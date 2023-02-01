All the new movies and TV shows streaming in February 2023

Newsletter Signup
With more and more streaming platforms gaining a foothold in America, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep track of all the new movies, TV shows, and specials debuting each month.
For the past couple of years, we’ve published a monthly streaming guide listing all of the new releases for five of the biggest streamers: Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. This month, we’re adding three more streaming services to the lineup, each of which boasts more than 30 million subscribers: Paramount+, Apple TV+, and Peacock.
Without a massive studio library to fall back on, Apple is the upstart of the bunch — the new Netflix, in a way. But thanks to award-winning shows like “Ted Lasso” and “Severance,” plus last year’s Best Picture winner in “CODA,” the tech giant has kept up with the streamers tied to major studios like Disney (Hulu, Disney+), Warner Bros. (HBO Max), Universal (Peacock), MGM (Prime Video), and Paramount.
For February 2023, all three streaming platforms new to this list have something worth checking out. Along with four new shows, Apple TV+ has “Sharper,” a twisty thriller starring Julianne Moore, John Lithgow, and Sebastian Stan. Peacock has the second season of its “Fresh Prince” spin-off “Bel-Air,” as well as new episodes of Rian Johnson’s mystery show “Poker Face.” And Paramount+ has the Season 3 premiere of “Star Trek: Picard,” plus a number of new romantic comedies lined up for Valentine’s Day.
Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock, and Paramount+ in February 2023.
Click on a streaming service from the list below to jump directly to its new releases.
February 1
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Call Me by Your Name
Daddy’s Little Girls
Eat Pray Love
Enough
It (2017)
Julie & Julia
La La Land
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Pursuit of Happyness
Spanglish
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Stepmom
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Underworld
February 3
Infiesto
Stromboli
True Spirit
Viking Wolf
February 4
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
February 8
Bill Russell: Legend
February 10
10 Days of a Good Man
Your Place or Mine
February 13
Squared Love All Over Again
February 14
All the Places
A Sunday Affair
Perfect Match
Re/Member
February 16
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Ouija
February 17:
Unlocked
February 20
Operation Finale
February 23
Call Me Chihiro
February 24
We Have a Ghost
February 1
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6
Gunther’s Millions
New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4
Survivor: Season 32
February 2
Freeridge
February 3
Class
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2
February 6
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2
February 8
The Exchange
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1
February 9
Dear David
My Dad the Bounty Hunter
You: Season 4: Part 1
February 10
Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3
Love to Hate You
February 14
In Love All Over Again
Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry
Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2
Perfect Match
February 15
#NoFilter
African Queens: Njinga
CoComelon: Season 7
Eva Lasting
Full Swing
The Law According to Lidia Poët
Red Rose
February 16
The Upshaws: Part 3
February 17:
A Girl and an Astronaut
Community Squad
Ganglands: Season 2
February 19
Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir
February 22
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
Triptych
February 23
Outer Banks: Season 3
February 24
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5
Oddballs: Season 2
Married at First Sight: Season 12
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2
The Real World: Season 12
Who Were We Running From?
February 28
A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
American Pickers: Season 15
Perfect Match
Too Hot to Handle: Germany
February 1
A Vigilante, 2018
Acts of Vengeance, 2017
Another Country, 2022
Blair Witch, 2016
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), 2014
Blame it on Rio, 1984
Bride Wars, 2009
Bull Durham, 1988
Can’t Hardly Wait 1998,
Casino Royale, 2006
Catch Me If You Can, 2002
Come and Find Me, 2016
Cooties, 2014
Diamonds Are Forever, 1971
Don’t Play Us Cheap, 1972
Dr. No, 1962
Eighth Grade, 2018
Footloose, 1984
Force Majeure, 2014
Girl with a Pearl Earring, 2003
Goldeneye, 1995
Good Boy!, 2003
Gossip, 2000
Graffiti Bridge, 1990
Hannibal, 2001
Heist, 2001
High Society, 1956
Honeyland, 2019
Hotel for Dogs, 2009
How I Live Now, 2013
I Am Wrath, 2016
Just Cause, 1995
Live Free or Die Hard, 2007
Luce, 2019
