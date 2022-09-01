All the new movies and TV shows streaming in September 2022

Need weekend plans?
While many Bostonians may choose to spend their few remaining summer evenings outdoors, the temptation to chill on the couch is immense thanks to intriguing new streaming options available on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus.
Amazon Prime Video is leading the pack this month with the premiere of its long-gestating “Lord of the Rings” series. Given the success of Peter Jackson’s films and that “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is the most expensive TV series ever made, expectations are immense.
Netflix, meanwhile, has the NC-17 Marilyn Monroe drama “Blonde” and Season 5 of its popular “Karate Kid” spinoff series “Cobra Kai,” while HBO Max brings us Baz Luhrmann’s delightfully daffy biopic “Elvis.”
Hulu’s September slate is loaded with returning shows, including the final season of Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” and the Season 5 premiere of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Following Amazon’s example of making up its own holiday with Prime Day, Disney has declared September 8 to be Disney Plus Day, and is celebrating with the release of Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the live-action “Pinocchio” movie, and the premiere of its new Star Wars series “Andor,” among other new titles.
Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus in September 2022.
September 1
Fenced In – Netflix Film
Love in the Villa – Netflix Film
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
A Knight’s Tale
A Little Princess
American Beauty
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Barbie Mermaid Power
The Bridges of Madison County
Clueless
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Friday After Next
He’s Just Not That Into You
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Italian Job
John Q
Just Friends
Little Nicky
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Next Friday
The Notebook
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road House
Save the Last Dance
Scarface
Snow White & the Huntsman
This Is 40
September 2
The Festival of Troubadours – Netflix Film
September 5
Vampire Academy
September 6
Get Smart With Money – Netflix Documentary
Untold: The Race of the Century – Netflix Documentary
September 8
Diorama – Netflix Film
September 9
End of the Road – Netflix Film
No Limit – Netflix Film
September 13
Colette
September 14
Broad Peak – Netflix Film
The Catholic School – Netflix Film
September 16
Do Revenge – Netflix Film
I Used to Be Famous – Netflix Film
Jogi – Netflix Film
Mirror, Mirror – Netflix Film
Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard – Netflix Documentary
This Is the End
September 21
The Perfumier – Netflix Film
September 22
The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone – Netflix Documentary
September 23
A Jazzman’s Blues – Netflix Film
ATHENA – Netflix Film
Lou – Netflix Film
September 24
Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy – Netflix Film
September 26
A Trip to Infinity – Netflix Documentary
September 27
Elysium
The Munsters
September 28
Blonde – Netflix Film
Inheritance
September 30
Anikulapo – Netflix Film
Rainbow – Netflix Film
What We Leave Behind
September 1
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN, episodes 13–24 – Netflix Anime
Liss Pereira: Adulting – Netflix Comedy
Off the Hook – Netflix Series
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, season two – Netflix Family
I Survived a Crime, season one
Story Time Book: Read-Along, season one
September 2
Buy My House – Netflix Series
Dated and Related – Netflix Series
Devil in Ohio – Netflix Series
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, season two – Netflix Series
Fakes – Netflix Series
Ivy + Bean – Netflix Family
Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go – Netflix Family
Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance – Netflix Family
You’re Nothing Special – Netflix Series
September 3
Little Women – Netflix Series
September 5
Call the Midwife, series 11
Cocomelon, season 6 – Netflix Family
Once Upon a Small Town – Netflix Series
September 6
Bee and PuppyCat – Netflix Family
Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth – Netflix Comedy
Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy – Netflix Comedy
September 7
Chef’s Table: Pizza – Netflix Documentary
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer – Netflix Documentary
September 8
Entrapped – Netflix Series
September 9
Cobra Kai, season five – Netflix Series
Merlí. Sapere Aude, season two – Netflix Series
Narco-Saints – Netflix Series
September 12
Ada Twist, Scientist, season three – Netflix Family
September 13
Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum – Netflix Comedy
In the Dark, season four
September 14
El Rey, Vicente Fernández – Netflix Series
Heartbreak High – Netflix Series
The Lørenskog Disappearance – Netflix Series
Sins of Our Mother – Netflix Documentary
