Streaming 5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Jon Hamm stars in "Confess, Fletch." Paramount

Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more.

Many recommendations are for new shows, while others are for under-the-radar releases you might have missed or classics that are about to depart a streaming service at the end of the month.

Have a new favorite movie or show you think we should know about? Let us know in the comments, or email [email protected] Looking for even more great streaming options? Check out previous editions of our must-watch list here.

Movies

“A Christmas Story Christmas”

It’s been 39 years since Peter Billingsley starred in the holiday classic “A Christmas Story,” in which the world got to know about the life of little Ralphie and his quest to get a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle for Christmas. In “A Christmas Story Christmas,” Billingsley reprises his role, playing an adult Ralphie in the 1970s who returns to his family home on Cleveland Street in order to bring his kids and wife a magical Christmas of their own. You can count on Ralphie meeting up with old friends like Flick and Schwartz, as well as childhood bullies like Scut. You can also count on Billingsley finding quite a bit of the same Christmas magic that made the 1983 original a yearly tradition for so many.

How to watch: “A Christmas Story Christmas” is streaming on HBO Max.

“Confess, Fletch”

In what has become an ongoing problem with movie studios in 2022, Paramount totally bungled the release of “Confess, Fletch,” a very funny comedy starring Jon Hamm as the onetime investigative journalist popularized by Chevy Chase in a pair of 1980s movies (and a book series by Gregory Mcdonald before that). Filmed (and set) in the Boston area, Irwin “Fletch” Fletcher is up to his old tricks, wooing a fiery Italian woman, sneaking into parties, and generally annoying everyone around him. When Fletch is accused of a murder he didn’t commit, he has to talk his way out of Boston police custody and find the real culprit. “Confess, Fletch” is one of the funniest movies I’ve seen in 2022, and yet Paramount chose to release it simultaneously in a limited number of theaters and as a premium VOD rental. With its arrival on Showtime (and presumably on Paramount+ sometime in the future), “Confess, Fletch” will hopefully reach the wider audience it deserves.

How to watch: “Confess, Fletch” is streaming on Showtime.

“Sr.”

If you’ve never stopped and thought about the “Jr.” in Robert Downey Jr., you’re not alone: Though older generations and savvy film fans likely knew about actor and filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., many younger fans of the “Iron Man” star may know little about him. Anyone who watches “Sr.,” the younger Downey’s new documentary about his late dad, will get a vibrant picture of who Downey Sr. was: A counterculture filmmaker who put a 5-year-old Jr. in his first-ever role, an X-rated movie called “Pound.” You’ll also get to see a touching father-son relationship, one that becomes weightier by the minute as the family enters the pandemic and Sr.’s battle with Parkinson’s worsens. More than anything, “Sr.” is a love letter from son to dad, written in a language (film) that Downey Sr. spoke fluently.

How to watch: “Sr.” is streaming on Netflix.

TV

“Slow Horses”

Watching Gary Oldman (“The Dark Knight,” “Darkest Hour”) in any role is a treat. So it’s not surprising that Oldman’s turn as a surly intelligence officer in the Apple TV+ series “Slow Horses” offers more of the same. Based on the “Slough House” series of novels by Mick Herron, Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the head of an MI5 department full of rejects and problem agents known as Slough House. Oldman is cruel to his delinquent underlings, but underneath his boozy visage lies a keen intellect, which comes in handy when his department begins investigating a case. Season 2 of the show debuts this Friday, and Apple TV+ has already renewed “Slow Horses” for a third and fourth season, so you can jump in now knowing that you won’t be burned by a sudden cancellation.

How to watch: “Slow Horses” is streaming on Apple TV+.

“Tulsa King”

Following a run of “Expendables” films where Sylvester Stallone attempted to extend his action hero window another few years, the “Rocky” star has officially entered his old man era with a vengeance. As seen earlier this year with “Samaritan” and in the new Paramount+ series “Tulsa King,” Sly has no problem playing a slightly different breed of tough guy, even at 76. In “Tulsa,” Stallone plays a recently released mafioso who is sent from the streets of New York to tornado alley with orders to set up a crime organization in Oklahoma. The material can be a bit cheesy, and you may ask yourself why you’re rooting for the Mafia. But root for them you will, because Stallone continues to be a magnetic screen presence, a true Hollywood star in a world suddenly bereft of them.

How to watch: “Tulsa King” is streaming on Paramount+.