All the new movies and TV shows streaming in December 2022

Much like last month, December’s new streaming releases offer a bounty of holiday movies, shows, and specials across all of the most popular services. HBO Max has a new Sesame Street version of “The Nutcracker,” Netflix has a new animated version of “A Christmas Carol,” and Prime Video has the holiday romantic comedy “About Fate,” which was filmed in Massachusetts last year.
December also means that it’s time for studios to release some of their awards season contenders, with Netflix giving us “White Noise” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” while HBO Max will be the streaming home for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” the newest film from Oscar-winning director Martin McDonagh (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”).
Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus in December 2022.
Dec. 1
21 Jump Street
Coach Carter
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
The Happytime Murders
The Masked Scammer
My Girl
Peppermint
Qala
Troll
Troy
Dec. 2
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
“Sr.”
Warriors of Future
Dec. 3
The Best of Me
Bullet Train
Dec. 6
Delivery by Christmas
Dec. 7
Burning Patience
Emily the Criminal
The Marriage App
Dec. 8
The Elephant Whisperers
In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case
Dec. 9
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Dec. 10
Prisoners
Dec. 14
I Believe in Santa
Kangaroo Valley
Dec. 15
The Big 4
Violet Evergarden: Recollections
Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery
Dec. 16
BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Private Lesson
The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
Dec. 18
Side Effects
Dec. 19
Trolls
Dec. 20
A Not So Merry Christmas
Dec. 21
Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
Dec. 23
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Dec. 25
After Ever Happy
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
Time Hustler
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Dec. 26
No Escape
Dec. 28
7 Women and a Murder
A Night at the Kindergarten
Stuck with You
Dec. 30
White Noise
Dec. 1
Basketball Wives: Season 1
Basketball Wives: Season 2
Dead End
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes
LEGO Friends: Holiday Special
Love Island USA: Season 3
Meekah: Season 1
Dec. 2
Big Brother: Season 10
Big Brother: Season 14
Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1
Hot Skull
My Unorthodox Life: Season 2
Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1
Dec. 4
The Amazing Race: Season 17
The Amazing Race: Season 31
Dec. 5
Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race
Dec. 6
The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus
Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?
Dec. 7
I Hate Christmas
The Most Beautiful Flower
Smiley
Too Hot to Handle: Season 4
Dec. 8
Lookism
Dec. 9
CAT
Dragon Age: Absolution
Dream Home Makeover: Season 4
How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2
Dec. 10
Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2
Dec. 13
Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure
Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2
Single’s Inferno: Season 2
Tom Papa: What A Day!
Dec. 14
Don’t Pick Up The Phone
Glitter
Too Hot to Handle: Season 4
Dec. 15
The Hills: Season 1-2
Sonic Prime
Dec. 16
A Storm for Christmas
Cook at all Costs
Dance Monsters
Far From Home
Paradise PD: Part 4
The Recruit
Summer Job
Dec. 19
Trolley
Dec. 20
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1
Dec. 21
Emily in Paris: Season 3
I AM A KILLER: Season 4
Dec. 22
Alice in Borderland: Season 2
Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre
Dec. 23
Piñata Masters!
Dec. 25
Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3
Time Hustler
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Vir Das: Landing
Dec. 26
Treason
Dec. 27
Chelsea Handler: Revolution
Dec. 28
The Circle: Season 5
Dec. 29
Brown and Friends
Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2
Dec. 30
Alpha Males
Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2
Secrets of Summer: Season 2
Dec. 31
Best of Stand Up 2022
Lady Voyeur
Dec. 1
3:10 to Yuma, 1957
10,000 B.C., 2008
Black Sheep, 1996
Burn After Reading, 2008
Can’t Hardly Wait, 1998
Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams, 1981
Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers, 1984
Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over, 1982
The Children Act, 2017
De Palma, 2015
First Reformed, 2017
Friends with Benefits, 2011
Gone Girl, 2014
Green Room, 2015
Hellraiser III Hell on Earth, 1992
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline, 1996
Hellraiser V: Inferno, 2000
Hellraiser VII: Deader, 2005
Hellraiser: Hellseeker, 2002
Hellraiser: Hellworld, 2005
A Hollywood Christmas, 2022
Hook, 1991
Into the Forest, 2015
Krisha, 2015
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008
The Maze Runner, 2014
My Fellow Americans, 1996
The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
Redemption, 2013
Reindeer Games, 2000 (Director’s Cut)
The Sea of Trees, 2015
Small Town Crime, 2017
Step Up All In, 2014
Step Up Revolution, 2012
Stomp the Yard, 2007
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010
Street Kings, 2008
The Tomorrow Man, 2019
Trumbo, 2015
Two Can Play That Game, 2001
Urban Cowboy, 1980
¡Viva Maestro!, 2022
Win Win, 2011
Dec. 2
Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe, 2016
Dec. 4
Under The Stars (aka Sous les étoiles), Max Original Premiere
Dec. 6
Amsterdam, 2022
Dec. 9
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018
Dec. 13
The Banshees Of Inisherin, 2022
Dec. 15
Jugada Peligrosa (ex El Patrón del Balón, Goles Limpios Dinero Sucio), Max Original Premiere
Dec. 27
The Man From U.N.C.L.E., 2015
Dec. 30
The Established Home, Season 2
