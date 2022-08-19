Streaming 5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) in "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law." Marvel Studios

Movies

“The Black Phone”

When he first started his writing career, author Joe Hill made the decision to use his middle name as his last name in order to build his reputation on its own merits, rather than trading on the name of his famous father. But after a decade of creepy novels and spine-chilling short stories, it was finally revealed in a Variety article that Hill is the son of horror maestro Stephen King. It was during that period of relative anonymity that Hill wrote the 2004 short story “The Black Phone,” in which a young boy named Finney is abducted by a creepy figure known as “The Grabber” (Ethan Hawke, “Training Day”). Finney must rely on the psychic dreams of his sister and a series of ghostly communications from The Grabber’s past victims to escape. If you’d prefer to see it on the big screen, “The Black Phone” is still playing at a handful of area theaters as well.

How to watch: “The Black Phone” is streaming on Peacock.

“The Princess”

If the trippy unreality of 2021’s Princess Diana biopic “Spencer” wasn’t to your taste — or if you simply can’t get enough royal content — HBO’s documentary “The Princess” is right up your alley. Director Ed Perkins doesn’t unearth much new information, but the documentary’s presentation style is intimate and engrossing, offering glimpses of “the real Princess Di” that tabloid headlines missed or ignored. One thing that is made crystal clear: The life of a princess, despite all its comforts, is no fairy tale when the prying eyes of the world are on you.

How to watch: “The Princess” is streaming on HBO Max.

TV

“The Sandman”

Before Pixar’s 2015 hit “Inside Out,” in which Amy Poehler and company played cartoon versions of a young girl’s feelings, there was its nightmare equivalent, Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman.” The DC graphic novel series featured anthropomorphized versions of Death, Desire, and Destruction, and centered on Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, as he came to terms with the fact that destiny is inevitable. (Yes, there’s also a character named Destiny that is a personification of the concept.) Considered one of the greatest graphic novels of all time, Gaiman’s dark vision is now a Netflix series, with a 10-episode first season debuting on the streaming platform earlier this month. Fans of the graphic novel will enjoy seeing great actors like David Thewlis of the “Harry Potter” series and Patton Oswalt (“Young Adult”) bring Gaiman’s characters to life, while newcomers will likely latch on to Morpheus/Dream (Tom Sturridge, “On the Road”) as he begins his journey.

How to watch: “The Sandman” is streaming on Netflix.

“She-Hulk: Attorney At Law”

What do you get when you cross “Ally McBeal,” Jim from “The Office,” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe? That’s the general vibe of “She-Hulk,” in which lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”) attempts to keep her cool while defending various superheroes on trial. Walters has help in this department from The Incredible Hulk himself (Mark Ruffalo), who tests her patience with air horn wakeup calls and grueling combat training. True to the original She-Hulk comic, “Attorney At Law” features a lot of fourth-wall breaking, with Maslany not only staring down the camera but frequently turning mid-scene and cracking wise to the audience. It may not be for everyone, but Marvel’s traditionally quippy dialogue makes the gimmick feel right at home.

How to watch: “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” is streaming on Disney+.

“Untold: The Girlfriend That Didn’t Exist”

In 2012, award-winning Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o was a Heisman candidate, a surefire first-round NFL draft pick, and was on his way to the BCS National Championship game. Te’o had been a catalyst for his team and for a nation, overcoming the death of his grandmother and his girlfriend, Lennay Kekua, within six hours of each other near the start of the season. The only problem? Despite hundreds of articles describing the circumstances of Te’o and Kekua’s relationship, Lennay Kekua simply didn’t exist. Nearly a decade after Deadspin rocked the college football world with its exposé, Netflix released a two-part docuseries on the scandal, featuring interviews with Te’o and the one-time friend who allegedly catfished him over the course of years.

How to watch: “The Girlfriend That Didn’t Exist” is streaming on Netflix.