Streaming All the new movies and TV shows streaming in September 2022 A full list of new streaming options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney Plus in September 2022. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde." Netflix

While many Bostonians may choose to spend their few remaining summer evenings outdoors, the temptation to chill on the couch is immense thanks to intriguing new streaming options available on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus.

Amazon Prime Video is leading the pack this month with the premiere of its long-gestating “Lord of the Rings” series. Given the success of Peter Jackson’s films and that “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is the most expensive TV series ever made, expectations are immense.

Netflix, meanwhile, has the NC-17 Marilyn Monroe drama “Blonde” and Season 5 of its popular “Karate Kid” spinoff series “Cobra Kai,” while HBO Max brings us Baz Luhrmann’s delightfully daffy biopic “Elvis.”

Advertisement:

Hulu’s September slate is loaded with returning shows, including the final season of Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” and the Season 5 premiere of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Following Amazon’s example of making up its own holiday with Prime Day, Disney has declared September 8 to be Disney Plus Day, and is celebrating with the release of Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the live-action “Pinocchio” movie, and the premiere of its new Star Wars series “Andor,” among other new titles.

Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus in September 2022.

New Streaming on Netflix

Movies

September 1

Fenced In – Netflix Film

Love in the Villa – Netflix Film

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight’s Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Friday After Next

He’s Just Not That Into You

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

Just Friends

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

Advertisement:

The Notebook

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

This Is 40

September 2

The Festival of Troubadours – Netflix Film

September 5

Vampire Academy

September 6

Get Smart With Money – Netflix Documentary

Untold: The Race of the Century – Netflix Documentary

September 8

Diorama – Netflix Film

September 9

End of the Road – Netflix Film

No Limit – Netflix Film

September 13

Colette

September 14

Broad Peak – Netflix Film

The Catholic School – Netflix Film

September 16

Do Revenge – Netflix Film

I Used to Be Famous – Netflix Film

Jogi – Netflix Film

Mirror, Mirror – Netflix Film

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard – Netflix Documentary

This Is the End

September 21

The Perfumier – Netflix Film

September 22

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone – Netflix Documentary

September 23

A Jazzman’s Blues – Netflix Film

ATHENA – Netflix Film

Lou – Netflix Film

September 24

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy – Netflix Film

September 26

A Trip to Infinity – Netflix Documentary

September 27

Elysium

The Munsters

September 28

Blonde – Netflix Film

Inheritance

September 30

Anikulapo – Netflix Film

Rainbow – Netflix Film

What We Leave Behind

TV Shows/Specials

September 1

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN, episodes 13–24 – Netflix Anime

Advertisement:

Liss Pereira: Adulting – Netflix Comedy

Off the Hook – Netflix Series

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, season two – Netflix Family

I Survived a Crime, season one

Story Time Book: Read-Along, season one

September 2

Buy My House – Netflix Series

Dated and Related – Netflix Series

Devil in Ohio – Netflix Series

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, season two – Netflix Series

Fakes – Netflix Series

Ivy + Bean – Netflix Family

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go – Netflix Family

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance – Netflix Family

You’re Nothing Special – Netflix Series

September 3

Little Women – Netflix Series

September 5

Call the Midwife, series 11

Cocomelon, season 6 – Netflix Family

Once Upon a Small Town – Netflix Series

September 6

Bee and PuppyCat – Netflix Family

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth – Netflix Comedy

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy – Netflix Comedy

September 7

Chef’s Table: Pizza – Netflix Documentary

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer – Netflix Documentary

September 8

Entrapped – Netflix Series

September 9

Cobra Kai, season five – Netflix Series

Merlí. Sapere Aude, season two – Netflix Series

Narco-Saints – Netflix Series

September 12

Ada Twist, Scientist, season three – Netflix Family

September 13

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum – Netflix Comedy

In the Dark, season four

September 14

El Rey, Vicente Fernández – Netflix Series

Heartbreak High – Netflix Series

The Lørenskog Disappearance – Netflix Series

Sins of Our Mother – Netflix Documentary

September 15

Dogs in Space, season two – Netflix Family

Advertisement:

Intervention, season 21

Terim – Netflix Documentary

September 16

The Brave Ones – Netflix Series

Drifting Home – Netflix Anime

Fate: The Winx Saga, season two – Netflix Series

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance – Netflix Family

Love Is Blind: After the Altar, season two – Netflix Series

Santo – Netflix Series

September 19

Go Dog Go, season three – Netflix Family

September 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream – Netflix Comedy

