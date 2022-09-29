Streaming All the new movies and TV shows streaming in October 2022 A full list of new streaming options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney Plus in October 2022. A scene from the Netflix original movie "All Quiet on the Western Front." Reiner Bajo

Many Bostonians may choose to spend fall weekends apple picking, celebrating at an Oktoberfest, or engaging in some other quintessential New England fall activity. But for the region’s couch potatoes, the temptation to chill at home is immense thanks to intriguing new streaming options available on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus.

All of the major platforms are rolling out Halloween offerings for the month of October, debuting a number of creepy horror movies and spooky (but family-friendly) specials.

Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus in October 2022.

New Streaming on Netflix

Movies

October 1

Advertisement:

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

October 3

Jexi

October 5

Jumping from High Places

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero

Togo

October 6

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

October 7

Doll House

Luckiest Girl Alive

Old People

The Redeem Team

October 9

Missing Link

October 13

Someone Borrowed

October 14

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

October 16

Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

October 18

LiSA Another Great Day

October 19

The School for Good and Evil

The Stranger

October 21

Descendant

October 24

The Chalk Line

October 25

Blade of the 47 Ronin

Advertisement:

October 26

The Good Nurse

Hellhole

Robbing Mussolini

October 27

Cici

Earthstorm

Hotel Transylvania 2

October 28

All Quiet on the Western Front

Wendell & Wild

Wild is the Wind

TV Shows/Specials

October 1

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

October 3

Chip and Potato: Season 4

October 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester

October 5

Bling Empire: Season 3

Nailed It!: Season 7

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave

October 6

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

October 7

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

Derry Girls: Season 3

Glitch

Kev Adams: The Real Me

Man on Pause

The Midnight Club

The Mole

Oddballs

TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2

October 10

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2

Spirit Rangers

October 11

The Cage

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever

Island of the Sea Wolves

October 12

Belascoarán, PI

Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle

The Nutty Boy

Wild Croc Territory

October 13

The Watcher

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2

Exception

The Playlist

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

October 14

Black Butterflies

Everything Calls for Salvation

Holy Family

Mismatched: Season 2

Take 1

October 15

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen’s Umbrella

October 16

Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Advertisement:

October 17

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant

October 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles

LiSA Another Great Day

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3

October 19

The Green Glove Gang

Love Is Blind: Season 3

Notre-Dame

October 21

28 Days Haunted

Barbarians II

From Scratch

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys

October 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

October 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping

October 25

Barbie Epic Road Trip

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3

October 26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn

Love Is Blind: Season 3

October 27

Daniel Spellbound

Dubai Bling

Earthstorm

Family Reunion: Part 5

Romantic Killer

October 28

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Big Mouth: Season 6

Drink Masters

I AM A STALKER

If Only

My Encounter with Evil

October 29

Deadwind: Season 3

New Streaming on HBO Max

Movies

October 1

Æon Flux

Along Came A Spider

Bad News Bears

Bad Teacher

Before I Fall

Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation

Black Nativity (Director’s Cut)

Blackthorn

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid

C.R.A.Z.Y.

Call Me By Your Name

Century of Animation Showcase: 1922-2022

Charlie St. Cloud

Christmas in Connecticut

Coneheads

Disclosure

District 9

Down Terrace

Dude Where’s My Car?

Eyimofe (This Is My Desire)

Fair Game

Federico Fellini’s Intervista

Frank

Freedomland

Grand Piano

Hoosiers

Hot Summer Nights

Hotel Mumbai

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka

Jumper

Juno

Kiss The Girls

La ronde

Let’s Be Cops

Little Women

Luci del Varieta

Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music

Advertisement:

Meet the Spartans (Extended Version)

Miracle in Milan

My Best Friend’s Girl (Extended Version)

Navy Seals

Nightcrawler

No Place on Earth

Nothing But Trouble

Oliver!

Open Season 2

Open Season

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Promised Land

Rock Dog

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!

