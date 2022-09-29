All the new movies and TV shows streaming in October 2022

Newsletter Signup
Many Bostonians may choose to spend fall weekends apple picking, celebrating at an Oktoberfest, or engaging in some other quintessential New England fall activity. But for the region’s couch potatoes, the temptation to chill at home is immense thanks to intriguing new streaming options available on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus.
All of the major platforms are rolling out Halloween offerings for the month of October, debuting a number of creepy horror movies and spooky (but family-friendly) specials.
Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus in October 2022.
October 1
17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
60 Days In: Season 3
Any Given Sunday
Call Me by Your Name
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Chocolat
City Slickers
The Color Purple
Gladiator
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Love You, Man
Labyrinth
Land of the Lost
Last Seen Alive
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
National Lampoon’s Vacation
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Point Break (1991)
Risky Business
Robin Hood
Runaway Bride
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Vegas Vacation
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
Yes Man
October 3
Jexi
October 5
Jumping from High Places
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero
Togo
October 6
The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo
October 7
Doll House
Luckiest Girl Alive
Old People
The Redeem Team
October 9
Missing Link
October 13
Someone Borrowed
October 14
The Curse of Bridge Hollow
October 16
Dracula Untold
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
October 18
LiSA Another Great Day
October 19
The School for Good and Evil
The Stranger
October 21
Descendant
October 24
The Chalk Line
October 25
Blade of the 47 Ronin
October 26
The Good Nurse
Hellhole
Robbing Mussolini
October 27
Cici
Earthstorm
Hotel Transylvania 2
October 28
All Quiet on the Western Front
Wendell & Wild
Wild is the Wind
October 1
Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
October 3
Chip and Potato: Season 4
October 4
Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester
October 5
Bling Empire: Season 3
Nailed It!: Season 7
The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero
The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave
October 6
Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake
The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo
October 7
Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
Derry Girls: Season 3
Glitch
Kev Adams: The Real Me
Man on Pause
The Midnight Club
The Mole
Oddballs
TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2
October 10
LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2
Spirit Rangers
October 11
The Cage
DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show
Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever
Island of the Sea Wolves
October 12
Belascoarán, PI
Blackout
Easy-Bake Battle
The Nutty Boy
Wild Croc Territory
October 13
The Watcher
Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2
Exception
The Playlist
The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
October 14
Black Butterflies
Everything Calls for Salvation
Holy Family
Mismatched: Season 2
Take 1
October 15
Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween
Under the Queen’s Umbrella
October 16
Dracula Untold
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
October 17
Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant
October 18
Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles
LiSA Another Great Day
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3
October 19
The Green Glove Gang
Love Is Blind: Season 3
Notre-Dame
October 21
28 Days Haunted
Barbarians II
From Scratch
High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule
ONI: Thunder God’s Tale
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys
October 22
LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show
October 23
Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping
October 25
Barbie Epic Road Trip
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3
October 26
Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn
Love Is Blind: Season 3
October 27
Daniel Spellbound
Dubai Bling
Earthstorm
Family Reunion: Part 5
Romantic Killer
October 28
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself
Big Mouth: Season 6
Drink Masters
I AM A STALKER
If Only
My Encounter with Evil
October 29
Deadwind: Season 3
October 1
Æon Flux
Along Came A Spider
Bad News Bears
Bad Teacher
Before I Fall
Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation
Black Nativity (Director’s Cut)
Blackthorn
Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid
C.R.A.Z.Y.
Call Me By Your Name
Century of Animation Showcase: 1922-2022
Charlie St. Cloud
Christmas in Connecticut
Coneheads
Disclosure
District 9
Down Terrace
Dude Where’s My Car?
Eyimofe (This Is My Desire)
Fair Game
Federico Fellini’s Intervista
Frank
Freedomland
Grand Piano
Hoosiers
Hot Summer Nights
Hotel Mumbai
I’m Gonna Git You Sucka
Jumper
Juno
Kiss The Girls
La ronde
Let’s Be Cops
Little Women
Luci del Varieta
Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music
Meet the Spartans (Extended Version)
Miracle in Milan
My Best Friend’s Girl (Extended Version)
Navy Seals
Nightcrawler
No Place on Earth
Nothing But Trouble
Oliver!
Open Season 2
Open Season
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
Promised Land
Rock Dog
Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!