September 21

Designing Miami – Netflix Series

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam – Netflix Documentary

Iron Chef Mexico – Netflix Series

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist – Netflix Documentary

September 22

Karma’s World, season four – Netflix Family

Snabba Cash, season two – Netflix Series

Thai Cave Rescue – Netflix Series

September 23

The Girls at the Black – Netflix Series

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega, season two – Netflix Series

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles – Netflix Family

September 24

Dynasty, season 5

September 26

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, chapter two – Netflix Family

September 27

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy – Netflix Comedy

September 28

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga – Netflix Documentary

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, season six – Netflix Series

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil, season two – Netflix Series

September 29

The Empress – Netflix Series

September 30

Entergalactic – Netflix Special

Floor is Lava, season three – Netflix Series

Human Playground – Netflix Series

Phantom Pups – Netflix Family

New Streaming on HBO Max

Movies

September 1

The Accused

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

Andy Hardy Comes Home

Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever

Advertisement:

Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante

Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble

Andy Hardy’s Double Life

Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary

Angela

Another Thin Man

The Bad and the Beautiful

Bandslam

The Beach Bum

Beau Travail

Cat People

The Courtship of Andy Hardy

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Double Trouble

Dragon Blade

Elvis on Tour

The Eyes of My Mother

The Eyes of Orson Welles

Frankenstein, 1970

Girl Happy

Glory

Harpet

Holiday

Hook, Line and Sinker

The Host

Hot Tub Time Machine (Extended Version)

In the Fade

It Happened at the World’s Fair

Jailhouse Rock

Killer Elite

The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean

Life of Crime

Meet Dave

Melancholia

My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (Extended Version)

My Week with Marilyn

The Nitwits

The Oklahoma Kid

Operation Crossbow

The Outfit

Please Stand By

Ratcatcher

Red Dust

The Ring Two (Extended Version)

Rita, Sue and Bob Too

Road to Singapore

Rocknrolla

Rosetta

The Scapegoat

The Sea Wolf

Screaming Eagles

Shadow Dancer

Shadow of the Thin Man

Song of the Thin Man

Spinout

The Tailor of Panama

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (Extended Version)

There Was a Crooked Man

Till the End of Time

Topsy-Turvy

Torpedo Run

Varda by Agnès

Village of the Damned

Waterloo Bridge

We’re All Goin To The World’s Fair

What Lies Beneath

Where the Boys Are

Wild Hogs

Woman Walks Ahead

Working Girls

Young Guns

Young Guns II

Zandy’s Bride

September 2

Elvis

September 4

Primera

September 5

Beauty and the Bandit

Advertisement:

September 7

The Brave One, 1946

September 9

Moonfall

September 12

The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz

September 14

Tammy (Extended Version)

September 15

Dos Monjes

Lucia

September 17

Secret Origin Of The Batwheels

September 21

Escape From Kabul

September 28

Into the Storm

TV Shows/Specials

September 2

Total Dramarama, season 3B premiere

September 3

Sesame Street Mecha Builders, season 1C

September 4

The Vampire Diaries, seasons 1-8

September 7

Young Sheldon, season 5

September 9

Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original season 1

Tom Swift, season 1

September 10

Impractical Jokers, season 9C

Impractical Jokers, season 9C specials

September 16

Good Behavior, seasons 1-2

Los Espookys, season 2 premiere

September 22

The Hype, Max Original season 2 premiere

Living Single, seasons 1-5

September 23

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, season 1 premiere

September 28

Hostages, documentary series premiere

September 29

Looney Tunes Cartoons, season 5B Halloween special Max Original premiere

September 30

Bing, season 1C

Gotham, seasons 1-5

New Streaming on Hulu

Movies

September 1

10 Things I Hate About You

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A La Mala

About Last Night

The American

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

American Reunion

American Rapstar

Anaconda

Anais in Love

Bad Girls

Batman Begins

Big

Breaking Up

Chronicle

Cliffhanger

Cowboys & Aliens

The Darjeeling Limited

The Dark Knight

Diggers

Dolphin Tale

Drive Angry 3D

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Fight Club

The Fisher King

Get Smart (2008)

The Good Shepherd

The Gospel

He Got Game

High-rise

The Hitcher

Hook

Hope Floats

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

I Do … Until I Don’t

Jessabelle

Kazaam

Law Abiding Citizen

Little Fockers

Lost In Space

The Man With the Iron Fists

The Mask of Zorro

Advertisement:

