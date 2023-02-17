Streaming The best movies on Netflix right now From new Netflix originals to classic films from decades past, we've got streaming recommendations for every taste. Best movies on Netflix: Viggo Mortensen in "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers;" Bill Skarsgard in "It;" and Emma Stone in "La La Land." New Line Cinema; Warner Bros. Pictures; Lionsgate

With a library of more than 3,500 films and a labyrinth of oddly specific categories and recommendations, finding the best movies on Netflix can be a chore.

To help you with your streaming decisions, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best movies on Netflix right now, ranging from new Netflix originals to classic films from decades past.

To further assist your nightly watching decisions, we’ve sorted our best-of list into genres, so you can immediately navigate to the best horror movies on Netflix or the best comedies on Netflix using the links below. We’ll also be adding movies that are new on Netflix to the top of the article each month.

Think our list is missing something? Email [email protected] with suggestions, whether it’s about ways to make this list more user-friendly or your personal favorite best movies on Netflix that we overlooked.

New on Netflix

“Call Me by Your Name” (2017)

Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer in “Call Me By Your Name.” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Runtime: 132 min.

Starring: Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar

Luca Guadagnino’s coming-of-age 2017 romance is a work of intoxicating beauty, telling the story of a summer fling between precocious teen Elio (Timothee Chalmet) and confident grad assistant Oliver (Armie Hammer), who is staying with Elio’s family at their Northern Italy villa. Watching the film will leave you with a sense of yearning — whether it’s for the sun-drenched Italian countryside, the sumptuous dinner spreads, or a summer love of years gone by. Chalamet is transcendent, but don’t sleep on Michael Stuhlbarg (“A Serious Man”) as Elio’s knowing father.

Watch “Call Me By Your Name” on Netflix

“It” (2017)

Bill Skarsgård in “It.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Runtime: 134 min.

Starring: Jaeden Lieberher, Bill Skarsgård

The notion of clowns, bringers of cheer and merriment, being secretly terrifying has been around for centuries. But few have taken it to the level King did with his 1986 novel “It,” in which Pennywise the Clown (really a demonic entity taking the form of a clown) preys on the children of Derry, Maine. In 2017 director Andy Muschietti (“Mama”) found mainstream success with his big-screen version, which split the novel into two films. The first outing is the stronger of the two, as the chemistry of the child actors in the Losers Club (the Derry kids who vow to take down Pennywise) feels like a throwback to movies like “The Goonies” and “Stand By Me.”

Watch “It” on Netflix

“La La Land” (2016)

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in “La La Land.” (Lionsgate)

Runtime: 128 min.

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone

Thanks to the Oscar gaffe to end all Oscar gaffes, Damien Chazelle’s love letter to the movie musical will be inextricably tied to “Moonlight” for decades to come as a trivia question. The film stands on its own merits, though, thanks to memorable music by Justin Hurwitz, showy camera work from Linus Sandgren, and beautiful performances from Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Building on their chemistry in “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” the pair feel like a modern-day Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers — or the closest we’ll get in the current era, anyway.

Watch “La La Land” on Netflix

“The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” (2002)

Viggo Mortensen in “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.” (New Line Cinema)

Runtime: 179 min.

Starring: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Ian McKellen, Andy Serkis, Viggo Mortensen

Peter Jackson’s adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy trilogy was a genuine cultural phenomenon when it began in 2001 with “The Fellowship of the Ring,” and practically swept the Oscars with 2003’s “The Return of the King” (both also on Netflix). But it’s the trilogy’s second entry, “The Two Towers,” that arguably stands tallest two decades later, for many of the same reasons that “The Empire Strikes Back” is the best of the original Star Wars trilogy. The Battle of Helm’s Deep is one of the best large-scale fight scenes put to film, and the hero’s journeys of Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) and Frodo (Elijah Wood) are put to their most difficult tests. Even more impressive is Andy Serkis as Gollum, the wretched creature tethered to the One Ring, and the source of debates about whether a CGI and motion-capture performance could qualify for a Best Actor Oscar.

