All the new movies and TV shows streaming in February 2023

With more and more streaming platforms gaining a foothold in America, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep track of all the new movies, TV shows, and specials debuting each month.

For the past couple of years, we’ve published a monthly streaming guide listing all of the new releases for five of the biggest streamers: Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. This month, we’re adding three more streaming services to the lineup, each of which boasts more than 30 million subscribers: Paramount+, Apple TV+, and Peacock.

Without a massive studio library to fall back on, Apple is the upstart of the bunch — the new Netflix, in a way. But thanks to award-winning shows like “Ted Lasso” and “Severance,” plus last year’s Best Picture winner in “CODA,” the tech giant has kept up with the streamers tied to major studios like Disney (Hulu, Disney+), Warner Bros. (HBO Max), Universal (Peacock), MGM (Prime Video), and Paramount.

For February 2023, all three streaming platforms new to this list have something worth checking out. Along with four new shows, Apple TV+ has “Sharper,” a twisty thriller starring Julianne Moore, John Lithgow, and Sebastian Stan. Peacock has the second season of its “Fresh Prince” spin-off “Bel-Air,” as well as new episodes of Rian Johnson’s mystery show “Poker Face.” And Paramount+ has the Season 3 premiere of “Star Trek: Picard,” plus a number of new romantic comedies lined up for Valentine’s Day.

Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock, and Paramount+ in February 2023.

Click on a streaming service from the list below to jump directly to its new releases.

New Streaming on Netflix

Movies

February 1

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Call Me by Your Name

Daddy’s Little Girls

Eat Pray Love

Enough

It (2017)

Julie & Julia

La La Land

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Pursuit of Happyness

Spanglish

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Underworld

February 3

Infiesto

Stromboli

True Spirit

Viking Wolf

February 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

February 8

Bill Russell: Legend

February 10

10 Days of a Good Man

Your Place or Mine

February 13

Squared Love All Over Again

February 14

All the Places

A Sunday Affair

Perfect Match

Re/Member

February 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Ouija

February 17:

Unlocked

February 20

Operation Finale

February 23

Call Me Chihiro

February 24

We Have a Ghost

TV Shows / Specials

February 1

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6

Gunther’s Millions

New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4

Survivor: Season 32

February 2

Freeridge

February 3

Class

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2

February 6

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

February 8

The Exchange

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

February 9

Dear David

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

You: Season 4: Part 1

February 10

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3

Love to Hate You

February 14

In Love All Over Again

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry

Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2

Perfect Match

February 15

#NoFilter

African Queens: Njinga

CoComelon: Season 7

Eva Lasting

Full Swing

The Law According to Lidia Poët

Red Rose

February 16

The Upshaws: Part 3

February 17:

A Girl and an Astronaut

Community Squad

Ganglands: Season 2

February 19

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir

February 22

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

Triptych

February 23

Outer Banks: Season 3

February 24

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5

Oddballs: Season 2

Married at First Sight: Season 12

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2

The Real World: Season 12

Who Were We Running From?