This Place Rules, 2022
Dec. 1
Branson, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere
Gossip Girl, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Murdochs: Empire of Influence
Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Sesame Street’s The Nutcracker, Max Original Special Premiere
Sort Of, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Dec. 2
Blippi Wonders, Season 2B
Lellobee City Farm, Season 2
Dec. 5
His Dark Materials, Season 3 Premiere
Dec. 6
Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice
Bugs Bunny Builders Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights
Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree / The Snowman Scarecrow, Season 1
Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere
Dec. 8
Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
South Side, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Dec. 9
Bob Hearts Abishola, Seasons 1-3
Call Me Kat, Seasons 1-2
Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition, Special
Dec. 10
Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder, HBO Original Premiere
Dec. 12
Adult Swim Yule Log
Dec. 13
Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World, Season 1
Dec. 14
Selling the Hamptons
Serving the Hamptons
Queen of Versailles Reigns Again
Trixie Motel
Dec. 16
Martin: The Reunion Special 2022
Ranch to Table, Season 3
Dec. 22
I Hate Suzie, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Head, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Dec. 23
Family Dinner, Season 3
Dec. 30
The Established Home, Season 2
Dec. 31
Lizzo, Live in Concert, Max Original Concert Special
Dec. 1
A Chance for Christmas (2021)
Anger Management (2003)
Awakenings (1990)
Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)
Barney’s Version (2010)
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)
Being Julia (2004)
Brothers (2009)
Christine (1983)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2006)
Dawn Of The Dead (2004)
Epic Movie (2007)
Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)
Final Destination (2000)
Final Destination 2 (2003)
Final Destination 3 (2006)
The Final Destination (2009)
Final Destination 5 (2011)
Good Kids (2016)
The Good Witch of Christmas (2022)
Hancock (2008)
The Happening (2008)
I, Frankenstein (2014)
I’m Glad It’s Christmas (2022)
Liar, Liar (1997)
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)
Machine Gun Preacher (2011)
Marmaduke (2010)
Never Back Down (2008)
Only You (1994)
Pathfinder (2005)
Picture Perfect (1997)
Pulling Strings (2013)
The Rider (2018)
Rio (2011)
The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)
The Scout (1994)
Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)
This Christmas (2007)
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)
Wall Street (1987)
White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
Witless Protection (2008)
Dec. 2
American Carnage (2021)
Darby and the Dead (2022)
Gone in the Night (2022)
Dec. 3
Huda’s Salon (2021)
Dec. 8
The Night House (2020)
Proximity (2020)
Dec. 9
Fate of a Sport (2022)
It’s A Wonderful Binge (2022)
My Favorite Girlfriend (2022)
White Elephant (2022)
Dec. 10
Offseason (2021)
Dec. 11
Retrograde (2022)
Rogue (2020)
Dec. 12
Batman Begins (2005)
Blackfish (2013)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
Dunkirk (2017)
Inception (2010)
Insomnia (2002)
Dec. 15
360 (2011)
Life Partners (2014)
Dec. 16
Collide (2022)
I Love My Dad (2022)
Dec. 18
The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)
Dec. 19
Paranoia (2013)
Three Minutes: A Lengthening (2021)
The Torch (2022)
Dec. 23
Mack + Rita (2022)
Sharp Stick (2022)
Dec. 24
The Hummingbird Project (2018)
Dec. 25
Mfkz (2018)
Dec. 26
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
Last Looks (2021)
Dec. 30
Delia’s Gone (2022)
Into the Deep (2022)
The Last Journey of Paul W.R. (2020)
Dec. 31
Enough Said (2013)
Runner Runner (2013)
Dec. 1
Banyana: Complete Season 1
Big Brother: Complete Seasons 3 & 7
Bleach: Complete Seasons 1-26
Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2
Love Island US: Complete Seasons 1-3
Project Runway: Complete Seasons 10,11,12 & 13
The Real World: Complete Seasons 3 & 30
Siesta Key: Complete Seasons 1-2
Dec. 5
Back in the Groove: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes
Dec. 7
Connect: Complete Season 1
Dec. 9
The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 4
CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere
Dec. 13
FX’s Kindred: Complete Season 1
Dec. 14
Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game: Complete Limited Series
Dec. 15
A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere
Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special
Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special
Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 1-3
Bridezillas: Complete Seasons 10-11
Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special
The First 48: Complete Seasons 1-2
The Food That Built the World: Complete Season 3
Freddie Mercury: Special
Growing Up Hip Hop: Complete Seasons 1-3
Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-3
Guns N’ Roses: Special
The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Complete Season 1
I Survived a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1
Love at First Sight: Complete Season 1
Mama June: From Not to Hot: Complete Seasons 1-2
Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Complete Season 1
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 14
Million Dollar Matchmaker: Complete Seasons 1-2
O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special
Secrets of Playboy: Complete Season 1
Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Complete Season 1
Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1
The Private Voice of Hitler: Special
Third Reich: The Fall: Special
Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 1
WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 1
Dec. 20
Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 7
Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol: Complete Season 7
Dec. 21
Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere
Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)
Dec. 24
Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream
Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere
Dec. 25
The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream
Dec. 26
Letterkenny: Complete Season 11
Dec. 27
The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)
Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream
Dec. 2
Akashinga: The Brave Ones
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules – Premiere
Heroes of the Mediterranean
Patagonia Wings
The Territory
Dec. 9
Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? – Premiere
Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again – Premiere
Retrograde
Dec. 16
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
If These Walls Could Sing – Premiere
Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)
Dec. 21
The Flagmakers
Dec. 23
From the Ashes
Dec. 30
Generation Youtube
Dec. 2
Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays – Premiere
Dec. 7
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
Animal Fight Night (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)
Beyond Magic with DMC (S1)
Botswana (S1)
Gigantosaurus (S3, 8 episodes)
Raven’s Home (S5, 2 episodes)
The Villains of Valley View (S1, 1 episode)
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season Finale – Episode 208 “A Two-Way Street”
The Santa Clauses – Episode 5 “Chapter Five: Across the Yule-Verse”
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 8
Willow – Episode 3
Dec. 8
Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones – Premiere
Dec. 9
Area 51: The CIA’s Secret
CMA Country Christmas
Ocean’s Breath
Shark vs. Tuna
Dec. 14
Alaska’s Deadliest (S1)
Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S1, 1 episode)
Drain the Oceans (S5)
The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)
The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
Positive Energy (S1)
National Treasure: Edge of History – 2-episode Premiere
The Santa Clauses – Episode 6 “Chapter Six: A Christmas to Remember”
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 9
Willow – Episode 4
Dec. 15
A Very Backstreet Holiday
Dec. 16
Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz
Mafia Confidential
Where Oceans Collide
Le Pupille – Premiere
Dec. 21
Ancient X Files (S2, 5 episodes)
Born in Africa (S1)
Danger Decoded (S1)
Port Protection Alaska (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5)
National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 3 “Graceland Gambit”
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 10
Willow – Episode 5
Dec. 23
Jaguar Beach Battle
Little Giant
Dec. 28
Generation X (S1)
Savage Kingdom (S1, S2, S3, S4)
Street Genius (S1, S2)
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)
Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl – Premiere
National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 4 “Charlotte”
Willow – Episode 6
Dec. 30
Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures
Dec. 1
2 Days In New York (2012)
The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996)
Basic Instinct (1992)
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)
Capote (2005)
Case 39 (2010)
The Cave (2005)
Cloverfield (2008)
The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
Dead Again (2001)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
The Doors (1991)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Eight Men Out (1988)
Elizabethtown (2005)
Escape from L.A. (1996)
Head of State (2003)
Heist (2015)
The Honeymooners (2005)
Hotel Transylvania (2012)
I Wish (2011)
Igby Goes Down (2002)
Kingpin (1996)
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Letters To Juliet (2010)
The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)
Muppets From Space (1999)
The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)
Never Back Down (2008)
Nine Lives (2016)
Ordinary People (1980)
Paper Moon (1973)
Paranormal Activity (2009)
Pet Sematary (1989)
The Proposal (2009)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Push (2009)
The Quiet Man (1952)
The Quiet Man (1952)
The Ring (2002)
Saturday Night Fever (1977)
The Smurfs (2011)
The Smurfs 2 (2013)
Superbad (2007)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Thief (1981)
To Catch A Thief (1955)
Tower Heist (2011)
True Grit (1969)
The Vow (2012)
Walking Tall (2004)
Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)
Zoolander (2001)
Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition (2016)
Dec. 2
Your Christmas or Mine? (2022)
Dec. 3
A Unicorn For Christmas (2022)
Dec. 5
Celeste And Jesse Forever (2012)
Dec. 6
A Lot Like Christmas (2021)
Dec. 8
La La Land (2016)
Dec. 9
Hawa (2022)
Something from Tiffany’s (2022)
The Three Wise Men vs Santa (2022)
Dec. 10
The Shack (2017)
Dec. 13
The Black Phone (2022)
Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)
Dec. 16
About Fate (2022)
Nanny (2022)
Dec. 20
When Hope Calls Christmas (2022)
Dec. 29
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)
Dec. 30
Wildcat (2022)
Dec. 1
Breaking News S2 (2022)
NYPD Blue S1-S12 (1994)
Dec. 2
The Peripheral Season Finale (2022)
Riches (2022)
Three Pines (2022)
Dec. 13
Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (2022)
Dec. 16
LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico S5 (2022)
Dec. 21
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan S3 (2022)
Dec. 30
Chuck S1-S5 (2008)
Justice League Action S1 (2018)
Teen Titans S1-S5 (2003)
The Mysteries of Laura S1-S2 (2015)
Trial & Error S1-S2 (2017)