Watch “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” on Netflix

Drama

“If Beale Street Could Talk” (2018)

KiKi Layne and Stephan James in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” (Annapurna Pictures)

Runtime: 117 min.

Starring: KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Brian Tyree Henry, Regina King

Following his Best Picture win for “Moonlight,” director Barry Jenkins fully committed to telling a love story in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” a deeply moving piece of cinema based on the James Baldwin novel of the same name. Told in a non-linear fashion, “Beale Street” chronicles the lives of Tish and Fonny (Kiki Layne, Stephan James), a young Black couple trying to scrape out a decent living in 1970s New York City amidst discriminatory housing practices. When Fonny is imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit, Tish does what she can to keep their lives under control, even with a child on the way. James and Layne’s chemistry is undeniable, and Regina King, who won an Oscar for playing Tish’s mother, gives a standout performance.

Watch “If Beale Street Could Talk” on Netflix

“The Irishman” (2019)

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Ray Romano in “The Irishman.” (Netflix)

Runtime: 210 min.

Starring: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel

Martin Scorsese’s 210-minute crime saga follows the life of Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), who goes from driving trucks to leading a union, all while “painting houses” (killing people) for the likes of mobster Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci) and protecting the interests of infamous union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). Instead of simply rehashing “Goodfellas,” Martin Scorsese goes deeper and darker, examining the life of a gangster who lived the life and is contemplating what it was all for.

Watch “The Irishman” on Netflix

“Leave No Trace” (2018)

Thomasin McKenzie and Ben Foster in “Leave No Trace.” (Bleecker Street)

Runtime: 109 min.

Starring: Ben Foster, Thomasin McKenzie

A father (Boston native Ben Foster) and teenage daughter (Thomasin McKenzie) live off the grid in an Oregon forest until authorities find them and force them to integrate into society. “Leave No Trace” is the first film for Cambridge-born director Debra Granik since 2010’s Oscar-nominated “Winter’s Bone,” and much like that film kickstarted the career of a teenage Jennifer Lawrence, “Leave No Trace” is a star-making turn for McKenzie, who is torn between a desire to experience a normal childhood and to protect her traumatized father.

Watch “Leave No Trace” on Netflix

“The Lost Daughter” (2021)

Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter.” (Netflix)

Runtime: 121 min.

Starring: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal

Based on the Elena Ferrante novel of the same name, “The Lost Daughter” is yet another masterful performance from Olivia Colman, who won a Best Actress Oscar in 2019 for “The Favourite” and could have easily won a Supporting Actress award 2020’s “The Father.” In this psychological drama from actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, Colman plays a prickly college professor on vacation in Greece who inserts herself in the lives of a young mother (Dakota Johnson) and her 3-year-old daughter. “The Lost Daughter” may have missed out on a Best Picture nomination, but it’s certainly among 2021’s best.

Watch “The Lost Daughter” on Netflix

“Phantom Thread” (2017)

Vicky Krieps and Daniel Day-Lewis in “Phantom Thread.” (Focus Features)

Runtime: 130 min.

Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Vicky Krieps, Lesley Manville

By all indications, “Phantom Thread” will be the final film of Daniel Day-Lewis (“There Will Be Blood”), the peerless actor who announced his retirement following the completion of Paul Thomas Anderson’s historical drama. As fussy dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock, Day-Lewis delivers subtle pinpricks that devastate those around him. But he also makes space for the real star of the film in Alma (Vicky Krieps), his new muse. Though she appears unassuming, Alma matches Reynolds every step of the way, creating a messy but passionate partnership.

Watch “Phantom Thread” on Netflix

“Notting Hill” (1999)

Runtime: 124 min.

