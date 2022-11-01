Streaming All the new movies and TV shows streaming in November 2022 A full list of new streaming options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney+ in November 2022. Amy Adams as Giselle and Maya Rudolph as Malvina Monroe in "Disenchanted." Jonathan Hession/Disney

Even though Halloween decorations still adorn houses and the temperature in Boston remains in the 60s, November 1 marks the unofficial start of the holiday season. The sudden shift from spooky to merry is evident not only at retail stores, but on your favorite streaming platform as well, where many new streaming options this month are of the holiday variety.

HBO Max will cater to fans of the 1983 Christmas classic “A Christmas Story” with the new sequel “A Christmas Story Christmas,” while Disney+ will debut a new stop-motion special, “Mickey Saves Christmas.”

Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus in November 2022.

New Streaming on Netflix

Movies

November 1

The Takeover – Netflix Film

Attack on Finland

The Bad Guys

The Bodyguard

Dennis the Menace

Dolphin Tale

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Rascals

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Man on a Ledge

The Mask of Zorro

Mile 22

Moneyball

Notting Hill

Oblivion

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Still Alice

Think Like a Man

Training Day

Up in the Air

November 4

Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman – Netflix Film

November 5

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste – Netflix Documentary

November 6

Captain Phillips

November 8

The Claus Family 2 – Netflix Film

November 9

Angels & Demons

The Railway Man

The Soccer Football Movie – Netflix Film

November 10

Falling for Christmas – Netflix Film

Lost Bullet 2 – Netflix Film

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith – Netflix Documentary

November 11

Capturing the Killer Nurse – Netflix Documentary

Don’t Leave – Netflix Film

Goosebumps

Is That Black Enough for You?!? – Netflix Documentary

Monica, O My Darling – Netflix Film

My Father’s Dragon – Netflix Film

November 14

Stutz – Netflix Documentary

November 16

In Her Hands – Netflix Documentary

The Lost Lotteries – Netflix Film

Off Track – Netflix Film

Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo – Netflix Documentary

The Wonder – Netflix Film

November 17

Bantú Mama

Christmas with You – Netflix Film

I Am Vanessa Guillen – Netflix Documentary

November 18

Slumberland – Netflix Film

The Violence Action – Netflix Film

November 23

The Boxtrolls

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm – Netflix Film

Lesson Plan – Netflix Film

The Swimmers – Netflix Film

Who’s a Good Boy? – Netflix Film

November 24

The Noel Diary – Netflix Film

Southpaw

The Vanishing

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

November 25

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich – Netflix Documentary

November 30

A Man of Action – Netflix Film

My Name is Vendetta – Netflix Film

The Lost Patient – Netflix Film

Take Your Pills: Xanax – Netflix Documentary

TV Shows/Specials

November 1

Gabby’s Dollhouse, season 6 – Netflix Family

The Takeover – Netflix Film

Young Royals, season 2 – Netflix Series

Key & Peele, seasons 1-3

Top Gear, season 31

November 2

The Final Score — Netflix Series

Killer Sally – Netflix Documentary

November 3

Blockbuster – Netflix Series

The Dragon Prince, season 4 – Netflix Family

Panayotis Pascot: Almost – Netflix Comedy

November 4

Buying Beverly Hills – Netflix Series

The Fabulous – Netflix Series

Lookism – Netflix Anime

Manifest, season 4, part 1 – Netflix Series

November 7

Deepa & Anoop, season 2 – Netflix Family

November 8

Behind Every Star – Netflix Series

Minions & More Volume 2

Neal Brennan: Blocks – Netflix Comedy

Triviaverse – Netflix Special

November 9

The Crown, season 5 – Netflix Series

FIFA Uncovered – Netflix Documentary

November 10

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia – Netflix Series

Warrior Nun, season 2 – Netflix Series

November 11

Ancient Apocalypse – Netflix Documentary

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under, season 2 – Netflix Series

Laguna Beach, seasons 1-2

November 14

Teletubbies – Netflix Family

November 15

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy – Netflix Comedy

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police – Netflix Comedy

Jurassic World Camp Cretacecous: Hidden Adventure – Netflix Family

Run for the Money – Netflix Series

November 16

Mind Your Manners – Netflix Series

November 17

1899 – Netflix Series

Dead to Me, season 3 – Netflix Series

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? – Netflix Documentary

November 18

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 — Netflix Family

Elite, season 6 – Netflix Series

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, season 5 – Netflix Series

Inside Job: Part 2 – Netflix Series

Reign Supreme – Netflix Series

Somebody – Netflix Series

November 21

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday – Netflix Family

StoryBots: Answer Time – Netflix Family

November 22

LEGO: City Adventures, season 4

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would – Netflix Comedy

November 23

Blood, Sex & Royalty – Netflix Documentary

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border – Netflix Documentary