Mandabi, 1968
Mannequin Two: On the Move, 1991
Mermaids, 2003
Moonraker, 1979
Never Grow Old, 2019
Niaye, 1964
Nothing Like the Holidays, 2008
Octopussy, 1983
Pens & Pencils, 2022
Person to Person, 2017
Platoon, 1986
Quantum of Solace, 2008
Red, 2010
Scary Movie, 2000
Scary Movie 2, 2001
Scary Movie 3, 2003
Superbad, 2007
Sleepy Hollow, 1999
So I Married an Axe Murderer, 1993
Space is the Place, 1974
Superbad, 2007
Suspect Zero, 2004
Swiss Army Man, 2016
Take This Waltz, 2011
Taxi Driver, 1976
Thanks For Sharing, 2012
The Art of Self-Defense, 2019
The Best of Blaxploitation
The Crazies, 2010
The Living Daylights, 1987
The Man with the Golden Gun, 1974
The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009
The Mexican, 2001
The Miracle Worker, 1962
The Monster, 2016
The Music Man, 1962
The Show, 2020
The Silence of the Lambs, 1991
The Story of a Three Day Pass, 1967
The Terminator, 1984
The Vow, 2012
Throw Mama from the Train, 1987
Thunderball, 1965
Tommy Boy, 1995
Tomorrow Never Dies, 1997
Village of the Damned, 1960
War of the Worlds, 2005
Wayne’s World, 1992
Wayne’s World 2, 1993
White Bird In A Blizzard, 2014
You Only Live Twice, 1967
February 2
Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Max Original Premiere
Super Villains, The Investigation (Supervillains, l’enquête), Max Original Premiere
February 3
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 Extended Version
February 7
All That Breathes, 2022
Edge of Tomorrow, 2014
Empire of Light, 2022
February 8
Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, 2022, Adult Swim
February 23
Gravity, 2013
February 1
Factual: Love Off The Grid, Season 1
Food: Hungry for Answers
TLC: The Culpo Sisters
February 2
Flordelis: A Family Crime (Flordelis: Em Nome da Mãe), Max Original Premiere
February 6
C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood
February 9
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, Max Original Season 3B Premiere
February 10
Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up!
February 11
Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark
February 12
Puppy Bowl XIX
February 14
King Star King!/!/!/, Adult Swim
February 16
U.S. Women’s Soccer vs Canada, Live Sports
February 17
Poor Devil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
February 18
Family Restaurant
February 20
Ballmastrz: Rubicon, Adult Swim
February 1
2012 (2009)
50/50 (2011)
Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)
All The King’s Men (2006)
Amour (2012)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
Arthur Christmas (2011)
Bad Reputation (2018)
Brown Sugar (2002)
The Cable Guy (1996)
Chocolate (Sub) (2008)
Cow on the Run (2021)
Darkness Falls (2003)
Date Movie (2006)
First Daughter (2004)
Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
The Green Mile (1999)
Happy Gilmore (1996)
The Help (2011)
How Do You Know (2010)
How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
I, Robot (2004)
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
It’s Complicated (2009)
Just My Luck (2006)
Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)
Life or Something Like It (2002)
Madeline (1998)
Man on Fire (1987)
Pride (2007)
Ruby Sparks (2011)
Safe House (2012)
Scarface (1983)
The Secret Scripture (2016)
Shock and Awe (2017)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Superbad (2007)
Surrogates (2009)
Thank You for Smoking (2006)
The Watch (2011)
Water for Elephants (2011)
The Waterboy (1998)
Welcome To The Rileys (2010)
February 2
I’m Totally Fine (2022)
February 3
Burn (2019)
Gigi & Nate (2022)
Haunt (2019)
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)
Jungle (2017)
February 4
Project Legion (2022)
February 8
Are We Done Yet? (2007)
February 9
Piggy (2022)
February 10
Brimstone (2016)
Jesus Henry Christ (2011)
The Perfect Weapon (2016)
Pound of Flesh (2015)
Something in the Dirt (2021)
The Storied Life of AJ Fikry (2022)
February 15
A Long Way Down (2014)
Blade Of The Immortal (2017)
Cocaine Cowboys (2006)
Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008)
Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (2014)
The Seat Filler (2004)
February 17
Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (2022)
All Roads Lead to Rome (2015)
Black November (2012)
Forsaken (2015)
Game of Love (2022)
La Boda De Valentina (2018)
Rogue Agent (2022)
Shut In (2015)
February 18
Hold Your Fire (2021)
February 19
Slayers (2022)
February 24
Bruiser (2023)
211 (2018)
A Million Little Pieces (2018)
Prisoners of the Sun (2013)
The Reef: Stalked (2022)
Spin Me Round (2022)
February 26
Iron Mask (2019)
February 28
The Book Thief (2013)
February 1
Taiwan Crime Stories: Complete Season 1
Impractical Jokers: Complete Seasons 1-3
Naruto Shippuden: Season 7, Episodes 378-389 (DUBBED)
Sherman’s Showcase: Season 2B
February 2
National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion: Special Premiere