Maverick

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Multiplicity

Nell

Nine Months

Notes on a Scandal

Open Water

The People Vs. Larry Flynt

Philadelphia

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Robot And Frank

Roll Bounce

Short Circuit

Snow White and the Huntsman

The Social Network

Straw Dogs

Stripes

Tell It to the Bees

This Is 40

The Three Musketeers

Tigerland

True Lies

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion

Unplugging

Van Helsing

We Bought a Zoo

Won’t Back Down

Year One

Young Guns

Young Guns II

September 2

Cuttputlli (Hulu Original)

A Cat in Paris

Ernest & Celestine

Lupin III: The First

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste

White Snake

September 3

Active Measures

September 4

Stratton

September 5

﻿You’re Not You

September 6

Petite Maman

September 7

The Cove

Racing Extinction

September 8

Among the Shadows

Half Magic

September 9

Wild Horses﻿

September 10

The Last Victim

September 11

In Dubious Battle

Dirty Weekend

September 12

The Grand Seduction

September 13

Around the Globe in 80 Days

September 14

Higher Power

The Last Duel

September 15

2 Days In New York

Alan Partridge

Cosmos

The Dustwalker

Freakonomics

I Give It A Year

Lost Girls

Love, Simon

The Mandela Effect

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Red Dog

The Rest of Us

This Mountain Life

September 16

I Think We’re Alone Now

September 20

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat

September 24

Dinner in America

September 27

A Chiara

TV Shows/Specials

September 1

The Mighty Ones, complete season (Hulu Original)

A Certain Scientific Railgun, complete seasons 1-2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Advertisement:

Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

Aftermath with William Shatner, complete seasons 1-2 (FYI)

Alone: An Inside Look, complete season 1 (History)

America’s Book of Secrets, complete seasons 1 & 3 (History)

American Pickers, complete seasons 2-4 (History)

American Ripper, complete season 1 (History)

Ancient Aliens, complete seasons 15-16 (History)

Ancient Impossible, complete season 1 (History)

Ax Men, complete seasons 1 & 8-9 (History)

Behind Bars: Rookie Year, complete season 1 (A&E)

Beyond the Headlines: Catching the Craiglist Killer, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine’s Wife, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond the Headlines: The Carlina White Story, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond the Headlines: The Kamiyah Mobley Story with Robin Roberts, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond the Headlines: The Tiffany Rubin Story, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond the Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

Biography: KISStory, complete season 1 (A&E)

Blood-C, complete season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Bloods, season 2B (Sky)

Born This Way, complete season 1 (A&E)

Breaking Their Silence: Inside the Gymnastics Scandal, complete season 1 (Crime & Investigation)

The Cars That Built the World, complete season 1 (History)

The Cars That Made America, complete season 1 (A&E)

Catering Wars, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

City Confidential, complete season 1 (A&E)

Counting Cars, complete season 2 (History)

Court Cam, complete seasons 1-3 (A&E)

Crime 360, complete season 1 (A&E)

Cultureshock, complete season 1 (A&E)

Advertisement:

Dance Moms, complete season 5 (Lifetime)

Dance Moms Miami, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

The Day I Picked My Parents, complete season 1 (A&E)

Days That Shaped America, complete season 1 (History)

Desafio Sobre Fuego, complete seasons 1-2 (A&E)

Divided States, complete season 1 (A&E)

Dog the Bounty Hunter, complete season 1 (A&E)

The Engineering That Built the World, complete season 1 (A&E)

Escaping Polygamy, complete season 1 (A&E)

Extreme Moms, complete season 1 (A&E)

Extreme Paranormal, complete season 1 (A&E)

Extreme Unboxing, complete season 1 (A&E)

The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes, complete season 1 (A&E)

Fit to Fat to Fit, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

Fix This Yard, complete season 1 (A&E)

Flip This House, complete seasons 2-3 (A&E)

Flip Wars, complete season 1 (A&E)

Flipping Vegas, complete season 1 (A&E)

Food Porn, complete season 1 (FYI)

Forged in Fire, complete seasons 1-3 (History)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death, seasons 1-2 (History)

Found, complete season 1 (History)

Gangland: Aryan Brotherhood, complete season 1 (History)

Gangsters: America’s Most Evil, complete season 1 (History)

Gene Simmons: Family Jewels, complete seasons 1-2 (A&E)

Gigantes de Mexico, complete season 1 (A&E)

Glam Masters, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

Going Si-ral, complete season 1 (A&E)