The Unbroken Voice – Netflix Series

Wednesday – Netflix Series

November 24

First Love – Netflix Series

November 25

Blood & Water, season 3 – Netflix Series

November 28

The Action Pack Saves Christmas – Netflix Family

November 29

The Creature Cases, season 2 – Netflix Family

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields – Netflix Documentary

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic – Netflix Comedy

November 30

Snack VS. Chef – Netflix Series

New Streaming on HBO Max

Movies

November 1

!Three Amigos!, 1986

(500) Days of Summer, 2009

50 First Dates, 2004

Accepted, 2006

Amazing Grace, 2006

American Boy: A Profile of Steven Prince, 1978

Arthur Christmas, 2011

The Automat, 2021

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography

The Big Shave, 1967

The Bucket List, 2007

Caddyshack, 1980

A Christmas Dream, 1984

City Hall, 1996

Devil’s Due, 2014

Draft Day, 2014

Equals, 2015

Excess Baggage, 1997

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money, 1999

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter, 1999

A Guy Thing, 2003

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone: Magical Movie Mode, 2001

Ingrid Goes West, 2017

It’s Not Just You, Murray!, 1974

Italianamerican, 1974

Leatherface, 2017

Legion, 2020

Little Woods, 2018

Lizzie, 2018

Loser, 2000

The Man With Two Brains, 1983

A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy, 1982

A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014 (Extended Version),

Miss Sloane, 2016

Morris From America, 2016

Mr. Mom, 1983

Murder In The First, 1995

My Beautiful Laundrette, 1985

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

The Next Karate Kid, 1994

Never Goin’ Back, 2018

Neighbors, 2014

Pieces of April, 2003

A Prayer Before Dawn, 2017

Prom Night, 2008

Race, 2016

Raging Bull, 1980

Richard III, 1995

Se7en, 1995

See How They Run, 2022

Shutter, 2008 (Extended Version)

Slice, 2018

Star Trek Generations, 1994 (Director’s Cut)

Star Trek II The Wrath Of Khan, 1982

Star Trek III The Search For Spock, 1984

Star Trek IV The Voyage Home, 1986

Star Trek The Motion Picture, 1979 (Director’s Cut)

Star Trek V The Final Frontier, 1989

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, 1991 (Director’s Cut)

Star Trek: First Contact, 1996

Star Trek: Insurrection, 1998

Star Trek: Nemesis, 2002

Stargate, 1994 (Director’s Cut),

Time Freak, 2018

What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?, 1992

While We’re Young, 2014

Yentl, 1983

November 8

Say Hey, Willie Mays!, 2022

November 11

Fruitvale Station, 2013

November 13

Hazlo Como Hombre, 2017

November 16

Entourage, 2015

Master of Light (HBO Documentary)

November 17

A Christmas Story Christmas, 2022

Muxes, Max Original Premiere

Santa Camp, Max Original Premiere

November 18

Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida

November 20

King Tweety, 2022

November 21

Ben Is Back

November 23

Shaq

November 24

A Christmas Mystery, 2022

Holiday Harmony, 2022

Love, Lizzo, Max Original Premiere

November 29

My So-Called High School Rank (HBO Original Documentary)

Piano Y Mujer 2

TV Shows/Specials

November 3

Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?, Max Original Premiere

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty, Max Original Premiere

My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Sesame Street, Season 53 Premiere

Titans, Max Original Season 4

November 4

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 7

November 5

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1B

November 8

Batwheels Season 1C

Craig of the Creek, Season 4D

November 9

All Rise, Season 3A

Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals

November 10

HBO First Look: The Menu

The Big Brunch, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Critic (El Crítico), Max Original Premiere

November 11

The Craftsman, Season 2

Entre Nos: The Winners 3

For the Love of Kitchens, Season 2

Ian Lara: Romantic Comedy

November 12

Lil Rel Howery: I Said It: Y’all Thinking It

November 13

Luna’s World (aka No Mundo Da Luna), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

