Streaming

All the new movies and TV shows streaming in August 2022

A full list of new streaming options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney Plus in August 2022.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in "Never Have I Ever."
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in "Never Have I Ever." Netflix

By Kevin Slane

While more Bostonians may be focused on enjoying the last full month of summer by enjoying some outdoor activities (including outdoor movies), August is also shaping up to be another great month for couch potatoes, with intriguing new streaming options available on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus.

Netflix is bringing back the Mindy Kaling-produced “Never Have I Ever” for Season 3 (its penultimate season) and is also debuting the Mark Wahlberg-Kevin Hart buddy comedy “Me Time.”

HBO Max, meanwhile, is targeting “Game of Thrones” fans with its new spinoff “House of the Dragon,” Disney Plus has the Chris Evans Pixar movie “Lightyear,” Amazon Prime Video has a series remake of the classic baseball movie “A League of Their Own,” and Hulu has the newest movie in the Predator franchise, “Prey.” (Note: We got to see an early screening of “Prey” last week, and it’s fantastic.)

Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus in August 2022.

New Streaming on Netflix

Movies

August 1
28 Days
8 Mile
Above the Rim
The Age of Adaline
Battle: Los Angeles
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Constantine
Dinner for Schmucks
Eyes Wide Shut
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Hardcore Henry
Legends of the Fall
Love & Basketball
Made of Honor
Men in Black
Men in Black 2
Men in Black 3
Miss Congeniality
Monster-in-Law
No Strings Attached
She’s Funny That Way
Space Jam (1996)
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
The Town
Woman in Gold

August 2
Flight

August 3
Buba – Netflix Film
Don’t Blame Karma – Netflix Film

August 4
Wedding Season – Netflix Film

August 5
Carter – Netflix Film
Darlings – Netflix Film
The Informer
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – Netflix Film
Skyfall

August 6
Reclaim – Netflix Film

August 8
Code Name: Emperor – Netflix Film

August 9
The Nice Guys

August 10
Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist – Netflix Documentary
Heartsong – Netflix Film

August 11
Dope
Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story – Netflix Documentary

August 12
13: The Musical – Netflix Film
Day Shift – Netflix Film

August 15
Learn to Swim

August 17
Look Both Ways – Netflix Film
Royalteen – Netflix Film

August 18
Inside the Mind of a Cat – Netflix Documentary

August 19
The Next 365 Days – Netflix Film

August 20
Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar – Netflix Film

August 21
A Cowgirl’s Song

August 24
Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee – Netflix Documentary
Watch Out, We’re Mad – Netflix Film

August 25
That’s Amor – Netflix Film

August 26
Disobedience
Loving Adults – Netflix Film
Me Time – Netflix Film
Seoul Vibe – Netflix Film

August 29
Under Her Control – Netflix Film

August 31
I Came By – Netflix Film

TV Shows/Specials

August 1
Pawn Stars, Season 13
Polly Pocket: Tiny Taste Adventure, Season 4: part 2
Top Gear, Season 29-30

August 2
Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse – Netflix Comedy Special

August 3
Good Morning, Verônica, Season 2 – Netflix Series

August 4
Lady Tamara – Netflix Series
KAKEGURUI TWIN – Netflix Anime
Super Giant Robot Brothers – Netflix Family

August 5
The Sandman – Netflix Series

August 7
Riverdale, Season 6

August 8
Team Zenko Go, Season 2 – Netflix Family

August 9
I Just Killed My Dad – Netflix Documentary

August 10
Indian Matchmaking, Season 2 – Netflix Series
Instant Dream Home – Netflix Series
Iron Chef Brazil – Netflix Series
Locke & Key, Season 3 – Netflix Series
School Tales The Series – Netflix Series

August 11
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 – Netflix Anime

August 12
A Model Family – Netflix Series
Never Have I Ever, Season 3 – Netflix Series

August 15
Ancient Aliens, Season 4

August 16
Untold: Volume 2 – Netflix Documentary (new episodes weekly)
Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (2 Parts)

August 17
High Heat – Netflix Series
Junior Baking Show, Season 6 – Netflix Series
Unsuspicious – Netflix Series

August 18
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Season 3 – Netflix Family
Tekken: Bloodline – Netflix Anime

August 19
The Cuphead Show!, Part 2 – Netflix Family
Echoes – Netflix Series
The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) – Netflix Series
Glow Up, Season 4 – Netflix Series
Kleo – Netflix Series

August 23
Chad and JT Go Deep – Netflix Series
Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 – Netflix Documentary

August 24
Lost Ollie – Netflix Series
Mo – Netflix Series
Queer Eye: Brazil – Netflix Series
Selling The OC – Netflix Series
Under Fire – Netflix Series