Starring: Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville

If you were writing, directing, or performing in a romantic comedy in the ’90s, your guiding light was Julia Roberts. In Roger Michell’s “Notting Hill,” she gets a chance to play wish fulfillment for audiences, playing an A-List actress who is secretly down-to-earth and falls for a bookshop owner (Hugh Grant). The pair’s chemistry and comedic timing is sublime, selling the fairy tale story so well that you’ll be a believer when the credits roll.

Watch “Notting Hill” on Netflix

“The Power of the Dog” (2021)

Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog.” (Netflix)

Runtime: 126 min.

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee

Jane Campion’s Oscar-winning Western drama centers around two ranch-owning brothers, Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch, “Dr. Strange”) and George (Jesse Plemons, “The Irishman”). When George marries innkeeper Rose (Kirsten Dunst, “Bring It On”), Phil makes life difficult for her and her son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Road”). Smit-McPhee is a revelation in the role, and Campion’s film is dark, foreboding, depressing, and utterly unmissable.

Watch “The Power of the Dog” on Netflix

“Rocky” (1976)

Runtime: 119 min.

Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burgess Meredith, Carl Weathers

Sylvester Stallone has never been better than he is playing Rocky Balboa, an everyman boxer who gets a shot at the title against the imperious Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). Decades later, “Rocky” is a part of America’s cultural identity, an underdog story for the ages. Stallone’s life (and his performances) were never the same again, but here he brings a desperation and vulnerability to the screen that feels true to life. (As a bonus, the best of the film’s numerous sequels, “Rocky II,” is also streaming on Netflix.)

Watch “Rocky” on Netflix

“The Sting” (1973)

Robert Shaw, Robert Redford and Paul Newman on the set of “The Sting.” (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Runtime: 129 min.

Starring: Paul Newman, Robert Redford, Robert Shaw

The allure of a good heist film is undeniable, especially when the caper is being masterminded by the likes of Paul Newman and Robert Redford. Playing two grifters who zero in on a mob boss played by Robert Shaw (“Jaws”), the “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” duo ooze charisma, firing off one-liners as they plot their elegantly constructed crime. Steven Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s 11” may be a remake of the 1960 film of the same name, but George Clooney and Brad Pitt owe just as much to Redford and Newman as they do Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

Watch “The Sting” on Netflix

Comedy

“Fletch” (1985)

Runtime: 98 min.

Starring: Chevy Chase, Joe Don Baker, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson

If you didn’t watch the criminally under-watched “Confess, Fletch,” a 2022 reboot of the amusing ’80s films with Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”) stepping into Chevy Chase’s role as journalist Irwin “Fletch” Fletcher, go stream it on Showtime right away. But before you do, catch up with the 1985 original, which was added to Netflix’s library in January. Chase is at the height of his swaggering, smirking powers here, wisecracking his way through a noir in which a mysterious millionaire offers him a large sum of money to end his life.

Watch “Fletch” on Netflix

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (2022)

Edward Norton, Madelyn Cline and Daniel Craig in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” (Netflix)

Runtime: 139 min.

Starring: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn

More madcap and funny than the 2019 original, the characters and locale of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” shift from an old-money New England mansion to a new money vacation compound, with Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig of James Bond fame) as the only holdover. This mystery concerns Elon Musk-esque tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton, “Fight Club”), who invites a group of his longtime friends to his private Greek island in the midst of the pandemic. As fashion entrepreneur Birdie Jay, Kate Hudson gets the most consistent laughs throughout the film, from insisting that everyone at her raucous 200-person apartment party is “in her pod” to her pathological desire to post career-ending tweets. Norton is a winner as well, playing the kind of billionaire who cultivates a worldly image that could nevertheless be deflated by a particularly clever child, a la “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”

Watch “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on Netflix

“Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (1975)

Graham Chapman in “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” (Python Pictures)

Runtime: 92 min.