November 17

Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

November 18

Food Affair with Mark Wiens, Max Original Premiere

November 19

2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

November 25

We’re Here, Season 3 Premiere

New Streaming on Hulu

Movies

November 1

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (Hulu Original)

12 Dates of Christmas

28 Weeks Later

8 Mile

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas

Adaptation

Along Came Polly

Aquamarine

Baby Boy

Battle of the Year

Black Christmas (2006)

The Call

Can’t Hardly Wait

Carpool

Cast Away

Catering Christmas

Christmas on the Farm

City of Angels

Dawn of the Dead

Deck the Halls

Devil in a Blue Dress

Fools Rush In

Goodbye Lover

Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas

Hall Pass

Horses of McBride

The Hundred-Foot Journey

I Am Not Your Negro

I Am Number Four

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

It’s Christmas Carol!

The Jane Austen Book Club

Julie & Julia

Kollek

The Last Song

Legends of the Fall

The Magic Crystal

Mama

Mamma Mia!

Mas Negro Que La Noche

Meet Joe Black

Mom and Dad

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

My Bloody Valentine

My Scientology Movie

Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?!

Nativity Rocks!

The Net

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Night of the Living Dead

Norman

Not Another Teen Movie

Notting Hill

The Nutcracker

Oblivion

Office Space

Once Upon A Time In Mexico

Open Season 3

The Patriot

The Perfect Storm

Perks of Being a Wallflower

Poetic Justice

Punch-Drunk Love

The Raven

Santa Claus: The Movie

Santa Who?

Say Anything

Second Best

Secret Window

The Sessions

Shanghai Knights

Shaun of the Dead

Silent Hill

Snakes on a Plane

Snowglobe

Sommersby

Spanglish

Still Alice

Stir Crazy

The Sweetest Thing

Talk to Her

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

This Means War

The Three Stooges

Tootsie

Ultraviolet

Underworld

Underworld Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Underworld Awakening

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

November 2

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw 3D

November 3

Dreaming Walls

November 4

All I Want for Christmas

Christmas Child

Christmas on Repeat

Funny Thing About Love

Good Neighbor

Menorah in the Middle

My Christmas Fiancé

Noelle

Passion of the Christ

Santa Games

Saving Christmas

November 7

﻿Nektronic

November 8

War Dogs

November 10

Warm Bodies

November 11

Code Name Banshee

First Love

Fruitvale Station

Pil’s Adventure

November 13

A Merry Christmas Wish

Catch the Fair One

November 15

10.0 Earthquake

12 Pups of Christmas

2:22

A Christmas Movie Christmas

Christmas Crush

Christmas Perfection

Every Other Holiday

Georgia Rule

Ghost Team: Unrated

Mistletoe & Menorahs

The Dinner

November 16

Johnny English Strikes Again

November 17

Country Christmas Album

My Old School

The Spruces and the Pines

November 18

An En Vogue Christmas

The Forgiven

Merry Kissmas

November 20

Dual

November 24

A Christmas Winter Song

A Unicorn for Christmas

Merry Kiss Cam

November 25

A Snow White Christmas

Four Cousins and a Christmas

The Immaculate Room

Wrong Place

November 26

A Banquet

Alone Together

How to Please a Woman

TV Shows

November 1

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (Hulu Original)

America’s Next Top Model, complete season 23 (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, complete seasons 11-12 (Viacom)

Girl Code, complete seasons 1-2 (Viacom)

My Super Sweet 16, complete seasons 4 & 6 (Viacom)

Naruto Shippuden, season 1, episodes 366-377 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Punk’d, complete seasons 1-2 (Viacom)

True Life, complete seasons 11-12 (Viacom)

Undercover Boss, complete season 7 & 11 (CBS)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, season 1C (Disney XD)

November 4

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, series premiere

November 9

All Rise, season 3A (OWN)

November 16

Where is Private Dulaney?, complete limited series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

November 17

Dragons: The Nine Realms, complete season 4 (Hulu Original)

FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble, series premiere (Only on Hulu)

November 21

Death in the Dorms, complete limited series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

November 22

Welcome to Chippendales, two-episode series premiere (Hulu Original)

November 25

The Croods: Family Tree, complete season 5 (Hulu Original)

November 29

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

New Streaming on Disney Plus

Movies

November 4

The Gift

Ocean’s Breath

Saving Notre Dame

Shortsgiving

November 11

Eyewitness: D-Day

Fire of Love

Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)