S.W.A.T. (Movie)
Silent Hill: Revelation 3D
Slacker
Spotlight
Terms of Endearment
The Adventures of Pinocchio
The American President
The Bad News Bears
The Bad News Bears Go To Japan
The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training
The Bridge on the River Kwai
The Eye
The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
The Perfect Host
The Perfect Storm
The Swimming Pool
The Two Faces of January
The Witch
Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie
To The Wonder
Twisted
Waist Deep
October 2
Housing Complex C
October 5
Eraser: Reborn
October 7
Habla Loud, Documentary Premiere
October 11
38 at the Garden, Documentary Premiere
October 17
Mr. Pickles
October 18
Mama’s Boy, Documentary Premiere
October 19
Year One: A Political Odyssey, Documentary Premiere
October 20
The Fastest Woman on Earth
October 24
Green Lantern: Beware My Power
October 26
A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Documentary Premiere
October 1
Whose Line is It Anyway?, Season 9
Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, Special Premiere
October 2
101 Places to Party Before You Die, Season 1
October 6
Folklore, Max Original Seasons 2 Premiere
Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
October 9
We Baby Bears S1E
October 10
Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere
Oh Hell, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
October 14
Blippi Wonders, Season 2A
Fixer Upper: The Castle
October 17
The Vow, Part Two Documentary Series Premiere
October 18
Batwheels, Season 1B Premiere
By Design: The Joe Caroff Story
Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A
October 20
Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
October 21
Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3
Teen Titans Go! Season 7D
Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
October 23
La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1
October 28
Garcia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
October 30
The Lost Kitchen, Season 3
The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere
October 1
A River Runs Through It
The ABCs Of Death
The ABCs Of Death 2
About Time
The Abyss
After Midnight
The Age Of Innocence
Aliens In The Attic
All About My Mother
All My Puny Sorrows
America’s Sweethearts
American Ultra
An American Citizen
As Above, So Below
Bad Milo!
Beerfest
Beyond JFK
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Blazing Saddles
Broken Embraces
Casino
Catch and Release
Cedar Rapids
Charlotte
The Covenant
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Dark Shadows
Dear White People
Desperado
The Devil Has A Name
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Did You Hear About The Morgans?
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
Don’t Say A Word
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
El Chicano
Evil Dead
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Fired Up!
Fright Night
The Fugitive
The Gallows
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II
Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah
Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla
Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack
Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy
Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla
Grandma’s Boy
The Green Hornet
The Hand That Rocks The Cradle
Higher Learning
Honeymoon
How to be Single
The Hulk
I Saw The Devil
It Might Get Loud
Jack And Diane
Layer Cake
Let Me In
Like Mike
Looper
Lords of Dogtown
Marrowbone
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Monster House
The Mortal Instruments
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2
The New Age
No Eres Tu Soy Yo
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Piranha 3-D
The Pursuit of Happyness
Q & A
Robin Hood
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Roommate
Salt
Satanic
The Sixth Sense
The Skin I Live In
Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron
Splinter
Spy Next Door
Stripper
Sunchaser
That Night
Todo Cambia
The Transporter
Turtle Beach
Twister
Tyrel
Unbreakable
Undercover Brother
V/H/S
V/H/S 2
V/H/S: Viral
Vanishing On 7th Street
Wild Wild West
Winchester
The Wheel
Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown
X-Men
XX
October 3
RBG
October 7
Hellraiser
October 10
Grimcutty
October 11
Antlers
October 12
After
October 14
Rosaline
Dashcam
Pil’s Adventure
See For Me
October 15
My Friend Dahmer
Poetic Justice
The Boy Downstairs
October 16
Being Flynn
Benediction
Sinister 2
October 20
Annabelle: Creation
Bitterbrush
October 21
Matriarch
Abandoned
Wyrm
October 24
Beba
October 25
The French Dispatch
October 29
Clean
October 31
Crimes of the Future
The Way Way Back
October 1
Huluween Dragstravaganza
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – MEMORIAL EDITION: Complete Season 1
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6
Spy x Family: Season 1 Part 2
October 2
Red Election: Complete Season 1
October 3
A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 33 Premiere
Schitt’s Creek: Complete Series
October 4
The Good Doctor: Season 6 Premiere
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 18
October 5
Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1
Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3
October 6
Locked Up Abroad: Season 12 Premiere
SurrealEstate: Complete Season 1
October 7
Alaska Daily: Series Premiere
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19 Premiere
Station 19: Season 6 Premiere
October 9
To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific: Season 9 Premiere
October 10
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 2
October 11
Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1
October 15
Catfish: The TV Show: Season 8F
My Friend Dahmer
October 17
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!
