5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now

Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more.

Many recommendations are for new shows, while others are for under-the-radar releases you might have missed or classics that are about to depart a streaming service at the end of the month.

Have a new favorite movie or show you think we should know about? Let us know in the comments, or email [email protected]

Movies

“Causeway”

Before she became one of the biggest movie stars in the world, Jennifer Lawrence burst onto the scene thanks to an Oscar-nominated performance in Cambridge native Debra Granik’s indie drama “Winter’s Bone,” a mystery/drama set in the Ozarks. “Causeway” marks Lawrence’s return to a smaller-scale film, and it’s a refreshing reminder of how powerful she can be as a performer. Lawrence plays Lynsey, a soldier suffering from physical and mental issues after an IED attack in Afghanistan. Stuck at home in New Orleans dreading her next deployment, she bonds with a local mechanic (Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta”) who harbors deep trauma of his own.

How to watch: “Causeway” is streaming on Apple TV+.

“Enola Holmes 2”

The domino effect caused by the COVID-19 pandemic meant that 2020’s “Enola Holmes,” originally intended as a Warner Bros. theatrical release, was sold off to Netflix, where it became one of the platform’s best-performing movies of the year. So the streaming giant was more than happy to greenlight a sequel, which again finds Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”) playing Enola, a fledgling private investigator forever stuck in the shadow of her famous detective brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill, “Man of Steel”). This time around, Enola is tasked by a young woman to help find her lost sister, which leads the young gumshoe into a much wider conspiracy. Buoyed by a who’s who of English actors like Helena Bonham Carter (“Alice in Wonderland”), David Thewlis (“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”), and Himesh Patel (“Yesterday”), “Enola Holmes” is another fun entry into what will likely be a lucrative franchise for Netflix.

How to watch: “Enola Holmes 2” is streaming on Netflix.

“Wendell & Wild”

Stop-motion maestro Henry Selick will happily correct anyone who mistakenly says that Tim Burton directed the 1993 hit “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” with Selick recently telling The A.V. Club that Burton was directing two other films at the time and was almost never on set. “Wendell & Wild,” Selick’s first film since 2009’s “Coraline,” bears the mark of another key Selick collaborator in Jordan Peele (“Get Out”), who co-wrote and co-stars in a film that melds Peele’s astute commentary on social issues with Selick’s ghoulish imagery. While the plot is centered around a teenager named Kat who discovers she has a connection to the underworld, the real stars are Keegan-Michael Key as Wendell and Jordan Peele as Wild, two demons whose appearance and mannerisms recall the duo’s work together on beloved sketch show “Key & Peele.” The plot is a bit overstuffed, but seeing Selick at work again — especially with two very willing collaborators in Key and Peele — is a joy to behold.

How to watch: “Wendell & Wild” is streaming on Netflix.

TV

“The Capture”

As AI and deepfake technology improves at an exponential rate, humanity’s ability to detect what is and isn’t real is struggling to keep up. That’s the primary concern of the BBC thriller “The Capture,” which returns for a second season available to American audiences on Peacock. Season 1 saw Detective Inspector Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger, “The Borgias”) delve into a far-ranging conspiracy surrounding a British Army officer accused of kidnapping and murder based on CCTV evidence. Season 2, which debuts Friday, finds Rachel investigating the world of political campaigns when a Security Minister with greater political aspirations is marred by videos that may or may not be doctored.

How to watch: “The Capture” is streaming on Peacock.

“Manifest”

In 2021, NBC canceled the supernatural drama “Manifest” after three seasons, leaving viewers distraught that the show, about a group of passengers on a plane that disappeared for 5+ years, would end on a cliffhanger. When Netflix added the show to its library, the series set records for length of time spent in the platform’s Top 10, prompting the streaming giant to renew the show for a final 20-episode fourth season debuting Friday. Though it doesn’t quite reach the heights of “Lost” and “The Leftovers” — two shows to which it owes a great debt — “Manifest” creator Jeff Rake never reduces his characters to mere instruments used to unravel the show’s greater mysteries, instead imbuing them with a deep humanity.

How to watch: “Manifest” is streaming on Netflix.