The Librarian: Quest For The Spear

The Librarian: Return To King Solomon’s Mines

The Librarian: Curse Of The Judas Chalice

Little Richard

Maid In Manhattan

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Milk

Money Train

Nim’s Island

Passport To Paris

Poseidon

Post Grad

The Princess

Que Pena Tu Vida

Rachel Getting Married

Radio

The Replacement Killers

School Daze

Sexy Beast

The Sitter

Sorry To Bother You

Step Up

Step Up 2 The Streets

Step Up 3D

Switching Goals

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby

Taxi

Te Presento A Laura

That’s My Boy

The Tourist

Urban Legend

Urban Legends: The Final Cut

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary

The Watch

The Wave

What’s Love Got To Do With It

Working Girl

Advertisement:

July 2

Asking For It

July 5

Ginger’s Tale

July 7

Ultrasound

July 8

Minamata

July 9

Gold

July 11

Curious George

July 12

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

July 14

Room 203

July 15

Centurion

Filth

Hobo With A Shotgun

I’m Still Here

Ragnarok

Sex, Guaranteed

Venus And Serena

Viva

July 17

The Hater

July 18

The Cursed

July 19

Aftershock

July 21

Milkwater

You Are Not My Mother

All My Friends Hate Me

July 24

Topside

July 25

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword

July 29

Not Okay

Hatching

July 31

A Day To Die

Client 9

TV Shows/Specials

July 1

The Amazing Race – Season 32

Are You The One? – Season 1

Black Ink Crew – Seasons 5 & 6

The Challenge – Season 34

Feud – Season 1

Love & Hip-hop Atlanta – Seasons 4 & 5

Rupaul’s Drag Race – Season 9

Survivor – Seasons 38 & 39

July 6

Maggie – Season 1

July 7

How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom – Season 1 (Dubbed)

July 8

Generation Gap – Series Premiere

Press Your Luck – Season 4 Premiere

Rehearsals (Hazarot) – Season 1

July 10

Killing Eve – 4th Season

July 11

The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 6 Premiere

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 8 Premiere

Real Housewives Of Potomac – Season 6

The Final Straw: Series Premiere

Who Do You Think You Are? – Series Premiere

July 12

The Bachelorette: Season 19 Premiere

Claim To Fame: Series Premiere

Missing – Season 1

July 13

Solar Opposites – Season 3

The Case Study Of Vanitas – Season 1 (Dubbed)

What We Do In The Shadows – Season 4 Premiere

July 14

Victoria’s Secret: Angels And Demons – Documentary Series

Everything’s Trash: Series Premiere

July 15

The Bachelorette – Season 10

Cooks Vs. Cons – Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen – Season 14

Deadly Women – Season 13

Murder Comes To Town – Seasons 1 – 3

Obsession: Dark Desires – Seasons 4 & 5

Advertisement:

July 21

American Horror Stories – Season 2 Premiere

Grown-ish – Season 5 Premiere

July 26

Santa Evita – Limited Series Premiere

July 29

The Americans – Complete Series

New Streaming on Disney Plus

Movies

July 1

The Birth of Big Air

The Good, the Bad, the Hungry

Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau

Raging Bull Shark

Slaying the Badger

July 15

Zombies 3

TV Shows/Specials

July 1

50 Shades of Sharks

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness

World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?

World’s Biggest Great White?

July 4

American the Beautiful (S1) — National Geographic Original Series premiere

July 6

PJ Masks (S5, 8 episodes)

July 8

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse

July 13

Chibi Tiny Tales (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S4)

Ms. Marvel (S1 finale)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)

July 20

Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 4 episodes)

Siempre Fui Yo (S1) — Disney+ Original Series premiere

Tudo Igual… Só Que Não — Disney+ Original Series premiere

July 27

Light & Magic (S1) — Disney+ Original Series premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — Season 3 premiere

New Streaming on Prime Video

Movies

July 1

16-Love

1UP

52 Pick-Up

A Feral World

A Hologram for the King

A Very Brady Sequel

Adventure Boyz

Aeon Flux

Ali

Ali Director’s Cut

All Roads to Pearla

As Long as We Both Shall Live

Attack of the Unknown

Awaken The Shadowman

Barry Munday

Betrayed

Blown Away

Blue Jay

Body of Evidence

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Broadway Danny Rose

Cadillac Man

Call of the Wolf

Cedar Rapids

Changeland

Chasing Molly

Clueless

Coffy

Cotton Comes to Harlem

Coyotaje

Criminal Law

Cruel Hearts

Cruiser

Dark Blue

Dark Waters

Dave Made A Maze

DC Noir

Dead Ringers

Drillbit Taylor

Easy Does It

Europa Report

Eye Of The Needle

Four Feathers

Forev

French Postcards

Frisky

Futureworld

Gino’s Wife

Gladiator

Good Neighbors

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Here Comes the Devil

High-Rise

Hobo with a Shotgun

Hot Dog…The Movie

Hot Fuzz

In Action

Infinitum: Subject Unknown

Internal Affairs

Into the Blue

Iris Warriors

Jacob’s Ladder

Jamie Marks Is Dead

Jennifer’s Body

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

John Dies at the End

Kiltro

Lincoln

Little Man Tate

Loves Spell

Lust For Love

Mandela

Midnight in Paris

Moments in Spacetime

No Way to Live

Party With Me

Patriot Games

Pieces of April

Play the Game

Pretty Ugly People

Racing With The Moon

Raging Bull

Revolutionary Road

Rosemary’s Baby

Runner

Say Your Prayers

Slash

Son of God

Speed

Stay

Stuff

Sunset Song

Swiped

Switchback

The Arbors

The Fighter

The Fighting Temptations

The General’s Daughter

The Gospel According to Andre

The Honor Farm

The Hunted

The Italian Job

The Mongolian Connection

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits

The Posthuman Project

The Queen of Versailles

The Republic of Two

The Rest of Us

The Sum of All Fears

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal List

The Time Machine

Tucked

Unicorn City

Venus and Serena

Virtuosity

Wargames

We Love You, Sally Carmichael!

We Take The Low Road

When Icarus Fell

Yentl

Advertisement:

July 2

House of Gucci

July 8

Warriors on the Field

July 15

Don’t Make Me Go

July 22

Anything’s Possible

Prizefighter

TV Shows/Specials

July 1

Alternatino With Arturo Castro – Season 1

Very Cavallari

July 15

Forever Summer: Hamptons

July 29

Paper Girls