Gungrave, complete season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Haunted History, complete season 1 (History)

The Haunting Of, complete season 1 (LMN)

Hispanic Heroes, complete season 1 (History)

Hoaders, complete season 4 (A&E)

How Playboy Changed the World, complete season 1 (History)

Advertisement:

The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer, complete season 1 (History)

Hunting Hitler, complete seasons 1-3 (History)

Hunter x Hunter, episodes 53-148 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Hunter x Hunter, episodes 80-148 (SUBBED) (Viz)

I Dated a Psycho, complete season 1 (LMN)

I Killed My BFF, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

I Love You … But I Lied, complete season 1 (LMN)

I Survived … Beyond and Back, complete season 1 (LMN)

I Survived, complete seasons 1-2 (LMN)

Ice Road Truckers, complete seasons 1-2 (History)

Jamie & Doug’s NYC Date Night, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

Jamie and Doug Plus One, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty, complete season 1 (History)

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald, complete season 1 (History)

Kingpin, complete season 1 (History)

Kocktails with Khloé, complete season 1 (FYI)

Late Nite Chef Fight, complete season 1 (FYI)

The Machines That Built The World, complete season 1 (History)

Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown, complete season 1 (FYI)

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle, complete season 1 (FYI)

Married at First Sight, complete seasons 1-4 & 7-9 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After?, complete season 7 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island, complete season 7 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Second Chances, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: The First Year, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

Married Life Diaries, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

The Men Who Built America, complete season 1 (History)

The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen, complete season 1 (History)

Midnight Feast, complete season 1 (FYI)

Mobsters, complete season 1 (FYI)

MonsterQuest, complete season 1 (FYI)

Mountain Men, complete seasons 1-5 (History)

Advertisement:

Mushi-shi, complete season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Obsessed, complete season 1 (History)

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour, complete season 1 (A&E)

Panic 9-1-1, complete seasons 1-2 (A&E)

Paranormal Cops, complete season 1 (A&E)

Pawn Stars, complete seasons 2, 11, and 13-14 (History)

The Rap Game, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

Sell This House, complete season 1 (A&E)

Space Dandy, complete season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Steins;Gate, complete season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Storage Wars, complete season 12 (A&E)

Swamp People, complete season 10 (History)

Taking the Stand, season 1 (History)

The Titans That Built the World, complete season 1 (History)

Tiny House Hunting, complete season 1 (FYI)

Tiny House Nation, complete season 1 (FYI)

The Toys That Built the World, complete season 1 (History)

TRANsitioning, complete season 1 (FYI)

Unidos por la Historia, complete seasons 1-2 (History)

The UnXplained with William Shatner, complete season 3 (History)

Wahlburgers, complete seasons 1-2 (A&E)

World Food Championships, complete season 1 (FYI)

Zombie House Flipping, complete season 1 (FYI)

September 7

Grid, complete season 1 (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)

Tell Me Lies, three-episode series premiere (Hulu Original)

September 8

Wedding Season, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Zone: Survival Mission, complete season 1 (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)

September 10

Capital One: College Bowl, season 2 premiere (NBC)

September 12

Monarch, series premiere (Fox)

September 14

The Handmaid’s Tale, two-episode season 5 premiere (Hulu Original)

The Come Up, series premiere (Freeform)

September 16

Atlanta, final season premiere (FX)

September 19

Best in Dough, three-episode series premiere (Hulu Original)

September 20

Reboot, three-episode series premiere (Hulu Original)

9-1-1, season 6 premiere (Fox)

The Cleaning Lady, season 2 premiere (Fox)

Advertisement:

September 21

The Resident, season 6 premiere (Fox)

September 22

The Kardashians, season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)

Abbott Elementary, season 2 premiere (ABC)

Big Sky, season 3 premiere (ABC)

The Conners, season 5 premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs, season 10 premiere (ABC)

Home Economics, season 3 premiere (ABC)

Lego Masters, season 3 premiere (Fox)

The Masked Singer, season 8 premiere (Fox)

Spy x Family, complete season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

September 23

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter (ABC)

September 24

Shark Tank, season 14 premiere (ABC)

September 26

Chefs vs. Wild, two-episode series premiere (Hulu Original)

Bob’s Burgers, season 13 premiere (Fox)

Celebrity Jeopardy!, series premiere (ABC)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, season 3 premiere (ABC)

Family Guy, season 21 premiere (Fox)

The Great North, season 3 premiere (Fox)

The Rookie, season 5 premiere (ABC)

