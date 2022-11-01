All the new movies and TV shows streaming in November 2022

Need weekend plans?
Even though Halloween decorations still adorn houses and the temperature in Boston remains in the 60s, November 1 marks the unofficial start of the holiday season. The sudden shift from spooky to merry is evident not only at retail stores, but on your favorite streaming platform as well, where many new streaming options this month are of the holiday variety.
HBO Max will cater to fans of the 1983 Christmas classic “A Christmas Story” with the new sequel “A Christmas Story Christmas,” while Disney+ will debut a new stop-motion special, “Mickey Saves Christmas.”
Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus in November 2022.
November 1
The Takeover – Netflix Film
Attack on Finland
The Bad Guys
The Bodyguard
Dennis the Menace
Dolphin Tale
The Legend of Zorro
The Little Rascals
The Little Rascals Save the Day
Man on a Ledge
The Mask of Zorro
Mile 22
Moneyball
Notting Hill
Oblivion
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Still Alice
Think Like a Man
Training Day
Up in the Air
November 4
Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman – Netflix Film
November 5
Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste – Netflix Documentary
November 6
Captain Phillips
November 8
The Claus Family 2 – Netflix Film
November 9
Angels & Demons
The Railway Man
The Soccer Football Movie – Netflix Film
November 10
Falling for Christmas – Netflix Film
Lost Bullet 2 – Netflix Film
State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith – Netflix Documentary
November 11
Capturing the Killer Nurse – Netflix Documentary
Don’t Leave – Netflix Film
Goosebumps
Is That Black Enough for You?!? – Netflix Documentary
Monica, O My Darling – Netflix Film
My Father’s Dragon – Netflix Film
November 14
Stutz – Netflix Documentary
November 16
In Her Hands – Netflix Documentary
The Lost Lotteries – Netflix Film
Off Track – Netflix Film
Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo – Netflix Documentary
The Wonder – Netflix Film
November 17
Bantú Mama
Christmas with You – Netflix Film
I Am Vanessa Guillen – Netflix Documentary
November 18
Slumberland – Netflix Film
The Violence Action – Netflix Film
November 23
The Boxtrolls
Christmas on Mistletoe Farm – Netflix Film
Lesson Plan – Netflix Film
The Swimmers – Netflix Film
Who’s a Good Boy? – Netflix Film
November 24
The Noel Diary – Netflix Film
Southpaw
The Vanishing
Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
November 25
Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich – Netflix Documentary
November 30
A Man of Action – Netflix Film
My Name is Vendetta – Netflix Film
The Lost Patient – Netflix Film
Take Your Pills: Xanax – Netflix Documentary
November 1
Gabby’s Dollhouse, season 6 – Netflix Family
The Takeover – Netflix Film
Young Royals, season 2 – Netflix Series
Key & Peele, seasons 1-3
Top Gear, season 31
November 2
The Final Score — Netflix Series
Killer Sally – Netflix Documentary
November 3
Blockbuster – Netflix Series
The Dragon Prince, season 4 – Netflix Family
Panayotis Pascot: Almost – Netflix Comedy
November 4
Buying Beverly Hills – Netflix Series
The Fabulous – Netflix Series
Lookism – Netflix Anime
Manifest, season 4, part 1 – Netflix Series
November 7
Deepa & Anoop, season 2 – Netflix Family
November 8
Behind Every Star – Netflix Series
Minions & More Volume 2
Neal Brennan: Blocks – Netflix Comedy
Triviaverse – Netflix Special
November 9
The Crown, season 5 – Netflix Series
FIFA Uncovered – Netflix Documentary
November 10
Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia – Netflix Series
Warrior Nun, season 2 – Netflix Series
November 11
Ancient Apocalypse – Netflix Documentary
Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under, season 2 – Netflix Series
Laguna Beach, seasons 1-2
November 14
Teletubbies – Netflix Family
November 15
Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy – Netflix Comedy
Johanna Nordström: Call the Police – Netflix Comedy
Jurassic World Camp Cretacecous: Hidden Adventure – Netflix Family
Run for the Money – Netflix Series
November 16
Mind Your Manners – Netflix Series
November 17
1899 – Netflix Series
Dead to Me, season 3 – Netflix Series
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? – Netflix Documentary
November 18
The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 — Netflix Family
Elite, season 6 – Netflix Series
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, season 5 – Netflix Series
Inside Job: Part 2 – Netflix Series
Reign Supreme – Netflix Series
Somebody – Netflix Series
November 21
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday – Netflix Family
StoryBots: Answer Time – Netflix Family
November 22
LEGO: City Adventures, season 4
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would – Netflix Comedy
November 23
Blood, Sex & Royalty – Netflix Documentary
Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border – Netflix Documentary
The Unbroken Voice – Netflix Series
Wednesday – Netflix Series
November 24
First Love – Netflix Series
November 25
Blood & Water, season 3 – Netflix Series
November 28
The Action Pack Saves Christmas – Netflix Family
November 29
The Creature Cases, season 2 – Netflix Family
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields – Netflix Documentary
Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic – Netflix Comedy
November 30
Snack VS. Chef – Netflix Series
November 1
!Three Amigos!, 1986
(500) Days of Summer, 2009
50 First Dates, 2004
Accepted, 2006
Amazing Grace, 2006
American Boy: A Profile of Steven Prince, 1978
Arthur Christmas, 2011
The Automat, 2021
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
The Big Shave, 1967
The Bucket List, 2007
Caddyshack, 1980
A Christmas Dream, 1984
City Hall, 1996
Devil’s Due, 2014
Draft Day, 2014
Equals, 2015
Excess Baggage, 1997
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money, 1999
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter, 1999
A Guy Thing, 2003
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone: Magical Movie Mode, 2001
Ingrid Goes West, 2017
It’s Not Just You, Murray!, 1974
Italianamerican, 1974
Leatherface, 2017
Legion, 2020
Little Woods, 2018
Lizzie, 2018
Loser, 2000
The Man With Two Brains, 1983
A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy, 1982
A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014 (Extended Version),
Miss Sloane, 2016
Morris From America, 2016
Mr. Mom, 1983
Murder In The First, 1995
My Beautiful Laundrette, 1985
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
The Next Karate Kid, 1994
Never Goin’ Back, 2018
Neighbors, 2014
Pieces of April, 2003
A Prayer Before Dawn, 2017
Prom Night, 2008
Race, 2016
Raging Bull, 1980
Richard III, 1995
Se7en, 1995
See How They Run, 2022
Shutter, 2008 (Extended Version)
Slice, 2018
Star Trek Generations, 1994 (Director’s Cut)
Star Trek II The Wrath Of Khan, 1982
Star Trek III The Search For Spock, 1984
Star Trek IV The Voyage Home, 1986
Star Trek The Motion Picture, 1979 (Director’s Cut)
Star Trek V The Final Frontier, 1989
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, 1991 (Director’s Cut)
Star Trek: First Contact, 1996
Star Trek: Insurrection, 1998
Star Trek: Nemesis, 2002
Stargate, 1994 (Director’s Cut),
Time Freak, 2018
What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?, 1992
While We’re Young, 2014
Yentl, 1983
November 8
Say Hey, Willie Mays!, 2022
November 11
Fruitvale Station, 2013
November 13
Hazlo Como Hombre, 2017
November 16
Entourage, 2015
Master of Light (HBO Documentary)
November 17
A Christmas Story Christmas, 2022
Muxes, Max Original Premiere
Santa Camp, Max Original Premiere
November 18
Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida
November 20
King Tweety, 2022
November 21
Ben Is Back
November 23
Shaq
November 24
A Christmas Mystery, 2022
Holiday Harmony, 2022
Love, Lizzo, Max Original Premiere
November 29
My So-Called High School Rank (HBO Original Documentary)
Piano Y Mujer 2
November 3
Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?, Max Original Premiere
Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty, Max Original Premiere
My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Sesame Street, Season 53 Premiere
Titans, Max Original Season 4
November 4
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 7
November 5
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1B
November 8
Batwheels Season 1C
Craig of the Creek, Season 4D
November 9
All Rise, Season 3A
Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals
November 10
HBO First Look: The Menu
The Big Brunch, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Critic (El Crítico), Max Original Premiere
November 11
The Craftsman, Season 2
Entre Nos: The Winners 3
For the Love of Kitchens, Season 2
Ian Lara: Romantic Comedy
November 12
Lil Rel Howery: I Said It: Y’all Thinking It
November 13
Luna’s World (aka No Mundo Da Luna), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
November 17
Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
November 18
Food Affair with Mark Wiens, Max Original Premiere
November 19
2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
November 25
We’re Here, Season 3 Premiere
November 1
God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (Hulu Original)
12 Dates of Christmas
28 Weeks Later
8 Mile
A Merry Friggin’ Christmas
Adaptation
Along Came Polly
Aquamarine
Baby Boy
Battle of the Year
Black Christmas (2006)
The Call
Can’t Hardly Wait
Carpool
Cast Away
Catering Christmas
Christmas on the Farm
City of Angels
Dawn of the Dead
Deck the Halls
Devil in a Blue Dress
Fools Rush In
Goodbye Lover
Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas
Hall Pass
Horses of McBride
The Hundred-Foot Journey
I Am Not Your Negro
I Am Number Four
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
It’s Christmas Carol!