February 28

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

American Pickers: Season 15

Perfect Match

Too Hot to Handle: Germany

New Streaming on HBO Max

Movies

February 1

A Vigilante, 2018

Acts of Vengeance, 2017

Another Country, 2022

Blair Witch, 2016

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), 2014

Blame it on Rio, 1984

Bride Wars, 2009

Bull Durham, 1988

Can’t Hardly Wait 1998,

Casino Royale, 2006

Catch Me If You Can, 2002

Come and Find Me, 2016

Cooties, 2014

Diamonds Are Forever, 1971

Don’t Play Us Cheap, 1972

Dr. No, 1962

Eighth Grade, 2018

Footloose, 1984

Force Majeure, 2014

Girl with a Pearl Earring, 2003

Goldeneye, 1995

Good Boy!, 2003

Gossip, 2000

Graffiti Bridge, 1990

Hannibal, 2001

Heist, 2001

High Society, 1956

Honeyland, 2019

Hotel for Dogs, 2009

How I Live Now, 2013

I Am Wrath, 2016

Just Cause, 1995

Live Free or Die Hard, 2007

Luce, 2019

Mandabi, 1968

Mannequin Two: On the Move, 1991

Mermaids, 2003

Moonraker, 1979

Never Grow Old, 2019

Niaye, 1964

Nothing Like the Holidays, 2008

Octopussy, 1983

Pens & Pencils, 2022

Person to Person, 2017

Platoon, 1986

Quantum of Solace, 2008

Red, 2010

Scary Movie, 2000

Scary Movie 2, 2001

Scary Movie 3, 2003

Superbad, 2007

Sleepy Hollow, 1999

​​So I Married an Axe Murderer, 1993

Space is the Place, 1974

Superbad, 2007

Suspect Zero, 2004

Swiss Army Man, 2016

Take This Waltz, 2011

Taxi Driver, 1976

Thanks For Sharing, 2012

The Art of Self-Defense, 2019

The Best of Blaxploitation

The Crazies, 2010

The Living Daylights, 1987

The Man with the Golden Gun, 1974

The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009

The Mexican, 2001

The Miracle Worker, 1962

The Monster, 2016

The Music Man, 1962

The Show, 2020

The Silence of the Lambs, 1991

The Story of a Three Day Pass, 1967

The Terminator, 1984

The Vow, 2012

Throw Mama from the Train, 1987

Thunderball, 1965

Tommy Boy, 1995

Tomorrow Never Dies, 1997

Village of the Damned, 1960

War of the Worlds, 2005

Wayne’s World, 1992

Wayne’s World 2, 1993

White Bird In A Blizzard, 2014

You Only Live Twice, 1967

February 2

​​Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Max Original Premiere

Super Villains, The Investigation (Supervillains, l’enquête), Max Original Premiere

February 3

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 Extended Version

February 7

All That Breathes, 2022

Edge of Tomorrow, 2014

Empire of Light, 2022

February 8

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, 2022, Adult Swim

February 23

Gravity, 2013

TV Shows/Specials

February 1

Factual: Love Off The Grid, Season 1

Food: Hungry for Answers

TLC: The Culpo Sisters

February 2

Flordelis: A Family Crime (Flordelis: Em Nome da Mãe), Max Original Premiere

February 6

C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood

February 9

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, Max Original Season 3B Premiere

February 10

Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up!

February 11

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark

February 12

Puppy Bowl XIX

February 14

King Star King!/!/!/, Adult Swim

February 16

U.S. Women’s Soccer vs Canada, Live Sports

February 17

Poor Devil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

February 18

Family Restaurant

February 20

Ballmastrz: Rubicon, Adult Swim

New Streaming on Hulu

Movies

February 1

2012 (2009)

50/50 (2011)

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)

All The King’s Men (2006)

Amour (2012)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Bad Reputation (2018)

Brown Sugar (2002)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Chocolate (Sub) (2008)

Cow on the Run (2021)

Darkness Falls (2003)

Date Movie (2006)

First Daughter (2004)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

The Green Mile (1999)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

The Help (2011)

How Do You Know (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

I, Robot (2004)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Just My Luck (2006)

Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Madeline (1998)

Man on Fire (1987)

Pride (2007)

Ruby Sparks (2011)

Safe House (2012)

Scarface (1983)

The Secret Scripture (2016)

Shock and Awe (2017)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Superbad (2007)

Surrogates (2009)

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

The Watch (2011)

Water for Elephants (2011)

The Waterboy (1998)

Welcome To The Rileys (2010)

February 2

I’m Totally Fine (2022)

February 3

Burn (2019)

Gigi & Nate (2022)

Haunt (2019)

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)

Jungle (2017)

February 4

Project Legion (2022)

February 8

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

February 9

Piggy (2022)

February 10

Brimstone (2016)

Jesus Henry Christ (2011)

The Perfect Weapon (2016)

Pound of Flesh (2015)

Something in the Dirt (2021)

The Storied Life of AJ Fikry (2022)

February 15

A Long Way Down (2014)

Blade Of The Immortal (2017)

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008)

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (2014)

The Seat Filler (2004)

February 17

Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (2022)

All Roads Lead to Rome (2015)

Black November (2012)

Forsaken (2015)

Game of Love (2022)

La Boda De Valentina (2018)

Rogue Agent (2022)

Shut In (2015)

February 18

Hold Your Fire (2021)

February 19

Slayers (2022)

February 24

Bruiser (2023)

211 (2018)

A Million Little Pieces (2018)

Prisoners of the Sun (2013)

The Reef: Stalked (2022)

Spin Me Round (2022)

February 26

Iron Mask (2019)

February 28

The Book Thief (2013)

TV Shows/Specials

February 1

Taiwan Crime Stories: Complete Season 1

Impractical Jokers: Complete Seasons 1-3

Naruto Shippuden: Season 7, Episodes 378-389 (DUBBED)