Starring: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle

Almost 50 years after its initial release, everything about “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” feels out of another world. The broad satires of the time from the British comedy troupe and others like Mel Brooks are few and far in between these days, which is a shame. In this screwball comedy set in Arthurian England, the Python’s mix of high and low comedy is on full display. You’ll find brilliantly constructed jokes, sly satire, and full-blown absurdity and slapstick. Most importantly, you’ll see a group of comedy legends at the apex of their powers.

Watch “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” on Netflix

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” (2010)

Michael Cera in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.” (Universal Pictures)

Runtime: 112 min.

Starring: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Bryan Lee O’Malley, “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” is the rare graphic novel adaptation that actually looks and feels like a live-action comic strip on screen. Director Edgar Wright (“Shaun of the Dead,” “Baby Driver”), known for his visual flair and kinetic editing, fills the screen with BANG!s, BAM!s, and KAPOW!s as Scott (Michael Cera) fights each of the seven evil exes of his new beau, Ramona (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). With a killer soundtrack of original songs written for the film and a young cast that exploded into stardom soon after (Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans, and more), “Scott Pilgrim” is the ultimate cool-kid movie.

Watch “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” on Netflix

“Sorry to Bother You” (2018)

Lakeith Stanfield and Danny Glover in “Sorry to Bother You.” (Annapurna Pictures)

Runtime: 110 min.

Starring: LaKeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Jermaine Fowler

Director Boots Riley’s absurdist, anti-capitalist black comedy stars LaKeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”) as a telemarketer named Cassius who finds sudden success when he adopts a white voice (David Cross, “Arrested Development”) with customers. As he rises the ranks, Cassius begins to lose touch with his activist girlfriend (Tessa Thompson) while also coming closer to uncovering the secret behind mega-company WorryFree and its charismatic CEO (Armie Hammer). “Sorry to Bother You” totally switches gears in the second half of the film, ascending from a sly commentary on late capitalism to an unimaginable nightmare that will leave you laughing in astonishment.

Watch “Sorry to Bother You” on Netflix

Horror

“The Conjuring” (2013)

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in “The Conjuring.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Runtime: 111 min.

Starring: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ron Livingston, Lili Taylor

When it comes to providing scares in a horror movie, you don’t need to reinvent the wheel every single time. The skeleton of “The Conjuring” is the story of real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who ran the New England Society for Psychic Research and whose work inspired “The Amityville Horror,” “The Haunting of Connectictut,” and many other horror films and shows. This time around, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson play the couple, investigating a Rhode Island home haunted by malevolent spirits. Director James Wan’s use of practical effects and panoramic cameras gave “The Conjuring” plenty of spice, earning more than $300 million at the box office and launching a sprawling “Conjuring” universe.

Watch “The Conjuring” on Netflix

“It Follows” (2014)

Maika Monroe in “It Follows.” (Radius-TWC)

Runtime: 100 min.

Starring: Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist, Olivia Luccardi

“It Follows” sounds like a story dreamed up by an overzealous nun: If you have sex with the wrong person, a demonic entity will follow you to the ends of the Earth until it kills you. In the hands of director David Robert Mitchell, however, “It Follows” is less a morality tale and more a straightforward scare-fest. No one casts judgement on the film’s characters as they pass along this sexual chain letter of death. Instead, you’ll leave thinking deeply about the nature of giving yourself to another, of sharing love with the world, and what following those natural instincts can portend.

Watch “It Follows” on Netflix

“Shutter Island” (2010)

Ben Kingsley, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Mark Ruffalo in “Shutter Island.” (Paramount)

Runtime: 139 min.

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Michelle Williams

Based on Dorchester native Dennis Lehane’s 2003 novel of the same name, “Shutter Island” follows U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) as he tries to locate a missing patient at the psychiatric facility on Shutter Island. (Lehane took inspiration from facilities he visited on Boston’s Long Island in his younger days.) Also starring Mark Ruffalo (“The Avengers”), Ben Kingsley (“Gandhi”), and Michelle Williams (“Manchester by the Sea”), the movie was a box office hit for filmmaking legend Martin Scorsese, grossing more than $294 million worldwide. Lehane and Scorsese love a good gangster flick, but “Shutter Island” is more of a twisty noir that creates an unsettling atmosphere as it builds toward an unmissable conclusion.