The Jane Austen Book Club
Julie & Julia
Kollek
The Last Song
Legends of the Fall
The Magic Crystal
Mama
Mamma Mia!
Mas Negro Que La Noche
Meet Joe Black
Mom and Dad
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
My Bloody Valentine
My Scientology Movie
Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?!
Nativity Rocks!
The Net
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Night of the Living Dead
Norman
Not Another Teen Movie
Notting Hill
The Nutcracker
Oblivion
Office Space
Once Upon A Time In Mexico
Open Season 3
The Patriot
The Perfect Storm
Perks of Being a Wallflower
Poetic Justice
Punch-Drunk Love
The Raven
Santa Claus: The Movie
Santa Who?
Say Anything
Second Best
Secret Window
The Sessions
Shanghai Knights
Shaun of the Dead
Silent Hill
Snakes on a Plane
Snowglobe
Sommersby
Spanglish
Still Alice
Stir Crazy
The Sweetest Thing
Talk to Her
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
This Means War
The Three Stooges
Tootsie
Ultraviolet
Underworld
Underworld Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Underworld Awakening
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
November 2
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw 3D
November 3
Dreaming Walls
November 4
All I Want for Christmas
Christmas Child
Christmas on Repeat
Funny Thing About Love
Good Neighbor
Menorah in the Middle
My Christmas Fiancé
Noelle
Passion of the Christ
Santa Games
Saving Christmas
November 7
Nektronic
November 8
War Dogs
November 10
Warm Bodies
November 11
Code Name Banshee
First Love
Fruitvale Station
Pil’s Adventure
November 13
A Merry Christmas Wish
Catch the Fair One
November 15
10.0 Earthquake
12 Pups of Christmas
2:22
A Christmas Movie Christmas
Christmas Crush
Christmas Perfection
Every Other Holiday
Georgia Rule
Ghost Team: Unrated
Mistletoe & Menorahs
The Dinner
November 16
Johnny English Strikes Again
November 17
Country Christmas Album
My Old School
The Spruces and the Pines
November 18
An En Vogue Christmas
The Forgiven
Merry Kissmas
November 20
Dual
November 24
A Christmas Winter Song
A Unicorn for Christmas
Merry Kiss Cam
November 25
A Snow White Christmas
Four Cousins and a Christmas
The Immaculate Room
Wrong Place
November 26
A Banquet
Alone Together
How to Please a Woman
November 1
God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (Hulu Original)
America’s Next Top Model, complete season 23 (CBS)
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, complete seasons 11-12 (Viacom)
Girl Code, complete seasons 1-2 (Viacom)
My Super Sweet 16, complete seasons 4 & 6 (Viacom)
Naruto Shippuden, season 1, episodes 366-377 (DUBBED) (Viz)
Punk’d, complete seasons 1-2 (Viacom)
True Life, complete seasons 11-12 (Viacom)
Undercover Boss, complete season 7 & 11 (CBS)
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, season 1C (Disney XD)
November 4
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, series premiere
November 9
All Rise, season 3A (OWN)
November 16
Where is Private Dulaney?, complete limited series (ABC News/Hulu Original)
November 17
Dragons: The Nine Realms, complete season 4 (Hulu Original)
FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble, series premiere (Only on Hulu)
November 21
Death in the Dorms, complete limited series (ABC News/Hulu Original)
November 22
Welcome to Chippendales, two-episode series premiere (Hulu Original)
November 25
The Croods: Family Tree, complete season 5 (Hulu Original)
November 29
Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)
November 4
The Gift
Ocean’s Breath
Saving Notre Dame
Shortsgiving
November 11
Eyewitness: D-Day
Fire of Love
Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)
Port Security: Hamburg
Sea of Shadows
November 18
Game of Sharks
Genoa Bridge Disaster
Virus Hunters
Disenchanted, Disney+ original premiere
Mickey: The Story of a Mouse, Disney+ original premiere
November 2
Airport Security, seasons 1-3
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog, season 2
Critter Fixers: Country Vets, season 4
Dino Ranch, season 2, 6 episodes
Locked Up Abroad, season 3, 9 episodes, season 4, 3 episodes, seasons 5-11
To Catch a Smuggler, seasons 1-3
Donna Hay Christmas, Disney+ original premiere
November 3
Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Disney+ original premiere
November 4
Director by Night, Disney+ original premiere
Marvel Studios Legends: “King T’challa,” “Princess Shuri,” and “The Dora Milaje,” Disney+ original premiere
November 9
Breakthrough, seasons 1-2
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown, season 1
The Lion Ranger, season 1
World’s Deadliest, season 3
The Montaners, Disney+ original 5-episode premiere
Save Our Squad with David Beckham, Disney+ original season 1 premiere (all episodes streaming)
The Tatami Time Machine Blues, Disney+ original season 1 premiere (all episodes streaming)
Zootopia+ (shorts), Disney+ original premiere (all shorts streaming)
November 16
Atlas of Cursed Places, season 1
Ice Road Rescue, season 6
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals, season 2, 11 episodes
Ultimate Survival WWII, season 1
World’s Deadliest Snake, season 1
Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, Disney+ original season 1 premiere (all episodes streaming)
The Santa Clauses, Disney+ original 2-episode premiere
November 18
Me & Mickey (Shorts), season 1, 20 episodes
Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog, season 1
Mickey Mousekersize, season 1
Best in Snow, Disney+ original premiere
The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse, Disney+ original premiere
November 20
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, Disney+ original concert event
November 23
Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer, season 1
Last of the Giants: Wild Fish, season 1
Puppy Dog Pals, season 5, 2 episodes
The Villains of Valley View, season 1, 4 episodes
Witness to Disaster, season 1
World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins, season 1
Daddies On Request, Disney+ original premiere (all episodes streaming)
November 25
Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force, special
Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean, special
The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Disney+ original premiere
November 28
Mickey Saves Christmas
November 30
Buried Secrets of WWII, season 1
Firebuds, season 1, 3 episodes
Spidey and His Amazing Friends, season 2, 4 episodes
The Witch Doctor Will See You Now, season 1
Willow, Disney+ original premiere
November 1
10 Things I Hate About You
2 Days In The Valley
A Belle for Christmas
A Christmas Carol (1984)
American Gigolo
Anita
Arthur Christmas
Black Rain
Brown Sugar
Coffy
Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop
Contraband
Cousins
Domestic Disturbance
Down To Earth
Face/Off
Fruitvale Station
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Heaven’s Gate
High Fidelity
Hitman
Hitman (Uncut)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
Jacob’s Ladder
Jumping the Broom
Just Like Heaven
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Kingdom of Heaven (Directors Cut Roadshow Version)
Men At Work
Miami Blues
MouseHunt
Nick of Time
Once Upon a Time in the West
Primal Fear
Prince Avalanche
Road to Perdition
Salvador
Scrooged
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Sliver
Something Wild
Soul Plane
Surviving Christmas
Tales From The Darkside: The Movie
The Barefoot Contessa
The Big Country
The Doors
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Machinist
The Madness of King George
The Manchurian Candidate
The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
The Pope of Greenwich Village
The Professional
The Relic
The Sum of All Fears
Things We Lost in the Fire
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot
Tooth Fairy 2
Train
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
War Horse
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!
November 2
Cujo
November 3
The Cabin in the Woods
November 4
My Policeman
November 10
Autumn Beat
Warm Bodies
November 11
The English
From the Top of My Lungs
Mammals
La Caida / Dive
November 18
The People We Hate At The Wedding
November 23
Good Night Oppy
Cyrano
November 27
Angry Angel
November 29
Angel Falls Christmas
November 4
El Presidente: The Corruption Game, season 2
November 9
Savage X Fenty Vol. 4
November 15
The Mindy Project, seasons 1-6
November 22
Animal Kingdom, season 6