August 25
Angry Birds: Summer Madness, season 3 – Netflix Family
History 101, Season 2 – Netflix Documentary
Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure – Netflix Anime

August 26
Drive Hard: The Maloof Way – Netflix Series
Ludik – Netflix Series

August 29
Mighty Express, Season 7 – Netflix Family

August 30
I AM KILLER, Season 3 – Netflix Documentary
Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul – Netflix Documentary

August 31
Club América vs Club América – Netflix Documentary
Family Secrets – Netflix Series

New Streaming on HBO Max

Movies

August 1
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III
A Most Violent Year
Amy
Barely Lethal
Belle, 2013
Biker Boyz
Blow Out
Blue Velvet
Bug
Cadillac Man 
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Chasing Papi 
Children of a Lesser God 
Chocolate City 
Colors 
Damien Omen II 
Dark Places 
Days of Being Wild
DC Showcases Short: Constantine – The House of Mystery
Enemy 
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex But Were Afraid to Ask 
Ex Machina
Fantastic Voyage 
Fighting 
From Hell 
Garfield 
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties Extended Version
Gaslight
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai
Ginger & Rosa 
How to Lose Friends and Alienate People 
How to Talk to Girls at Parties 
Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978
Ivanhoe, 1952
Jeff, Who Lives at Home 
Laggies 
Late August, Early September
Lean on Pete 
Life After Beth 
Lions for Lambs 
Little Men 
Little Women, 1994
Locke 
Love & Basketball
Man of the Year 
Miles Ahead
Mississippi Grind 
Mojave 
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 
Mystic Pizza 
Objective, Burma!
Obvious Child 
Original Cast Album: Company, 1970
Out of the Past
Remember 
Revenge of the Green Dragons 
Slow West 
Son of a Gun 
Source Code
Stardust 
The Adderall Diaries 
The Blood of a Poet
The Captive 
The Devil’s Backbone
The End of the Tour 
The Fault in Our Stars 
The Field Guide to Evil 
The Great Escape 
The Last Word 
The Notebook
The One 
The Possession Extended Version
The Rover 
The Spectacular Now 
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Testament of Orpheus
The Transporter Refueled 
Thunderstruck 
Transcendence 
Trouble With the Curve 
Tusk 
Under the Skin 
Whiplash

August 3
Belle, 2021

August 5
Belfast

August 13
The Princess, original documentary premiere

August 21
American Sniper

August 24
Katrina Babies, original documentary premiere

August 25
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug Extended Version

August 26
Wolf

TV Shows/Specials

August 1
Industry, Season 2 premiere
Teen Titans Go, Season 7

August 4
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season 2 premiere

August 5
Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life, comedy special premiere

August 7
The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil, special

August 9
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, Season 17 premiere

August 21
House of the Dragon, series premiere

August 25
House of Ho, Max original, Season 2 premiere

August 26
Victor and Valentino, Season 3

New Streaming on Hulu

Movies

August 1
21
Akeelah and the Bee
American Assassin
Aquí Entre Nos
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Black Swan 
The Blair Witch Project
Blast From the Past
Blazing Saddles
Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2
Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star
Bugsy
Cast Away 
The Chronicles of Riddick
Dan in Real Life
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Detroit
The Devil Wears Prada
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Gandhi
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters II
Good Luck Chuck
Groundhog Day
Gulliver’s Travels
Hotel Transylvania 
I Feel Pretty
In Time
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Just Go With It
Kindergarten Cop
The Leisure Seeker
Man on Fire
Men of Honor 
Miles Ahead
The Muppets Take Manhattan
Ninja Assassin 
Nurse 3-D
The Object of My Affection 
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 
Pretty Woman 
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
Shame
Simply Irresistible 
The Sixth Man
So I Married an Axe Murderer
Source Code
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Step Up Revolution 
Surf’s Up
Swimfan
Synecdoche, New York
Tower Heist
Vantage Point
Wanderlust
War Horse
The Wedding Singer
What a Girl Wants
X-Men Origins: Wolverine 
You’ve Got Mail

August 5
Prey (Hulu Original)

August 15
The China Hustle
The Hate U Give
Journey to the West
Monsters
Nymphomaniac Volume I — Extended Director’s Cut
Red Cliff
Stage Mother
What Just Happened
Whose Streets?