Port Security: Hamburg

Sea of Shadows

November 18

Game of Sharks

Genoa Bridge Disaster

Virus Hunters

Disenchanted, Disney+ original premiere

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse, Disney+ original premiere

TV Shows/Specials

November 2

Airport Security, seasons 1-3

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog, season 2

Critter Fixers: Country Vets, season 4

Dino Ranch, season 2, 6 episodes

Locked Up Abroad, season 3, 9 episodes, season 4, 3 episodes, seasons 5-11

To Catch a Smuggler, seasons 1-3

Donna Hay Christmas, Disney+ original premiere

November 3

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Disney+ original premiere

November 4

Director by Night, Disney+ original premiere

Marvel Studios Legends: “King T’challa,” “Princess Shuri,” and “The Dora Milaje,” Disney+ original premiere

November 9

Breakthrough, seasons 1-2

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown, season 1

The Lion Ranger, season 1

World’s Deadliest, season 3

The Montaners, Disney+ original 5-episode premiere

Save Our Squad with David Beckham, Disney+ original season 1 premiere (all episodes streaming)

The Tatami Time Machine Blues, Disney+ original season 1 premiere (all episodes streaming)

Zootopia+ (shorts), Disney+ original premiere (all shorts streaming)

November 16

Atlas of Cursed Places, season 1

Ice Road Rescue, season 6

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals, season 2, 11 episodes

Ultimate Survival WWII, season 1

World’s Deadliest Snake, season 1

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, Disney+ original season 1 premiere (all episodes streaming)

The Santa Clauses, Disney+ original 2-episode premiere

November 18

Me & Mickey (Shorts), season 1, 20 episodes

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog, season 1

Mickey Mousekersize, season 1

Best in Snow, Disney+ original premiere

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse, Disney+ original premiere

November 20

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, Disney+ original concert event

November 23

Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer, season 1

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish, season 1

Puppy Dog Pals, season 5, 2 episodes

The Villains of Valley View, season 1, 4 episodes

Witness to Disaster, season 1

World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins, season 1

Daddies On Request, Disney+ original premiere (all episodes streaming)

November 25

Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force, special

Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean, special

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Disney+ original premiere

November 28

Mickey Saves Christmas

November 30

Buried Secrets of WWII, season 1

Firebuds, season 1, 3 episodes

Spidey and His Amazing Friends, season 2, 4 episodes

The Witch Doctor Will See You Now, season 1

Willow, Disney+ original premiere

New Streaming on Prime Video

Movies

November 1

10 Things I Hate About You

2 Days In The Valley

A Belle for Christmas

A Christmas Carol (1984)

American Gigolo

Anita

Arthur Christmas

Black Rain

Brown Sugar

Coffy

Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop

Contraband

Cousins

Domestic Disturbance

Down To Earth

Face/Off

Fruitvale Station

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Heaven’s Gate

High Fidelity

Hitman

Hitman (Uncut)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Jacob’s Ladder

Jumping the Broom

Just Like Heaven

Just Wright

Kingdom of Heaven

Kingdom of Heaven (Directors Cut Roadshow Version)

Men At Work

Miami Blues

MouseHunt

Nick of Time

Once Upon a Time in the West

Primal Fear

Prince Avalanche

Road to Perdition

Salvador

Scrooged

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Sliver

Something Wild

Soul Plane

Surviving Christmas

Tales From The Darkside: The Movie

The Barefoot Contessa

The Big Country

The Doors

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Machinist

The Madness of King George

The Manchurian Candidate

The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

The Pope of Greenwich Village

The Professional

The Relic

The Sum of All Fears

Things We Lost in the Fire

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot

Tooth Fairy 2

Train

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

War Horse

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!

November 2

Cujo

November 3

The Cabin in the Woods

November 4

My Policeman

November 10

Autumn Beat

Warm Bodies

November 11

The English

From the Top of My Lungs

Mammals

La Caida / Dive

November 18

The People We Hate At The Wedding

November 23

Good Night Oppy

Cyrano﻿

November 27

Angry Angel

November 29

Angel Falls Christmas

TV Shows/Specials

November 4

El Presidente: The Corruption Game, season 2

November 9

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4

November 15

The Mindy Project, seasons 1-6

November 22

Animal Kingdom, season 6