S.W.A.T. (Movie)

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D

Slacker

Spotlight

Terms of Endearment

The Adventures of Pinocchio

The American President

The Bad News Bears

The Bad News Bears Go To Japan

The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training

The Bridge on the River Kwai

The Eye

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

The Perfect Host

The Perfect Storm

The Swimming Pool

The Two Faces of January

The Witch

Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie

To The Wonder

Twisted

Waist Deep

October 2

Housing Complex C

October 5

Eraser: Reborn

October 7

Habla Loud, Documentary Premiere

October 11

38 at the Garden, Documentary Premiere

October 17

Mr. Pickles

October 18

Mama’s Boy, Documentary Premiere

October 19

Year One: A Political Odyssey, Documentary Premiere

October 20

The Fastest Woman on Earth

October 24

Green Lantern: Beware My Power

October 26

A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Documentary Premiere

TV Shows/Specials

October 1

Whose Line is It Anyway?, Season 9

Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, Special Premiere

October 2

101 Places to Party Before You Die, Season 1

October 6

Folklore, Max Original Seasons 2 Premiere

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Advertisement:

Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

October 9

We Baby Bears S1E

October 10

Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere

Oh Hell, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

October 14

Blippi Wonders, Season 2A

Fixer Upper: The Castle

October 17

The Vow, Part Two Documentary Series Premiere

October 18

Batwheels, Season 1B Premiere

By Design: The Joe Caroff Story

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A

October 20

Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

October 21

Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3

Teen Titans Go! Season 7D

Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

October 23

La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1

October 28

Garcia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

October 30

The Lost Kitchen, Season 3

The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere

New Streaming on Hulu

Movies

October 1

A River Runs Through It

The ABCs Of Death

The ABCs Of Death 2

About Time

The Abyss

After Midnight

The Age Of Innocence

Aliens In The Attic

All About My Mother

All My Puny Sorrows

America’s Sweethearts

American Ultra

An American Citizen

As Above, So Below

Bad Milo!

Beerfest

Beyond JFK

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

Blazing Saddles

Broken Embraces

Casino

Catch and Release

Cedar Rapids

Charlotte

The Covenant

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Dark Shadows

Dear White People

Desperado

The Devil Has A Name

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

Don’t Say A Word

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

Advertisement:

El Chicano

Evil Dead

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Fired Up!

Fright Night

The Fugitive

The Gallows

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla

Grandma’s Boy

The Green Hornet

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle

Higher Learning

Honeymoon

How to be Single

The Hulk

I Saw The Devil

It Might Get Loud

Jack And Diane

Layer Cake

Let Me In

Like Mike

Looper

Lords of Dogtown

Marrowbone

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Monster House

The Mortal Instruments

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2

The New Age

No Eres Tu Soy Yo

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Piranha 3-D

The Pursuit of Happyness

Q & A

Robin Hood

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Roommate

Salt

Satanic

The Sixth Sense

The Skin I Live In

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron

Splinter

Spy Next Door

Stripper

Sunchaser

That Night

Todo Cambia

The Transporter

Turtle Beach

Twister

Tyrel

Unbreakable

Undercover Brother

V/H/S

V/H/S 2

V/H/S: Viral

Vanishing On 7th Street

Wild Wild West

Winchester

The Wheel

Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown

Advertisement:

X-Men

XX

October 3

RBG

October 7

Hellraiser

October 10

Grimcutty

October 11

Antlers

October 12

After

October 14

Rosaline

Dashcam

Pil’s Adventure

See For Me

October 15

My Friend Dahmer

Poetic Justice

The Boy Downstairs

October 16

Being Flynn

Benediction

Sinister 2

October 20

Annabelle: Creation

Bitterbrush

October 21

Matriarch

Abandoned

Wyrm

October 24

Beba

October 25

The French Dispatch

October 29

Clean

October 31

Crimes of the Future

The Way Way Back

TV Shows/Specials

October 1

Huluween Dragstravaganza

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – MEMORIAL EDITION: Complete Season 1

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6

Spy x Family: Season 1 Part 2

October 2

Red Election: Complete Season 1

October 3

A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 33 Premiere

Schitt’s Creek: Complete Series

October 4

The Good Doctor: Season 6 Premiere

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 18

October 5

Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1

Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3

October 6

Locked Up Abroad: Season 12 Premiere

SurrealEstate: Complete Season 1

October 7

Alaska Daily: Series Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19 Premiere

Station 19: Season 6 Premiere

October 9

To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific: Season 9 Premiere

October 10

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 2

October 11

Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1

October 15

Catfish: The TV Show: Season 8F

My Friend Dahmer

October 17

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!