February 3
Killing County: Complete Docuseries
February 7
Black Travel Across America: Series Premiere
February 8
Santo Maldito: Complete Season 1
February 9
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence: Complete Docuseries
A Million Little Things: Final Season Premiere
National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska’s Oil: Special Premiere
National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage: Special Premiere
Not Dead Yet: Series Premiere
February 13
Next Level Chef: Season 2 Premiere
February 14
Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne: Season 1
February 15
Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Final Season Premiere
Horario Estelar: Complete Season 1
Love Trip: Paris: Series Premiere
Craig of the Creek: Season 4C
February 16
The Masked Singer: Season 9 Premiere
National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America: Special Premiere
February 17
Animaniacs: Complete Third and Final Season
Animal Control: Series Premiere
February 20
American Idol: Season 21 Premiere
The Company You Keep: Series Premiere
February 23
National Geographic Investigates: Peru’s Grave Mystery: Special Premiere
Snowfall: Final Season Premiere
February 1
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
February 3
Clan of the Meerkats
Water and Power: A California Heist
February 10:
42 to 1
The Christmas Consultant
Feliz Navidad
House of Darkness
Liz & Dick
People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street
The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story
The Santa Con
Tommy
Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart
Turkey Hollow
Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter
February 24
Blow Your Mind
Tini: The New Life of Violetta
February 1
Dead End Express (S1)
Life Below Zero (S19)
Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3)
Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
The Chorus: Success, Here I Go – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season 2 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 9
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 206
February 8:
7 Toughest Days (S1)
Arranged (S1)
Celebrity House Hunting (S1)
Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7)
Dance Moms: Miami (S1)
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2)
Forged in Fire (S4)
Ghost Hunters (S1, S2)
Hamster & Gretel (S1, 5 episodes)
History’s Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2)
Ice Road Truckers (S11)
Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (S2)
Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 7 episodes)
The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
The Proof Is Out There (S1, S2)
Rescue Cam (S1)
Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (S1)
Storage Wars: Miami (S1)
Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2)
Storage Wars (S14)
Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
National Treasure: Edge of History – Finale – Episode 10
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 207 & Episode 208
February 10:
Marvel Studios Legends: “Ant-Man,” “Hank & Janet,” “Wasp”
February 15:
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)
Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)
Mars (S1)
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes)
SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes)
Mila in the Multiverse – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 209 “The Crossing”
February 17
Inside Airport Lost & Found
Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship
February 22:
To Catch a Smuggler (S4)
Ultimate Airport Dubai (S1, S2, S3)
Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 210 “Retrieval”
February 1
A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
Alex Cross (2012)
Almost Famous (2000)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
The Best Man (1999)
The Breadwinner (2017)
The Call (2013)
Chaplin (1993)
Children Of Heaven (1999)
Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)
The Dilemma (2011)
Downhill Racer (1969)
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)
Exposed (2016)
Food, Inc (2009)
Four Brothers (2005)
French Postcards (1979)
From Justin To Kelly (2003)
G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)
The Glass Shield (1995)
Heaven Can Wait (1978)
The Help (2011)
The Hustle (2019)
I, Robot (2004)
Inside Man (2006)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
Kevin Hart Let Me Explain (2013)
King Kong (1976)
The Last Song (2010)
Life Partners (2014)
Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Never Been Kissed (1999)
P.S. I Love You (2007)
Prophecy (1979)
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Rambo (2008)
Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut) (2019)
Sarafina! (1992)
Scary Movie 4 (2006)
Seabiscuit (2003)
Shaft (2000)
Shrek (2001)
Shrek 2 (2004)
Something Wild (1986)
Soul Food (1997)
Southside With You (2016)
Sugar (2009)
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)
Tsotsi (2006)
Turbulence (1997)
Tyson (2009)
Underclassman (2005)
Venus and Serena (2013)
White House Down (2013)
Who’s Your Caddy? (2007)
February 3
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)
February 7
Beast (2022)
Brian and Charles (2022)
February 8
Are We Done Yet? (2007)
February 9
Crank (2006)
February 10
Somebody I Used to Know (2023)
February 11
If I Stay (2014)
February 14
Halloween Ends (2022)
February 17
Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)
February 19
A Simple Favor (2018)
February 21
Smile (2022)
February 22
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
February 24
Die Hart (2020)
February 3
Harlem Season 2 (2023)
February 17
Carnival Row Season 2 (2023)
The Head of Joaquín Murrieta (2023)
February 24
The Consultant (2023)
February 17
Sharper
February 3
Dear Edward (series premiere)
February 17
Hello Tomorrow (series premiere)
Make or Break (Season 2 premiere)
February 24
Hello Tomorrow (series premiere)
Liaison (series premiere)
The Reluctant Traveler (Season 1)
February 1
Advice to Love By, 2021 (Hallmark)
American Gangster, 2007
Antwone Fisher, 2002
The Bank Job, 2008
Battleship, 2012
Belly, 1998
Beloved, 1998
The Birds, 1963
The Bone Collector, 1998
The Boss, 2016
Bowfinger, 1999
Brazil, 1985
Brown Sugar, 2002
Cape Fear, 1991
Casino, 1995
Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing, 2020 (Hallmark)
Christmas in Harmony, 2021 (Hallmark)
The Christmas Heart, 2012 (Hallmark)
A Christmas Miracle, 2019 (Hallmark)
Clockers, 1995
Couples Retreat, 2009
Crooklyn, 1994
The Deer Hunter, 1978
Deliver Us from Eva, 2003
Drive Angry 3D, 2011
Elysium, 2013
Everest, 2015
Fashionably Yours, 2020 (Hallmark)
Frenzy, 1972
Flower Shop Mystery: Mum’s the Word, 2016 (Hallmark)
Girlfriendship, 2022 (Hallmark)
Guess Who, 2005
The Great Debaters, 2007
A Holiday in Harlem, 2021 (Hallmark)
The Holiday Stocking, 2022 (Hallmark)
The Hurricane, 1999
Identity Thief, 2013
If Beale Street Could Talk, 2018
I, Robot, 2004
John Wick, 2014
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019
The Journey Ahead, 2022 (Hallmark)
Just Wright, 2010
Love Locks, 2017 (Hallmark)
Love, Take Two, 2019 (Hallmark)
A Majestic Christmas, 2018 (Hallmark)
The Man with the Iron Fists, 2012
Mandela – A Long Walk to Freedom, 2013
Marnie, 1964
Memories of Christmas, 2018 (Hallmark)
Men in Black,1997
Men in Black II, 2002
Men in Black III, 2012
Mo’ Better Blues,1990
Morning Show Mysteries: A Murder in Mind, 2019 (Hallmark)
Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder, 2019 (Hallmark)
Mystery Men, 1999
Northpole, 2014 (Hallmark)
Nurse Betty, 2000
Out of Africa, 1985
Out of Sight, 1998
Philadelphia, 1993
The Place Beyond the Pines, 2013
Pride and Prejudice, 2005
Psycho, 1960
A Raisin in the Sun, 1961
A Raisin in the Sun, 2008
Reality Bites, 1994
Saboteur, 1942
Safe House, 2012
Scarface, 1983
Shadow of a Doubt, 1943
Shrek Forever After, 2010
Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas, 2014 (Hallmark)
Speed, 1994
Stomp the Yard, 2007
This Means War, 2012
Two Can Play That Game, 2001
The Vow, 2012
To Catch a Spy, 2021 (Hallmark)
To Her, With Love, 2022 (Hallmark)
Unthinkably Good Things, 2022 (Hallmark)
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008
What’s Love Got to Do with It, 1993
Zero Dark Thirty, 2012
February 2
Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power, 2023 (Peacock Original)
February 5
Curious Caterer: Grilling Season, 2023 (Hallmark)
February 11
A Paris Proposal, 2023 (Hallmark)
February 18
Welcome to Valentine, 2023 (Hallmark)
February 25
Made for Each Other, 2023 (Hallmark)+
February 26
A Nashville Legacy, 2023 (Hallmark)+
February 2
Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 5
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 12
February 4
WWE NXT Vengeance Day
February 6
Symone, New Episode
February 9
Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 6
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 13
February 13
Symone, New Episode
Yo Soy Betty, La Fea, Season 1
February 14
Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 4 (Oxygen)
February 16
Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 7
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 14
February 18
WWE Elimination Chamber
February 20
Symone, New Episode
February 23
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 1
Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 8
February 27
Symone, New Episode
February 1
40 Days and 40 Nights
5 Card Stud
A Man Called Horse
A Mighty Heart
A Night At The Roxbury
Addams Family Values
Adore
Adventureland
Alfie
Almost Famous
An Ideal Husband
Angela’s Ashes
Arrivederci, Baby!
Ashby
Asylum
Avalon
Back Roads
Backstage
Barbarella
Barefoot In The Park
Berlin, I Love You
Bewitched
Big Jake
Birthday Girl
Blue in the Face
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bright Lights, Big City
Bringing Out the Dead
Captive
Carriers
Chaplin
Chasing Amy
Christine
Cinderfella
Cinema Paradiso
City of God
City of Men
Cliffhanger
Committed
Cool World
Coyote Ugly
Critical Condition
Cruel Intentions
Dakota
Days of Heaven
Dead Presidents
Dear White People
Denver & The Rio Grande
Dinner For Schmucks
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Donovan’s Reef
Doubt
Downhill Racer
Duplex
Easy Come, Easy Go
Edward Scissorhands
El Paso
Ella Enchanted
Enduring Love
Enemy At the Gates
Event Horizon
Extraordinary Measures
Falling in Love
Fancy Pants
Faster
Fist of Fury
Flame of Barbary Coast
Flight
Footloose
Four Brothers
From Russia with Love
Fun in Acapulco
Funny Face
Get Bruce!
Goldfinger
Gotta Dance
Gridiron Gang
Hamlet
Harold and Maude
He Said, She Said
Heaven Can Wait
Heller in Pink Tights
Hellfire
House of Sand and Fog
Hurry Sundown
I.Q.
If Beale Street Could Talk
In Old California
In The Bedroom
In the Heat of the Night
Indiscreet
Inherit the Wind
It Started in Naples
It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
Italian for Beginners
Jailbreakers
Jane Eyre
Jersey Girl
Johnny Suede
Just a Kiss
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
King Kong
Leadbelly
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Let’s Dance
Love, Rosie
Mad Hot Ballroom
Malena
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Margot At The Wedding
Marvin’s Room
Mean Girls
Meet the Navy
Moby Dick
Muriel’s Wedding
My Fair Lady
Nacho Libre
Never Say Never Again
No Strings Attached
Nobody’s Fool
Only the Strong Survive
Open Season
Orange County
Paradise, Hawaiian Style
Pearl Harbor
Rat Race
Red River Range
Rhyme & Reason
Rio Grande
Rio Lobo
Rollerball
Roustabout
Runaway Bride
Sabrina
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Senseless
Serendipity
She’s the Man
Sidewalks Of New York
Silverado
Sirens
Some Like It Hot
Spanish Fly
Stealth
Strike!
Summer and Smoke
Tank Girl
Testament
Texas Rangers
The Addams Family
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The April Fools
The Cider House Rules
The Conversation
The Country Girl
The Cowboy and the Lady
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
The Fighting Seabees
The Gambler
The Great Gatsby
The Great Missouri Raid
The Greatest Show on Earth
The Grifters
The Heart of the Game
The Hours
The Kid
The Kite Runner
The Lookout
The Love Letter
The Loved Ones
The Mechanic
The Odd Couple
The Opposite Sex And How To Live With Them
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Overland Stage Raiders
The Parallax View
The Piano
The Portrait of a Lady
The Rat Race
The Score
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Station Agent
The Switch
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Tin Star
The To Do List
The Wedding Planner
The Words
There Will Be Blood
Three Days of the Condor
Three Faces West
Tootsie
Trainspotting
Tropic of Cancer
Turbulence
Under Capricorn
Underclassman
Vertical Limit
Waiting to Exhale
We Were Soldiers
Westward Ho
What Women Want
What’s Love Got to Do with It
Winchester
Wonder Boys
World Trade Center
Yours, Mine & Ours
February 5
The Peanut Butter Falcon
February 6
Devil’s Workshop
February 10
At Midnight
February 11
If I Stay
February 18
Cloverfield
February 20
Cyrano
February 1
The Challenge (Season 36)
February 2
Murder in Big Horn (Season 1)
That Girl Lay Lay
February 4
Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2
February 5
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
February 8
Oasis – There We Were…Now Here We Are
VH1s Couples Retreat (Season 1)
February 15
The Challenge: Australia (Season 1)
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan (Season 2)
February 16
The 12th Victim
Star Trek: Picard (Season 3 premiere)
February 19
The Equalizer (Season 3)
February 22
10 Years Of Noise and Confusion: Oasis Live at Barrowlands
Bar Rescue (Season 8)
Formula E Unplugged (Season 1)
Teen Mom 2 (Season 10)
February 25
The Challenge: UK (Season 1)
February 26
The Circus (Season 8)
February 28
FBI True (Premiere)