August 18
International Falls

August 24
Hostile Territory

TV Shows/Specials

August 3
FX’s Reservation Dogs, Season 2 premiere

August 4
CMA Fest (ABC)

August 10
Password, series premiere (NBC)

August 11
Trolls: TrollsTopia, complete seventh and final season (Hulu Original)

August 12
This Fool, complete season one (Hulu Original)

August 13
FX’s Children of the Underground, complete Season one 

August 15
Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers, limited-series premiere (Hulu Original)

August 16
Hotties, complete season one (only on Hulu)

August 17
On the Count of Three

August 18
Dragons: The Nine Realms, complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
International Falls

August 23
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, Season 1B (Disney XD)

August 24
Blippi, complete Season 4
Hostile Territory

August 25
Mike, Season 1 premiere (Hulu Original)
Welcome to Wrexham, Season 1 premiere (FX)

August 26
Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is 10! (Disney Jr.)
Little Demon, Season 1 premiere (FX)

August 30
FX’s The Patient, limited-series premiere (only on Hulu)
Keep This Between Us, Season 1 premiere (Freeform)

August 31
The Croods: Family Tree, complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

New Streaming on Disney Plus

Movies

August 3
Lightyear

August 5
The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)
The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)
Old Dogs

August 12
Father of the Bride
Father of the Bride II

August 19
Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)
Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

TV Shows/Specials

August 3
Alice in Wonderland Bakery, Season 1, 5 episodes
The Ghost and Molly McGee, Season 1, 5 episodes
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel, premiere

August 5
LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, premiere

August 10
Bluey, season 3, 25 episodes
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Season 1
I Am Groot, premiere (all shorts streaming)

August 12
Disney Summer Magic Quest

August 17
Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Season 2
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, premiere

August 24
Blackish, Season 8
Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts), Season 2
Eureka, Season 1, 4 episodes

August 26
Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

August 31
America’s National Park, Season 1
Europe From Above, Season 2
Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under, Season 3

New Streaming on Amazon Prime

Movies

August 1
(500) Days Of Summer
1 Buck
16 To Life
3000 Miles To Graceland
5 Star Day
59 Seconds
A Dark Place
A Fish Called Wanda
A Night At The Roxbury
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Aaron’s Blood
Absolution
Acid Horizon
Already Gone
Alright Now
Anguish
Annapolis
Any Day
Assimilate
Baby Boom
Backstage
Backwoods
Bad Frank
Bad Therapy
Basic
Battle Scars
Before Midnight
Big Brother Volcano
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Clockstoppers
Courage Under Fire
Crossed the Line
Dating My Mother
Derek’s Dead
Disappearance
Don’t Click
Downhill Racer
Drive Me Crazy
Eadweard
Escape From Alcatraz
Everybody Loves Somebody
Evil Dead (2013)
Face/Off (1997)
Filth
Firewalker
Follow the Prophet
Fright Night (2011)
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos
Game of Spy
Getting to Know You
Gonzo
Goodbye Butterfly
Grand Cru
Happy Yummy Chicken
Hardball
Here On Out
He’s Way More Famous Than You
I Am A Ghost
I Like Me
I Love You, Beth Cooper
Iceland Is Best
I’m Still Here
Impossible Monsters
International Falls
I’ve Got Issues
Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero
King Arthur
King Kong (1976)
King Of Knives
Kingpin
Leaving Las Vegas
Letter from Masanjia
Line of Descent
Lost Bayou
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
Man from Reno
McLintock
Mermaids
Misma Luna (Under The Same Moon)
Mr. 3000
Neil Young Heart of Gold
Never Heard
New Money
Obey
Once
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
One and the Same
Paradox Lost
Perfect Sisters
Pet Sematary (1989)
Prophecy
River’s Edge
Rockaway
Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion
Ronin
Safe Inside
Scary Movie 5
Serpico
Single White Female
Soldiers of Fortune
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
Step Up Revolution
Still Today
Surrogate Valentine
The Atoning
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Devil Wears Prada
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Feels
The Haunting
The Hornet’s Nest
The Killer Elite
The Machinist
The Middle of X
The Missouri Breaks
The Saint
The Shootist
The Wrong Todd
The Yards
Thief
Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie
To Tokyo
Trail of Ashes
Trickster
Trigger
Two Ways Home
Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman – The Play
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail
Under the Tuscan Sun
Undertow
Vampires Suck
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Wayne’s World II
We Were Soldiers
Weepah Way for Now
White on Rice
Wild Honey Pie!
Writer’s Block
Wuthering Heights (1970)
Yinz
Yours, Mine & Ours

August 5
Thirteen Lives
Licorice Pizza

August 10
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
The Lost City

August 12
Cosmic Love

August 20
Robocop (2014)

August 26
Samaritan
Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby

August 31
1900

TV Shows/Specials

August 1
Cartel Crew
Go, Diego, Go!
Lopez

August 4
All or Nothing: Arsenal

August 5
The Outlaws, season 2

August 12
A League of Their Own

August 19
Making the Cut, season 3
Todo Por Lucy, season 2