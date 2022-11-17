Streaming A full list of streaming holiday specials and how to watch them It's already the holiday season on streaming platforms, with plenty of yuletide content on Netflix, Disney+, and more. "A Charlie Brown Christmas." AP

Whether you’ve been channel-surfing on cable or scrolling through the newest options on your favorite streaming platform, one thing is clear: When it comes to viewing options, the holiday season has once again started early. Dozens of the 115+ new 2022 holiday movies have already debuted on the likes of Hallmark and Netflix, and the seasonal holiday specials have begun to crop up as well.

Whether you’re looking forward to cozying up on the couch to watch “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” on Disney+ or frantically trying to figure out how to watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” we’ve got you covered.

Here is the full list of streaming holiday specials to watch for 2022, plus some additional details on how to watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” (Note: If you’re looking for titles like “Frosty the Snowman,” check out the list of holiday TV specials.)

Where do I watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas”?

Back in 2020, Apple TV+ acquired the exclusive rights to the various Charlie Brown animated specials, including “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” While PBS was able to air the Christmas special in previous years, for 2022, the only way to watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” are through Apple TV+.

The company is providing a four-day window for non-subscribers to watch the respective specials, with no log-in required to watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” from November 23 to 27 and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” from December 22 to 25. Apple is also offering a free seven-day trial for new subscribers.

Netflix

New holiday specials for 2022

“The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” (November 18)

“My Little Pony: Winter Wishday” (November 21)

“The Action Pack Saves Christmas” (November 28)

“Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus” (December 6)

Holiday specials currently streaming on Netflix

“An Elf’s Story”

“Angela’s Christmas 2”

“Blown Away: Christmas”

“Dreamworks Holiday Classics”

“Elves”

“Happy Holidays from Madagascar”

“Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas”

“School of Chocolate”

“A Very Murray Christmas”

Disney+

New holiday specials for 2022

“Donna Hay Christmas” (Now Streaming)

“The Santa Clauses” (Now Streaming)

“Best in Snow” (Nov. 18)

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” (Nov. 25)

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” (Nov. 25)

“Mickey Saves Christmas” (Nov. 28)

“Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays” (Dec. 2)

Holiday specials currently streaming on Netflix

“A Very Boy Band Christmas”

“Disney Channel Holiday House Party”

“Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown”

“Disney’s Fairytale Weddings: Holiday Magic”

“Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special”

“From Our Family to Yours”

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special”

“LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special”

“Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas”

“Mickey’s Christmas Carol”

“Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas”

“Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

“Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

“Once Upon a Snowman”

“Pluto’s Christmas Tree”

“Prep & Landing”

“Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice”

“Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa”

“Puppy for Hanukkah”

“Santa’s Workshop”

“The Small One”

“Toy Story: That Time Forgot”

Prime Video

Holiday specials currently streaming on Prime Video

“Christmas Cartoons: 14 Christmas Cartoon Classics – 2 Hours of Holiday Favorites”

“Click, Clack, Moo: Christmas at the Farm”

“Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus”

“Emmett Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas”

“If You Give a Mouse a Christmas Cookie”

“Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You”

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas”



The Kacey Musgraves Holiday Show”

Apple TV+

Holiday specials currently streaming on Apple TV+

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”

“Happy New Year, Charlie Brown”

“It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown”

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special”

“Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues”

Peanuts Original Holiday Special: “For Auld Lang Syne”

HBO Max

Holiday specials currently streaming on HBO Max

“Looney Tunes Cartoons aka Bugs Bunny’s 24 Carrot Holiday Special”

“My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood”

“Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s”