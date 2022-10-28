Streaming 5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Georgina Campbell in "Barbarian." 20th Century Studios

Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more.

Many recommendations are for new shows, while others are for under-the-radar releases you might have missed or classics that are about to depart a streaming service at the end of the month.

Have a new favorite movie or show you think we should know about? Let us know in the comments, or email [email protected] Looking for even more great streaming options? Check out previous editions of our must-watch list here.

Movies

“Barbarian”

When Tess (Georgina Campbell) arrives at the rental home she booked in Detroit, Keith (Bill Skarsgård) is already there. A mistaken case of double-booking, or something much more sinister? You may think you have a general idea of where “Barbarian” is going after watching the trailer. Trust us, you don’t — and the less you know going in, the greater a viewing experience you’ll have with “Barbarian.”

Advertisement:

How to watch: “Barbarian” is streaming on HBO Max.

“Let the Right One In”

From the publication of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” in 1897 to Stephenie Meyer’s contemporary “Twilight” novels, vampires have often been the most overtly romantic (and often sexual) creatures of the horror genre. In the 2008 Swedish film “Let The Right One In,” the trope is at play once more, as bullied teen Oskar forms a relationship with the cool vampire next door, Eli. Oskar is fighting to rid himself of his tormentors, and Eli is desperate for fresh blood, with authorities closing in on her. It’s a match made in Heaven — or in the suburbs of Stockholm, anyway.

How to watch: “Let the Right One In” is streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

“Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues”

Whether you’re deeply familiar with the life story of Louis Armstrong or only know the legendary jazz musician for “What A Wonderful World,” Apple TV’s new documentary “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” offers an in-depth and deeply compelling look at Armstrong. One of the most influential figures in musical history — whose impact is oft-neglected because of how long ago he changed the game — Armstrong is seen growing up in New Orleans, rising to prominence in the 1920s, and retaining his power up until his death in the 1970s. Using both archival footage and recently unearthed home recordings and personal conversations, director Sacha Jenkins strips away much of the artifice of a standard documentary, letting the images of Armstrong stand alone.

Advertisement:

How to watch: “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” is streaming on Apple TV+.

TV

“Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities”

Despite his name being right there in this horror anthology show’s title, Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”) does not direct any of the eight episodes, instead serving as a Rod Serling-esque guide in the opening minutes of each new ghastly chapter. No matter, as del Toro has assembled a murderer’s row of directing talent, including Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”), Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”), and Ana Lily Amirpour (“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”), giving them free rein to bring their own style to each cautionary tale.

How to watch: “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” is streaming on Netflix.

“The White Lotus”

This is the absolute last call to get on board the “White Lotus” train before Mike White’s pitch-black HBO comedy returns for a second season on Sunday. Season 1, which won 10 Emmys, took place at the White Lotus resort on Maui, where a group of deeply flawed and hugely entitled guests (and the staff forced to tolerate them) live out their dramas over the course of six episodes. Season 2 moves to the White Lotus in Sicily, where an almost completely new cast of malcontents will entertain viewers with their revulsive behavior. We say “almost,” because there is one beloved character returning from Season 1: Tanya, a flighty woman played by Boston native Jennifer Coolidge (“Legally Blonde”).

Advertisement:

How to watch: “The White Lotus” is streaming on HBO Max. Season 2 of “The White Lotus” premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO.