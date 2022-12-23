Streaming 5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Netflix

Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more.

Many recommendations are for new shows, while others are for under-the-radar releases you might have missed or classics that are about to depart a streaming service at the end of the month.

Looking for even more great streaming options? Check out previous editions of our must-watch list here.

Movies

“Decision to Leave”

South Korean director Park Chan-wook (“Oldboy,” “The Handmaiden”) swore that he reigned in his flashy style for his newest, “Decision to Leave.” Nevertheless, he took home the Best Director prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, and “Decision” beat a number of other worthy competitors to be this year’s Korean submission for Best International Film at the Oscars. The romantic thriller centers around an insomniac police detective assigned to investigate a suicide that may actually be a murder. The suspect is the victim’s wife, an immigrant from China who quickly puts the married detective under her spell. If you love the repressed romance of “In The Mood For Love” or the crackling noir of “L.A. Confidential,” “Decision to Leave” is a must-watch. (Note: “Decision to Leave” is streaming exclusively on MUBI, a cinephile-focused service that we previously raved about in our 2022 gift guide for movie lovers. The 7-day free trial is worth it just for “Decision,” but there’s a ton more to watch during the holiday break as well.)

How to watch: “Decision to Leave” is streaming on MUBI.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Following the runaway success of the Massachusetts-filmed “Knives Out,” director Rian Johnson could’ve gotten away with delivering a straightforward, rehashed “Knives Out 2” for Netflix. Instead, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” changes the game in unexpected and delightful ways. The characters and locale of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” shift from the 2019 original, with Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig of James Bond fame) as the only holdover. Instead of an old-money New England family, the mystery centers around Elon Musk-esque tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton, “Fight Club”), who invites a group of his longtime friends to his private Greek island in the midst of the pandemic. The cast of “Glass Onion” is its biggest strength. As fashion entrepreneur Birdie Jay, Kate Hudson gets the most consistent laughs throughout the film, from insisting that everyone at her raucous 200-person apartment party is “in her pod” to her pathological desire to post career-ending tweets. Norton is a winner as well, playing the kind of billionaire who cultivates a worldly image that could nevertheless be deflated by a particularly clever child, a la “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” (Related: Read our full review of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”)

How to watch: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is streaming on Netflix.

“Top Gun: Maverick”

When seemingly every other studio was sending its biggest blockbusters to streaming platforms during the pandemic, Tom Cruise was adamant that “Top Gun: Maverick” be released in theaters. The decision was a smart one, with “Top Gun: Maverick” earning almost $1.5 billion worldwide and cementing Cruise as the undisputed king of movie stars. Now, almost seven months after its initial release, “Maverick” is headed to Paramount Plus, where it will no doubt be a popular watch during the holiday season. Joseph Kosinski’s long-gestating sequel finds Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) still pushing the envelope as a test pilot years after he should’ve been put out to pasture. Tasked with training a squadron of Top Gun recruits for an impossible mission, Maverick must grapple with ceding ground to the young guns while also knowing when to stand up and put himself back in the cockpit. “Maverick” is an apt metaphor for Cruise’s movie career, with the 60-year-old still jumping out of planes and leading action franchises. It’s also a perfectly calibrated blockbuster, and in an age where shockingly few exist, that’s worth celebrating.

How to watch: “Top Gun: Maverick” is streaming on Paramount Plus.

TV Shows

“Letterkenny”

Ranking right up there among the greatest recent Canadian comedic exports alongside “Trailer Park Boys,” “Schitt’s Creek,” and Nathan Fielder, “Letterkenny” has been entertaining audiences on both sides of the border since its 2016 debut. Centered around the working-class resident of a rural Ontario town, “Letterkenny” centers around a brother and sister who run a local farm stand. Like most comedies, “Letterkenny” is all about getting to know and love the large supporting cast, from the out-of-town hockey players to the disaffected youth known as the “skids.” And know them you will, with 10 seasons worth of episodes to watch on Hulu, and an 11th debuting the day after Christmas.

How to watch: “Letterkenny” is streaming on Hulu.

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

Production on the third season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” started in May 2021, long before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. So it’s a total coincidence that the new season, which premiered Thursday on Prime Video, finds Jack Ryan (Newton native John Krasinski) untangling a plot to restore the Soviet Empire to its former glory. While trying to piece things together, Jack is falsely accused of being a traitor, and finds himself on the run from his own team. Keep an eye out for Michael Peña (“End of Watch”) as Domingo “Ding” Chavez, a character from Clancy’s “Rainbow Six” franchise who will star in his own spinoff series once “Jack Ryan” finishes its fourth and final season.

How to watch: “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” is streaming on Prime Video.