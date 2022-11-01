Streaming John Krasinski is on the run in ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Season 3 trailer The eight-episode season starring the Newton native debuts Dec. 21. John Krasinski and Michael Kelly in Season 3 of "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan." Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video

Early in the first trailer for Season 3 of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” John Krasinski sums up the latest threat facing America.

“A small group of hard-line Russians formed a plan to preserve the U.S.S.R.,” the Newton native, playing CIA operative Jack Ryan, tells a room of government bureaucrats. “Use a nuclear strike to create chaos. The weapon has been built and is on the move.”

According to a plot synopsis of “Jack Ryan” Season 3 provided by Prime Video, the hard-line Russian group is known as the Sokol Project, which has been biding its time for 50 years in order to restore the Soviet Empire to its former glory — and start another World War while they’re at it.

When Ryan seeks to confirm his intel, he is implicated in a larger conspiracy. Accused of treason, Jack is on the run from the U.S. government, with former friends and allies seeking to bring him down.

Krasinski will be joined for Season 3 by veteran cast members Wendell Pierce (“The Wire”) and Michael Kelly (“Man of Steel”) as CIA Officer James Greer and former CIA Officer Mike November, respectively. New to the main cast this season are Nina Hoss (“Tár”) as Czech President Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel (“Get Out”) as CIA Rome Station Chief Elizabeth Wright.

According to Deadline, Season 4 of “Jack Ryan” will be the show’s last, while Amazon is currently working on developing a spinoff starring Michael Peña, who will join the cast in Season 4.

All eight episodes of Season 3 of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” will premiere December 21 on Prime Video.

Watch the trailer below.