September 15
Dogs in Space, season two – Netflix Family
Intervention, season 21
Terim – Netflix Documentary
September 16
The Brave Ones – Netflix Series
Drifting Home – Netflix Anime
Fate: The Winx Saga, season two – Netflix Series
Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance – Netflix Family
Love Is Blind: After the Altar, season two – Netflix Series
Santo – Netflix Series
September 19
Go Dog Go, season three – Netflix Family
September 20
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream – Netflix Comedy
September 21
Designing Miami – Netflix Series
Fortune Seller: A TV Scam – Netflix Documentary
Iron Chef Mexico – Netflix Series
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist – Netflix Documentary
September 22
Karma’s World, season four – Netflix Family
Snabba Cash, season two – Netflix Series
Thai Cave Rescue – Netflix Series
September 23
The Girls at the Black – Netflix Series
Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega, season two – Netflix Series
Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles – Netflix Family
September 24
Dynasty, season 5
September 26
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, chapter two – Netflix Family
September 27
Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy – Netflix Comedy
September 28
Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga – Netflix Documentary
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, season six – Netflix Series
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil, season two – Netflix Series
September 29
The Empress – Netflix Series
September 30
Entergalactic – Netflix Special
Floor is Lava, season three – Netflix Series
Human Playground – Netflix Series
Phantom Pups – Netflix Family
September 1
The Accused
Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
Andy Hardy Comes Home
Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever
Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante
Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble
Andy Hardy’s Double Life
Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary
Angela
Another Thin Man
The Bad and the Beautiful
Bandslam
The Beach Bum
Beau Travail
Cat People
The Courtship of Andy Hardy
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Double Trouble
Dragon Blade
Elvis on Tour
The Eyes of My Mother
The Eyes of Orson Welles
Frankenstein, 1970
Girl Happy
Glory
Harpet
Holiday
Hook, Line and Sinker
The Host
Hot Tub Time Machine (Extended Version)
In the Fade
It Happened at the World’s Fair
Jailhouse Rock
Killer Elite
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean
Life of Crime
Meet Dave
Melancholia
My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (Extended Version)
My Week with Marilyn
The Nitwits
The Oklahoma Kid
Operation Crossbow
The Outfit
Please Stand By
Ratcatcher
Red Dust
The Ring Two (Extended Version)
Rita, Sue and Bob Too
Road to Singapore
Rocknrolla
Rosetta
The Scapegoat
The Sea Wolf
Screaming Eagles
Shadow Dancer
Shadow of the Thin Man
Song of the Thin Man
Spinout
The Tailor of Panama
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (Extended Version)
There Was a Crooked Man
Till the End of Time
Topsy-Turvy
Torpedo Run
Varda by Agnès
Village of the Damned
Waterloo Bridge
We’re All Goin To The World’s Fair
What Lies Beneath
Where the Boys Are
Wild Hogs
Woman Walks Ahead
Working Girls
Young Guns
Young Guns II
Zandy’s Bride
September 2
Elvis
September 4
Primera
September 5
Beauty and the Bandit
September 7
The Brave One, 1946
September 9
Moonfall
September 12
The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz
September 14
Tammy (Extended Version)
September 15
Dos Monjes
Lucia
September 17
Secret Origin Of The Batwheels
September 21
Escape From Kabul
September 28
Into the Storm
September 2
Total Dramarama, season 3B premiere
September 3
Sesame Street Mecha Builders, season 1C
September 4
The Vampire Diaries, seasons 1-8
September 7
Young Sheldon, season 5
September 9
Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original season 1
Tom Swift, season 1
September 10
Impractical Jokers, season 9C
Impractical Jokers, season 9C specials
September 16
Good Behavior, seasons 1-2
Los Espookys, season 2 premiere
September 22
The Hype, Max Original season 2 premiere
Living Single, seasons 1-5
September 23
Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, season 1 premiere
September 28
Hostages, documentary series premiere
September 29
Looney Tunes Cartoons, season 5B Halloween special Max Original premiere
September 30
Bing, season 1C
Gotham, seasons 1-5
September 1
10 Things I Hate About You
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
A La Mala
About Last Night
The American
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
American Reunion
American Rapstar
Anaconda
Anais in Love
Bad Girls
Batman Begins
Big
Breaking Up
Chronicle
Cliffhanger
Cowboys & Aliens
The Darjeeling Limited
The Dark Knight
Diggers
Dolphin Tale
Drive Angry 3D
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Fight Club
The Fisher King
Get Smart (2008)
The Good Shepherd
The Gospel