Sherman’s Showcase: Season 2B

February 2

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion: Special Premiere

February 3

Killing County: Complete Docuseries

February 7

Black Travel Across America: Series Premiere

February 8

Santo Maldito: Complete Season 1

February 9

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence: Complete Docuseries

A Million Little Things: Final Season Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska’s Oil: Special Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage: Special Premiere

Not Dead Yet: Series Premiere

February 13

Next Level Chef: Season 2 Premiere

February 14

Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne: Season 1

February 15

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Final Season Premiere

Horario Estelar: Complete Season 1

Love Trip: Paris: Series Premiere

Craig of the Creek: Season 4C

February 16

The Masked Singer: Season 9 Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America: Special Premiere

February 17

Animaniacs: Complete Third and Final Season

Animal Control: Series Premiere

February 20

American Idol: Season 21 Premiere

The Company You Keep: Series Premiere

February 23

National Geographic Investigates: Peru’s Grave Mystery: Special Premiere

Snowfall: Final Season Premiere

New Streaming on Disney Plus

Movies

February 1

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

February 3

Clan of the Meerkats

Water and Power: A California Heist

February 10:

42 to 1

The Christmas Consultant

Feliz Navidad

House of Darkness

Liz & Dick

People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street

The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story

The Santa Con

Tommy

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart

Turkey Hollow

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

February 24

Blow Your Mind

Tini: The New Life of Violetta

TV Shows/Specials

February 1

Dead End Express (S1)

Life Below Zero (S19)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season 2 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 9

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 206

February 8:

7 Toughest Days (S1)

Arranged (S1)

Celebrity House Hunting (S1)

Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7)

Dance Moms: Miami (S1)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2)

Forged in Fire (S4)

Ghost Hunters (S1, S2)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 5 episodes)

History’s Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2)

Ice Road Truckers (S11)

Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (S2)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 7 episodes)

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

The Proof Is Out There (S1, S2)

Rescue Cam (S1)

Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (S1)

Storage Wars: Miami (S1)

Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2)

Storage Wars (S14)

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

National Treasure: Edge of History – Finale – Episode 10

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 207 & Episode 208

February 10:

Marvel Studios Legends: “Ant-Man,” “Hank & Janet,” “Wasp”

February 15:

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)

Mars (S1)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes)

SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes)

Mila in the Multiverse – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 209 “The Crossing”

February 17

Inside Airport Lost & Found

Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship

February 22:

To Catch a Smuggler (S4)

Ultimate Airport Dubai (S1, S2, S3)

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 210 “Retrieval”

New Streaming on Prime Video

Movies

February 1

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

Alex Cross (2012)

Almost Famous (2000)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

The Best Man (1999)

The Breadwinner (2017)

The Call (2013)

Chaplin (1993)

Children Of Heaven (1999)

Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)

The Dilemma (2011)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)

Exposed (2016)

Food, Inc (2009)

Four Brothers (2005)

French Postcards (1979)

From Justin To Kelly (2003)

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

The Glass Shield (1995)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

The Help (2011)

The Hustle (2019)

I, Robot (2004)

Inside Man (2006)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Kevin Hart Let Me Explain (2013)

King Kong (1976)

The Last Song (2010)

Life Partners (2014)

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

P.S. I Love You (2007)

Prophecy (1979)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut) (2019)

Sarafina! (1992)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shaft (2000)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Something Wild (1986)

Soul Food (1997)

Southside With You (2016)

Sugar (2009)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)

Tsotsi (2006)

Turbulence (1997)

Tyson (2009)

Underclassman (2005)

Venus and Serena (2013)

White House Down (2013)

Who’s Your Caddy? (2007)

February 3

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

February 7

Beast (2022)

Brian and Charles (2022)

February 8

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

February 9

Crank (2006)

February 10

Somebody I Used to Know (2023)

February 11

If I Stay (2014)

February 14

Halloween Ends (2022)

February 17

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

February 19

A Simple Favor (2018)

February 21

Smile (2022)

February 22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

February 24

Die Hart (2020)

TV Shows/Specials

February 3

Harlem Season 2 (2023)

February 17

Carnival Row Season 2 (2023)

The Head of Joaquín Murrieta (2023)

February 24

The Consultant (2023)

New Streaming on Apple TV+

Movies

February 17

Sharper

TV Shows/Specials

February 3

Dear Edward (series premiere)

February 17

Hello Tomorrow (series premiere)

Make or Break (Season 2 premiere)

February 24

Hello Tomorrow (series premiere)

Liaison (series premiere)

The Reluctant Traveler (Season 1)

New Streaming on Peacock

Movies

February 1

Advice to Love By, 2021 (Hallmark)

American Gangster, 2007

Antwone Fisher, 2002

The Bank Job, 2008

Battleship, 2012

Belly, 1998

Beloved, 1998

The Birds, 1963

The Bone Collector, 1998

The Boss, 2016

Bowfinger, 1999

Brazil, 1985

Brown Sugar, 2002

Cape Fear, 1991

Casino, 1995

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing, 2020 (Hallmark)

Christmas in Harmony, 2021 (Hallmark)

The Christmas Heart, 2012 (Hallmark)

A Christmas Miracle, 2019 (Hallmark)

Clockers, 1995

Couples Retreat, 2009

Crooklyn, 1994

The Deer Hunter, 1978

Deliver Us from Eva, 2003

Drive Angry 3D, 2011

Elysium, 2013

Everest, 2015

Fashionably Yours, 2020 (Hallmark)

Frenzy, 1972

Flower Shop Mystery: Mum’s the Word, 2016 (Hallmark)

Girlfriendship, 2022 (Hallmark)

Guess Who, 2005

The Great Debaters, 2007

A Holiday in Harlem, 2021 (Hallmark)

The Holiday Stocking, 2022 (Hallmark)

The Hurricane, 1999

Identity Thief, 2013

If Beale Street Could Talk, 2018

I, Robot, 2004

John Wick, 2014

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019

The Journey Ahead, 2022 (Hallmark)

Just Wright, 2010

Love Locks, 2017 (Hallmark)

Love, Take Two, 2019 (Hallmark)

A Majestic Christmas, 2018 (Hallmark)

The Man with the Iron Fists, 2012

Mandela – A Long Walk to Freedom, 2013

Marnie, 1964

Memories of Christmas, 2018 (Hallmark)

Men in Black,1997

Men in Black II, 2002

Men in Black III, 2012

Mo’ Better Blues,1990

Morning Show Mysteries: A Murder in Mind, 2019 (Hallmark)

Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder, 2019 (Hallmark)

Mystery Men, 1999

Northpole, 2014 (Hallmark)

Nurse Betty, 2000

Out of Africa, 1985

Out of Sight, 1998

Philadelphia, 1993

The Place Beyond the Pines, 2013

Pride and Prejudice, 2005

Psycho, 1960

A Raisin in the Sun, 1961

A Raisin in the Sun, 2008

Reality Bites, 1994

Saboteur, 1942

Safe House, 2012

Scarface, 1983

Shadow of a Doubt, 1943

Shrek Forever After, 2010

Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas, 2014 (Hallmark)

Speed, 1994

Stomp the Yard, 2007

This Means War, 2012

Two Can Play That Game, 2001

The Vow, 2012

To Catch a Spy, 2021 (Hallmark)

To Her, With Love, 2022 (Hallmark)

Unthinkably Good Things, 2022 (Hallmark)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008

What’s Love Got to Do with It, 1993

Zero Dark Thirty, 2012

February 2

Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power, 2023 (Peacock Original)

February 5

Curious Caterer: Grilling Season, 2023 (Hallmark)

February 11

A Paris Proposal, 2023 (Hallmark)

February 18

Welcome to Valentine, 2023 (Hallmark)

February 25

Made for Each Other, 2023 (Hallmark)+

February 26

A Nashville Legacy, 2023 (Hallmark)+

TV Shows/Specials

February 2

Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 5

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 12

February 4

WWE NXT Vengeance Day

February 6

Symone, New Episode

February 9

Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 6

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 13

February 13

Symone, New Episode

Yo Soy Betty, La Fea, Season 1

February 14

Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 4 (Oxygen)

February 16

Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 7

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 14

February 18

WWE Elimination Chamber

February 20

Symone, New Episode

February 23

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 1

Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 8

February 27

Symone, New Episode

New Streaming on Paramount+

Movies

February 1

40 Days and 40 Nights

5 Card Stud

A Man Called Horse

A Mighty Heart

A Night At The Roxbury

Addams Family Values

Adore

Adventureland

Alfie

Almost Famous

An Ideal Husband

Angela’s Ashes

Arrivederci, Baby!