Watch “Shutter Island” on Netflix

Action

“Minority Report” (2002)

Tom Cruise in “Minority Report.” (Twentieth Century Studios)

Runtime: 145 min.

Starring: Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, Max von Sydow

There’s never a bad time to revisit “Minority Report,” one of Steven Spielberg’s under-appreciated masterpieces from the early 2000s and the first of two consecutive films he made with Tom Cruise (along with 2005’s “War of the Worlds”). Cruise is his usual intense self here, playing John Anderton, a police chief in charge of Precrime, an initiative that uses the foresight of three psychics to stop violent crimes before they are committed. Colin Farrell, meanwhile, plays a DOJ agent auditing the program for flaws before it expands nationwide. When Anderton is found to be guilty of a future murder, he goes on the run to prove his innocence and stop himself from committing the killing that Precrime says is already a certainty.

Watch “Minority Report” on Netflix

“Reservoir Dogs” (1992)

Runtime: 99 min.

Starring: Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Steve Buscemi

In a film landscape littered with sequels, reboots, and franchise-building exercises, director Quentin Tarantino is one of the few working filmmakers who still draws mainstream audiences with wholly original scripts. While “Pulp Fiction” made him a household name, it was his 1992 feature debut, “Reservoir Dogs,” that first put him on the map in Hollywood. The non-linear, elliptical narrative follows eight gangsters — known to each other by color-based pseudonyms like Mr. Blonde and Mr. Pink — who join forces for a jewel heist that ultimately goes sideways. Like nearly every Tarantino film that followed, “Reservoir Dogs” features perfectly calibrated needle drops, highly deliberate camera movement, and long conversations on banal topics punctuated by moments of ultra-violence. Tarantino built a career on homages to some of his favorite films, and 30 years later, you’ll find echoes of “Reservoir Dogs” in dozens of movies from directors inspired by QT.

Watch “Reservoir Dogs” on Netflix

“Skyfall” (2012)

Daniel Craig as James Bond in “Skyfall.” (MGM-Columbia Pictures)

Runtime: 143 min.

Starring: Daniel Craig, Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris

Daniel Craig’s five-film run as James Bond was a mostly successful one, with 2006’s “Casino Royale” providing the franchise a much-needed reset by creating a rough-around-the-edges Bond fit with the gritty action franchises of the era. If “Casino” is the best of the Craig-era Bond films, “Skyfall” is not far behind, giving Judi Dench’s M a glorious swan song and creating a Bond villain for the ages out of Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men”). Factoring in the beautiful shots from cinematographer Roger Deakins, the guiding hand of director Sam Mendes and the towering opening song by Adele, James Bond might be the least important part of “Skyfall.”

Watch “Skyfall” on Netflix

“Top Gun” (1986)

Tom Cruise in “Top Gun.” (Paramount Pictures)

Runtime: 109 min.

Starring: Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards

Thanks to the overwhelming success of 2022’s long-awaited sequel “Top Gun: Maverick,” the preening, macho flyboys at the center of Tony Scott’s 1986 “Top Gun” are back in the public consciousness. Little matters about the plot of this Navy-centric action drama: Drinking in the vibes of Maverick (Tom Cruise), Goose (Anthony Edwards), Iceman (Val Kilmer), and a dozen other similarly nicknamed officers rolling planes, schmoozing dames, and cracking wise is entertainment enough.

Watch “Top Gun” on Netflix

Documentary

“Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution” (2020)

A scene from “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution.” (Netflix)

Runtime: 108 min.