He Got Game
High-rise
The Hitcher
Hook
Hope Floats
Hostel
Hostel: Part II
I Do … Until I Don’t
Jessabelle
Kazaam
Law Abiding Citizen
Little Fockers
Lost In Space
The Man With the Iron Fists
The Mask of Zorro
Maverick
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Multiplicity
Nell
Nine Months
Notes on a Scandal
Open Water
The People Vs. Larry Flynt
Philadelphia
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Robot And Frank
Roll Bounce
Short Circuit
Snow White and the Huntsman
The Social Network
Straw Dogs
Stripes
Tell It to the Bees
This Is 40
The Three Musketeers
Tigerland
True Lies
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion
Unplugging
Van Helsing
We Bought a Zoo
Won’t Back Down
Year One
Young Guns
Young Guns II
September 2
Cuttputlli (Hulu Original)
A Cat in Paris
Ernest & Celestine
Lupin III: The First
Wasted! The Story of Food Waste
White Snake
September 3
Active Measures
September 4
Stratton
September 5
You’re Not You
September 6
Petite Maman
September 7
The Cove
Racing Extinction
September 8
Among the Shadows
Half Magic
September 9
Wild Horses
September 10
The Last Victim
September 11
In Dubious Battle
Dirty Weekend
September 12
The Grand Seduction
September 13
Around the Globe in 80 Days
September 14
Higher Power
The Last Duel
September 15
2 Days In New York
Alan Partridge
Cosmos
The Dustwalker
Freakonomics
I Give It A Year
Lost Girls
Love, Simon
The Mandela Effect
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Red Dog
The Rest of Us
This Mountain Life
September 16
I Think We’re Alone Now
September 20
Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat
September 24
Dinner in America
September 27
A Chiara
September 1
The Mighty Ones, complete season (Hulu Original)
A Certain Scientific Railgun, complete seasons 1-2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
Aftermath with William Shatner, complete seasons 1-2 (FYI)
Alone: An Inside Look, complete season 1 (History)
America’s Book of Secrets, complete seasons 1 & 3 (History)
American Pickers, complete seasons 2-4 (History)
American Ripper, complete season 1 (History)
Ancient Aliens, complete seasons 15-16 (History)
Ancient Impossible, complete season 1 (History)
Ax Men, complete seasons 1 & 8-9 (History)
Behind Bars: Rookie Year, complete season 1 (A&E)
Beyond the Headlines: Catching the Craiglist Killer, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine’s Wife, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
Beyond the Headlines: The Carlina White Story, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
Beyond the Headlines: The Kamiyah Mobley Story with Robin Roberts, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
Beyond the Headlines: The Tiffany Rubin Story, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
Beyond the Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
Biography: KISStory, complete season 1 (A&E)
Blood-C, complete season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Bloods, season 2B (Sky)
Born This Way, complete season 1 (A&E)
Breaking Their Silence: Inside the Gymnastics Scandal, complete season 1 (Crime & Investigation)
The Cars That Built the World, complete season 1 (History)
The Cars That Made America, complete season 1 (A&E)
Catering Wars, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
City Confidential, complete season 1 (A&E)
Counting Cars, complete season 2 (History)
Court Cam, complete seasons 1-3 (A&E)
Crime 360, complete season 1 (A&E)
Cultureshock, complete season 1 (A&E)
Dance Moms, complete season 5 (Lifetime)
Dance Moms Miami, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
The Day I Picked My Parents, complete season 1 (A&E)
Days That Shaped America, complete season 1 (History)
Desafio Sobre Fuego, complete seasons 1-2 (A&E)
Divided States, complete season 1 (A&E)
Dog the Bounty Hunter, complete season 1 (A&E)
The Engineering That Built the World, complete season 1 (A&E)
Escaping Polygamy, complete season 1 (A&E)
Extreme Moms, complete season 1 (A&E)
Extreme Paranormal, complete season 1 (A&E)
Extreme Unboxing, complete season 1 (A&E)
The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes, complete season 1 (A&E)
Fit to Fat to Fit, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
Fix This Yard, complete season 1 (A&E)
Flip This House, complete seasons 2-3 (A&E)
Flip Wars, complete season 1 (A&E)
Flipping Vegas, complete season 1 (A&E)
Food Porn, complete season 1 (FYI)
Forged in Fire, complete seasons 1-3 (History)
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death, seasons 1-2 (History)
Found, complete season 1 (History)
Gangland: Aryan Brotherhood, complete season 1 (History)
Gangsters: America’s Most Evil, complete season 1 (History)
Gene Simmons: Family Jewels, complete seasons 1-2 (A&E)
Gigantes de Mexico, complete season 1 (A&E)
Glam Masters, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
Going Si-ral, complete season 1 (A&E)
Gungrave, complete season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Haunted History, complete season 1 (History)
The Haunting Of, complete season 1 (LMN)
Hispanic Heroes, complete season 1 (History)