The Simpsons, season 34 premiere (Fox)

September 27

Reasonable Doubt, two-episode series premiere (Onyx/Hulu Original)

September 28

The D’Amelio Show, two-episode season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)

Bachelor in Paradise, season 8 premiere (ABC)

The Rookie: Feds, series premiere (ABC)

September 30

Ramy, complete season 3 premiere (Hulu Original)

Call Me Kat, season 3 premiere (Fox)

Hell’s Kitchen, season 21 premiere (Fox)

Welcome to Flatch, season 2 premiere (Fox)

New Streaming on Disney Plus

Movies

September 2

Al Davis VS. The NFL

Dickie V

Elway to Marino

Nature Boy

Run Ricky Run

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

The Two Bills

Year of the Scab

September 8

Frozen (Sing-Along)

Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)

Pinocchio

Remembering

Thor: Love and Thunder

September 16

Gorongosa: Paradise Reborn

Mija

The Art of Racing in the Rain

September 23

Spies in Disguise

The Call of the Wild

September 26

Dancing with the Stars (New episode)

Advertisement:

September 28

Andor (New episode)

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 2 Premiere)

September 29

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (New episode)

September 30

Hocus Pocus 2

Under Wraps 2

TV Shows/Specials

September 1

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 3

September 7

Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)

Europe from Above (S3)

Europe from Above (S4)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (New episode)

Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)

September 8

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory – Season 1

Growing Up – Premiere

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (New episode)

Tierra Incógnita

Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)

September 9

United Sharks of America

September 14

First Alaskans (S1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (New episode)

In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)

Short Circuit (New episode)

September 15

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (New episode)

September 19

Dancing with the Stars – Season 31 Premiere

September 21

Andor (Episodes 1-3)

Cinderella: The Reunion, a Special Edition of 20/20

Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)

Super/Natural

September 22

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (New episode)

September 23

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

September 26

Dancing with the Stars (New episode)

September 28

Andor (New episode)

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

Advertisement:

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 2 Premiere)

September 29

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (New episode)

September 30

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)

New Streaming on Amazon Prime

Movies

September 1

21 Grams

23:59

A Family Thing

The Adjustment Bureau

The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

American Beauty

American Ninja

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Apartment 143

Autumn in New York

Bad Influence

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Sunday

Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows

The Blair Witch Project

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

The Clan

Cold Creek Manor

Crazy Heart

The Descent

The Dilemma

Dust 2 Glory

Employee of the Month

Europa Report

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Failure to Launch

Fight Club

Frontera

The Ghost and the Darkness

Gorky Park

Hard Eight

He Got Game

Heartburn

Here Comes the Devil

How to Train Your Dragon

﻿I Saw the Devil

I’m Still Here

In Time

Instructions Not Included

Intersection

Jason’s Lyric

Juan of the Dead

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Let the Right One In

The Lifeguard

Love Story

Loving Pablo

Mandrill

The Mod Squad

Moonlight & Valentino

Mother!

The Motorcycle Diaries

Mr. Baseball

My Beautiful Laundrette

Night Falls on Manhattan

Open Water

The Out-of-Towners

The Package

Pulse

The Recruit

Reign of Fire

Rescue Dawn

Rings

Role Models

Role Models Unrated

Ronaldo

Rookie of the Year

Roxanne

The Sacrament

Save The Last Dance

Shattered

The Silence of the Lambs

Sin Nombre

Skyfall

Staying Alive

Superstar

Support Your Local Sheriff

Advertisement:

The Transporter

Trollhunter

Uncommon Valor

The Usual Suspects

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Wanted

War of the Worlds (2005)

Weekend at Bernie’s

We’re No Angels

Wild Bill

The Young Victoria

Yours, Mine & Ours

September 9

Aline

Flight/Risk

September 16

Dog

Firebird

Goodnight Mommy

The Outfit

September 19

Heatwave

September 21

Prisma

September 23

Firestarter (2022)

Memory

September 27

Our Idiot Brother

September 30

Ambulance

My Best Friend’s Exorcism

TV Shows/Specials

September 1

American Ninja Warrior, seasons 12-13

Friday Night Lights, seasons 1-5

Texicanas

WAGS Miami, seasons 1-2

September 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

September 7

He Is Psychometric

Prison Playbook

Reply 1988

Reply 1994

Search: WWW

Signal

The Crowned Clown

September 15

Thursday Night Football

September 23

September Mornings, season 2

September 30

JungleUn Extraño Enemigo, season 2