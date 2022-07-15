Streaming 5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Kayvan Novak as Nandor and Lauren Collins as Meg in "What We Do In the Shadows." FX

Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more.

Many recommendations are for new shows, while others are for under-the-radar releases you might have missed or classics that are about to depart a streaming service at the end of the month.

Movies

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie”

After 12 seasons, “Bob’s Burgers” was given the movie treatment earlier this year, expanding the scope and storytelling ambition of the long-running Fox animated series. When a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, the restaurant’s hope of a successful summer is in danger. While Bob (Worcester native H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) work to keep the restaurant in business, it’s up to the kids — Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Lexington native Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal) — to unravel a mystery that could help save the restaurant.

How to watch: “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is streaming on Hulu and HBO Max.

“The Bourne Identity”

Ready to feel old? It has now been 20 years since Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) first woke up with two bullets in his back and no memory of who he is or why the CIA is chasing him in “The Bourne Identity.” Instead of heading to theaters this weekend to see Netflix’s Bourne-inspired action flick “The Gray Man” (before it arrives on the streaming platform July 22), flip over to HBO Max and bask in the warm familiarity of Damon’s spy on the run.

How to watch: “The Bourne Identity” is streaming on HBO Max.

“The Sea Beast”

While not exactly known for its original animated movies, Netflix has quietly produced some of the best of the genre this year, with Richard Linklater’s “Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood,” and “The Sea Beast,” a seafaring adventure that debuted last weekend. “The Sea Beast” takes place in a world where humans view sea monsters as their biggest threat, and have spent hundreds of years hunting them. Much like “How to Train Your Dragon,” protagonist Jacob (Karl Urban) soon finds that the creatures aren’t the wanton killing monsters most think them to be. Also featuring the voice work of Jared Harris (“Mad Men”) and Dan Stevens (“Beauty and the Beast”), “The Sea Beast” will awe adults with its beautiful mix of hand-drawn and CGI visuals and will keep kids entertained as well.

How to watch: “The Sea Beast” is streaming on Netflix.

TV

“Stranger Things”

You probably don’t need our recommendation to watch Netflix’s biggest original series of the summer, but we’re going to give it anyway. The latest offering from the Duffer Brothers is darker and denser than the forgettable Season 3, splitting into multiple plotlines that find characters leaving the comfort of Hawkins for the first time. Now that the final two episodes of Season 4 have landed on the streaming platform, you can safely binge the ’80s horrorfest to your heart’s content — though you’ll likely be left longing for the upcoming Season 5, which will be the show’s last.

How to watch: “Stranger Things” is streaming on Netflix.

“What We Do in the Shadows”

“What We Do in the Shadows” has come a long way from the 2014 mockumentary co-created by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement (“Flight of the Conchords”). The core premise — a group of vampire roommates living in Staten Island — has remained the same, but each year has brought new ways for the show’s fanged protagonists to spread their wings. Season 4, which debuted Tuesday on FX and Hulu, finds the crew opening a vampire nightclub and dealing with raising the unholy child that burst from “energy vampire” Colin’s chest at the end of Season 3.

How to watch: “What We Do in the Shadows” is streaming on Hulu, with new episodes airing Tuesdays at 10 ET on FX.