October 18

Duncanville: Final 6 Episodes

October 22

The Hair Tales: Two-Episode Series Premiere

New Streaming on Disney Plus

Movies

October 7

Drumline

The Peanuts Movie

Werewolf by Night

October 12

Sofia the First

October 14

Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)

The New Mutants

October 21

Hall of Villains

October 26

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t

October 28

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Advertisement:

Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

TV Shows/Specials

October 3

Dancing With the Stars (Episode 3)

October 5

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, 1 episode)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2, 4 episodes)

The Simpsons (Season 33)

World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (Season 1)

Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Season 1)

Shipwreck Hunters Australia (Season 1)

Andor (Episode 5)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season 2 – (Episode 2)

October 6

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Episode 8)

October 7

Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)

October 10

Dancing with the Stars (Episode 4)

October 12

Big City Greens (Season 3, 4 episodes)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (Season 1, 6 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Big Shot (Season 2)

Andor (Episode 6)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season 2 – (Episode 3)

October 13

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Episode 9)

October 17

Dancing with the Stars (Episode 5)

October 18

Dancing with the Stars (Episode 6)

October 19

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Bear in the Big Blue House

PB&J Otter

Raven’s Home (Season 5, 8 episodes)

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (Season 1)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 21)

The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)

Wicked Tuna (Season 11)

Andor (Episode 7)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season 2 – (Episode 4)

October 24

Dancing with the Stars (Episode 7)

October 26

Eureka! (Season 1, 4 episodes)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 2)

Andor (Episode 8)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season 2 – (Episode 5)

October 31

Dancing with the Stars (Episode 8)

New Streaming on Amazon Prime

Movies

October 1

12 Dates of Christmas

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

7 Days to Vegas

A Christmas in Vermont

A Christmas Solo

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery

Advertisement:

Advantageous

Another Time

Audrey Rose

Baby Boom

Babymoon

Beat Street

Big House

Bloodrunners

Bridesmaids

Bridge and Tunnel

Buddymoon

Burnt Offerings

Christmas Crime Story

Colewell

Colors of Heaven

Cosmos

Cyrus

Dark Crimes

Daylight Savings

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

Edward Scissorhands

End of Sentence

Falcon Song

Fire in the Sky

For Colored Girls

Get Shorty

Going to Brazil

Hackers

Hal King

Hannibal

Hearts and Bones

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

Hellbenders

Hickey

High-Rise

Hit By Lightning

Hondo

Hostel

Jennifer’s Body

Just Married

Land of the Lost

Last Holiday

Law Abiding Citizen

Leaving Las Vegas

Love Dot Com

Magnum Opus

Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip

Man on Fire

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is You

Murder Bury Win

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

My True Fairytale

No Alternative

Nothing Like the Holidays

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot

Panic

Patriot Games

Piranha 3D

Ryde

Santa Claus: The Movie

Seabiscuit

Shane

Shanghai Knights

Shutter Island

Shuttlecock

Snow White and the Huntsman

Social Animals

Source Code

Summer Rental

Support the Girls

Swing Vote

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Too

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Devil Inside

The Dictator

The Divorce Party

The Dustwalker

The Forbidden Kingdom

The Harimaya Bridge

The Hot Chick

The Hundred-Foot Journey

The Purple Rose of Cairo

The Silence of the Lambs

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Unraveling

The Woman in Red

Two for Joy

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion – The Play

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning

Advertisement:

Universal Soldier: The Return

Up in the Air

Valentin

Vanilla Sky

Venus and Serena

Vice

Vincent and Theo

Visioneers

Wall Street

Water in a Broken Glass

Winchester

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling

You’re in Charge

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

October 6

Bring It On, Ghost

October 9

Noah

October 11

Family Camp

The Northman

October 20

Torn Hearts

October 21

Argentina

October 24

Blacklight

October 28

Run Sweetheart Run

The Devil’s Hour

Downton Abbey: A New Era

October 31

Unhuman

TV Shows/Specials

October 6

Bring It On, Ghost

October 7

Catherine Called Birdy

October 19

May I Help You

October 20

American Horror Story Season 10

October 21

Modern Love Tokyo

The Peripheral

October 22

Hush Hush