Directors: Nicole Newnham, James Lebrecht

The 1960s were a time of political revolution in America, from the protests against the Vietnam War to landmark Civil Rights demonstrations. Less remembered but equally impactful were a series of protests held by Disabled in Action (DIA), an activist group that helped push reforms for the tens of millions of Americans with disabilities. The activist spirit is captured in “Crip Camp,” a documentary about a revolutionary summer camp that exposed disabled people to the free love and rock-‘n-roll lifestyle of the decade while, more importantly, treating them like human beings.

Watch “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution” on Netflix

“Descendant” (2022)

A scene from the documentary “Descendant.” (Netflix)

Runtime: 109 min.

Director: Margaret Brown

Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, “Descendant” follows members of an Alabama community known as Africatown whose ancestors were brought to America aboard the Clotilda, the last known slave ship to illegally transport slaves to the states shortly before the Civil War in 1860. The importation of slaves had been banned by Congress in 1807. After remnants of the ship were found in 2019, the film reveals how the residents of Africatown grapple with the implications the ship’s discovery has on their heritage and knowledge of self.

Watch “Descendant” on Netflix

“Dick Johnson Is Dead” (2020)

A scene from the documentary “Dick Johnson Is Dead.” (Netflix)

Runtime: 90 min.

Director: Kirsten Johnson

Death is not an easy thing to approach, especially when it comes to those we love most. In “Dick Johnson Is Dead,” documentary filmmaker Kirsten Johnson confronts the cognitive and physical decline of her father in a darkly comic way, filming her father dying over and over again, often in hilariously macabre circumstances. While Kirsten uses stunt doubles for some of the more physically taxing deaths, her father is with her the whole way, smiling and laughing as he helps support his daughter’s vision. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll be reminded that everyone’s grieving process manifests itself in different ways.

Watch “Dick Johnson Is Dead” on Netflix

For Kids

“Labyrinth” (1986)

Runtime: 101 min.

Starring: David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly

Initially dismissed by critics, “The Muppets” creator Jim Henson’s final feature film quickly gained a cult following through home video, TV broadcasts, and sing-along repertoire screenings, much like the similarly dark and campy musical “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The film has shades of “Alice in Wonderland” and “The Wizard of Oz,” as teenager Sarah (Jennifer Connelly, “A Beautiful Mind”) must escape the labyrinth before goblin king Jereth (David Bowie) turns her brother into a goblin. Henson descended into self-doubt after “Labyrinth” flopped at the box office, but history has vindicated the creator’s most ambitious work.

Watch “Labyrinth” on Netflix

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (2021)

A scene from “The Mitchells vs. the Machines.” (Netflix)

Runtime: 114 min.

Starring: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph

Originally slated to be released in theaters by Sony Pictures under the title “Connected,” “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” ended up on Netflix instead due to the pandemic. After technophobic father Rick (Danny McBride, “Pineapple Express”) breaks his daughter Katie’s (Abbi Jacobson, “Broad City”) laptop before she leaves for college, he insists on canceling her flight to school and driving across the country together in order to repair their relationship. As they go, the family unwittingly becomes humanity’s last hope when a rogue AI begins to take over the world. Featuring a gorgeous animation style that evokes Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the film has the perfect mix of kid-friendly characters and laughs that will appeal to all ages.

Watch “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” on Netflix

“Paddington” (2014)

Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) and Hugh Bonneville in “Paddington.” (TWC)

Runtime: 95 min.

Starring: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters

While 2017’s “Paddington 2” is the superior film (just ask Pedro Pascal and Nicolas Cage), 2014’s “Paddington” is well worth a watch as well, introducing viewers to the well-mannered, accident-prone, marmalade-loving bear voiced by Ben Whishaw (“Skyfall”). After leaving his home in the Peruvian jungle for London, the red-hatted bear ends up living with the Brown family. There’s an adjustment period for all involved, but by the end, the whole family is united in helping Paddington escape the clutches of a rare animal taxidermist.

Watch “Paddington” on Netflix