Ashby

Asylum

Avalon

Back Roads

Backstage

Barbarella

Barefoot In The Park

Berlin, I Love You

Bewitched

Big Jake

Birthday Girl

Blue in the Face

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bright Lights, Big City

Bringing Out the Dead

Captive

Carriers

Chaplin

Chasing Amy

Christine

Cinderfella

Cinema Paradiso

City of God

City of Men

Cliffhanger

Committed

Cool World

Coyote Ugly

Critical Condition

Cruel Intentions

Dakota

Days of Heaven

Dead Presidents

Dear White People

Denver & The Rio Grande

Dinner For Schmucks

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Donovan’s Reef

Doubt

Downhill Racer

Duplex

Easy Come, Easy Go

Edward Scissorhands

El Paso

Ella Enchanted

Enduring Love

Enemy At the Gates

Event Horizon

Extraordinary Measures

Falling in Love

Fancy Pants

Faster

Fist of Fury

Flame of Barbary Coast

Flight

Footloose

Four Brothers

From Russia with Love

Fun in Acapulco

Funny Face

Get Bruce!

Goldfinger

Gotta Dance

Gridiron Gang

Hamlet

Harold and Maude

He Said, She Said

Heaven Can Wait

Heller in Pink Tights

Hellfire

House of Sand and Fog

Hurry Sundown

I.Q.

If Beale Street Could Talk

In Old California

In The Bedroom

In the Heat of the Night

Indiscreet

Inherit the Wind

It Started in Naples

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

Italian for Beginners

Jailbreakers

Jane Eyre

Jersey Girl

Johnny Suede

Just a Kiss

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

King Kong

Leadbelly

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Let’s Dance

Love, Rosie

Mad Hot Ballroom

Malena

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Margot At The Wedding

Marvin’s Room

Mean Girls

Meet the Navy

Moby Dick

Muriel’s Wedding

My Fair Lady

Nacho Libre

Never Say Never Again

No Strings Attached

Nobody’s Fool

Only the Strong Survive

Open Season

Orange County

Paradise, Hawaiian Style

Pearl Harbor

Rat Race

Red River Range

Rhyme & Reason

Rio Grande

Rio Lobo

Rollerball

Roustabout

Runaway Bride

Sabrina

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Senseless

Serendipity

She’s the Man

Sidewalks Of New York

Silverado

Sirens

Some Like It Hot

Spanish Fly

Stealth

Strike!

Summer and Smoke

Tank Girl

Testament

Texas Rangers

The Addams Family

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The April Fools

The Cider House Rules

The Conversation

The Country Girl

The Cowboy and the Lady

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Fighting Seabees

The Gambler

The Great Gatsby

The Great Missouri Raid

The Greatest Show on Earth

The Grifters

The Heart of the Game

The Hours

The Kid

The Kite Runner

The Lookout

The Love Letter

The Loved Ones

The Mechanic

The Odd Couple

The Opposite Sex And How To Live With Them

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Overland Stage Raiders

The Parallax View

The Piano

The Portrait of a Lady

The Rat Race

The Score

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Station Agent

The Switch

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Tin Star

The To Do List

The Wedding Planner

The Words

There Will Be Blood

Three Days of the Condor

Three Faces West

Tootsie

Trainspotting

Tropic of Cancer

Turbulence

Under Capricorn

Underclassman

Vertical Limit

Waiting to Exhale

We Were Soldiers

Westward Ho

What Women Want

What’s Love Got to Do with It

Winchester

Wonder Boys

World Trade Center

Yours, Mine & Ours

February 5

The Peanut Butter Falcon

February 6

Devil’s Workshop

February 10

At Midnight

February 11

If I Stay

February 18

Cloverfield

February 20

Cyrano

TV Shows/Specials

February 1

The Challenge (Season 36)

February 2

Murder in Big Horn (Season 1)

That Girl Lay Lay

February 4

Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2

February 5

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards

February 8

Oasis – There We Were…Now Here We Are

VH1s Couples Retreat (Season 1)

February 15

The Challenge: Australia (Season 1)

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan (Season 2)

February 16

The 12th Victim

Star Trek: Picard (Season 3 premiere)

February 19

The Equalizer (Season 3)

February 22

10 Years Of Noise and Confusion: Oasis Live at Barrowlands

Bar Rescue (Season 8)

Formula E Unplugged (Season 1)

Teen Mom 2 (Season 10)

February 25

The Challenge: UK (Season 1)

February 26

The Circus (Season 8)

February 28

FBI True (Premiere)