October 18
Duncanville: Final 6 Episodes
October 22
The Hair Tales: Two-Episode Series Premiere
October 7
Drumline
The Peanuts Movie
Werewolf by Night
October 12
Sofia the First
October 14
Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)
The New Mutants
October 21
Hall of Villains
October 26
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t
October 28
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
October 3
Dancing With the Stars (Episode 3)
October 5
Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, 1 episode)
Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2, 4 episodes)
The Simpsons (Season 33)
World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (Season 1)
Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Season 1)
Shipwreck Hunters Australia (Season 1)
Andor (Episode 5)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season 2 – (Episode 2)
October 6
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Episode 8)
October 7
Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)
October 10
Dancing with the Stars (Episode 4)
October 12
Big City Greens (Season 3, 4 episodes)
Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (Season 1, 6 episodes)
The Villains of Valley View (Season 1, 5 episodes)
Big Shot (Season 2)
Andor (Episode 6)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season 2 – (Episode 3)
October 13
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Episode 9)
October 17
Dancing with the Stars (Episode 5)
October 18
Dancing with the Stars (Episode 6)
October 19
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, 4 episodes)
Bear in the Big Blue House
PB&J Otter
Raven’s Home (Season 5, 8 episodes)
Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (Season 1)
The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 21)
The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)
Wicked Tuna (Season 11)
Andor (Episode 7)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season 2 – (Episode 4)
October 24
Dancing with the Stars (Episode 7)
October 26
Eureka! (Season 1, 4 episodes)
The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 2)
Andor (Episode 8)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season 2 – (Episode 5)
October 31
Dancing with the Stars (Episode 8)
October 1
12 Dates of Christmas
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
7 Days to Vegas
A Christmas in Vermont
A Christmas Solo
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery
Advantageous
Another Time
Audrey Rose
Baby Boom
Babymoon
Beat Street
Big House
Bloodrunners
Bridesmaids
Bridge and Tunnel
Buddymoon
Burnt Offerings
Christmas Crime Story
Colewell
Colors of Heaven
Cosmos
Cyrus
Dark Crimes
Daylight Savings
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Edward Scissorhands
End of Sentence
Falcon Song
Fire in the Sky
For Colored Girls
Get Shorty
Going to Brazil
Hackers
Hal King
Hannibal
Hearts and Bones
Heaven Can Wait (1978)
Hellbenders
Hickey
High-Rise
Hit By Lightning
Hondo
Hostel
Jennifer’s Body
Just Married
Land of the Lost
Last Holiday
Law Abiding Citizen
Leaving Las Vegas
Love Dot Com
Magnum Opus
Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip
Man on Fire
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is You
Murder Bury Win
My Bloody Valentine (2009)
My True Fairytale
No Alternative
Nothing Like the Holidays
Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot
Panic
Patriot Games
Piranha 3D
Ryde
Santa Claus: The Movie
Seabiscuit
Shane
Shanghai Knights
Shutter Island
Shuttlecock
Snow White and the Huntsman
Social Animals
Source Code
Summer Rental
Support the Girls
Swing Vote
Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf Too
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Devil Inside
The Dictator
The Divorce Party
The Dustwalker
The Forbidden Kingdom
The Harimaya Bridge
The Hot Chick
The Hundred-Foot Journey
The Purple Rose of Cairo
The Silence of the Lambs
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Unraveling
The Woman in Red
Two for Joy
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion – The Play
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
Universal Soldier: The Return
Up in the Air
Valentin
Vanilla Sky
Venus and Serena
Vice
Vincent and Theo
Visioneers
Wall Street
Water in a Broken Glass
Winchester
Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling
You’re in Charge
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
October 6
Bring It On, Ghost
October 9
Noah
October 11
Family Camp
The Northman
October 20
Torn Hearts
October 21
Argentina
October 24
Blacklight
October 28
Run Sweetheart Run
The Devil’s Hour
Downton Abbey: A New Era
October 31
Unhuman
October 6
Bring It On, Ghost
October 7
Catherine Called Birdy
October 19
May I Help You
October 20
American Horror Story Season 10
October 21
Modern Love Tokyo
The Peripheral
October 22
Hush Hush