Hoaders, complete season 4 (A&E)
How Playboy Changed the World, complete season 1 (History)
The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer, complete season 1 (History)
Hunting Hitler, complete seasons 1-3 (History)
Hunter x Hunter, episodes 53-148 (DUBBED) (Viz)
Hunter x Hunter, episodes 80-148 (SUBBED) (Viz)
I Dated a Psycho, complete season 1 (LMN)
I Killed My BFF, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
I Love You … But I Lied, complete season 1 (LMN)
I Survived … Beyond and Back, complete season 1 (LMN)
I Survived, complete seasons 1-2 (LMN)
Ice Road Truckers, complete seasons 1-2 (History)
Jamie & Doug’s NYC Date Night, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
Jamie and Doug Plus One, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty, complete season 1 (History)
JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald, complete season 1 (History)
Kingpin, complete season 1 (History)
Kocktails with Khloé, complete season 1 (FYI)
Late Nite Chef Fight, complete season 1 (FYI)
The Machines That Built The World, complete season 1 (History)
Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown, complete season 1 (FYI)
Man vs. Master: Chef Battle, complete season 1 (FYI)
Married at First Sight, complete seasons 1-4 & 7-9 (Lifetime)
Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After?, complete season 7 (Lifetime)
Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island, complete season 7 (Lifetime)
Married at First Sight: Second Chances, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
Married at First Sight: The First Year, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
Married Life Diaries, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
The Men Who Built America, complete season 1 (History)
The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen, complete season 1 (History)
Midnight Feast, complete season 1 (FYI)
Mobsters, complete season 1 (FYI)
MonsterQuest, complete season 1 (FYI)
Mountain Men, complete seasons 1-5 (History)
Mushi-shi, complete season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Obsessed, complete season 1 (History)
Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour, complete season 1 (A&E)
Panic 9-1-1, complete seasons 1-2 (A&E)
Paranormal Cops, complete season 1 (A&E)
Pawn Stars, complete seasons 2, 11, and 13-14 (History)
The Rap Game, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
Sell This House, complete season 1 (A&E)
Space Dandy, complete season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Steins;Gate, complete season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Storage Wars, complete season 12 (A&E)
Swamp People, complete season 10 (History)
Taking the Stand, season 1 (History)
The Titans That Built the World, complete season 1 (History)
Tiny House Hunting, complete season 1 (FYI)
Tiny House Nation, complete season 1 (FYI)
The Toys That Built the World, complete season 1 (History)
TRANsitioning, complete season 1 (FYI)
Unidos por la Historia, complete seasons 1-2 (History)
The UnXplained with William Shatner, complete season 3 (History)
Wahlburgers, complete seasons 1-2 (A&E)
World Food Championships, complete season 1 (FYI)
Zombie House Flipping, complete season 1 (FYI)
September 7
Grid, complete season 1 (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)
Tell Me Lies, three-episode series premiere (Hulu Original)
September 8
Wedding Season, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)
The Zone: Survival Mission, complete season 1 (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)
September 10
Capital One: College Bowl, season 2 premiere (NBC)
September 12
Monarch, series premiere (Fox)
September 14
The Handmaid’s Tale, two-episode season 5 premiere (Hulu Original)
The Come Up, series premiere (Freeform)
September 16
Atlanta, final season premiere (FX)
September 19
Best in Dough, three-episode series premiere (Hulu Original)
September 20
Reboot, three-episode series premiere (Hulu Original)
9-1-1, season 6 premiere (Fox)
The Cleaning Lady, season 2 premiere (Fox)
September 21
The Resident, season 6 premiere (Fox)
September 22
The Kardashians, season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)
Abbott Elementary, season 2 premiere (ABC)
Big Sky, season 3 premiere (ABC)
The Conners, season 5 premiere (ABC)
The Goldbergs, season 10 premiere (ABC)
Home Economics, season 3 premiere (ABC)
Lego Masters, season 3 premiere (Fox)
The Masked Singer, season 8 premiere (Fox)
Spy x Family, complete season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
September 23
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter (ABC)
September 24
Shark Tank, season 14 premiere (ABC)
September 26
Chefs vs. Wild, two-episode series premiere (Hulu Original)
Bob’s Burgers, season 13 premiere (Fox)
Celebrity Jeopardy!, series premiere (ABC)
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, season 3 premiere (ABC)
Family Guy, season 21 premiere (Fox)
The Great North, season 3 premiere (Fox)
The Rookie, season 5 premiere (ABC)
The Simpsons, season 34 premiere (Fox)
