5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now

Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more.

Many recommendations are for new shows, while others are for under-the-radar releases you might have missed or classics that are about to depart a streaming service at the end of the month.

Movies

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

Almost 100 years since the 1929 publication of “All Quiet on the Western Front” and the award-winning 1930 film version that followed, director Edward Berger has masterfully adapted the tale for Netflix, showing the visceral hell German soldiers experienced both during and after World War I. “All Quiet” is epic in scale, and cinematographer James Friend’s shots are alternately gorgeous and gruesome, unflinchingly showing the hell young soldiers went through in the trenches and on the front lines.

How to watch: “All Quiet on the Western Front” is streaming on Netflix.

“Black Panther”

Take it from our review of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”: You’re going to want to catch the latest Marvel film in theaters. But before you head to the multiplex this weekend, you should revisit 2018’s “Black Panther,” a wondrous introduction to the world of Wakanda and a showcase for the prodigious talent of the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020. Director Ryan Coogler creates an atmosphere unlike any other in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, immersing viewers in a hidden world full of ancient customs and proud heritage. It’s one of the best standalone superhero movies ever, and worth watching anytime, especially when its sequel is debuting in theaters this weekend.

How to watch: “Black Panther” is streaming on Disney Plus.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Much like the movie’s accordion-playing subject, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is relentlessly goofy, irrepressibly charming, and unexpectedly clever in its parodying of entertainment conventions. Playing Weird Al is “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe, a perfect fit given that his post-Hogwarts career has been one weirdo role after another. A lot of what you see on screen is true: Yankovic really did get his first accordion from a door-to-door salesman, and Madonna really did ask him to parody her song “Like A Virgin.” A lot of what you see is false: Madonna and Yankovic did not (that we know of) have a sexual fling that almost torpedoed his rockstar rise. But all of it, regardless of veracity, is funny, which is all that really matters.

How to watch: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is streaming for free (with no sign-up required) on The Roku Channel.

TV

“The Crown”

The fifth season of Netflix’s royal drama “The Crown,” which debuted on Wednesday, doesn’t quite hit the highs of Season 4, the show’s best. But creator Peter Morgan still spins a compelling yarn, focusing on the royal family troubles of the ’90s, especially those of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki, “Tenet”) and Prince Charles (Dominic West, “The Wire”). Debicki nails Diana’s isolation and ability to ignite fires with a single remark, while Imelda Staunton (“Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”) plays a weary Queen Elizabeth, who is often shielded from the worst of her brood’s troubles.

How to watch: “The Crown” is streaming on Netflix.

“The Devil’s Hour”

Whether you know Peter Capaldi for playing villainous roles in movies like “In The Loop” and “Paddington 2” or as the heroic lead of “Doctor Who,” there’s no denying that the actor has a sinister air about him. Capaldi radiates creepiness in “The Devil’s Hour,” a new Prime Video drama that begins as a crime story but quickly turns into a horror/thriller series with supernatural elements. Unraveling the mystery at the center of it all requires some careful viewing, but the payoff is worth it.

How to watch: “The Devil’s Hour” is streaming on Prime Video.