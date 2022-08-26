Streaming 5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Matt Smith and Milly Alcock in "House of the Dragon." Ollie Upton/HBO

Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more.

Many recommendations are for new shows, while others are for under-the-radar releases you might have missed or classics that are about to depart a streaming service at the end of the month.

Have a new favorite movie or show you think we should know about? Let us know in the comments, or email [email protected]. Looking for even more great streaming options? Check out previous editions of our must-see list here.

Movies

“Samaritan”

With its critically acclaimed series “The Boys,” Amazon Prime Video has found commercial and critical success by tweaking the staid superhero genre. The Jeff Bezos-owned streaming service is at it again with “Samaritan,” starring Sylvester Stallone as a garbage man who retired his super strength for good 25 years ago. When his young neighbor begins to suspect that Stallone’s Joe Smith is the long-lost hero Samaritan, the action kicks into high gear. The film occasionally sags at points, but it’s fun seeing Stallone channel his Rocky Balboa energy into the superhero genre.

How to watch: “Samaritan” is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

“Unforgiven”

After winning Best Picture, Best Director, and two other Oscars for “Unforgiven,” Clint Eastwood swore he would never direct another Western, worrying he would begin to repeat himself or copy other directors. Though some of Eastwood’s movies have titles that sound like Westerns (“The Mule,” “Space Cowboys,” “Gran Torino”), the 92-year-old director has stayed true to his word. And 30 years after its release in August 1992, “Unforgiven” has yet to be topped, remaining one of the all-time greats of the genre. Eastwood plays retired bounty hunter Will Munny, who is drawn into one last job that sets him on a collision course with Sheriff “Little” Bill Daggett (Gene Hackman).

How to watch: “Unforgiven” is streaming on HBO Max.

TV

“House of the Dragon”

After a somewhat bumpy end to the final season of HBO’s smash hit “Game of Thrones,” fantasy fans may have been leery about “House of the Dragon,” a prequel series set centuries in the past that follows the exploits of the dragon-loving Targaryen clan. While you can’t judge a series by a single episode, the pilot to “House of the Dragon” surely allayed many fears, seamlessly dropping viewers back into Westeros. King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine, “Hot Fuzz”) is a benevolent ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, but lacks a male heir. The logical heir to the throne, his brother Daemon (Matt Smith, “The Crown”), is a violent sadist whose leadership qualities are highly questioned. The mantle of heir is instead passed to Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy, “Truth Seekers”), though discontent is already brewing throughout the kingdom.

How to watch: “House of the Dragon” is streaming on HBO Max, with new episodes airing Sundays at 9 p.m.

“Kevin Can F**k Himself”

After a refreshingly unique Season 1, it was a shame when AMC announced it would be ending “Kevin Can F**k Himself” after Season 2, especially for the hundreds of Massachusetts film professionals who worked on the show. That said, the short life of the series means that Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and co. can tell a lean, concise story with its final eight episodes, as Allison (Murphy) continues to suffer through life with her dolt of a sitcom husband, Kevin (Eric Petersen). Jumping between its brightly colored sitcom and darkly lit crime drama storylines, the first two episodes of Season 2 indicate that “Kevin Can F**k Himself” is quickly barreling toward a climactic — and likely violent — conclusion.

How to watch: “Kevin Can F**k Himself” is streaming on AMC+, with new episodes airing Mondays at 9 p.m. on AMC.

“Welcome to Wrexham”

In 2020, actors Rob McElhenney (“It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia”) and Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”) announced that they had purchased Wrexham AFC, a football (soccer) club in Wales. One of the oldest continuously operating professional football clubs in the world, Wrexham had fallen on hard times, wallowing in the fifth tier of English football. The club was saved from bankruptcy when a group of fans purchased it in 2011, but the COVID pandemic threatened a squad that has played since the 1860s. “Welcome to Wrexham” is a documentary series that charts the team’s fortunes following the purchase by McElhenney and Reynolds. While it’s not yet a fairy tale on par with “Ted Lasso,” “Welcome to Wrexham” is a stellar entry point for Americans into the crazy world of English football, showcasing a fanbase with a passion and loyalty unlike anything seen in the states.

How to watch: “Welcome to Wrexham” is streaming on Hulu, with new episodes airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.