September 27
Reasonable Doubt, two-episode series premiere (Onyx/Hulu Original)
September 28
The D’Amelio Show, two-episode season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)
Bachelor in Paradise, season 8 premiere (ABC)
The Rookie: Feds, series premiere (ABC)
September 30
Ramy, complete season 3 premiere (Hulu Original)
Call Me Kat, season 3 premiere (Fox)
Hell’s Kitchen, season 21 premiere (Fox)
Welcome to Flatch, season 2 premiere (Fox)
September 2
Al Davis VS. The NFL
Dickie V
Elway to Marino
Nature Boy
Run Ricky Run
Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
The Band That Wouldn’t Die
The Two Bills
Year of the Scab
September 8
Frozen (Sing-Along)
Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
Pinocchio
Remembering
Thor: Love and Thunder
September 16
Gorongosa: Paradise Reborn
Mija
The Art of Racing in the Rain
September 23
Spies in Disguise
The Call of the Wild
September 26
Dancing with the Stars (New episode)
September 28
Andor (New episode)
Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 2 Premiere)
September 29
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (New episode)
September 30
Hocus Pocus 2
Under Wraps 2
September 1
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 3
September 7
Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)
Europe from Above (S3)
Europe from Above (S4)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (New episode)
Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)
Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
September 8
Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances
Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory – Season 1
Growing Up – Premiere
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (New episode)
Tierra Incógnita
Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)
September 9
United Sharks of America
September 14
First Alaskans (S1)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (New episode)
In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)
Short Circuit (New episode)
September 15
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (New episode)
September 19
Dancing with the Stars – Season 31 Premiere
September 21
Andor (Episodes 1-3)
Cinderella: The Reunion, a Special Edition of 20/20
Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)
Super/Natural
September 22
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (New episode)
September 23
Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
September 26
Dancing with the Stars (New episode)
September 28
Andor (New episode)
Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 2 Premiere)
September 29
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (New episode)
September 30
Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)
September 1
21 Grams
23:59
A Family Thing
The Adjustment Bureau
The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
American Beauty
American Ninja
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
An American Werewolf in London (1981)
Apartment 143
Autumn in New York
Bad Influence
Big Top Pee-Wee
Black Sunday
Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows
The Blair Witch Project
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
The Clan
Cold Creek Manor
Crazy Heart
The Descent
The Dilemma
Dust 2 Glory
Employee of the Month
Europa Report
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Failure to Launch
Fight Club
Frontera
The Ghost and the Darkness
Gorky Park
Hard Eight
He Got Game
Heartburn
Here Comes the Devil
How to Train Your Dragon
I Saw the Devil
I’m Still Here
In Time
Instructions Not Included
Intersection
Jason’s Lyric
Juan of the Dead
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Let the Right One In
The Lifeguard
Love Story
Loving Pablo
Mandrill
The Mod Squad
Moonlight & Valentino
Mother!
The Motorcycle Diaries
Mr. Baseball
My Beautiful Laundrette
Night Falls on Manhattan
Open Water
The Out-of-Towners
The Package
Pulse
The Recruit
Reign of Fire
Rescue Dawn
Rings
Role Models
Role Models Unrated
Ronaldo
Rookie of the Year
Roxanne
The Sacrament
Save The Last Dance
Shattered
The Silence of the Lambs
Sin Nombre
Skyfall
Staying Alive
Superstar
Support Your Local Sheriff
The Transporter
Trollhunter
Uncommon Valor
The Usual Suspects
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Wanted
War of the Worlds (2005)
Weekend at Bernie’s
We’re No Angels
Wild Bill
The Young Victoria
Yours, Mine & Ours
September 9
Aline
Flight/Risk
September 16
Dog
Firebird
Goodnight Mommy
The Outfit
September 19
Heatwave
September 21
Prisma
September 23
Firestarter (2022)
Memory
September 27
Our Idiot Brother
September 30
Ambulance
My Best Friend’s Exorcism
September 1
American Ninja Warrior, seasons 12-13
Friday Night Lights, seasons 1-5
Texicanas
WAGS Miami, seasons 1-2
September 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
September 7
He Is Psychometric
Prison Playbook
Reply 1988
Reply 1994
Search: WWW
Signal
The Crowned Clown
September 15
Thursday Night Football
September 23
September Mornings, season 2
September 30
JungleUn Extraño Enemigo, season 2
